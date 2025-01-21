I struggled with whether to post this article. I will tell you why. Not everyone believes that the Q posts were real. For those who do think they are real, the purpose of these posts remains a topic of much debate. Was this a "white hat" operation? Was it a PSYOP to deceive the masses? Are they messages meant to deceive or lead people astray? Would my article have any bearing, good or bad, on the outcome of any active operation that may be going on?

My own personal beliefs on this subject are irrelevant, as should your own beliefs be irrelevant in reading this article. The intention is not to convince you one way or another but instead serve as an example of the guerilla warfare framework in which you can easily relate to and find further examples of. All I am doing is giving you information. What you do with it is up to you.

Most people think of Guerrilla Warfare as nearly invisible people hiding out in the woods in gillie suits as they jump out in a surprise attack to ambush enemy forces caught unawares. Or perhaps they think of freedom fighters fighting fierce battles through city streets only to disappear into the urban jungle and live to fight another day. In years past, this is the way most guerilla warfare was fought. However, methods and technology have advanced to a point that this has become unnecessary.

Few understand that guerilla warfare is actually a political war. To be clear, all wars are political. However, with guerilla warfare, the battlefield takes place almost solely in a political environment and not on a First through Fourth Generation Warfare battlefield. The priority objective isn't necessarily to take out enemy forces but to win over the human mind. The environment where this battle is savagely fought is where the people can be found, whether it be the woods of the Appalachian Mountains, the urban setting of New York City, the countryside and farmlands of flyover states, or the digital expanse of social media and the internet. Wherever the people can be found is where you will find the front-line of this war.

Total victory is achieved by winning the hearts and minds of the population. The entire population. A crushing victory won't just win the mind's and opinions of the civilian population. It will also include enemy and friendly soldiers — with their ideologies shifted into a single belief. The apex being that all those affected will wholeheartedly believe in, fight for, and eventually die for a singular ideology. When a total victory isn’t achievable, winning the hearts and minds of 51% of the population will do.

If the goal is to win over the population to a certain idea, then what is more effective? Armed soldiers entrenched and hiding among the population in some backwoods country with countless lives lost? Or could an operation be more sophisticated than this? What if you can wage a war while keeping adversary forces guessing as to where your main forces are located, their identities hidden, and their numbers and capabilities unknown? What if you could wage war without ever letting the enemy know what your plans were?

The most successful campaigns aren't bloody affairs. They are won without having fired a single shot and without a single life lost.

Q The Guerilla Warfare

You are witnessing/watching the systematic destruction of the OLD GUARD.

POWER WILL RETURN TO THE PEOPLE.

Q

What is the primary focus? Winning our country back and waking people up to the truth regarding what our government, the globalists, and corporations were doing to humanity. I mean, this is what we tell others because it sounds nice. It is also rather ambiguous.

The President of the United States, the Commander in Chief, AGREED that an illegal coup was attempted against him.

Stop and understand the GRAVITY of acknowledgement.

Do you believe nothing will happen?

Do you believe no one will be prosecuted?

POTUS making statements for no reason?

How do you introduce the TRUTH to those still asleep?

DECLAS coming?

The message must be direct (bypass the non reporting of the TRUTH (facts) by FAKE ‘spin the narrative’ NEWS).

Q

The harsh reality this is a coup d'état, or rather a counter coup d'état. A revolutionary war. A regime change. We are trying to overthrow a government who has subverted and abused the powers given to it by the people and who was almost at the end stages of its own coup. It was the destruction of the Old Guard, the power structure that was slowly and subtly turning this nation into an authoritarian regime. Of which through this entire affair, even though we have been on the receiving end of many repeated attacks, this movement has always remained in a defensive position with no defensive, offensive, or violent response to speak of.

All assets [F + D] being deployed.

[Some] who once supported POTUS [sleepers] have/will turn [puppets & puppet masters].

Control of narrative = control of public opinion

Control of public opinion = power

EVERYTHING IS AT STAKE.

OLD GUARD POWER STRUCTURE BEING DESTROYED.

WASHINGTON CIVIL WAR [CONTROL THE NARRATIVE].

PREV EXPOSURE OF TRUTH.

[SELF PRESERVATION]

FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL.

INFORMATION WARFARE.

Q

It is also about saving humanity. Not just one nation. But all nations. This Old Guard we were fighting, this Deep State… their plans would leave the majority of Earth decimated of its populations and the rest of the world enslaved. Hence, the “Plan to Save the World” was born.

>Release prior to cover up.

>Public informed and collapse.

Q there is one thing that concerns me. somewhat related to this, but more related to 60/40. the less the public knows, the more likely they are to falsely assign blame in the future, possibly even generations from now. it's worth keeping in mind. Understand one simple fact — the US is connected to the rest of the world.

Knowing that, understand, by default, if certain intel is released it would cause a WW/mass suffering.

We share the idea of open source but value life and must make decisions base decisions on outcomes and containability.

Q

Never in our history has this been attempted.

Patriots WW simply needed a 'spark' to re-ignite the engine.

For humanity.

WWG1WGA!!!

Q

But we weren't doing it alone. While this movement is largely organic, there are forces in the background who are guiding us and giving us a helping hand. They did so through the elegant use of a psychological operation (PSYOP). Most people won't argue that Q was a PSYOP. However, they didn't put it into context of a guerilla warfare environment. When you look at it through this lens, the picture becomes much clearer.

Welcome to the largest guerilla warfare operation of all time.

They are the true Patriots. We will never forget. Let these coming days be remembered in our history as the time we fought to recapture the republic from those evil bad actors who for so long have sacrificed the good people of this land for their own personal gain.

Fight the good fight.

LET JUSTICE BE SERVED.

The Birth of a Movement

How do you achieve an objective with a small number of people? You recruit others to help you and motivate them through propaganda.

In terms of today's global environment, this wouldn't be hard. Our world is sick. Our governments are diseased. All you had to do was get people's attention and then start showing them the truth. What was the best way to do that?

You write something so shocking that it creates a jolt among the people and gets them to ask a single question. Why?

Hillary Clinton will be arrested between 7:45 AM - 8:30 AM EST on Monday - the morning on Oct 30, 2017. >>147005381 HRC extradition already in motion effective yesterday with several countries in case of cross border run. Passport approved to be flagged effective 10/30 @ 12:01am. Expect massive riots organized in defiance and others fleeing the US to occur. US M’s will conduct the operation while NG activated. Proof check: Locate a NG member and ask if activated for duty 10/30 across most major cities.

On October 28, 2017, this is exactly what happened. A statement was made on an anonymous board called 4Chan. At first glance, it didn't make sense. Anyone could read it and see that Hillary Clinton was not only not arrested, she was walking around doing her "Russia! Russia! Russia!" tour on any major news station that would have her on.

But that wasn't the point. The point was to grab people's attention. In this, it succeeded. The series of posts that came afterwards painted an intriguing picture that led people to research for themselves. Thus, the Movement was born.

MSM Fake News Awards.

Are you prepared?

MEMES/POSTS.

Organized and coordinated?

POTUS may reTWEET one or more.

READY FOR LAUNCH?

SHOW the WORLD.

SHOW the WORLD the TRUTH.

OPEN THEIR EYES.

DON'T LET POTUS SUFFER FROM THE SOROS/LOSER BOTS THAT CONTINUALLY FLOOD.

MAKE THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS YOUR 1ST ORGANIZED TWEET STORM DAY.

MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Q

And the people reading these messages were given a mission. "MEMES/POSTS. Organized and coordinated? Show the world. Show the world the truth."

Unknowingly, on that day, the American population had entered into Guerilla Warfare on a digital battlefield. The objectives were easy. Tell people the truth. Win over the hearts and minds of the American population. Create a united front where the people were no longer divided by manufactured narratives.

In Guerrilla Warfare, there is but one objective. In this case, it is to overthrow a corrupt government structure and system of controls which supported it that had taken root in America. All without firing a single shot. This corrupt government included politicians and agencies who abused their powers, such as the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and so on. It also included the corporations who colluded with them, including social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, financial institutions who target political parties such as PayPal, NGOs who added to their moneylaundering schemes such as ActBlue, and corporations who push and profit off of this agenda such as Microsoft and Bill Gates, BlackRock, etc.

But to do so, the truth about these organizations must first be told. And not just told. It needed to be widely believed by the American population. They needed to see and understand this truth for themselves. Then they had to throw their support behind the Guerilla Warfare effort, the Movement, and behind those who were fighting for this nation, President Trump and the Anons spreading the truth.

This is where part of the psychological operations (PSYOP) come in. Q posted on the boards. People researched. The goal was to give people enough ammunition that they could make sound arguments should they be faced in a discussion about said topics. Ideally, the goal is that each guerilla fighter, or Anon, would be able to make 5 to 10 persuasive and logical statements regarding their topic. This, in turn, ensures that the Anon can never be turned by enemy propaganda. They knew the truth and the truth would set them free. It also ensured that the Anons believed in their cause so much that whatever hardship they endured would have an impactful psychological meaning in the course of their fight. They endured.

Belief and recruitment wouldn't come at the point of a gun or off a liar's lips. Recruits into the Movement wouldn't be coerced or forced. There would be no indoctrination. It came with the truth. In that, there was an untold strength. Something that the corrupt government could never achieve through its means of censorship, persecution, overplayed soundbites, artificial slogans, endless propaganda, and mandated statements. Q and the Anons who engaged in the battle had a close identification and relationship with the American people because, in essence, they were the American people.

Ultimately, unity in purpose is the ultimate aim of the psychological operation being ran. It isn't enough to convince a handful of people to believe. The end purpose is to have an overwhelming force who wanted change. A Great Awakening.

Be READY.

MSM coming - BIG WAY.

We see all.

We hear all.

FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.

CONSPIRACY push coming.

MSM LOST CONTROL.

D LOST SLAVE GRIP.

D LOST CENTER VOTERS.

LIBS are MINORITY.

MSM PROJECTS AS BIG MOVEMENT.

FAKE NEWS.

4-6% LOST FOREVER.

HELLO GEORGE.

Q

>Decide for yourself (be free from outside opinion).

>Decide for yourself (be objective in your conclusions).

>Decide for yourself (be true in your own beliefs).

>Decide for yourself (be open to following the facts).

>Decide for yourself (be strong in defending your beliefs).

>Decide for yourself (be resistant to blindly accepting fact-less statements).

Those who attack you.

Those who mock you.

Those who cull you.

Those who control you.

Those who label you.

Do they represent you?

Or, do they represent themselves (in some form)?

Mental Enslavement.

The Great Awakening ('Freedom of Thought’), was designed and created not only as a backchannel to the public (away from the longstanding ‘mind’ control of the corrupt & heavily biased media) to endure future events through transparency and regeneration of individual thought (breaking the chains of ‘group-think’), but, more importantly, aid in the construction of a vehicle (a ‘ship’) that provides the scattered (‘free thinkers’) with a ‘starter’ new social-networking platform which allows for freedom of thought, expression, and patriotism or national pride (the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to a homeland and alliance with other citizens who share the same sentiment).

When ‘non-dogmatic’ information becomes FREE & TRANSPARENT it becomes a threat to those who attempt to control the narrative and/or the stable.

When you are awake, you stand on the outside of the stable (‘group-think’ collective), and have ‘free thought’.

"Free thought" is a philosophical viewpoint which holds that positions regarding truth should be formed on the basis of logic, reason, and empiricism, rather than authority, tradition, revelation, or dogma.

When you are awake, you are able to clearly see.

The choice is yours, and yours alone.

Trust and put faith in yourself.

You are not alone and you are not in the minority.

Difficult truths will soon see the light of day.

WWG1WGA!!!

Q

Knowledge is power.

Think for yourself.

Trust yourself.

Do due diligence.

You awake, and thinking for yourself, is their greatest fear.

Sheep no more.

THE GREAT AWAKENING.

Q

Organized And Coordinated

When I first decided to start publishing my own content, I was pulled aside and told how this movement was structured, organized, and coordinated. This is how it was explained it to me.

This movement is made up of several different pieces. Each account has one or more roles that they fulfill that come together as a whole. Their roles can be described as this:

Researchers and Diggers — These are the ones who go out and research new information. They are your diggers. They do not necessarily have to publish their own research. Some do research for larger accounts to publish.

Meme Smiths/Meme Lords — These are your propagandists. They create memes in either still and/or video format. The images they create are meant to teach, inspire, and motivate. Keep in mind that this was a main weapon against the trillion dollar Mainstream News Media propaganda machine.

Podcasters — These are the ones who create videos and podcasts. It is pretty self explanatory. Topics can range from reporting current news to political commentary to interviews.

Writers/Journalists/Investigative Journalists — Basically people who either do their own research or take other people's research and present it to the public. They often publish to social media and alternative news sites.

Truth Tellers — These people would post about a variety of subjects in order to educate others. Everything from historical events to current politics to information about a particular person, group, or organization.

Reposters — This is a large percentage of the movement. These are both large and small accounts who repost the truth across a single or multiple social media accounts. They hold a vital role within this movement. The truth wouldn't have spread so far and wide without them.

Barkers — They get people in the door of the movement. They get your attention. They are usually the first line of offense in waking people up to a particular truth. This is done either through humor or shocking statements.

Board Operators, Bakers, and Users — They were the ones who were posting and managing the boards on 4Chan, 8Chan, and 8Kun.

Decoders — These people would take Q posts from the boards (4Chan, 8Chan, and 8Kun) and help others understand what was being said. They would teach others how to locate and decipher the messages.

Conductors — Originally, these people used Trump Trains to connect like minded individuals when it was difficult to locate each other. They continue to help others grow their networks.

The Pond — This is the backbone of the movement. Whether you have heard of them or not, these are the people who stay hidden but manage everything from the technical aspects of a podcast to organizing classes to teach others certain skills. They were the driving force behind why the Meme Lords became so successful. There isn't anything that happens within this movement that doesn't involve The Pond in some form or fashion. You just didn't know it.

Troll Hunters — This is the first line of defense on locating and drawing the attention of accounts who target others. Originally, they were used to identify Antifa networks, disinformation networks, and accounts who were mass reporting others.

Spiritual Leaders — These people are the ones who help engage in prayer services, worship services, post scripture, and so on. Since this is a fight between good and evil, these people hold the souls of this community together.

Artists — These people could be anything from comedians to musicians to painters to woodworkers. There is a vast array of talent within this movement.

Specialists and Experts — This covers a large portion of those who educate others on health issues, nutrition, self-sufficiency, self defense, gardening, and so on. They all have their specialties in their area of topics and are experts in their fields. This can also include activism in a particular field such as election integrity or draw awareness to topics like missing children.

Event Organizers — These would be the ones who organize events such as the Truckers Protests and patriot meet-ups.

For every role above that was filled by a Patriot, there was an infiltrator trying to sabotage our efforts.

This wasn't just a hodgepodge of people doing their thing. The movement learned from itself and started organizing into certain roles. This was done organically as no one person was assigned any particular role. It was by volunteering only. Much was done through trial and error. The movement gradually started self organizing out of necessity into smaller circles of close associations, essentially isolating ourselves into cells in order to achieve individual goals.

You have been selected to help serve your Country.

Never retreat from the battlefield [Twitter, FB, etc.].

Use other platforms as a form of centralized command and control.

Organize and connect [bridge through linking].

Source meme(s) material from battlefield and/or garage [highlight & share][take & drop]

Mission 1: Dispute [reject] propaganda push through posting of research and facts

Mission 2: Support role of other digital soldiers [one falls another stands (rises)]

Mission 3: Guide [awaken] others through use of facts [DECLAS 1-99 material and other relevant facts] and memes [decouple MSDNC control of info stream] _ask 'counter' questions to initiate 'thought' vs repeat [echo] of MSDNC propaganda

Mission 4: Learn use of camouflage [digitally] _primary account suspended-terminated _use of secondary

Mission 5: Identify strengths / weaknesses [personal and designated target(s)] re: Twitter & FB [+other] example re: meme(s) failure to read through use of ALGO [think Tron (MCP_master control program)] _dependence on person-to-person capture [slow response time unidentified user(s)]

Game theory.

Information warfare.

Welcome to the Digital Battlefield.

Together we win.

Q

The Guerilla Warfare Structure

You can count the people who have the full picture on two hands.

Of those (less than 10 people) only three are non-military.

Why is this relevant?

Game theory.

Outside of a potential operator who has been dialed-in w/ orders (specific to his/her mission) nobody else has this information.

Operators never divulge.

Alice & Wonderland.

At the very top of this is a group of people, less than 10 with only 3 who are not military, who know the entire operation or plan. We generally call this group of people Q.

Underneath this is your Armed Propagandists. These are individuals and groups of individuals who have been given specific orders or objectives. They will not be aware of the full context of the plan, just their specific orders and the mission objectives they must achieve. They will almost assuredly be a mixture of military personnel and intelligence agents. (Don't let the "armed" part of the name scare you. This is in reference to their military and/or intelligence status and who have operational objectives or goals.)

In a digital landscape where anonymity is prized and fiercely protected amongst Anons, these persons will be nearly impossible to detect. They will have social media accounts with very few followers. They will not post their own content and almost post no opinion other than to show support. Their profiles will be unremarkable. They will not divulge their identities or their purpose for being online. They will not engage in drama, will not ask for money or donations, and will give little away about themselves. You will never see family photos or personal information about them. They will be like ghosts.

However, what they will do in the background is invaluable to the Guerilla Warfare effort.

A Segue: Q Story Time

This has never been attempted.

Use of general public to counter the narrative [propaganda] push by controlled media.

Analysis [start-to-now] indicates situational awareness [decoupling of MSDNC control of information (channels 1-99)] of general public expanding at massive pace.

Attacks indicate [can be defined as] loss of generalized information control.

Need to expend ammunition [muster network to defend and coordinate attacks] to counter.

MIL-CIV Alliance.

Q

Ever since I can remember being part of this movement, I have heard stories of individuals who ran accounts that were there in order to help guide civilian Anons. They would suggest research topics, give them videos and articles, drop hints, suggest meme ideas, and so on. Basically they were quietly persuading others to go in certain directions.

These communications would almost always happen in the background — in private direct messages where they could not be observed.

+++

++

+

Q

+++ Tertia Optio or the Third Option is intelligence.

++ Secundo Optio or the Second Option is military.

+ Primum Optio or the First Option is diplomacy.

When diplomacy is no longer viable and the cost of military action or war is too high, then the only solution left is the Third Option or covert/clandestine action.

If you believe the stories, these accounts were part of the Q Team. They were military personnel and intelligence agents quietly connecting to larger voices and helping them out. This was to ensure that certain things were discovered, researched, and written about in a timely manner.

>Who knows where the bodies are buried?

The ones who put the bodies there.

Blackwater was used in a shitton of shady ops by the US government back when it was under Cabal control and, as a proper PMC, they've got it all kept on the books. Books which the POTUS just got access to. Expand further.

Make the connection.

Map currently has 43 confirmed connections.

Important to understand.

When this breaks many won’t swallow.

MSM not trusted.

You are the voice.

We are here to help guide.

Future proves past.

You are the calm before and during the storm.

Q

If this is a script as Q suggested, it makes sense that these accounts were the directors of the movie. They had certain objectives to meet and they were going to use Anons to meet them. This would provide cover for their operations and their identities, especially considering that they were almost guaranteed to be working in a potentially hostile agency or in an environment where there were other potential military and intelligence agents trying to locate them.

Without the support of the American people, a military or political coup would not have been possible. It would have made them no different than the people and organizations they were trying to defeat. There was also the unintended consequence of a potential Civil War. Keep in mind that the goal in Guerilla Warfare is to win the hearts and minds of the population without firing a single shot. A civilian Civil War would have been no different than utter defeat.

Never in our history has this been attempted.

Patriots WW simply needed a 'spark' to re-ignite the engine.

For humanity.

WWG1WGA!!!

Q

So these Q Team members provided cover, as much as they could, for the Anons they were embedded in. The Anons they associated with and surrounded themselves with became their first line of defense and offense. The Q Team members would then help Anons with their research and posts. They would inspire and motivate when required and whenever it was necessary. If the number of people who have been Qed is any indication, they also became our biggest cheerleaders. They were literally everywhere within the Movement.

Note: Qed is when Q would make a post on the boards (4Chan, 8Chan, or 8Kun) with a link to a particular social media post. The people who made these posts became instantly celebrated. These acknowledgements were made irrelevant to personal ideologies or which group one belonged to. They seemingly were meant to inspire the entire Movement and not just an individual or one group over another. They were meant to unite us all as one.

The Propaganda War Machine

If a government cannot put a halt to the guerilla fighters' propaganda, the population will lose trust in the government. If the population loses trust in the government, the government loses control.

This is what we are currently witnessing.

The President of the United States, the Commander in Chief, AGREED that an illegal coup was attempted against him.

Stop and understand the GRAVITY of acknowledgement.

Do you believe nothing will happen?

Do you believe no one will be prosecuted?

POTUS making statements for no reason?

How do you introduce the TRUTH to those still asleep?

DECLAS coming?

The message must be direct (bypass the non reporting of the TRUTH (facts) by FAKE ‘spin the narrative’ NEWS).

Q

In all this, the Q Team’s job was to help us find the truth. It couldn't be forced or told by them. It had to be discovered by us. We had to figure this out ourselves. Otherwise, we would have never truly believed it. It wasn't just a matter of getting us to parrot off some slogan or copycat a soundbite. We had to know, truly know, for ourselves. We had to change the way we thought — breaking apart what we thought to be reality. We had to be willing to question everything we previously knew to be true.

Reached est 1.2mm, Patriots.

You are reaching more than you know.

1=2, 2=4, 4=8, …

Godspeed.

Q

True revolution doesn't come at the point of a gun. If you really wanted to change the face of this nation, you had to create true believers — people who knew, without a shadow of doubt, that the government lied to them and wished them harm. Once you showed them that glimmer of light, the game was over. It would start to spread like wildfire.