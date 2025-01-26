Have I ever told you about the Lighthouses?

All throughout the Bible, there is one commonality about the people GOD chooses. They are used, and they are used hard. They are put through trials and tribulations. Nothing in their life or about their path is easy. They go through unimaginable persecution and degradation.

Here is the thing that escapes most people. It really isn't GOD who is hard on them. It isn't GOD who causes them to suffer.

However, one thing is a constant. All the prophets suffer untold adversity. Why? These people are the vehicles of HIS love. How can vehicles of GOD's love be made to suffer by GOD? It doesn't make sense. The simple answer is HE doesn't.

Their suffering comes from the world. What is currently going on. Current events. Attitudes and beliefs. All the violence, hate, and cruelty we enact upon each other. That is what comes up against them. The sins of the world. These are the waves that crash against them and the storm they suffer through.

The prophets become like Lighthouses. The storms and the waves they endure, that is the world they endure. The greater the sins of that time, the greater the storm. The greater the suffering.

This is where GOD's love comes into the picture. The future of humanity is the boats that pass by that Lighthouse. They are you and me. They are all of us. HIS beloved creation.

These Lighthouses don't weather the storms because GOD doesn't love them. HE does. HE gives them the strength to stand against every storm and every crashing wave. But the Lighthouses also become a vehicle for the love GOD has for humanity. They become GOD's instrument to show HIS love and to guide those through the storm of the world to HIM. It is because of GOD's love for all of mankind who seek HIM that the Lighthouses became necessary and an instrument of HIS will.

So the pain and suffering that GOD's Chosen endure doesn't come from GOD. It comes because HE saw something in these people that they didn't necessarily see in themselves. And HE loves them so much that HE gave them the strength to stand. In essence, they are the Light of GOD standing against the world.

People look at pictures of lighthouses in storms and think it's an analogy for GOD's love. They are half right but are missing a much larger and more meaningful picture.

Lighthouses always weather the storm.

GOD's Chosen never have easy lives.