Father GOD,

Who am I to fear when YOU are with me? Who am I to doubt when YOU command?

My transgressions stand against me. Yet YOU wash them away. My worry eats at my heart. Yet YOU strengthen me.

I am not worthy to be called YOUR daughter. Yet YOU claim me as YOURS.

My enemies are great. Those who stand against me are mighty. Yet YOU bring them to ruin. YOU gave me sanctuary and a place of rest for my troubled soul.

I rejoice in the name of GOD. I wear YOUR name upon my heart. My faith in YOU is my shield. Upon my brow is YOUR Grace. My weapon is YOUR Holy Word. My feet seeks the path YOU have laid before me. Let me not stray.

I fall to my knees to rejoice and praise. I am not worthy to stand in YOUR presence. I am not worth of YOUR mercy. I am not worthy of YOUR love. Yet I find it every day.

Amen!