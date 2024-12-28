Dear Father GOD,

I have a confession to make. I am having a love affair with YOU. A love affair which translates to a long lasting and deep friendship that is only personal to us. I feel YOUR love like a song I hear on the wind. It is private and mine alone. Created just for me. A secret language. Close my eyes and listen. YOUR love surrounds me. Comforts me. Sweeps me up. YOU are the shoulder I cry on. YOU are my shelter and my strength.

No one can take that away from me.

YOUR love holds no judgments when I come to YOU. Only love, understanding, acceptance, and an infinite amount of patience. A gentle reminder of what I should be. A firm hand to guide me there.

Papa, I am continually in awe for the love YOU have for us.

What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?

Psalm 8:4

Papa, who am I that YOU would take notice of me? I am just me. Unworthy. Blessed. And loved. And I long for YOUR love.

Father GOD, I love you.

Amen