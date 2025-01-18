Father GOD,

YOUR name is a breath on my lips. A prayer expelled every few seconds, calling YOUR name. Papa.

So much is left unsaid between us. So much I don't know how to put thoughts and feelings to speech. So I breath. I breath your name. I hope and I pray.

I hope that YOU will understand me. That the words no longer need to be said. That YOU just understand. I don't want to voice my pain or my doubt. I want to shout my joy. That is what I want to give to YOU. So right now, I breath.

Papa, please. Know me and help me take the next step. Don't let me fall. Give me wings that I may fly. Give me strength that I may stand tall. Give me YOUR love so that I may know peace.

Papa, I love you so much. Never let me go. With every breath, I breath YOUR name.

Amen!

Do you know the old saying? Courage isn't the absence of fear. It is doing what needs done when you are the most scared.

Strength isn't the absence of weakness. It is continuing forward when all you want to do is quit.

Love isn't the absence of hate. It is putting aside that anger when all you want to do is attack.

Faith isn't the absence of doubt. It is holding onto GOD when you no longer can hear HIS voice.

The things we look towards being the best qualities of man always mean the most when they are founded in our weakest and darkest moments.

We keep saying that people with the greatest faith must hear GOD's voice the loudest. I would argue that it comes from those who hear HIS voice the least.

Have faith. GOD bless.