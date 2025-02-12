The other night I was on a space on X (formerly Twitter) and mentioned Adam Walsh's missing FBI file. Adam Walsh is the son of John Walsh. You know John Walsh from America's Most Wanted and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This is page 16 and 17 from said missing FBI file:

[BLANK] indicated he learned from his source that one [BLANK] was a close associate of known OC figures. Most notably Alfred James Rivenbark, and [BLANK]. Indeed [BLANK] name and address were found on the body of Rivenbark, who was killed in a plane crash in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with others, including Ken Ogala. [BLANK] indicated [BLANK] has a DOB of either [BLANK]. The former DOB is associated with an individual who has FBI Number [BLANK]. [BLANK] stated that [BLANK] identified the crash victims of the plane crash and also attended to matters affecting Rivenbark's business. [BLANK] noted that the purpose of the travel to Colorado was drug related.

Who identified the bodies? What does a plane crash in Colorado and drugs have to do with a missing boy in Florida?

Let's start at the beginning…

Adam Walsh was the son of John Walsh, who was the host of America's Most Wanted. He went missing from a Sears department store at the Hollywood Mall in Hollywood, Florida, on July 27, 1981. Being the son of America's Most Wanted host John Walsh, the story quickly spread nationwide.

The official story was that he was there with his mom, Reve. She went off to look at lamps and left him alone for 10 minutes to play a video game that was on display in the store. The other children there were causing issues. So the whole group of children were asked to leave the store.

Testimony from the security guards, store cameras, and Jim Campbell tell a different story than this. But let's leave it alone for now and come back to it.

The point is Adam Walsh was never seen again.

On August 10, a severed head was found in a drainage canal alongside the Florida Turnpike near Vero Beach. It was badly decomposed. This was identified to be Adam Walsh.

Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial murderer, was thought to be the murderer of Adam Walsh, son of John Walsh. However, Dahmer never admitted to Adam Walsh's death. Dahmer was known to confess at length about what he did to his victims.

So another less known serial murderer was blamed for Adam Walsh's death, Ottis Toole. The problem with this is Ottis Toole was known to make confessions which resulted in murder convictions and would later recant.

The case was subsequently closed. Adam Walsh's FBI file was released to the public via the FBI's Reading Room. We know this from the copious amount of news articles, news programs, books, and documentaries created regarding Adam Walsh's disappearance and murder.

Some unknown years after, the FBI pulled the file from the FBI Reading Room. Why? The case was closed. The remains were released. The FBI was already made public record.

What was in that FBI file that was so damning? Also, how was the identification made of Adam Walsh's remains and who identified them?

As to who identified Adam Walsh's remains...

Family friend and business partner, John Monahan.

The Walshes certainly weren’t at the Vero Beach morgue when the ID was made. They were in New York, where they had just appeared on Good Morning America to ask a national audience for help in looking for their missing son. It was in the overnight hours when police first called them, at their hotel, and said that a dead child had been found the evening before. They didn’t know it was Adam, but at least to themselves, they felt pretty sure. I spoke to the show producer who told me she immediately offered to return the couple to Florida on the first flight out, but John turned it down. I also spoke to the show host, David Hartman, who told me he’d later offered the same thing. Instead, they went on the show that morning; Mrs. Walsh looked catatonic and said nothing. On air, John said this: “Well, amongst many sightings and reported possible clues on Adam they have found the remains of a young person in Florida that at this time they are trying to identify whether it is Adam or not. At this point they feel there is a good possibility it is not Adam. Therefore they felt we should come on and carry the word of Adam to the public because there is a good likelihood that he is still out there with his abductors.” Also in his book, Walsh wrote that his friend, John Monahan, who was at the morgue for them, did not immediately recognize the child as Adam. He made the ID only after he asked the M.E. to open the mouth and he saw a “small, emerging tooth.” This is elaborated on nowhere in the official files or in Walsh’s writing or interviews over the years. UPROXX: Is There More To The Adam Walsh Story?

The FBI file wasn't the only thing that has gone missing. From day one, the Medical Examiners Report was ALSO missing. This is what true-crime author Arthur Jay Harris found out when he launched his own investigation into Adam Walsh's death.

I say “apparently” because this is another problem in the Broward M.E. file. It’s morgue procedure to log out remains; usually if not always, the funeral home handling the body signs the log. But in the Adam Walsh case, there is no sign-out signature in either its case file or the office’s general sign-in/sign-out logbook. The current chief medical examiner himself checked that for me. And the remains are now gone, he said. The medical examiner who made the ID announced it quickly after the child was found, as if it wasn’t much of a disputed issue. It was based on a comparison of Adam’s dental chart, showing a molar with a filling on the cheek side, to the mouth of the found child. That and a visual ID at the morgue by a family friend of the Walshes. Remember, there was no torso so there were no fingerprints, and in 1981 forensic DNA matching wasn’t available. Here’s what should be in the medical examiner’s files: A copy of Adam’s dental chart; Adam’s dental X-rays and X-rays of the mouth of the found child; a forensic dental consultation report, affirming the ID; and a completed, signed autopsy report narrative, since an autopsy was performed. Here’s what’s in the Adam Walsh case medical examiner’s office files: None of that. Nor is any of it in any other agency’s investigative files. I confirmed that by getting all the files through public records requests, interviews with or questions to heads of all the appropriate agencies, and then a written report of an investigation I requested from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, a division of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Adam’s dentist didn’t keep any of Adam’s records, either. As it turns out, the X-rays, for comparison, are the most significant pieces of evidence missing. I found all the forensic dentists who were working in South Florida in 1981 and were available to do a consultation, or were already under contract with regional M.E.’s offices. All told me they hadn’t been asked, and until I spoke to them had no idea there might have been an issue with the Walsh ID. Both the found child and Adam had a filling in a lower left molar on the buccal, or cheek, side. But it turns out that’s one of the most common places for children to get cavities. UPROXX: Is There More To The Adam Walsh Story?

But what does a plane crash in Colorado have to do with Adam Walsh, a missing boy in Florida?

The Colorado Plane Crash

Three months after Adam went missing a plane crash occurred in Colorado. In November 1981, a private turbojet had crashed carrying seven bound from Opalocka airport in Dade. All had been killed and body parts were scattered, even in trees. At the crash site investigators had found thirty handguns—one holstered to a victim's leg—and $50-60,000 in cash in the fresh snow.

Among the dead were:

Kenji Bando, 30, of Fort Lauderdale

Shelly Stock, 32, of Bay Harbor Island

Pilot Howard Sall, 29, of North Miami

Co-pilot Charles Sall, 27, of North Miami

Larry Shenfeld, 54, of North Miami

Herbert Meier, 37, of Hialeah

Allen Rivenbark, 40, of North Miami

Wayne Valentine, chief of the Denver office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said Friday two agents were sent to the crash site as part of the agency's continuing investigation. "It is a very likely possibility the plane was carry cocaine," said Valentine. He noted the plane was suspected as a carrier of cocaine from South America to the United States.

The Town Talk: Plane That Crashed in the Rockies Under Surveillance by Drug Agents

Allen Rivenbark

Allen Rivenbark, the plane's owner, had links to six of the largest drug smuggling rings ever uncovered in the United States.

What drug smuggling rings?

The Colombo family in New York (organized crime family);

Simone Rizzo "Sam The Plumber" and Joseph Ippolito from the Decavalcante family (organized crime family, marijuana, and cocaine);

The Black Tuna Gang (marijuana);

Darrell and Tracy Boyd of Pembroke Park (smuggling);

The DeLisi brothers (supplied drugs to the Farese Family);

Universal Seafood (cocaine)

Kenji Bando

Kenji Bando was Allen Rivenbark's bodyguard. His real name also wasn't Kenji Bando. It was Ken Ogawa.

He was formerly employed at the 4 O'Clock Club in Hollywood, Florida as a bouncer. He took on the name Kenji Bando because he was a fugitive from police. There was a warrant for his arrest over the kidnapping and se_xual assault of a 19-year-old prostitute.

Ogawa's former boss at the Four O'Clock Club, Mickey Rauso, was also charged in the assault. Rauso later was convicted on lesser charges.

The Four O'Clock Club owner, Joey Camperlengo, was a convicted felon. He was indicted in New York in 1980 along with 14 others on drug smuggling charges. He was also an associate of Farese. Unfortunately he disappeared in 1978 and is presumed to have been murdered.

Shelly Stock

Where it gets interesting is when we look at the only female passenger on the plane. Shelly Stock. Shelly Stock was the fiance of John Monahan, family friend and business partner of John Walsh.

Hallandale hotel consultant John F. Monahan, who said he had been negotiating with Rivenbark to promote the ranch, was scheduled to be on the flight but had to cancel at the last minute because of other business. After learning of the crash while in Denver, Monahan, employer and fiance of Miss Stock, John Monahan went to the crash site in Eagle, Colo., to assist with funeral arrangements for several of the crash victims." Fort Lauderdale News: Crime Figure Tied to Six Drug Rings

John Monahan identified the bodies of the plane crash.

Regarding That Official Story…

Remember I said the official story was that Adam Walsh was there with his mom, Reve. She went off to look at lamps and left him alone for 10 minutes to play a video game that was on display in the store. The other children there were causing issues. So the whole group of children were asked to leave the store.

Do you also remember that I said testimony from the security guards, store cameras, and Jim Campbell tell a different story than this?

John Walsh was going to sue Sears department store for forcing his son to leave the store which resulted in his subsequent kidnapping and murder. That lawsuit was dropped due to the sworn deposition made by Jim Campbell and the subsequent testimonies made by the Sears department store security guards.

Jim Campbell, Adam's godfather, said in a sworn deposition in a civil suit that he had had a long-standing affair with Reve Walsh, unknown to her husband John during the two years he lived in the Walsh's home. He also stated that John and Reve were heavy users of cocaine and marijuana. The Walshes sued Sears seeking money damages because Adam was abducted from the store. Sears attorneys produced evidence that Adam had been left in the store by himself by his mother for at least 90 minutes before he was abducted. Sears also deposed Campbell and obtained extensive evidence about the Walshes' drug use. The Walshes were unsuccessful in sealing Campbell's deposition in the Sears suit. Eventually the Walshes dismissed their suit against Sears rather than have the embarrassing details of their extensive drug use presented in open court. Walsh, who was a hotel executive with ties to Bahamas casinos, clearly did not want news of his pot smoking and coke snorting to become public. Prison Legal News: America’s Most Wanted Hypocrite

John Walsh fought Jim Campbell’s deposition. He tried to have it excluded from his lawsuit against Sears department store.

Adam Walsh's parents won't appeal a court ruling to allow allegations of their drug use and an extramarital affair to be admitted in a lawsuit against the store where Adam was abducted, their lawyer said Monday. Judge Cail Lee ruled last week the testimony of family friend James Campbell was pertinent in the negligence suit John and Reve Walsh filed against the Sears store in the Hollywood Mall. He gave them until noon Monday to appeal the ruling. “We are not going to appeal the release of Campbell's deposition,” attorney Sam Holland said after the Monday deadline passed. Adam, 6, was abducted from the sidewalk outside the store July 27, 1981, and his severed head was found in a canal two weeks later. The Walshes' sued Sears because a security guard sent Adam outside after a minor disturbance involving some children who were playing with video games. Mrs. Walsh had left Adam in the toy section while she shopped in the lamp department. Campbell, who once lived with the Walshes, said in his deposition he had been Mrs. Walsh's lover and that the Walshes had used cocaine and marijuana. The judge ruled the family's lifestyle was “part of the essence of the trial.” UPI: Walsh Parents Won't Appeal Sex Testimony Ruling

Amber Alerts,FEMA Alerts, and Child Trafficking

AlertSense was the name of the company who was in charge of the alert system in the US. (They have since rebranded to Konexus due to the false missile alert in Hawaii in 2018.)

Part of AlertSense included Amber Alerts and FEMA Alerts. Their Vice President of Marketing was Laura Silsby, later Laura Silsby-Gaylor or Laura Gaylor.

There is no doubt that Bill and Hillary Clinton are at the center of a major human trafficking ring, including sex trafficking. But how many remember a woman by the name of Laura Silsby? Silsby, now known as Laura Silsby-Gayler was jailed for the kidnapping of 33 children in Haiti and eventually wound up working for the company that put out Amber Alerts, which were said to be notifications to warn of children who were missing or kidnapped. However, she was provided assistance by none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton. Laura Silsby is the former director of The New Life Children’s Refuge. Emails from her organization can be found in Wikileaks’ Hillary Clinton Email Archive discussing the NGO before her arrest. Silsby’s organization also appears in Clinton’s emails, soliciting donations for their “ministry.” The Refuge was founded by Silsby and Charisa Coulter, both attendees of the Central Valley Baptist Church in Meridian, Idaho. On January 29, 2010, Silsby was arrested with nine other American nationals attempting to steal 33 children from the country, most of whom were not even orphans and had families according to some reports. CNN reported on February 9, 2010 that this was not the first time Silsby had attempted to traffic children out of Haiti. Haitian police acting on a tip had intercepted Silsby in an earlier, separate attempt to remove 40 children out of the country. She was turned back at the Haitian border. The Washington Standard: The Clintons, Laura Silsby, Haiti, Amber Alerts & Human Trafficking

The lawyer who represented Laura Silsby was also involved in human trafficking and was wanted in 4 countries. His name was Jorge Anibal Torres Puello.

This whole Clinton-Silsby affair was covered up and called disinformation by the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast is owned by media conglomerate InterActiveCorp. Chelsea Clinton is on the board of directors for InterActiveCorp.

Keep in mind that the Clintons have a vested interest in Haiti. Hillary's Brother, Tony Rodham, was a board member of a North Carolina mining company that gained access to Haitian gold deposits after the Haitian earthquake.

Amber Ready, Inc. and The Podesta Group

Amber Ready, Inc. was a company which helped parents create profiles and photographs of their children which could be stored on their cell phone or email. If a child went missing, this profile would be distributed in minutes to law enforcement authorities. This would allow them to immediately create a missing child poster to issue missing child alerts.

To be clear, I cannot find a direct link from Amber Ready, Inc. to AlertSense other than one company sends information for the other to use. This could be due to both companies no longer existing (with one rebranded).

However, in 2009, this statement was issued by Amber Ready, Inc.:

Amber Ready, Inc. has decided to go with Podesta Group as their agency of record. The public relations company will be covering all media relations for the organization and is going to work on a campaign to help promote Amber Ready’s cell phone technology designed to help protect children. About 1.3 million children go missing every year and around 800,000 of those are reported to authorities. Fast action means everything in bringing these children home safely, but valuable time is spent on each case trying to gather the necessary information. Parents, upset and struggling, have to find a recent photo and answer numerous questions by police just to be able to issue a missing persons alert. The ability to issue an Amber Alert immediately is key in resolving many of these cases.

For those that don’t know, Tony Podesta was a DC lobbyist. He was also the co-founder of the Podesta Group along with his brother John Podesta. In 2017, the Podesta Group was indicted for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and closed its doors. The idictment involved Paul Manafort, the Podesta Group, and a public relations campaign for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine.

Tony Podesta’s statue of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims. Adam Walsh was first thought to be killed by Jeffrey Dahmer.

John Podesta was former White House Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton, former Counselor to Barack Obama, and former Campaign Chairman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. You may remember him from the Clinton email WikiLeaks and Pizzagate.

The Podestas are connected to Ernie Allen, the former president and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) funtil June 2012, and the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) until 2014.

Some say it is through Richard Branson and Jeffrey Epstein. This is a future subject that needs to be discussed. Just know that this is a huge topic with a lot of rabbit holes.

For now, I have a much simpler explanation that may satisfy your curiosity.

John Podesta was former White House Chief of Staff for President Bill Clinton when the above picture was taken. Tony Podesta was a big time DC lobbyist during this time. Ernie Allen was the president and CEO of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) since its inception in 1999 until 2014.

