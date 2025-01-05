The untested truths spun by different interests continue to churn and accumulate in the sandbox of political correctness and value systems. Everyone withdraws into their own small gated community, afraid of a larger forum. They stay inside their little ponds, leaking whatever ‘truth’ suits them into the growing cesspool of society at large. The different cardinal truths neither clash nor mesh. No one is invalidated, but nobody is right.

Video games have been telling story arcs which emotionally manipulate its players in profound ways. Many of these games have used their platforms to act as moments in Red Pilling others.

This particular video game has been talked about a lot, including by me 2 years ago. However, with the launch of ChatGPT and, more recently, Grok 2.0, I thought it would be good to revisit this topic. The question we are asking is "Can AI and technology be used to significantly manipulate a person's decisions?"

Kojima addresses this question in a video game which came out over 20 years ago in 2001, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

What makes this significant is that the story line predicted events happening decades later including censorship, political correctness, social engineering, fake news, tribalism, alternative facts, political freedom and freedom of thought... and the ideologies programmed into artificial intelligence which will be steering and manipulating human behavior. Considering the story arc, this particular video game seemed almost prophetic, which contributed to its success.

Colonel: Raiden, are you receiving? We're still here. Raiden: How's that possible!? The AI was destroyed! Colonel: Only GW... Raiden: Who are you? [The Colonel's face becomes a skull. It flashes back. This happens several times.] Colonel: To begin with — we're not what you'd call — human. Over the past two hundred years — A kind of consciousness formed layer by layer in the crucible of the White House. It's not unlike the way life started in the oceans four billion years ago. The White House was our primordial soup, a base of evolution — We are formless. We are the very discipline and morality that Americans invoke so often. How can anyone hope to eliminate us? As long as this nation exists, so will we. Raiden: Cut the crap! If you're immortal, why would you take away individual freedoms and censor the Net? Rose: Jack, don't be silly. Colonel: Don't you know that our plans have your interests — not ours — in mind? Raiden: What? Rose: Jack, listen carefully like a good boy! Colonel: The mapping of the human genome was completed early this century. As a result, the evolutionary log of the human race lay open to us. Rose: We started with genetic engineering, and in the end, we succeeded in digitizing life itself. Colonel: But there are things not covered by genetic information. Raiden: What do you mean? Colonel: Human memories, ideas. Culture. History. Rose: Genes don't contain any record of human history. Colonel: Is it something that should not be passed on? Should that information be left at the mercy of nature? Rose: We've always kept records of our lives. Through words, pictures, symbols... from tablets to books... Colonel: But not all the information was inherited by later generations. A small percentage of the whole was selected and processed, then passed on. Not unlike genes, really. Rose: That's what history is, Jack. Colonel: But in the current, digitized world, trivial information is accumulating every second, preserved in all its triteness. Never fading, always accessible. Rose: Rumors about petty issues, misinterpretations, slander... Colonel: All this junk data preserved in an unfiltered state, growing at an alarming rate. Rose: It will only slow down social progress, reduce the rate of evolution. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Game Script

What Metal Gear Solid 2 is discussing here is an alternative type of genetics, one based on human culture rather than human DNA.

In 1976, an evolutionary biologist by the name of Richard Dawkins suggested that information could evolve through being copied, varied, and selectively passed on. Specifically, he was speaking in terms of the ideas, behaviors, and styles that passed from person to person within human culture and the cultural evolution. He called these units of culture "memes" (instead of genes) and his theory took root in the form of "memetics" or "meme theory." And like all culture, some units withstand the test and time and other units succumb to a type of social Darwinism.

What types of units of culture would fall under the definition of a meme?

Most people think of it as just an image macro. However, the idea is unlimited. It could be anything from a song to a fashion style to an art style to a word used as slang to a slogan or catchphrase. It isn't just limited to a picture with words on it that are passed around on the internet.

The evolutionary process of memes is all dependent on the audience who receives them. This is where a person decides to creatively add to, change, or take away from the meme as they received it. Cultural Darwinism occurs when that person decides whether or not to pass that unit of human culture on. If they don't, the meme dies with that person. If they do, the meme continues to live on.

Memes can also be informational, informative, and include pieces of human history. They can be influential ideas that spread like a virus from person to person, if left unchecked. They literally change human culture unit by unit slowly over time. This is what makes them so powerful. This is what also makes them so dangerous.

How dangerous?

Dangerous enough that the military has invested serious research, time, and money into the development of memes as a type of weapon in information warfare. In 2005, Major Michael Prosser, now a Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps, proposed the creation of a "Meme Warfare Center." In 2015, NATO's Stratcom Defense Strategic Communications Journal defined memetic warfare as "competition over narrative, ideas, and social control in a social-media battlefield. One might think of it as a subset of 'information operations' tailored to social media. Information operations involve the collection and dissemination of information to establish a competitive advantage over an opponent."

Dangerous enough that ordinary citizens went to war with a trillion dollar multi-corporation propaganda machine... and won. Ratings for every Mainstream Media News outlet have steadily gone downhill and independent journalism has steadily been taking its place.

Dangerous enough that this post on X (formerly Twitter) was a threat to major corporations, political elites, and governments alike.

At the time, the implications of this post was overlooked by most people. They didn't understand what "controlling the universe" might entail. In 2024, we might have a better understanding of what Elon Musk was envisioning and what Kojima was starkly warning us about.

How does one "control the universe?"

Colonel: Raiden, you seem to think that our plan is one of censorship. Raiden: Are you telling me it's not!? Rose: You're being silly! What we propose to do is not to control content, but to create context. Raiden: Create context? Colonel: The digital society furthers human flaws and selectively rewards the development of convenient half-truths. Just look at the strange juxtapositions of morality around you. Rose: Billions spent on new weapons in order to humanely murder other humans. Colonel: Rights of criminals are given more respect than the privacy of their victims. Rose: Although there are people suffering in poverty, huge donations are made to protect endangered species. Everyone grows up being told the same thing. Colonel: "Be nice to other people." Rose: "But beat out the competition!" Colonel: "You're special." "Believe in yourself and you will succeed." Rose: But it's obvious from the start that only a few can succeed... Colonel: You exercise your right to "freedom" and this is the result. All rhetoric to avoid conflict and protect each other from hurt. The untested truths spun by different interests continue to churn and accumulate in the sandbox of political correctness and value systems. Rose: Everyone withdraws into their own small gated community, afraid of a larger forum. They stay inside their little ponds, leaking whatever "truth" suits them into the growing cesspool of society at large. Colonel: The different cardinal truths neither clash nor mesh. No one is invalidated, but nobody is right. Rose: Not even natural selection can take place here. The world is being engulfed in "truth." Colonel: And this is the way the world ends. Not with a bang, but a whimper. Rose: We're trying to stop that from happening. Colonel: It's our responsibility as rulers. Just as in genetics, unnecessary information and memory must be filtered out to stimulate the evolution of the species. Raiden: And you think you're qualified to decide what's necessary and not? Colonel: Absolutely. Who else could wade through the sea of garbage you people produce, retrieve valuable truths and even interpret their meaning for later generations? Rose: That's what it means to create context. Raiden: I'll decide for myself what to believe and what to pass on! Colonel: But is that even your own idea? Rose: Or something Snake told you? Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Game Script

What the AI is so eloquently describing here are an information silos, filter bubbles, and echo chambers.

An information silo is where groups of people are isolated from each other, both physically and mentally, to the point where they are unable to share information or collaborate on ideas. A good example of this is people from one political ideology cannot typically see the social media posts from people of another political ideology.

A filter bubble is a type of isolation which is created by your personal searches, the technology specifications of your computer, and the algorithms which run the software we use. Your location, click-behavior, and search history helps in the creation of your own personal filter bubble.

To put it simply, if you read the liberal press and have liberal views, your Google search results, your Twitter feed, your Facebook newsfeed will be flooded with content that supports your pre-existing worldview. Because that is the kind of content you are most likely to engage with, an assumption gleaned by a highly complex algorithm that routinely analyzes your social media and online behaviour. These algorithms are playing the role of information gatekeepers. They shape, or reinforce, our world view based on what we want to see or what is relevant to us instead of what we would rather not see but may need to see. Things that we find uncomfortable and contradictory to our existing view of the world simply get edited out. Internet Archive: Huffington Post: Filter Bubbles Are Shrinking Our Minds

Both information silos and filter bubbles end up creating echo chambers. This simply means that the technology we use creates an environment where your beliefs will constantly be reinforced and amplified.

Why is this so dangerous? And how does one control the universe this way?

It is quite simple. These constructs don't allow for ideologies, beliefs, and truths to be tested. These become largely accepted as fact by those who repeatedly hear them.

So if you hear that "Trump is literally Hitler" repeatedly and are never confronted with any ideologies or truths to the contrary, what are you likely to believe? Conversely, if you hear that "JFK Jr is alive" repeatedly with no differing beliefs to say otherwise, you might actually believe it. And if you heard both of these ideas one time and one time only, you might come to the conclusion they are both ridiculous.

If you need an example, IntoTheStewiverse wrote a thread on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Rebekah Jones who decided to run an experiment on this and the resulting fallout.

Colonel: That's the proof of your incompetence, right there. You lack the qualifications to exercise free will. Raiden: That's not true! I have the right — Rose: Does something like a "self" exist inside of you? Colonel: That which you call "self" serves as nothing more than a mask to cover your own being. Rose: In this era of ready-made 'truths', "self" is just something used to preserve those positive emotions that you occasionally feel... Colonel: Another possibility is that "self" is a concept you conveniently borrowed under the logic that it would endow you with some sense of strength... Raiden: That's crap! Colonel: Is it? Would you prefer that someone else tell you? Alright then. Explain it to him. Rose: Jack, you're simply the best! And you got there all by yourself! Raiden: Grrr... Colonel: Oh, what happened? Do you feel lost? Why not try a bit of soul-searching? Rose: Don't think you'll find anything, though... Colonel: Ironic that although "self" is something that you yourself fashioned, every time something goes wrong, you turn around and place the blame on something else. Rose: "It's not my fault. It's not your fault." Colonel: In denial, you simply resort to looking for another, more convenient "truth" in order to make yourself feel better. Rose: Leaving behind in an instant the so-called "truth" you once embraced. Colonel: Should someone like that be able to decide what is "truth"? Rose: Should someone like you even have the right to decide? Colonel: You've done nothing but abuse your freedom. Rose: You don't deserve to be free! Colonel: We're not the ones smothering the world. You are. Rose: The individual is supposed to be weak. But far from powerless — a single person has the potential to ruin the world. Colonel: And the age of digitized communication has given even more power to the individual. Too much power for an immature species. Rose: Building a legacy involves figuring out what is wanted, and what needs to be done for that goal. All this, you used to struggle with. Now, we think for you. Colonel: We are your guardians after all. Raiden: You want to control human thought? Human behavior? Colonel: Of course. Anything can be quantified nowadays. That's what this exercise was designed to prove. Rose: You fell in love with me just as you were meant to, after all. Isn't that right, Jack? Colonel: Ocelot was not told the whole truth, to say the least. Rose: We rule an entire nation — of what interest would a single soldier, no matter how able, be to us? Colonel: The S3 Plan does not stand for Solid Snake Simulation. What it does stand for is Selection for Societal Sanity... Colonel: The S3 is a system for controlling human will and consciousness. S3 is not you, a soldier trained in the image of Solid Snake. It is — a method, a protocol, that created a circumstance that made you what you are. Rose: So you see, we're the S3. Not you. Colonel: What you experienced was the final test of its effectiveness. Raiden: That's crazy. Colonel: You heard what President Johnson said. Johnson: The Arsenal's "GW" system is the key to their supremacy. Colonel: The objective of this exercise was to establish such a method. Colonel: We used Shadow Moses as a paradigm for the exercise. Rose: I wonder if you would have preferred a fantasy setting? Colonel: We chose that backdrop because of its extreme circumstances. It was an optimal test for S3's crisis management capacity. If the model could trigger, control and solve this, it would be ready for any contingency. And now, we have our proof. Colonel: Raiden, there are also reasons behind your selection. Solidus raised plenty of other child soldiers. Do you know why we chose you over them? Raiden: ??? Colonel: It was because you were the only one who refused to acknowledge the past. All the others remember what they were, and pay for it daily. Rose: But you turn your back on everything you don't like. You do whatever you like, see only the things you like, and for yourself alone. Colonel: Yes — Rose can attest to that. Rose: You refused to see me for what I was. I lied to you, but I wanted to be caught. You pretended to be understanding, to be a gentleman... You never made a conscious attempt to reach out to me... The only time you did was when I gave you no choice but to do so... Raiden: I was just trying not to... Rose: What? "Trying not to hurt me?" Dear, the one you were trying not to hurt was yourself! Avoiding the truth under the guise of "kindness" is all that you did! It occurred to you to do nothing but look out for yourself. Even if you claim that it was for my sake, that feeling was nowhere to be seen. In the end, everything was for your sake... I was never part of the picture. Colonel: Ha, ha, ha...exactly right. So you see, you're a perfect representative of the masses we need to protect. This is why we chose you. You accepted the fiction we've provided, obeyed our orders and did everything you were told to. The exercise is a resounding success. Emma: Didn't I tell you that GW was still incomplete? But not anymore, thanks to you. Colonel: Your persona, experiences, triumphs and defeats are nothing but byproducts. The real objective was ensuring that we could generate and manipulate them. It's taken a lot of time and money, but it was well worth it considering the results. I think that's enough talk. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Game Script

Over time, these unproven ideologies, mistaken beliefs, and untested truths will become entrenched in the population. So entrenched that they become a part of that population's core belief system.

The person who controls these units of information and human culture, or memes, literally control huge swaths of the population and what they believe in. They can manipulate them. Change their personal tastes to fit whatever mold is decided upon. Change their values and opinions at the click of a button. Generate consumers for certain products. Support for any social justice program. Produce interest in any subject. They could create an artificial Darwinism of the cultural evolution where certain ideas go to die.

Eventually, fringe elements of those groups would be willing to take radical actions in the name of what they believe. They would be willing to engage in violence. As their belief grows, so does their willingness to do more heinous acts in the name of that belief up to the point of sacrificing themselves for what they believe in.

This is how people become radicalized upon any given narrative and militant in their actions.

What kind of radicalization are we talking about?

The following example comes from a post by Brandon Tatum on X (formerly Twitter) with the following description:

WARNING DISTURBING: Two black men beat a young white girl who had a Trump shirt on and was trying to attend the Pennsylvania Trump rally. Everything I’ve seen points to this being real. Lock these thugs up and throw away the key!!

Everyone thinks the AI was Kojima's nightmare. It wasn't. It was being fed information to the point where you would take drastic actions based on what you were being told because you were in a filter bubble. It was the social manipulation of large portions of the population.

A lot of people focus on the AI aspect of the game. What they failed to realize is that the AI was just a product of its programming. It was in its own filter bubble.

When you control the levers of news dissemination, you control the narrative.

Control of the narrative = power

When you are blind, what do you see?

They want you divided.

Divided by religion.

Divided by race.

Divided by sex.

Divided by political affiliation.

Divided by class.

When you are divided, and angry, and controlled, you target those ‘different’ from you, not those responsible [controllers].

Divided you are weak.

Divided you pose no threat to their control.

These are all artificial barriers. Tools of slavery. We are programmed to hate and kill along these lines.

Elon Musk, tear down these walls!