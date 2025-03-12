Father GOD,

Does my pain feel bittersweet to YOU? Do YOU sit in anticipation every time I have fear or doubt? Do YOU know that it is in these moments that I came running to YOUR loving embrace?

YOU are my sanctuary from everything this world has to offer. YOU are my shield wall when I need respite. YOU are the fortress in which I take my rest.

I stand gazing into the abyss. Madness and Lawlessness bite at my heels. With YOUR strength, I trample them underfoot. With YOUR love and the gift of YOUR Grace, I walk in confidence. The world is a dark place. YOU light my path. It illuminates my soul. Blinding and perfect. Familiar and unimaginable.

Glory is the fabric of YOUR robe. Authority is the sound of YOUR voice. Unimaginable is YOUR strength. Endless is YOUR love. I tremble and fall to my knees in YOUR presence. Not in fear but in awe.

Father GOD, Papa, embrace me in YOUR arms once again. Let me drink of YOUR wisdom that I may never thirst. Bring my soul peace in the days to come. Let me know joy.

Amen