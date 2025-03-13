Father GOD

I rejoice in YOUR name. How many I serve YOU better? Redeem me, Papa, for I am YOURS. I have great faith and hope.

Help me cast aside that which is not of use. Help rid me of distractions so that I may do YOUR work. Renew my spirit. Remove the shadows that threatens YOUR light which shines through me. Open my eyes that I may see. Uncover my ears that I may hear. Open the door that I may enter.

Harden me that I may be prepared for what is to come. Dry my tears. Remove all doubt. Strengthen me. Prepare me for battle. I have great hope and faith. For GOD is my King. HIS Son my commander. How may I serve HIM better?

Amen