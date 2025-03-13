Let's say you work in the federal government and you want XYZ Operation to happen. But you know that XYZ Operation would never get approval from other federal employees or politicians. Either because it doesn't benefit them, it works against their interests, it would look bad for the government if it was ever discovered, legal issues, government involvement can't be known, or whatever the reason may be.

You won't be able to get approval from the agency for whatever reason. XYZ Operation is too dirty even for a black op.

There is this entity that is somewhat a government agency and somewhat not called USAID. You can get federal funding from it without getting audited or having anyone look too deep into XYZ Operation.

You have a family friend or a close relative start a non-profit NGO. To make it look legal, $500,000 is put into this NGO. Don't worry. It is a deposit only. You will get the money back. You give it some description like "teaching children underwater basket weaving in the Sahara Dessert." We will call this non-profit NGO the ABC Project.

You then create another NGO, put yourself on the board, and give yourself a salary. We will call this NGO the MNO Fund.

The ABC Project then files for a bunch of federal grants and is awarded them. They turn around and make several donations to the MNO Fund, of which you take your salary from which just happens to be your original tax-deductible donation that you made to the ABC Project plus interest.

Under the ABC Project, you start your XYZ Operation with the federal money that was given to you by the good ol' USA. XYZ Operation looks like a humanitarian effort to teach children in the Sahara Dessert how to do underwater basket weaving but it is something else entirely. Nobody looks at the donations closely and the federal government doesn't check to see if you fulfilled your grant obligations or what the money was actually spent on.

If anyone asks any questions, you create a few photo ops to make everything look legit.

The next year, you file for even more grants from the US government and you get more money. Both the owners of the ABC Project and MNO Fund get paid more money through their yearly salaries.

Are you getting the picture?

A Case Study: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fundraises For Antifa

One example of this is happened in 2019 when AOC posted about a fundraiser for the LGBTQ community impacted by Boston's Straight Pride Parade.

One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade? Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.

The link to the fundraiser went to a bookstore called The Lucy Parsons Center, located in Boston, Massachusetts. The name of the fundraiser was "Solidarity Against Hate Legal Defense Fund."

The description to this fund read:

Known fascists and white supremacists, under the front organization Super Happy Fun America, are descending on Boston for “Straight Pride” on Saturday, 8/31. As we have for the last 3 years, Boston will repel them with beautiful and bold direct action! In preparation for possible unplanned arrests, we are raising $2500 to cover any legal fees, as well as supplies for jail support (rides home, food, changes of clothes, etc). If we raise more than we use, the excess will be split between the Mass Bail Fund, which frees thousands people from lock up annually while organizing to end money bail, and Boston GLASS, which provides a drop in center, mentoring, and more to QTPOC youth.

What isn't mentioned outright here (but may be apparent from the visual graphics being used) is information regarding the 36 individuals who were arrested in Boston and this fundraiser was created for. Some were Antifa. Some were arrested for assault of police assault and battery of a police officer and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Chants of hatred and disgust were tossed across police barricades between protesters and supporters of the Straight Pride Parade on Saturday which ended in 36 arrests and 4 injured officers, according to Boston police. Tensions flared in the crowd of about 200 people which was composed mostly of counterprotesters and peppered with far left groups like Antifa. Boston Herald: Counterprotesters, Straight Pride Parade marchers clash in Boston

A Case Study: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fundraises For Unicorn Riot

Unicorn Riot is a 501(c)(3) non-profit left-wing investigative journalist organization who covers protests.

The publication has an extensive archive of articles dedicated to opposing law enforcement, immigration control, and regularly hosts interviews with anti-government activists. It also runs an on-going series called "Icebreaker," leaking numerous Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy manuals and tactical handbooks. The Post Millennial: AOC is fundraising for an Antifa-affiliated website on Instagram

In 2020, AOC fundraised for them.

Why is AOC raising money for anti-government radical extremists? Unicorn Riot is straight up Antifa.

In 2020, this pro-Antifa anti-law enforcement alternative media group was at the forefront of the Summer of Love. Unicorn Riot was then propped up by other leftist journalistic rags.

An extremely compelling view of what is happening in—and to—Minneapolis is streaming by way of Unicorn Riot, a not-for-profit media collective that was incorporated in Minnesota five years ago, with a mission to bring attention to social and environmental struggle. Its reporters regularly cover the Twin Cities, Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia, and have fanned out to cover events such as the Unite the Right rally, in Charlottesville, in 2017, and the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. For the past week in Minneapolis, Unicorn Riot has delivered a sustained act of witness: night after night of vigils and struggle and trouble. The coverage is impressive for its intimacy with the community and unrivalled in its ability to tell the story patiently, in hour upon hour of searching the streets for clarity. The New Yorker: The Tiny Media Collective That Is Delivering Some of the Most Vital Reporting from Minneapolis

How do you enhance a nation's fear? You funnel money to an organization who is on the forefront of covering terrorist activities. So, here is a summary of their tax filings from 2016 to 2023. Do you notice anything?

Do you think it was AOC's fundraising efforts, good publicity, or something else? If you are wondering about the tax filings, these contributions were listed under Part VIII Statement of Revenue Section 1f "All other contributions, gifts, grants, and similar amounts not included above."

If you are wondering where this money came from, I haven't a clue. I have not been able to trace it to the US government or any other organization.

A Case Study: Haiti Relief Fund and the Clintons

The above two case studies show how to run Operation XYZ under the radar but don't really show the money laundering aspect of my mind map. The best example of this is the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund.

In January 2010 a devastating earthquake hit Haiti leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead. The country was left in ruins.

President Obama asked Bill Clinton to raise money for Haitian relief.

In a show of bipartisan unity, President Barack Obama was joined with his predecessors George W. Bush and Bill Clinton who he named to lead a new money-raising effort for Haitian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts. Obama noted that the use of former presidents was patterned after what then-President Bush did in the aftermath of the 2004 Asian tsunami when he asked his father, the 41st president, George H. W. Bush, and Clinton to lead relief efforts in a demonstration that an extraordinary disaster required leadership of the highest of stature that transcended politics. "As the scope of the destruction became apparent, I spoke to each of these gentlemen and they each asked the same simple question: 'how can I help?' "In the days ahead, they'll be asking everyone what they can do — individuals, corporations, NGOs, and institutions." NPR: Obama, Bush, Clinton, Past Adversaries, Combine For Haitian Relief

And so the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund was started. What was the result of those fund raising efforts?

Mrs. Clinton was Secretary of State and Mr. Clinton was UN Special Envoy to Haiti when the January 2010 earthquake struck, killing an estimated 220,000 people. Some $13.3bn (£10.9bn) was pledged by international donors for Haiti's recovery. Mr Clinton was appointed co-chairman of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC), along with Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. BBC: US election 2016: What really happened with the Clintons in Haiti?

The Clinton Bush Haiti Fund promised humanitarian relief to a disaster riddled country. This is what was promised and what was ultimately delivered.

Just 2 miles from her home, the world’s elite had gathered to inaugurate the Caracol Industrial Park, a mini city dedicated to producing cheap clothes for Americans while heralding a bright future for Haitians. Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, American fashion designer Donna Karan, and British airline mogul Richard Branson cheered as Hillary and Bill Clinton took their turns at the podium. “Children will go to school, will be healthier, will have more of their own dreams fulfilled because their mothers had good jobs,” then–secretary of state Clinton told the crowd. “So this is, indeed, a great day.” Funded by the US government and the Inter-American Development Bank, the $300 million, 600-acre park would be home to a constellation of garment factories producing clothes that end up at Target, Old Navy, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, and Walmart, among others — and would provide 65,000 jobs to locals, the officials announced. One of the park’s largest tenants, S&H Global, opened a school for about 650 children. To make room for the park, authorities had seized land from Duone’s family and around 400 other farming families, a total of around 3,500 people who relied on the plots for food and income. But her father remained optimistic: The Haitian government and the park’s investors had said, he remembered, that they would compensate them with new land elsewhere and scholarships for their children. “It’s a good program,” Duone’s father recalled thinking at the time. But the promises never materialized. BuffFeed News: These Haitians Were Children When A US-Funded Project Evicted Them From Their Land. They Can’t Afford College.

Natural resources and land were sold to friends, family members, and corporations at rock bottom prices. The land that was taken from devastated citizens was never replaced. The promised scholarships never came. The replacement homes were never built.

Everyone profited except for the people who the money was promised to help.

An unusual nexus of mining interests, relief work in Haiti, and a former U.S. first family is raising new ethics questions that could affect Hillary Clinton's presidential ambitions. Clinton's brother, Tony Rodham, was a board member of a North Carolina mining company that enjoyed prime access to Haitian gold deposits in the wake of post-earthquake relief work organized in part by former president Bill Clinton through the Clinton Foundation. Another board member of the firm, VCS Mining, was former Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive, who co-chaired the charitable Interim Haiti Recovery Commission with Mr. Clinton. Daily Mail: Hillary Clinton's brother landed lucrative gold-mining permit in Haiti after Bill Clinton helped country recover from earthquake devastation

Was this government funded through grants?

The January 2010 Haiti earthquake killed more than 100,000 people and affected more than 3 million. That disaster was followed nine months later by a cholera epidemic of historic proportions. The Clinton Foundation raised at least $36 million to help, according to its website. The Obama administration pledged $3.6 billion. 'Much of the U.S. assistance is provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development,' a department of the State Department that Mrs. Clinton led at the time, according to the department's website. Rodham's company got its gold mining rights in December 2012, according to the VCS press release. Schweizer's publisher, HarperCollins, said in a press release Thursday that it 'reveals how the Clintons went from "dead broke" on leaving the White House to being millionaires, describing in detail the way in which the Clintons habitually blur the lines between politics, philanthropy, and business.' Daily Mail: Hillary Clinton's brother landed lucrative gold-mining permit in Haiti after Bill Clinton helped country recover from earthquake devastation

In case you were wondering, the U.S. Agency for International Development is USAID. And the Clintons went from being broke to being millionaires.