In his time, Martin Luther King Jr. was a force of nature who was changing the American political landscape. A powerful figure in the Civil Rights movement, his tireless efforts were shaping the country, which was unheard of for an unelected black man in America. This did not sit well with the current political elite of that time. The final straw for them was in 1964 when he took on the establishment in the form of the Civil Rights Act being passed. No one can dismiss Martin Luther King Jr.'s involvement in this or how his efforts made it possible.

So, the Deep State moved in to stop him.

In the fall of that same year, an anonymous package arrived on the doorstep of his home. Inside it was a typewritten letter. The words contained in it was every wife's nightmare. The letter hinted at an audiotape that allegedly captured the civil rights leader’s extramarital sex life, including affairs with 40 women and proof that he once laughed while watching a pastor rape a woman. This piece of blackmail later became known as the "suicide letter."

King, there is only one thing left for you to do. You know what it is. You have just 34 days in which to do (this exact number has been selected for a specific reason, it has definite practical significance). You are done. There is but one way out for you. You better take it before your filthy, abnormal fraudulent self is bared to the nation.

At the time, Martin Luther King Jr. suspected that it was the FBI who sent the letter. It would later be revealed that he was right. But this wouldn't come out until 1975 during the Senate's Church Committee. It didn't take a crystal ball to understand King's position though when J. Edgar Hoover was quoted as calling King “the most notorious liar in the country.”

Apparently, the FBI had been investigating Martin Luther King Jr. since December 1955 in order to have him removed and his influence, along with the Civil Rights movement, destroyed. When their efforts failed and the letter didn't work, well... Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Martin Luther King Jr. took on the Deep State and lost. But his assassination wasn't going to away without leaving a mark on the country. The Civil Rights movement was here to stay. However, a replacement needed to be found. One who would play ball and could help steer the Black American community. After all, what can't be destroyed must be controlled.

Who better to replace Martin Luther King Jr. than his ambitious wildcard of a protégé Rev. Jesse Jackson?

There is no more telling example of Mr. Jackson's predilection for self-promotion than his behavior following the death of his mentor, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jesse Jackson was in college when he decided to become a minister. He saw that the men who were changing the world were a new breed of politically active preachers, men like Dr. King and his colleague, the Rev. Dr. Ralph Abernathy. ''He immediately took charge,'' recalls Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, then a top deputy to Dr. King. ''It was almost like he came in and, while people were lining up, he wouldn't get in line. He would start lining people up.'' Dr. King, impressed with Jesse Jackson's drive, named him director of Operation Breadbasket, the economic arm of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Mr. Jackson stood out from Dr. King's other lieutenants, a striking figure in bell-bottom pants and turtleneck shirts who took it upon himself to announce a protest march that Dr. King had not approved, who gave stem-winding talks that sometimes sounded more like Dr. King than Dr. King himself. Dr. King was amused by and encouraging of his young aide. Others in S.C.L.C. were not. In running Breadbasket's finances without consulting the S.C.L.C.'s leaders in Atlanta, he was acting too independently, they argued. ''They felt he was freelancing too much, that he was a loose cannon,'' recalls Don Rose, the Chicago consultant. Internet Archive: The New York Times: Jesse Jackson Aims For The Mainstream

Rev. Jesse Jackson soared in this environment. He ran for president twice in 1984 and 1988 and was the shadow delegate for Washington D.C. during the George H. W. Bush and Clinton administrations. In fact, he helped Bill Clinton win his presidential election in 1992.

Mr. Jackson and Mr. Clinton, who have had their share of political friction in the last few months, emerged from a 40-minute meeting in the Governor's hotel suite to declare themselves committed to a joint set of goals that includes defeating President George Bush in November. Mr. Jackson and Mr. Clinton crossed swords earlier in the primary season when Mr. Clinton responded angrily after he was told that Mr. Jackson was prepared to endorse one of his rivals, Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa. During a satellite interview he taped in Little Rock, Mr. Clinton -- who later said he thought the cameras were no longer rolling -- complained bitterly to an aide that such an endorsement would be a "backstabbing thing to do." Internet Archive: The New York Times: The 1992 Campaign; Jackson Meets Clinton But Doesn't Endorse Him

What about Rev. Jesse Jackson's involvement with the FBI? To have a replacement who is controlled, there certainly must be some kind of record of Jackson having worked with the FBI. Well, I started looking into it after I saw this.

According to a former Justice Department official who had Jesse's records piled up in his office, Rev. Jesse Jackson was reportedly an FBI informant and "fink" most of his adult life. The staff of the House Subcommittee on Assassinations, 1976, had documents, not to be disclosed for 30 years, that the FBI hand-picked Jesse Jackson to replace Dr. King before he was assassinated. And some now believe the FBI/CIA played a role in the murder of what the Establishment perceived as the "Black Messiah". Notice the pattern: When details begin circulating about the CIA, and Clinton, and the dope from Mena, Arkansas, and the links to China. What happens? A supposed "Independent Counsel" shows up, Kenneth W. Starr, who in private law practice is the attorney for the head of the Red Chinese Secret Police, Wang Jun. Starr spends four years and some 50 million dollars of the taxpayers money and works the whole mess down to a sex scandal, Monica Lewinsky. Then when more Chinagate scandals may be in the works, with alleged "President" George W. Bush, putting in cabinet members part of Chinagate, the Establishment and their oil-soaked monopoly press, suddenly comes up with a sex scandal on Rev. Jesse Jackson. As if they did not already long know about it. And this, right on the eve of the Inaugural of the alleged "President". The Rev. Jackson sex scandal is to whitewash not only the latest Chinagate dope and theft of U.S. military and nuclear secrets, but also to cover up Rev. Jackson's apparently corrupt arrangements with General Motors and numerous other giant corporations. The U.S. Government and the major corporations certainly were in a position to know who and what Jesse Jackson is at least all the way back to 1972 as mentioned here earlier. And even earlier, how he was selected to replace Dr. King before Dr. King was assassinated by the FBI/CIA. Rense: The Rev. Jesse Jackson Affair

That one sentence that says "the Rev. Jackson sex scandal is to whitewash not only the latest Chinagate dope and theft of U.S. military and nuclear secrets, but also to cover up Rev. Jackson's apparently corrupt arrangements with General Motors and numerous other giant corporations" is important. Keep it in your mind. We WILL be coming back to that.

What about Rev. Jesse Jackson actually being on record as a FBI informant?

When an aide to Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Ill.) this week revealed the Illinois lawmaker to be an FBI informant, it put Jackson in an unusual and potentially uncomfortable position among his Congressional colleagues. By all accounts, few lawmakers are publicly known to have assisted federal investigators aiming to convict a fellow political officeholder and those who have are often facing legal challenges of their own. Turning a politician against another politician is not something that happens every day, said defense attorney and former House general counsel Stan Brand. You don't advance your career and your trust with other elected officials when you do that. A Jackson spokesman told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the Illinois lawmaker has fed information to federal investigators working on the case for years. A Justice Department spokesman in Chicago, assistant U.S. attorney Randall Samborn, declined to confirm or deny Jackson's involvement with investigators, stating he could not comment on the assertions. FBI spokesman William Carter declined to discuss whether or how often Members serve as informants or otherwise assist with investigations, noting: It's like sources for a reporter. We don't usually talk about individuals who are cooperating with the FBI, he said. Roll Call: Jackson’s Cooperation With FBI Is Unusual for a Member

Well, isn't that odd. Rev. Jesse Jackson has been feeding information to federal investigators for years. Who wants to bet that this relationship was established back during his days with Martin Luther King Jr.?

Now, here is the part that is REALLY going to piss you off. Let's talk about the Anthrax vaccine.

I didn't look into the drug connections or theft of military and nuclear secrets. I looked at Jackson's business connections. However, when you make this connection, the drugs, military secrets, and nuclear secrets aren't far behind.

Michigan Biologic Products Institute was the sole producer of the Anthrax vaccine in the US through the Michigan Department of Public Health and Michigan State University. Then in 1998, the state-owned company was made privatized and was sold to a newly formed company called Emergent BioSolutions, which was later called BioPort.

Because Michigan Biologic Products Institute was the sole producer of the Anthrax vaccine, it was also the sole recipient of a DOD contract to develop and produce the vaccine. When the company was sold, the DOD contract was sold with it. This is how it went down.

By 1996, the rape of the public resources of Great Britain was virtually complete. So the profit making interests of the Saudi’s and the Carlyse Group began to look to the United States for more promising plunder. They did not have to look very deeply because Bush and company already owned Michigan Republican Governor John Engler. Governor Engler was persuaded by his cronies to sell off the state’s biologic products lab after nearly a century of service to the citizens. The Governor removed the biologic lab from the Department of Public Health established it as a new state agency, the “Michigan Biologics Products Institute.” This new agency was limited to a two-year term of existence. This action, along with the creation of a three-person commission (Michigan Biologics Products Commission) was the beginning of the privatization of Michigan’s vaccine facility by Fuad El-Hibri. Governor Engler gave the most respectable and profitable agency in Michigan government to Fuad El-Hibri without any individual investment whatsoever. The new owners of the Michigan biologics lab incurred no individual expense, made no investments, and did not owe any individual promissory notes or obligations of any kind for their new lab purchase. Receipt of a $180 million business for absolutely nothing in return. Isn’t privatization grand? Isn’t it really legalized theft. See the testimony that Fuad El-Hibri, President and Chief Executive Officer, BioPort Corporation presented to The Subcommittee on National Security, Veterans Affairs, and International Relations of the House Committee on Government Reform June 30, 1999. Internet Archive: 3500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Just to be clear, Fuad El-Hibri created a company called Speywood, LTD. in the United Kingdom and organized and directed the management buyout of Porton Products Ltd. What did Porton Products Ltd produce? They were the sole provider of the Anthrax vaccine for the UK.

Only two countries, the U.S. and Britain, make anthrax vaccine, and El-Hibri has been involved in both, first at Porton International in Britain during the Gulf War, and now with BioPort in the U.S., as the world faces a new terrorism scare. Sources say El-Hibri remained involved with Porton International up until the firm partnered with defense contractor DynCorps in 1997 to get a new Defense Department contract to make a second generation of vaccines against bioweapons. The new company is named DynPort Vaccine Company, and its license to make second generation vaccines to protect against small pox, anthrax and other bioweapons was publicly announced Thursday, although the contract appears to date from 1997. Salon: The Anthrax Vaccine Scandal

Since the very beginning, BioPort had production issues. In fact, they stopped production on the Anthrax vaccine. The company could not get the FDA to sign off on it. BioPort claimed they were upgrading equipment and facilities. The Pentagon kept bailing the company out.

During the past seven years, it’s transformed an initial investment of less than $4.5 million into an international biotech firm, with contracts worth more than $450 million. During that time, the company has capitalized on its monopoly over the vaccine and on fears that opposing armies and terrorists will unleash tiny anthrax spores somewhere. BioPort is an example of how a sole-source government contract can become a gold mine – especially if you spend wisely on the right lobbyists and public relations professionals. BioPort counts a former Cabinet member and assistant secretary of health and human services among those it pays to gain favor with government agencies. More aggressive questioning took place in the House of Representatives. It was determined that El-Hibri and his partners had invested only $4.5 million of their own money, in cash and loan guarantees. All that money and the cash the Pentagon had chipped in was gone, spent on renovations, consultants’ fees and physical improvements, congressional investigators found. Further, the original $25 million deal with Michigan had become $14.45 million. Internet Archive: Daily Press: How a Company Cashed In On Anthrax

In 1998, Bill Clinton was president. Under his administration, all military personnel were to be inoculated with the Anthrax vaccine. The program was halted in June 2001 due to non-FDA approved changes in BioPort's manufacturing process. In August 2001, Congress and Pentagon were looking into other ways to get the Anthrax vaccine.

Then on September 11, 2001, the Twin Towers fell. This was followed by Anthrax attacks being carried out on US soil on September 18, 2001, one week after 9/11.

On June 28, 2002, all military personnel were once again required to receive the Anthrax vaccine.

Serious questions were being raised about BioPort's finances, who its management team was, who was on the Board of Directors, and who its investors were.

BioPort is a privately held company that doesn’t make its stock available for public sale. As a result, most aspects of its finances and management aren’t open to public scrutiny. The company declined to provide its officers for interviews with the Daily Press. Six weeks after receiving a list of detailed questions – and promising answers – it sent a box containing two books and some news releases. None of the questions was answered. Internet Archive: Daily Press: How a Company Cashed In On Anthrax

Well, who was on BioPort's Board of Directors and who were their investors?

Besides Fuad el-Hibri, Adm. William J. Crowe Jr. was brought on to the Board of Directors.

So Fuad El-Hibri played a trump card: A family friend, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. William Crowe, was made a director. Crowe put no money into BioPort but got about 10 percent of the stock, government records show. El-Hibri says Crowe immediately advised him to apply for U.S. citizenship. Crowe’s advice was good, El-Hibri said. But Crowe’s connections were better: He was the military’s top officer during the Reagan administration, then endorsed Bill Clinton for president in 1992. Clinton made him U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, and while serving there, Crowe was close to the El-Hibri family, congressional testimony shows. Crowe has persistently declined comment on his investment or role with the company, except for congressional testimony in 1999, when BioPort was seeking its second government bailout. During that testimony, he was asked whether he’d lobbied Pentagon officials for BioPort. Crowe vehemently denied it. Internet Archive: Daily Press: How A Company Cashed In On Anthrax

As far as investors go, you have the Carlyle Group (which includes the Bush family), the Bin Laden Group (which includes Osama bin Laden), and for some strange reason Rev. Jesse Jackson, at least according to Sherman Skolnick.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., reportedly participates in BioPort’s affairs. (Cynics wonder about the firm’s address: 3500 N. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Lansing, Michigan 48906; Phone: 517.327.1500, fax: 517.327.501.) Accidental or not, it’s convenient. An alleged, accomplished blackmailer and shake-down artist, Rev. Jackson apparently strong-armed his way into the strange anthrax deal. Federal statute forbids private citizens from negotiating U.S. foreign policy, so perhaps someone in the White House reminded Jesse to stay out of the Afghanistan matter when he tried to stick his nose in. Internet Archive: Overthrow of the American Republic

Do you remember that meeting between Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bill Clinton in 1992? Bill Clinton did end up getting his endorsement in 1996. This is the same year that the moves to turn US Anthrax production into a private industry in the US.

The delegates of Bill Clinton's moderation-steeped Democratic convention were brought to their feet cheering tonight by the fiery old-line liberal rhetoric of two favorites of conventions past: Jesse Jackson and Mario M. Cuomo. Both speakers, so often dissident independents, firmly pledged their support to President Clinton and sparked the first partisan fire of the convention week, urging voters to increase the President's power in a second term by returning a Democratic majority to Congress. ''He deserves four more years,'' Mr. Jackson implored the delegates. New York Times: 2 Strong Endorsements Of Clinton Presidency

Now isn't that a strange turn of events? And just to finish this story off, I will leave you with this.

In 2002, Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke in front of 1,000 people at a rally in Las Vegas. Here is what he said.