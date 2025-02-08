I am no different than anyone else. I just want to love and be loved. And I am. By GOD.

But then I started thinking about people who don't have this in their life and why they may be reluctant to pursue the same kind of relationship. And then it dawned on me. Fear.

You see when you ask someone why they did something, they will answer you with a reason. But that reason is only the surface answer. Keep asking them why and you get to the base emotion. In most cases, people react in fear and rationalize that fear or overlay it with other motivations.

Why do I bring fear up?

How many of you think you are unworthy of being loved?

If the world or even one person on this planet can't love you, then how could GOD? If the world can't see you without judgment and condemnation, then wouldn't GOD treat you the same way?

Isn't this what religion teaches us? Isn't this what the Bible say? We are all sinners and must atone for our sins. What if our sins are unforgivable? What would that punishment look like from GOD? How many Hail Mary's and Our Father's would it take?

I understand the atheists point of view. Hate and reject GOD before HE hates and rejects you.

But what if what atheists believe is absolutely wrong and they were fed an illusion to keep them separated from something they couldn't have imagined? What if this was just another lie within the Matrix? Fear. Fear of a rejection that hasn't come. Fear of being unworthy of love.

From my personal experience, the world would judge me where GOD would love me without reservation. I can honestly say this. It isn't something I believe. It is something I know and have experienced over and over again.

Unfortunately, not many people have experienced love that didn't come with judgment or expectations. In a world full of fine print, exceptions, terms of services, warranties, and so on, this is our expectations when navigating through life. Love that is free of these things is so very rare. A precious gift very few truly recognize for what it is, let alone understand. If the world and the things of this world are all that we have known, then this concept is foreign to our understanding and remains a mystery. Something we sense just outside our perceptions but can't quite see clearly. It vanishes just as we start to focus our gaze on it.

My prayer to GOD tonight is a simple one. May our Papa in Heaven help you see and understand the unconditional love HE has for you. GOD bless.