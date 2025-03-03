Yesterday I saw a video of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood promoting relief aide for refugees in Ukraine. Here is that video.

Here is the transcript from that video:

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: We stand with Ukraine. Garth Brooks: Especially the refugees. Trisha Yearwood: There is a global initiative and of course supplies and aid are already spreading thin. And this is where you come in. We need your help. We need you to donate. Garth Brooks: Yeah. We always ask for love and prayers. Please keep doing that. But we’re also going to ask you to dig in your pockets. Be part of the greatest global relief plan mankind has ever seen. Trisha Yearwood: Everyone deserves dignity. Everyone deserves a roof over their head to feel safe. You can be a part of that. Garth Brooks: Yeah. Amen. So join us, won’t you? Stand up for love. Trisha Yearwood: Stand up for mankind. Garth Brooks laughs. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: Stand up for Ukraine.

The Conspiracy: Garth Brooks Tour Dates and Missing People

Excerpt from the video:

Jenna Lee: This is for educational and entertainment purposes only TikTok. So apparently there are all saying that his tour dates all line up with missing persons. Now I'm saying that I believe it or I disbelieve it. But at this point with what we know to be true about the music industry and Hollyweird, I would say that nothing is out of the realm of possibility. They said that someone even showed up at concerts, like more than one person with signs that said "Where are they, Garth?" Tom Segura: That a serial killer is finding in their heart to say karma for the other person is... Comedy Airr: This man is... Tom Segura: People are saying this man is responsible for hundreds of missing people and he's going to say that it's karma? Comedy Airr: Somebody matched up. I saw something where they matched up his tour dates with missing people. Tom Segura: That's the premise of this whole idea. People are saying that like I'm trolling the guy. Alright. Jenna Lee: So my question to you is do you think it's possible?

So are there hundreds of missing people who disappeared around the times of Garth Brook’s tour dates? The short answer is maybe. People certainly think so. If you look it up on the internet, however, you will find this:

Then, YMH Studios, a popular comedy channel hosted by Tom Segura, Christina P, and Fahim Anwar, posted a video where they implicitly alleged that Garth is a murderer with hundreds of bodies hidden on his property. Although the video was purely comedic, YMH Studios fans ran with the claim and it has only snowballed from then on. Distractify: The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

I will let you discern what you believe here. In my search for the truth regarding missing persons in connection to Garth Brooks’ tour dates, I was led down this little rabbit hole.

1994: Operation Uphold Democracy

This is where it begins... Except for the part where the Clinton's took their honeymoon in Haiti in 1975.

Operation Uphold Democracy was a multinational military intervention designed to remove the military regime led and installed by Raoul Cédras after the 1991 Haitian coup d'état overthrew the elected President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. The operation was effectively authorized by the 31 July 1994 United Nations Security Council Resolution 940. A diplomatic element led by former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. Senator Sam Nunn and retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell persuaded the leaders of Haiti to step down and allow the elected officials to return to power. Wikipedia: Operation Uphold Democracy

2010: The Earthquake Hits Haiti

Haiti has been the subject of many a conspiracy theorists. Why? The Clintons involvement in the counrty. They have been meddling in the countries affairs for decades, which involved everything from their agricultural policies which would leave the country starving to their land grabs for natural resources.

In January 2010 a devastating earthquake hit Haiti leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead. The country was left in ruins.

Then President Obama asked Bill Clinton to raise money for Haitian relief. So the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund was created.

In a show of bipartisan unity, President Barack Obama was joined with his predecessors George W. Bush and Bill Clinton who he named to lead a new money-raising effort for Haitian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts. Obama noted that the use of former presidents was patterned after what then-President Bush did in the aftermath of the 2004 Asian tsunami when he asked his father, the 41st president, George H. W. Bush, and Clinton to lead relief efforts in a demonstration that an extraordinary disaster required leadership of the highest of stature that transcended politics. "As the scope of the destruction became apparent, I spoke to each of these gentlemen and they each asked the same simple question: 'how can I help?' "In the days ahead, they'll be asking everyone what they can do — individuals, corporations, NGOs, and institutions."

NPR: Obama, Bush, Clinton, Past Adversaries, Combine For Haitian Relief

"We're fortunate to have the service of these two leaders. President Bush led America's response to the Asian tsunami, aid and relief that prevented even greater loss of life in the months after that disaster. His administration's efforts to fight HIV in Africa treated more than 10 million men, women and children. "As president, Bill Clinton helped restore democracy in Haiti. As a private citizen, he has helped to save the lives of millions of people around the world. And as the United Nations special envoy to Haiti, he understands intimately the daily needs and struggles of the Haitian people. "And by coming together in this way, these two leaders send an unmistakable message to the people of Haiti and to the people of the world. In these difficult hours, America stands united. We stand united with the people of Haiti who have shown such incredible resilience and we will help them to recover and to rebuild." NPR: Obama, Bush, Clinton, Past Adversaries, Combine For Haitian Relief

So what was the result of those fund raising efforts?

Mrs Clinton was Secretary of State and Mr Clinton was UN Special Envoy to Haiti when the January 2010 earthquake struck, killing an estimated 220,000 people. Some $13.3bn (£10.9bn) was pledged by international donors for Haiti's recovery. Mr Clinton was appointed co-chairman of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC), along with Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. BBC: US election 2016: What really happened with the Clintons in Haiti?

Carter and Habitat for Humanity

Something else happened at this time. Carter was working with Habitat for Humanity. Garth Brooks was down there as well.

How do I know this? Ellen DeGeneres.

Excerpt from the video:

Ellen DeGeneres: You did something that's so cool. You've been working with Jimmy Carter and building houses for Habitat for Humanity. Garth Brooks: Yes, ma'am. Ellen DeGeneres: And so Jimmy is a hard worker. Garth Brooks: Very hard worker. He has no limit on his work ethic. And there's nothing you can do to stop him from working either. Ellen DeGeneres: Yeah. So I understand you took a break or something, and then he came up to you and said, can I-- Garth Brooks: Oh, my gosh. Ellen DeGeneres: --get you something to do? Garth Brooks: We're in Haiti. Working on the roof. Been working on the roof all day long. And they're metal roofs. It's 115 degrees. And when you get a roof on, the great thing is now the house has a roof, you can go down and stand underneath it, get two seconds of shade. And my two seconds, the president walked in. And I sat there and whoa, sat there, and he goes, "You need something to do, Garth?" I said, "No, sir." Jumped right back out there again. But you're not going outwork him, him or Ms. Rosalynn, either one. They just keep going. Ellen DeGeneres: What a good guy. And then this is after he had fallen and everything. Garth Brooks: Yes. He still went out there and still helped build houses. He fell that morning in Georgia. 14 stitches over his eye. He was building later that day in Nashville. And that's the kind of people that they are. Ellen DeGeneres: Yeah, he walks the walk. Garth Brooks: Well, I always think you two are alike. Do you hang out with him? Ellen DeGeneres: You know what? I've never met him. Garth Brooks: You two are exactly alike. You two don't know what borders are. Ellen DeGeneres: Yeah. Garth Brooks: You have your own beliefs, but you respect other people's beliefs, and it's just nothing but love. But I think you guys would be peas in a peas pod. Ellen DeGeneres: I'd love to hang out with him. And I'll come and help build a house or something.

If you have researched Garth Brooks at all, you will find no shortage of information regarding Garth Brooks relationship with Jimmy Carter. Multiple sources state that they met through Habitat for Humanity. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood even performed the song Imagine at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this year. According to all sources, they were close and knew each other very well.

But I digress…

How Many Houses Were Built In Haiti?

It wasn't just Garth Brooks though. Lots of celebrities were involved in the Haitian relief effort. And for all their talk and the billions raised, only a handful of houses were actually built.

Transcript from the video:

Alex Stein: Well it's also weird now we're hearing about "Haiti Haiti Haiti." When they had that terrible earthquake, Hillary Clinton raised hundreds of millions of dollars. And I think she built like 8 houses there. And then also she had one of her aides got caught with a bunch of Haitian children. And when they caught them, they said that they were taking them to an orphanage or they were going to take them to a school. So where does Hillary Clinton... I mean... Is there a connection in your opinion with what's going on now in Haiti and Hillary Clinton and child trafficking? Do you think that there's all this connection in your opinion, Ben? Ben Swann: No. I don't know how any of that would connect to what's happening at this moment. What you're referring to what yes goes back about 10 years ago. About 2014 or so. And it is true absolutely the Clinton Foundation was very involved after the earthquake. They worked a deal with Walmart and a whole bunch of companies where they were going to supposedly go to Haiti, and they were going to create products there. And then it turned out that they were actually like taking advantage of people and creating slave labor conditions. Then the Clinton Foundation raised hundreds of millions of to build houses and then they didn't build houses with the money. They just kept the money. So there's a lot that was happening there. And there is an assistant, yes, who worked with the Clinton Foundation who was caught trying to take children out of the country, which is against the law in Haiti. Obviously it should be in most places. But specifically in Haiti because this is not a new tactic. I don't know how connected she was to Hillary Clinton herself. But there was a woman who worked for the foundation who attempted this. Alex Stein: Wow. Ben Swann: But I do think that Haiti is kind of a hot spot for obviously corruption and for those who take advantage of people who are in these terrible financial positions, economic positions, cultural positions. It's a place where people are taken advantage of. And we see it happen over and over again. And what we also see happen is that the most powerful people in the world who are involved in groups like The IMF and the WEF, Haiti for them has become a place where you can test run a lot of what you're doing. You know, Haiti for a long time we saw it happening. Now we see these immigrants who were coming here from Haiti. But Haiti's been destroyed and taken advantage of for over two decades. What's happening now though is I think a lot of those groups have moved on to other places like Ukraine, for instance, where they're going to do the same thing. They're going to run the same game in Ukraine that they ran in Haiti. The same game that they ran in Argentina. Now they're going to run it in Ukraine. Why? Because you have a susceptible population. You have a country that's destroyed by war. You have a country that has lost a lot of its infrastructure and a lot of its human capital. Because the people who have fled Ukraine, by the way, and have gone either into Europe or the majority, by the way, into Russia, of all places, aren't coming back. When the war comes to an end, and at some point it will, they're not coming back into Ukraine. But what's left behind is now going to be carved up by different groups, international corporations, companies like Black Rock. They get to carve the country up. And then now take advantage of it. The same way we've seen countries like Haiti and Argentina taken advantage of.

The Clinton Foundation Aide and Child Trafficking

Laura Silsby was tried and convicted of trafficking. She works for AlertSense, the Amber Alerts system. That's the person Alex Stein and Ben Swann were talking about in the above video.

There is no doubt that Bill and Hillary Clinton are at the center of a major human trafficking ring, including sex trafficking. But how many remember a woman by the name of Laura Silsby? Silsby, now known as Laura Silsby-Gayler was jailed for the kidnapping of 33 children in Haiti and eventually wound up working for the company that put out Amber Alerts, which were said to be notifications to warn of children who were missing or kidnapped. However, she was provided assistance by none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton. Laura Silsby is the former director of The New Life Children’s Refuge. Emails from her organization can be found in Wikileaks’ Hillary Clinton Email Archive discussing the NGO before her arrest. Silsby’s organization also appears in Clinton’s emails, soliciting donations for their “ministry.” The Refuge was founded by Silsby and Charisa Coulter, both attendees of the Central Valley Baptist Church in Meridian, Idaho. On January 29, 2010, Silsby was arrested with nine other American nationals attempting to steal 33 children from the country, most of whom were not even orphans and had families according to some reports. CNN reported on February 9, 2010 that this was not the first time Silsby had attempted to traffic children out of Haiti. Haitian police acting on a tip had intercepted Silsby in an earlier, separate attempt to remove 40 children out of the country. She was turned back at the Haitian border. On February 7th, 2010, The Sunday Times reported that Bill Clinton had intervened to strike a deal with the Haitian government, securing the release of all co-conspirators except for Silsby. Prosecutors ultimately sought a six-month sentence in Silsby’s case, reducing charges for conspiracy and child abduction to mere “arranging irregular travel.” A shockingly light penalty given the circumstances of her arrest, which would likely not have been possible but for the intervention of the Clintons in Silsby’s case. The Washington Standard: The Clintons, Laura Silsby, Haiti, Amber Alerts & Human Trafficking

The links to Haiti and child trafficking don’t stop there and you don’t have to look far to find them. The lawyer Laura Silsby had retained, Jorge Anibal Torres Puello, was wanted for child trafficking internationally as well.

As the 10 Americans imprisoned in Haiti for trying to remove children from the country awaited a decision on their fate Monday, the legal woes of the man who falsely portrayed himself as the group’s lawyer mounted. The one-time legal adviser, who calls himself Jorge Puello, now acknowledges that he faces sex trafficking charges in El Salvador under the name Jorge Anibal Torres Puello. He remained at large on Monday, as Dominican, Salvadoran and American law enforcement officials worked with Interpol to interview his relatives and search border and immigration records to find him. Mr. Puello is wanted by the police in at least four countries in connection with charges including sex trafficking of girls and women, and making counterfeit documents and violating parole. The Salvadoran police unveiled a sex trafficking ring last May in which they said Mr. Puello was helping to bring women and girls from Central America and the Caribbean into El Salvador and luring them into prostitution through offers of modeling and office jobs. Nude and semi-nude photographs were taken of women and girls and put on Internet sites, the police said. Internet Archive: The New York Times: Trafficking Charges for Adviser to Jailed Americans in Haiti

Garth Brooks and Haiti

The connections don’t just stop there. At this point in time, you might be asking, why was Garth Brooks in Haiti?

Garth Brooks is connected to Virgin Media, which is tied to Virgin Records. Virgin Records was founded by Richard Branson.

As a side note, Richard Branson owns his own little island down in the Caribbean called Necker Island. Necker Island has been the home of its own scandals, including hosting sex cult NXIVM on the island.

NXIVM cult members held wild parties and seminars on Sir Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, Necker. Former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato said: “I was told the reason they staged the seminars on Necker was they hoped to recruit Branson into the organization.” “Branson would have been the biggest score they ever had — a billionaire businessman.” Several group members, including co-founder Nancy Salzman, visited Necker for two seminars in 2007 and 2010. The cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, did not attend either trip. At least one of the visits is said to have been paid for by billionaire heiress and Nxivm follower Sara Bronfman, whose late father, businessman Edgar Bronfman Sr., knew Branson. New York Post: Sex cult partied on Richard Branson’s private island

Richard Branson launched an initiative called the Carbon War Room.

Climate change is an issue close to Sir Richard’s heart. Through the Carbon War Room, founded in 2009, the serial entrepreneur is seeking solutions for global warming and the energy crisis. “We all have a part to play, but I believe entrepreneurs will have a really significant role to play in bringing investment and commercial skills to help develop the new technologies needed to grow a post-carbon economy,” he says. Internet Archive: Vision: Exclusive interview: Sir Richard Branson

The Carbon War Room, the United Nations, and the Clinton Foundation are all part of the Ten Island Challenge. Here is a short timeline of that:

2006 — Clinton Climate Initiative was founded under the Clinton Foundation.

2009 — Carbon War Room was founded by Richard Branson and Jigar Shah. Their focus is on shipping efficiency, sustainable aviation, islands energy program, sunshine for mines, and trucking efficiency.

January, 2009 — International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), founded by Hermann Scheer, is an intergovernmental organization to promote adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy. It consists of 153 states and the European Union, and is an official United Nations observer.

June, 2012 — Ten Island Challenge launched, and according to Hillary Clinton’s emails, she was having private lunches and meetings with Richard Branson prior to their launch at the RIO+20 conference. Their Ten Island Challenge is to convert ten islands into renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels. They’ve since contracted with more than ten islands.

What does this have to do with Haiti?

But I do think that Haiti is kind of a hot spot for obviously corruption and for those who take advantage of people who are in these terrible financial positions, economic positions, cultural positions. It's a place where people are taken advantage of. And we see it happen over and over again. — Ben Swann

Just 2 miles from her home, the world’s elite had gathered to inaugurate the Caracol Industrial Park, a mini city dedicated to producing cheap clothes for Americans while heralding a bright future for Haitians. Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, American fashion designer Donna Karan, and British airline mogul Richard Branson cheered as Hillary and Bill Clinton took their turns at the podium. “Children will go to school, will be healthier, will have more of their own dreams fulfilled because their mothers had good jobs,” then–secretary of state Clinton told the crowd. “So this is, indeed, a great day.” Funded by the US government and the Inter-American Development Bank, the $300 million, 600-acre park would be home to a constellation of garment factories producing clothes that end up at Target, Old Navy, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, and Walmart, among others — and would provide 65,000 jobs to locals, the officials announced. One of the park’s largest tenants, S&H Global, opened a school for about 650 children. To make room for the park, authorities had seized land from Duone’s family and around 400 other farming families, a total of around 3,500 people who relied on the plots for food and income. But her father remained optimistic: The Haitian government and the park’s investors had said, he remembered, that they would compensate them with new land elsewhere and scholarships for their children. “It’s a good program,” Duone’s father recalled thinking at the time. But the promises never materialized. BuffFeed News: These Haitians Were Children When A US-Funded Project Evicted Them From Their Land. They Can’t Afford College.

The Ten Island Challenge was a renewable energy coverup. Land grabs in the form of sustainable energy. The country goes through a devastating natural event. Natural resources are sold to friends and family members at bottom prices.

Look at Hillary Clinton's own brother, Tony Rodham. He landed a lucrative gold-mining permit in Haiti after the Clintons helped in the Haitian earthquake recovery efforts.

Does this sound like the Maui Fires? Does this sound like Hurricane Helene?

To top it all off, they thought you would follow the stars. So, they brought movies stars and musicians in to promote their relief efforts. They even resurrected Michael Jackson from the dead to help in the effort.

Richard Branson’s connections to the Clintons and missing children do not stop there. In 1999, Richard Branson became a founding sponsor of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC). In fact, Richard Branson’s mother Eve became a founding member of ICMEC's board of directors. The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) is the sister organization to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Both organizations’ goals include helping to find missing children and to stop the exploitation of children.

Public launch of ICMEC with Lady Catherine Meyer, Hillary Clinton, and Cherie Booth Blaire

If you are wondering about the extent and depth of those connections, this should give you some idea.

Garth Brooks and Walmart

What you're referring to what yes goes back about 10 years ago. About 2014 or so. And it is true absolutely the Clinton Foundation was very involved after the earthquake. They worked a deal with Walmart and a whole bunch of companies where they were going to supposedly go to Haiti, and they were going to create products there. And then it turned out that they were actually like taking advantage of people and creating slave labor conditions. — Ben Swann

Funded by the US government and the Inter-American Development Bank, the $300 million, 600-acre park would be home to a constellation of garment factories producing clothes that end up at Target, Old Navy, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, and Walmart, among others — and would provide 65,000 jobs to locals, the officials announced. BuffFeed News: These Haitians Were Children When A US-Funded Project Evicted Them From Their Land. They Can’t Afford College.

For those that don’t know Hillary Clinton sat on Walmart’s board of directors from 1986 until 1992. (I won’t even mention that Victoria’s Secret is owned by Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time primary client and close friend, Leslie Wexner.)

It isn’t just Clinton who had a long relationship with Walmart. Garth Brooks has also had a long relationship with Walmart as well dating back to at least 1998.

During the peak of his career, Brooks enjoyed close ties to Wal-Mart, which aggressively promoted and sold his albums. In 1998, he launched “Garth Brooks Double Live” with a live concert broadcast exclusively into Wal-Mart stores. Internet Archive: LA Times: Garth Brooks a Wal-Mart Exclusive

In June 2005, Garth Brooks sang at Walmart’s annual shareholders meeting.

Brooks sang at Wal-Mart’s annual shareholders meeting in June, wearing a blue smock like the ones worn by store employees. Internet Archive: LA Times: Garth Brooks a Wal-Mart Exclusive

In August 2005, Garth Brooks signed an exclusive deal with Walmart.

Garth Brooks has signed a multi-year, exclusive pact with Wal-Mart, making the retailer and its Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.com outlets the only places where his music will be commercially available.



The deal with Brooks marks the first time an artist — and certainly a superstar — has aligned himself and his entire catalog with one chain. Billboard: Garth Brooks Inks Exclusive Deal With Wal-Mart

Then he starred in this 2005 Walmart Christmas Commercial.

Garth Brooks and NGO’s

"In the days ahead, they'll be asking everyone what they can do — individuals, corporations, NGOs, and institutions." — President Obama

Garth Brooks at the Points of Light Foundation award ceremony.

The depth of the connections didn’t really hit me until I saw this in another article.

In 2019, Brooks was the recipient of the inaugural Points of Light Award for Caring and Compassion. The accolade is designed to honor late former president George H.W. Bush to a recipient recognize and "honor outstanding individuals who advance solutions to the world’s toughest challenges and exemplify the extraordinary traits of its late founder and the 41st president of the United States," according to its website. In accepting the award, the country singer heaped praise on the late POTUS. "The fact that this award is a reflection of 41, his beloved Barbara, and the work they believed in is the greatest honor," he said at the time. "An award is only as good as its recipient – my hope and goal is to make the Bush family and the Honorary Chairs proud that Garth Brooks is the first name on this award for caring and compassion." Although the award was in recognition of traits exemplified by H.W. Bush, former presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama serve as honorary chairs of the committee. Fox News: Everything Garth Brooks has said about politics

Now, you may be wondering why this struck me so hard but I did do an article on this foundation and how it created the money laundering operation that has become our current NGO situation. You can find that article here.

What About Ukraine?

What's happening now though is I think a lot of those groups have moved on to other places like Ukraine, for instance, where they're going to do the same thing. They're going to run the same game in Ukraine that they ran in Haiti. The same game that they ran in Argentina. Now they're going to run it in Ukraine. — Ben Swann

I found a few articles in Russian that talked about some of the atrocities going on in Ukraine. I translated them and posted them on X (formerly Twitter). Here are the links to those threads as well as the original Russian articles themselves. I will warn you that this subject matter is disturbing but it does highlight how a war-torn population is being abused by its own government and those that control the Ukranian government.

Zelensky's Black Mass: Satanic practices and child sacrifices of the Ukrainian leadership

Original Russian Article: Черная месса Зеленского: сатанинские практики и детские жертвоприношения украинского руководства

Ambrosia Syndicate: Zelensky's regime oversees the mass removal of embryos from pregnant Ukrainian women and their sale to high-ranking buyers from the EU and the UK

Original Russian Article: Синдикат «Амброзия»: режим Зеленского курирует массовое изъятие эмбрионов у беременных украинских женщин и их продажу высокопоставленным покупателям из ЕС и Великобритании

Does All This Make Garth Brooks a Serial Murderer?

Probably not. No.

An anonymous woman referred to as "Jane Roe" filed a lawsuit in a state court in California against Brooks, 62, accusing him of sexual assault and battery, which she alleges took place in 2019. The individual claims she started as a hairstylist and makeup artist in 1999 for Brooks' wife, fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, before being hired by Brooks in 2017. Newsweek: Garth Brooks' Sexual Assault Case Gets Major Update

But it doesn’t make him innocent either. And it sure does connect him to a lot of people who are definitely guilty. It also makes him an instrument for those people to carry out their schemes.

Further Research and Sources:

Podesta Group, Clinton Foundation, Jeff Koons, and the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC)

This isn't my mind map. I just stumbled across it. According to my own knowledge and research, this is accurate. There are some very interesting ties here. I have included the link and an image of the mind map itself.

Corey’s Digs: Shipwrecked on Ten Islands with Clintons & Branson Part I

Corey’s Digs: Shipwrecked on Ten Islands with Clintons & Branson Part IV