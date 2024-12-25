One Upon a Time In a Land Called America…

There was a man who bought used computer equipment from auctions. In 1990, he bought one lot from the government. When he looks inside, he sees all kinds of classified information, including a current copy of who was on the Witness Protection Program.

Now, this man isn't an ordinary man. He wasn't concerned with fame or fortune. He had a good heart. So he did the right thing and reported it to the government.

Well, the government, after listening to what he man had to say, got really upset. They couldn't believe this was the result of their own incompetence.

"Surely, this man must be a nefarious person guilty of unspeakable crimes," the government proclaimed. So, the government did what the government always does. They seized the man's equipment and brought charges against him for being in possession of national security secrets.

But this man was no ordinary man. He is highly connected to both US and foreign intelligence, is a CIA asset, and has connections to the infamous Squad D.

So the man vowed to hold the line. He sued the government in return and won. The government was forced to give the equipment back and pay the man because they were so mean.

But if you think this is where the tale ends, you would be wrong. The man takes his vengeance further. "People have a right to know," he proclaimed. So, he stood before Congress several times and gave congressional testimony during several important hearings.

However... nobody knows what the man said. To this day, the records remained sealed.

The man thought about this and came up with an idea. Moving in secret, the man asked 5 of his closest and most trusted friends for some help of a clandestine nature. His friends, after hearing the man's plan, said, "Yes! We will be happy to help. The Lolz will be epic!"

Over the next few years, the man and his friends set off to steal secrets and approximately $4 billion from 3,000 overseas accounts, which they end up transferring to... the US Treasury. The money they took belonged to the people, after all. To the people it would be returned.

Then, in 1995 and 1996, they launched the next phase of their operation. They started calling corrupt politicians and foreign governments on the phone to blackmail them with their crimes and force them to resign. And wouldn't you know it? Before the 1996 election, 60 senators and congressmen announced their retirements. The man’s plan was working.

Well, the government was none too pleased at this. Those senators and congressmen were the government’s friends and confidants. So they went to the FBI to ask for help of which the FBI readily agreed.

The FBI thought and thought about what to do until finally they came up with a nefarious plan of their own to stop the man. With the assistance of an undercover FBI agent, they framed the man with a $5,000 murder for hire contract taken out against the man's son. When the man was brought up on charges, the man’s own son proclaimed that the FBI wasn't being honest and that the man was being framed.

The man, now 61 years old, was charged and convicted and sentenced for a long time. Even though the man went to prison and served his time, the government and the FBI were not done with the man, for their anger and their wrath were great.

In 2005, weeks before the man was set to be released, another FBI agent came forward with a new tall tale. The FBI claimed that the man was conspiring to kill 2 judges and have the family of a third judge kidnapped.

A new trial was set. Once again, the man was found guilty, and he's been in prison ever since. Fate unknown.

In 2021, a very intelligent researcher (not me) ran across this information and sent a FOIA request to the FBI. Since several FBI agents gave testimony at the man's trials, surely there must be some kind of information in their files about him.

That researcher was met with the following response. "The request has been rejected, with the agency stating that it can neither confirm nor deny the existence of the requested documents."

Ah! The Glomar Response!

The man may have been kept in prison. However, his 5 good friends were never found.

Or is it?

If you are wondering who that man was, he was the whistleblower on Inslaw, PROMIS software, and government spying. Because of this man investigations were launched into Mena, Arkansas and the Clinton crime family. Decades later, we would connect what he released to Jeffrey Epstein.

So much of what we know today came from one single individual and his 5 friends. They sacrificed everything to bring us to where we are today. They are heroes who not only saw abuse and corruption. They did something about it to put an end to it. They exposed it and took action.

But… I do wonder what happened to the man’s friends.

Do you believe there is a plan? Do you honestly believe it started with a single Q post in 2017 or has it been in motion long before that?

This is something to think about.