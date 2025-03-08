During my working career, I have worked for five different companies in nine different locations. I have worked and lived in this country from the Canadian border to the Gulf of America (formerly the Gulf of Mexico) and from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific. Top to bottom. Side to side.

I have worked in various manufacturing facilities from steel plants to building products manufacturing plants. The facilities have been both big and small, old and new. The one constant characteristic of all of these work places has been the daily, weekly, and monthly meetings and reports. Communications was upwards, downwards, and peer-to-peer. Both written and vocal.

Managers and supervisors of all levels knew what their departments were doing, what problems they were encountering, and what help they needed. Working like coordinated organizations, employees offered help as needed with a common goal in mind. Is it too much to expect our government to operate in the same way? Everybody needs help from time to time and everybody needs recognition for a job well done. They also need to know that there are consequences for dereliction of duty. Spare the rod, spoil the child. Reward and punishment. Carrot and stick.

When you bring in a successful business manager to help improve the performance of you (governmental) organization, he has a working knowledge of what things work and how to assemble team building groups. After all, these are some of the things that makes businesses successful. Team work, common goals, and coordinated efforts. Everybody reports one way or another upon what they are doing and what they have achieved.

Musk builds successful working groups. Do you honestly believe that Elon designed his cars? What about his spacecraft? The things Elon crafted were ideas, inspiration, and teamwork. Group pride is what they have achieved.

When you bring him in to help, he brings his experience -- his experience of what works. He knows that people need to keep their bosses informed of what they are doing. Even those working in remote places far from their bosses need to report. There is so much noise about requiring government employees to provide a weekly activity report. What gives? What are they hiding?

After all, how important is my job if my boss doesn't take enough interest in what I am doing?

Weekly progress reports are absolutely a minimum requirement for a successful and efficient organization.

— Written by Wembley

Who is Wembley?

Wembley is the nom de plume for an older gentleman who loves history and politics, writes often, but is technology challenged. He wants so much for people to read what he writes. After many arguments over the subject, he doesn’t want to build a following or even have his own substack… even though he has much to say. He absolutely insists that I publish it for him.

So, he will write and I will publish. This is just a short essay he wrote. One of many.

The older generations have so much to teach us.