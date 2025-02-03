Father GOD

When You said, “Seek My face,”

My heart said to You, “Your face, Lord, I will seek.” Psalm 27: 8

LORD, I search for YOUR face continually. I listen for YOUR voice. I humble myself that my eyes and ears will be opened.

YOUR name is great and YOUR will is mighty.

Where would I go that YOU are not with me? Where could I look that I would not find the brushstrokes of YOUR plan?

YOU are the Creator of All and the Architect of the Universe. The beginning and the end.

Look up to the Heavens and I will find YOU. Turn a corner and YOU are there. I close my eyes and feel YOUR presence. Look inside myself and I see YOUR reflection.

Let me lift my face towards YOU that I might bask in YOUR glory and YOUR love. I will fall to my knees in awe. How great is the LORD.

I would have lost heart, unless I had believed

That I would see the goodness of the Lord

In the land of the living. Psalm 27: 13

Amen

And Every Knee Shall Bend…

9 Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, 10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, 11 and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. Philippians 2: 9-11

Do you think this will be forced?

Just like Adam and Eve felt compelled to cover their naked flesh after eating of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, so will we feel compelled to kneel and proclaim Jesus as KING!

It's about a new level of Awakening and awareness that will drive us to our knees. Our own shame will be met with unrestrained love and forgiveness. Without judgment. A cleansing of all that was impure. A washing away of sin.

The beauty of the LORD isn't in our submission. The beauty of the LORD is the HIS love for us. We carry HIS breath and HIS spark inside us. We are reflections of HIM. HE knows us more intimately than we know ourselves.