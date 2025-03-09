Pre-Covid. The Permian Basin. Pecos, Texas.

The area was hot for oil. The Keystone Pipeline was being built. Man Camps, so named because they housed the oilfield workers in the area, were at an all time capacity. Some man camps and surrounding hotels reporting occupancy up to 99% during its peak.

Then Covid hit, the country was in lock-down, and the need for oil dwindled. This was later compounded by Biden's policies on fossil fuels. Drilling in the Permian Basin almost came to a halt.

The Permian Basin is the highest-producing oil field in the US. It sits in the southeastern part of New Mexico and the southwestern part of Texas. In regards to Pecos, Texas, you will find the Trans-Pecos Pipeline, which transports 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Mexico.

After Covid, the Man Camp in Pecos, Texas, a small town that boasted a 99% occupancy for its 17 hotels at one time, wasn't filled anywhere near capacity.

So in March 2021, the Pecos Man Camp was converted from a camp for oil workers into a so-called shelter for holding unaccompanied children who arrive at the U.S.–Mexico border. It was subsequently renamed the Pecos Emergency Intake Site. Then in December 2023, it was renamed once again to the Pecos Children’s Center, a 2,000-bed immigration jail for children ages 13 to 17.

This Man Camp turned Children's Center has been sitting empty since March 2024.

Family Endeavors, for those that don't know, started off as a non-profit to assist seniors and runaway youths in 1969. In 2011, they expanded their services to assist homeless veterans and also migrant children. This is also the year they started getting federal funding.

However, Family Endeavors doesn't actually own the facilities at the old Pecos Man Camp. Target Hospitality does.

Target Hospitality Corp. (no relationship to retail company Target Corporation) is a Texas-based rental and facility management services company that specializes in providing temporary workforce lodging (“man camps”) for workers in the fossil fuel industry. The company was formed in 2019 by private equity firm TDR Capital as a merger of Target Logistics Management and RL Signor Holdings. Investigate: Target Hospitality Corp

Follow the money

On December 13, 2023, Target Hospitality announced to its investors a $3.3 billion 5-year contract for the Pecos Children's Center. This location was formerly known as the Pecos Man Camp. Target Hospitality's new partnership with Family Endeavors is not named in the announcement.

When you read the announcement, you see that the promised $3.3 billion may not be entirely correct.

Inclusive of all potential occupancy-based variable revenue, total potential value of the New Pecos Children's Center Contract could exceed $1.7 billion of cumulative revenue through 2028, assuming the U.S. government exercises all option periods. Target Hospitality: Target Hospitality Announces Details of $3.3 Billion Contract Award for Pecos Humanitarian Community

Where is the other $1.6 billion dollars coming from?

There is something else conspicuously missing from this announcement. Target Hospitality never lists Family Endeavors as a partner. That piece of information is never mentioned.

Here is something else that is interesting. Family Endeavors has only been awarded a total of $2.8 billion in government contracts since 2011, according to USASpending.gov. That is a little shy of the $3.3 billion being paid to Target Hospitality.

Now it is important to note that when Family Endeavors lost their government contract for the Pecos Children's Center, its unnamed partner Target Hospitality was quietly told by the US government to end its relationship with Family Endeavors.

Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing Pecos Children's Center ("PCC") services agreement with Target's nonprofit partner ("NP Partner"), effective immediately, or on or about February 21, 2025 ("Effective Date"). Target Hospitality: Target Hospitality Provides Update on Pecos Children's Center Contract

Not to be dissuaded, Target Hospitality just announced on March 6, 2025 that it will be reopening another one of its facilities to house illegals to be deported. In essence, they are playing both sides of the fence.

Target will provide facility and hospitality solutions to CoreCivic under the Dilley Contract, which has a similar economic structure to the Company's previous agreement with CoreCivic, including fixed minimum revenue regardless of occupancy. The Dilley Contract is expected to provide over $246 million of revenue over its anticipated five-year term, to March 2030. Target anticipates approximately $30 million of revenue will be realized in 2025. Target Hospitality: Target Hospitality Announces 5-year Contract Award Reactivating South Texas Assets

What you are witnessing here is trafficking as a business model. It is something that has been going on since the Iran Contra days and has been perfected since 9/11.

Post 9/11 Trends

On September 11, 2001, the Twin Towers fell. America declared war against Afghanistan in search of Saudi Arabian Osama bin Laden. To be clear, Osama bin Laden wasn't from Afghanistan. Neither were the hijackers. The 19 men identified as being behind the 9/11 Attack came from four countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Many people theorize that the Afghanistan War was about the Trans-Afghanistan Gas Pipeline that was set to run through Afghanistan out to the Arabian Sea.

However, something else happened during the Afghanistan War.

Between 2002 and 2019, American taxpayers spent at least $9 billion to eliminate or transform the poppy fields that produced almost all of the world’s heroin — but instead ended up tripling that production, quadrupling the acreage covered by the deadly flowers, and intensifying the insurgency that plagued the country. As a result, opium “emerged as the unrivaled winner of the longest war in American history,” Whitlock writes. Opium poppies thrive throughout Afghanistan, and nowhere better than in the hot, dry Helmand province — thanks in part to a network of irrigation canals built with American foreign aid money in the 1960s. The steady water supply means the plants need little tending. The resin they produce can be stored for long periods without rotting or losing value: a perfect cash crop for a strife-torn land. New York Post: Why the only winner of America’s war in Afghanistan is opium

How did poppy fields become more prevalent in Afghanistan if the crop was being destroyed?

The Bush Administration implemented a cash for poppy scheme. The US and UK would pay Afghanistan farmers $700 an acre if they agreed to destroy their crops. The farmer would get paid. The crops would be destroyed. The farmer would then take the money and plant even more poppy fields. It was a never ending cycle that resulted in heroin being produced in greater quantities. Instead of tackling the drug trade, the Bush Administration created its own micro-market, which ended bleeding out over the US borders and into the American population.

What happened in the US shortly after the 9/11 Attacks was this:

There was an increase in heroin drug use.

There was an increase in missing children within the US.

There was an increase in reported pedophilia.

There was an increase in human trafficking.

There was an increase in the price of gas.

There was an increase in the number of NGOs being created.

The Iraq War

2003 rolls around and the US becomes concerned with Iraqi Oil. Up until 2003, foreign investors were not allowed to invest in the oil fields in Iraq under Saddam Hussein. So when the Saddam Hussein regime was toppled and the war with Iraq began, it was game on.

How was this done? In 2000, Big Oil decided it need fellow oilmen George Bush and Dick Cheney in government positions.

In 2000, Big Oil, including Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell, spent more money to get fellow oilmen Bush and Cheney into office than they had spent on any previous election. Just over a week into Bush’s first term, their efforts paid off when the National Energy Policy Development Group, chaired by Cheney, was formed, bringing the administration and the oil companies together to plot our collective energy future. In March, the task force reviewed lists and maps outlining Iraq’s entire oil productive capacity. CNN: Why the war in Iraq was fought for oil

Before Saddam Hussein's regime was toppled and America marched off to war, the US State Department was meeting regarding future plans for the Iraqi oil.

The U.S. State Department's Oil and Energy Working Group began meeting in December 2002. By April 2003, the group recommended that Iraq "should be opened to international oil companies as quickly as possible after the war," using Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs). Huffington Post: Are U.S. Oil Companies Going to "Win" the Iraq War?

On March 20, 2003, the US began its invasion of Iraq. On April 9, 2003, Saddam Hussein's regime was overthrown.

We Should Have Taken the Iraqi Oil

Donald Trump said Wednesday there would be no ISIS had the US kept Iraq’s oil, following the US invasion into the country. “We should have kept the oil when we got out. And you know, it’s very interesting. Had we taken the oil, you wouldn’t have ISIS, because they fuel themselves with the oil. That’s where they got the money,” the President told ABC’s David Muir. “We should have taken the oil. You wouldn’t have ISIS if we took the oil.” CNN: Donald Trump: ‘Had we taken the oil, you wouldn’t have ISIS’

So who has control of Iraq's oil if it isn't the US? China. Through its Belt and Road Initiative. Since 2013, China has sought to create a New Silk Road through its is a global infrastructure development strategy.

It is important to note that the Iraq War ended in 2011. In 2012, the US reached its highest average gas price of $3.64. This is 167% more expensive than a decade earlier.

The Financial Connections

You might be wondering what this has to do with trafficking. Both Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden were customers of one dirty offshore bank that was a central player in trafficking. BCCI or Bank of Credit and Commerce International. BCCI was used to invest in the United States on behalf of the Saudi regime. When George W. Bush got into trouble with some oil investments, one of the one of the bank's largest Saudi investors helped bail him out.

Jackson Stephens was the man who paved the way for BCCI to open its doors for business.

It was Jackson Stephens who brokered the arrival of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI)–the bank later identified as an institution of preference for global criminals and drug peddlers–into this country in 1977. He steered the bank’s founder, Hassan Abedi, toward Jimmy Carter’s budget director, Bert Lance, whose bank an Abedi front man took over. Stephens then helped clear the ground, according to SEC documents, for Abedi’s secret takeover of First American Bankshares. Counter Punch: Clintons, Contras and Cocaine

Jackson Stephens' name was also tied to an airport in Venice, Florida. This airport would be used during the drug and gun trafficking of Iran-Contra. It would also be the airport where the 9/11 terrorists were supposedly trained.

More about Stephens: he was the chief domestic campaign contributor to both George Bush Senior and Bill Clinton. "At first glance it might seem curious that former President George Bush would attend an event honoring Jackson T. Stephens, the biggest Democratic power broker in Bill Clinton's home state," read one news report. "But Mr. Stephens, a self-made billionaire investment banker and philanthropist, is financing a cause that transcends politics: golf." While Mr. Stephens is often busy with his many philanthropic activities, he did manage to have found enough time to later be fingered as the "Old Man" behind the Mena, Arkansas cocaine smuggling scandal dogging Bill Clinton throughout his time in office. Indy Bay: Jackson Stephens 'Active' in Venice Florida

Trafficking in the guise of philanthropy? I wonder where someone got that idea from.

If that isn't enough of a conspiracy for you, then, 11 years before the 9/11 Attacks, on September 11, 1990, President George H. W. Bush gave a Congressional speech regarding the situation in Iraq.

This is not, as Saddam Hussein would have it, the United States against Iraq. It is Iraq against the world. Miller Center: September 11, 1990: Address Before a Joint Session of Congress

The US would enter into the Persian Gulf War in 1991 after Iraq, led by Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait. Why did Saddam Hussein attack Kuwait? Because he thought the US gave him the green light to attack Kuwait.

Saddam supposedly thought the Kuwaitis were stealing oil and purposely producing more than OPEC standards in order to keep Iraqi revenues low. To keep tensions from rising, U.S. Ambassador April Glaspie met with Saddam who told her he wanted Kuwait to agree to the OPEC standards. Under orders from the Bush administration, Glaspie told Saddam the U.S. had no opinion on the issue. Saddam thought she was talking about the tensions between the two countries. Glaspie actually meant the OPEC production standards. So when Saddam went to war, he was actually surprised to get a condemnation from the United States. We Are The Mighty: 5 Reasons why Saddam Hussein thought he could invade Kuwait and win

Ten years before the 9/11 Attacks, on September 11, 1991, Clark Clifford and Robert Altman, two of BCCI's chairmen, were giving testimony in front of the House banking committee on the BCCI Banking Scandal.

Non-Profit Organization: Thousand Points of Light

BCCI was the predecessor to today's trafficking network. What failed then was later fixed, supposedly. The groundwork for a new system would be laid shortly before the BCCI Scandal ever came to light.

On August 18, 1988, George H. W. Bush gave a speech about a thousand points of light and proceeded to laude a series of non-profits.

For we are a nation of communities, of thousands and tens of thousands of ethnic, religious, social, business, labor union, neighborhood, regional and other organizations, all of them varied, voluntary and unique. This is America: the Knights of Columbus, the Grange, Hadassah, the Disabled American Veterans, the Order of Ahepa, the Business and Professional Women of America, the union hall, the Bible study group, LULAC, "Holy Name" - a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky. George H. W. Bush, August 18, 1988, Acceptance Speech at the Republican National Convention

In 1990, President George H. W. Bush spearheaded the creation of the Thousand Points of Light Foundation. This was an international nonprofit organization headquartered in the state of Georgia. The Thousand Points of Light Foundation was renamed shortly after to the Points of Light Foundation.

The premise of Points of Light Foundation, through all its mergers and acquisitions, was to create a network of non-profit organizations. It was to create one large national organization with local affiliates focused on volunteering and service. Not only that, but it would have the full backing of the federal government under a federal agency called the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), which was created by the National and Community Service Trust Act of 1993. You might know the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) by another name — AmeriCorps.

We are finally putting America first. We are putting America first. And by the way, you know all the rhetoric you see here, the Thousand Points of Light. What the hell was that by the way? Thousand Points of Light. What did that mean? Does anyone know? I know one thing. Make America Great Again, we understand. Putting America first, we understand. Thousand Points of Light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? And it was put out by a Republican, wasn't it? President Donald J. Trump, Montana Rally, August 10, 2024

I don't think people know exactly what it is DOGE is about to uncover. However, as in the case of Family Endeavors and Target Hospitality, the non-profit NGOs are the surface organizations.

A Final Note About Financial Transactions

Why didn't Target Hospitality's or Family Endeavor's transactions get flagged by FinCEN? The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)’s stated mission is to "safeguard the financial system from illicit activity, counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and promote national security through strategic use of financial authorities and the collection, analysis, and dissemination of financial intelligence."

Transactions that exceed $10,000 must be reported by the bank through the filing of a Currency Transaction Report (CTR), except for exempt persons who are:

A bank, to the extent of its domestic operations. A federal, state, or local government agency or department. Any entity established under federal, state, or local laws and exercising governmental authority on behalf of the United States or a state or local government. The domestic operations of any entity (other than a bank) whose common stock or analogous equity interests are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ Stock Market.

Target Hospitality is publicly traded on NASDAQ. Family Endeavors received money from a government agency. Yet they got paid for an empty facility to house trafficked immigrant children.