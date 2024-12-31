Father GOD,

Time passes. We are leaving a year behind. We brush off the weight of the past. Give us strength. We lay these things at YOUR feet that they may be radically transformed.

Our hope is great for the coming year. With every breath we praise YOUR name. With every thought we call to YOU. Lead us, Father GOD, into a new year. Let the world change gloriously in YOUR name.

May those who do wickedness find no rest. May those who do the deeds of the devil while claiming the faith of Christ be punished. May those who claim charity in the shadow of their own greed know destitution and the desolation from their own sins.

And may those who have been wronged find justice. May the innocent be kept safe. May the weak find YOUR love. May the lost find YOUR Grace. Help us heal.

Search in us and know that we love the LORD our GOD. Make for us a new age in YOUR name. A rebirth of nations. A new beginning. A new path for all. A future none could have built without YOU, Papa.

Protect YOUR angels and YOUR saints as we move forward. Let what comes next be swift and just.

Amen