There is a certain dynamic that has been going on for quite some time within the Movement.

Let's label these archetypes as the old veterans versus the new mavericks.

The old veterans know to wait and confirm before jumping the gun either through painful experience or advanced wisdom. These are accounts that are not quick to act and prefer to watch events unfold before weighing in or charging into a confrontation. They are your patient hunters, so to speak.

The new maverick, on the other hand, are more reactive and aggressive when it comes to making judgment calls. These are accounts that are quick on the trigger and will lead the charge. They are the first into battle and seemingly are fearless.

Both of these archetypes have value. What they don't have is balance. Balance between themselves and their different personalities.

To add another layer to this complicated dynamic, you have two separate ideologies and attitudes towards others in the Movement within both camps. Mainly, some people can set aside their differences in order to fight for a common goal. Some people can't. You simply must align with their whole ideology or you are not allowed to fight in their camp.

The later of these two comes from an issue of ego and an unwillingness to learn, listen, and adapt to the current situation, whatever it may be.

I've seen this going on in the past few years time and time again. Matthew 5:9 states, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God." If we are indeed called to be peacemakers, then that must first start in our home camps.

You might read the above and see one archetype or attitude as being the more correct approach over the other. To put it simply, neither is more correct or virtuous than the other.

However, it is the potential to create very strong allies within the community. It is also the starting point for creating a very formidable force against the Deep State... if these groups could learn to balance each other out. The weakness of one is the strength of another.

To put it in perspective, we are fighting the most formidable evil, corrupt, and satanic group of people known to mankind who are centuries ahead on their planning, preparations, and strategies. They have trained their whole lives for this moment. We have not. Most of us only became aware of this group of people within the last 8 years. Desperation became the necessity of which we were called to make a stand.

We don't need to agree on everything. We only need to agree on one thing.

Sacrifices must be made. These are not the sacrifices foisted upon us. But the temporary sacrifices we choose to make for our cause.

What is the price of victory?

Just something to think about...