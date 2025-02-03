NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

Something else to note. I am no longer editing out the address of David P Beiter. It is an address of a place that doesn’t exist. As if his identity weren’t shrouded in mystery already.

FOSTER0

By David P Beiter

[REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION]

From: Orlin Grabbe

Now archived and available via anonymous ftp at ftp.shout.net in subdirectory pub/users/bigred

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Basic instructions:

1) ftp ftp.shout.net

2) logon: anonymous

3) password: email@ <-- not meant literally!! Use first part of your e-mail address as the password

4) cd pub/users/bigred

5) og.Index.Doc (see below) has info you need

6) get og015 <-- not meant literally!! You can also "get og001", "get og023", etc.

NAME DESCRIPTION

=================================================================

og001 The Norman Allegations

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og002 Attorney Charles O. Morgan Counter-Attacks

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og003 Follow The Money

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og004 More On Charles O. Morgan

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og005 Intermission

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og006 Bibliography of News Articles Regarding Systematics

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og007 Virtual Realities in the Banking and National Security Worlds

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og008 Are U.S. Nuclear Secrets for Open Sale on the World Market?

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og009 Letter to Mr. Wierzynski, Assistant Staff Director, U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Banking and Financial Services

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og010 The BCCI-Lance-Stephens-Systematics-Hubbell-Clinton Connection

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og011 Collapse of BCCI Leads To FinCEN, Leads To Artificial Intelligence, Leads To PROMIS Software

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og012 Cabazon Indian Nation, Wackenhut, PROMIS, Michael Riconosciuto, and Danny Casolaro

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og013 Computer Virus Enters PROMIS Back Door And Shuts Down NSA Computers?

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og014 Mellon Bank's Pending RICO Suit May Blow Up The Whole Laundry Thang — But Capital's Mobile, Ain't It?

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og015 The World Of Money Laundering, Richard Mellon Scaife, Ed Meese, and FEMA

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og016 Recent Worms In Government Computers, and Federal Reserve Pressures Banks Into Banking Surveillance

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og017 Mellon Bank, Sheila Foster Anthony, Lisa Foster, and the $286,000 Wire Transfer; ALSO: July 1, 1993 to July 23, 1993 Sequence of Events

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og018 Death of Vince Foster Not Satisfactorily Investigated

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og019 The Triangular Trade. Parallels Between Arkansas and Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og020 Geneology of Mr. Grabbe and of the Mellon Family

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og021 Just Pay The Electric Bill, And Hand Me The Keys To The Mellon Bank

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og022 Mrs. Foster and Mrs. Anthony Are "Astonished and Incensed", But the Dump Truck Has Sand to Dump on Their Lawyer

-----------------------------------------------------------------

og023 Did Bush's Plumber Unit Do Dirty Tricks to Perot and Kill Foster? Did the "Blonde Hairs" Belong to Dee Dee Myers?

------------------------------

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995 9:55 am CST

From: by way of liberty@gate.net

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: liberty@gate.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Part 1

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part I

by J. Orlin Grabbe

On April 17, 1995, James R. Norman, Senior Editor at Forbes Magazine, sent the following letter to Michael D. McCurry, Press Secretary at the White house:

Dear Mr. McCurry:

Forbes Magazine is preparing an article for immediate publication. We would like to offer the White House an opportunity to comment on the following assertions.

1.) That Vincent W. Foster, while White House Deputy Counsel, maintained a Swiss bank account.

2.) That funds were paid into that account by a foreign government, specifically the State of Israel.

3.) That shortly before his death and coincident with the onset of severe and acute depression, Vincent Foster learned he was under investigation by the CIA for espionage.

4.) That this information was made available to him by Hillary Rodham Clinton.

5.) That while he was White House Deputy Counsel and for many years prior, Vincent Foster had been a behind-the-scenes control person on behalf of the National Security Agency for Systematics, a bank data processing company integrally involved in a highly secret intelligence effort to monitor world bank transactions.

6.) That Systematics was also involved in laundering funds from covert operations, including drug and arms sales related to activities in and around Mena, Ark.

7.) That through Systematics' relationship with E-Systems, Vincent Foster may have had access to highly sensitive code, encryption and data security information of strategic importance.

8.) That both prior to and after his death, documents relating to Systematics were removed from Vincent Foster's office in the White House.

9.) That the meeting at the Cardozo (Landau) estate on the eastern shore of Maryland on the weekend before Vincent Foster's death was attended by, among others, George Stephanopolous.

10.) That Hillary Rodham Clinton was also a beneficiary of funds from Foster's Swiss account.

Thank you very much for your prompt attention to this matter. Please fax your written response before end-of-business Tuesday, April 18, to Forbes at 212-620-2417. If you have questions, please call me at 212-620-2215.

Respectfully yours,

James R. Norman, Senior Editor

The White House did not respond until April 25, 1995. However, on April 20, 1995, a copy of this letter was leaked by White House counsel to Mark H. Tuohey IV, an assistant to Kenneth Starr, a prosecutor leading an "independent" investigation of events related to Whitewater.

Why was the letter forwarded to a Starr assistant?

Did the White House have reason to believe that the death of Vincent Foster was related to Whitewater?

Was the letter forwarded to Mark Tuohey so that he could investigate and comment on the allegations in the letter? Or was the letter leaked to Mark Tuohey by the White House because Tuohey is the White House point man for spin control with respect to any evidence "uncovered" by the investigation?

On April 25, 1995, Michael D. McCurry replied as follows:

Dear Mr. Norman

This letter responds to your April 17, 1995 request.

The allegations contained in your request are outrageous. Publication of these false allegations will discredit *Forbes*, maliciously tarnish the reputation of Vincent Foster, and cause great pain to Mr. Foster's wife and family.

Should *Forbes* insist on publishing these baseless allegations, we insist that the Editor of *Forbes* have a pre-publication meeting with Jane Sherburne of the White House Counsel's Office and the personal representative of the President and First Lady, David E. Kendall of Williams & Connolly. Ms. Sherburne can be reached at (202) 456-5116 and Mr. Kendall's number is (202) 434-5145.

Sincerely,

Michael D. McCurry

Press Secretary

cc: Mr. James W. Michaels

Editor, *Forbes*

Mr. Lawrence Minard

Managing Editor, *Forbes*

Mr. William Baldwin

Executive Editor, *Forbes*

[to be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBL/sIFWX1Kn9BepeVAQEUUAP+Mi0KZlXXTM37w1PvtKz1gpnHc/Yq4DXUqFAA+bhCQlVD/Fb0xejD3Zvrfk4peXAI+2xO7ApqFBbeZBY2igjEGsMkCHrpaQXVRhnAUFCeMwEfdLlw2P8awb7RBgA9prTf/c7M9FfHan+af7RzUzOcGEOLcPvXMyv4d5Zv9mKPsGs==C10M

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Regards, Jim Ray

"The people will again respect the law when the law again respects the will of the people." Jim Ray, Campaign '92

------------------------------------------------------------------------

PGP key Fingerprint 51 5D A2 C3 92 2C 56 BE 53 2D 9C A1 B3 50 C9 C8 Key id. # E9BD6D35

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support the Phil Zimmermann (Author of PGP) Legal Defense Fund!

email: zldf@clark.net or visit http://www.netresponse.com/zldf

------------------------------

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995 9:54 am CST

From: by way of liberty@gate.net

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: liberty@gate.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part II

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Upon hearing of the alleged connections between Vincent Foster, the NSA, and its subsidiary Systematics — since renamed ALLTEL Information Services (4001 N. Rodney Parham Rd., Little Rock, Arkansas 72212-2496, phone 501/220-5100) — ALLTEL Corp. (1 Allied Dr., Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, phone 501/661-8000) hired a San Francisco libel attorney named Charles O. Morgan (450 Sansome Street, 13th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111-3382, phone 415/392-2037) to threaten journalists who made such allegations.

ALLTEL feared the economic consequences of the charges made against its private subsidiary: "Banking and financial institutions are clients of ALLTEL. The irresponsible and false statements . . . have and will cause my client substantial damage" (letter from Charles O. Morgan to Agora Inc., March 28, 1995).

Published news articles in the *American Banker* and elsewhere show that Systematics' (ALLTEL Information Serivces') customers have included Home Bank, Manufactuers Hanover (now merged with Chemical), Vboss, Southwestern Bell, various overseas military bases, City National, California Federal Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Guaranty Federal Savings Bank, River Forest Bankcorp, First Busey Corp, Decatur Federal Savings and Loan, Republic National Bank of New York, Anchor Savings Bank, Integra Financial Corp, Banc One, Nations Bank, Citicorp, Vermont National Bank, CNB Bancshares, Liberty Bancorp of Oklahoma City, First Union, First National Bank of Maryland, Amcore Financial, Horizon, Oxford First Corp, Navy Federal Credit Union, People's National Bank, Drung Thai Bank Ltd., Bank of Commerce Berhad, Unisys Corp, Corestates Financial Corp, Novorosiysk Industrial Commercial Ecobank, Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, United Overseas Bank (Singapore), Soneri Bank Ltd (Pakistan), Banco National Ultramarino SA (Macao), BMJ Financial Corp, Security Bank (Arkansas), Hiberia National Bank, Glendale Federal Bank, First Alabama Bancshares, Union Bank of Manila, First Pacific National Bank, Pine Bluff National Bank, Consolidated Bank (Miami), Citibank of Australia, Savings Bank of the Russian Federation, Family Bank, Sabine State Bank & Trust, Central Bank, Chemical Bank, Citibank, Moscow Savings Bank, National Home Mortgage Company, Barclays Bank PLC, Keycorp, Bank IV Kansas, Borel of California, Dime Bancorp, and Bellsouth Cellular Corp.

According to John E. Steuri, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board of Systematics: "Today, we have banking, financial services, cellular telephone and hospital clients in thirty-six (36) countries outside the United States" (memo from John Steuri to Jim Norman, March 8, 1995, with the subject listed as "Systematics").

Attorney Charles O. Morgan sent threatening letters to, among others, Agora Inc., publisher of Strategic Investment (824 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202-4799), to David Fondiller and Jim Norman of Forbes (62 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10011), and to Bill Hamilton of Inslaw Inc. (1125 15th St. N.W., #300, Washington D.C. 20005-2707, phone 202/828-8600).

In denying various allegations, Charles O. Morgan makes personal claims of knowledge that border on the supernatural. For example, Strategic Investment had written in its March 22, 1995, issue: "Several years ago, investigative reporter Danny Cassalario [sic] spent many months investigating the Inslaw case. He told associates that his probe had revealed an astonishing tale of corruption that he intended to reveal in a story entitled 'The Octopus.' He was days away from completing his story when he was found dead, allegedly a 'suicide.'"

In his March 28, 1995, letter to Agora, Inc., Charles O. Morgan makes the blanket assertion:

"Systematics was not in any way involved in any investigation by Danny Cassalario [sic]" (page 2).

How could Charles O. Morgan possibly know what topics Danny Casolaro, a private journalist, was investigating at the time of Casolaro's death?

Was Charles O. Morgan in close communication with Danny Casolaro at the time of Casolaro's death?

Did Charles O. Morgan examine Casolaro's papers and notes following Casolaro's death, to determine if there were any references to Systematics?

Or did Charles O. Morgan rely on statements by the FBI/Justice Department regarding the topic of Casolaro's investigations? If so, he was relying on a biased source, for according to the "Executive Summary" of a document supplied by Inslaw to each member of the House Judiciary Committee:

The Office of Special Investigations' (OSI's) "publicly-declared mission is to locate and deport Nazi war criminals. The Nazi war criminal program is, however, a front for the Justice Department's own covert intelligence service, according to disclosures recently made to INSLAW by several senior Justice Department career officials. ....

"According to written statements of which INSLAW has obtained copies, another undeclared mission of the Justice Department's covert agents was to insure that investigative journalist Danny Casolaro remained silent about the role of the Justice Department in the INSLAW scandal by murdering him in West Virginia in August 1991. INSLAW has acquired copies of two relevant written statements furnished to a veteran investigative journalist by a national security operative of the U.S. Government, several months after Casolaro's death. ..."

Finally, did instead Charles O. Morgan simply rely on Sytematics' assertions that it was not the subject of investigation by Danny Casolaro? If so, why would Systematics make such an assertion? Who would suppose there was a connection between Systematics and the death of Danny Casolaro?

Charles Morgan's denials suggest to me that an important part of the Kenneth Starr investigation into matters related to Whitewater should focus on the relationship between the death of Danny Casolaro and the death of Vincent Foster.

And Kenneth Starr should question Charles O. Morgan with respect to his personal knowledge of the topics of Danny Casolaro's investigation which lead to Casolaro's death.

[to be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBL/Y1o2X1Kn9BepeVAQHcSgP+L1Mg6YXwXPIHbNaHxuxmH7UNOGSEWwmBUz002PB/2PcBdiGWXQ0KZQd/NxqIrjGrCVPtN7aFOKUtra9zzUXYQB/Y3pmqpF5SHjzSnAfVWmLqC58ecLHFx1WYkSDdLAfVbt62Tusa2Tm56KJa7hb7c6adCtrq1asz/2m9UKlHMCQ==w+Pd

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Regards, Jim Ray

"The people will again respect the law when the law again respects the will of the people." Jim Ray, Campaign '92

------------------------------------------------------------------------

PGP key Fingerprint 51 5D A2 C3 92 2C 56 BE 53 2D 9C A1 B3 50 C9 C8 Key id. # E9BD6D35

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support the Phil Zimmermann (Author of PGP) Legal Defense Fund!

email: zldf@clark.net or visit http://www.netresponse.com/zldf

------------------------------

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995 9:55 am CST

From: by way of liberty@gate.net

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: liberty@gate.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part III

by J. Orlin Grabbe

The sequence of events leading the banking software company Systematics (ALLTEL Information Services) to hire a libel attorney to deny it was operating on behalf of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) began more than a decade ago.

In the early 1980s, the War on (Some) Drugs and the War on (Some) Terrorists lead to various U.S. government initiatives to "follow the money."

A Senate subcommittee recommended that the Treasury Department should work with the "Federal Reserve Board to develop a better understanding of the financial significance and use of currency repatriation data as well as information about foreign depositors' currency deposits." (U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, *Crime and Secrecy: The Use of Offshore Banks and Companies*, U.S. Government Printing Office, February 1983.)

Over at the National Security Council, Norman A. Bailey, an economist who understood the electronic flow of money through SWIFT, Fedwire, and CHIPS, urged the involvement of the National Security Agency (NSA), the Ft. Meade-based Defense Department agency for signals intelligence and communications security.

Bailey "confirms that within a few years the National Security Agency . . . had begun vacuuming up mountains of data by listening in on bank wire traffic. It became a joint effort of several Western governments with the Israelis playing a leading role, since they were the main target of terrorism" (James R. Norman, "Fostergate").

The NSA proceeded to jack into Fedwire, CHIPS, and Swift. Doing so would be a priority if the aim was to monitor banking transactions. But even while essential, this in itself would be of limited utility without further information. What is the use of monitoring interbank transfers that are DES-encrypted? And even if you break the code, or have the keys, what remains is a money amount transferred from one account number at one bank to another account number at another bank. Who owns the accounts?

One way of finding out was the CIA method: to sneak agents working undercover as computer hardware or software suppliers into computer rooms. Sometimes a lowly computer programmer has more access to banking information than does a senior executive, so this method could enable one to piece together account names and customer information with account numbers. But such an approach is not efficient. Efficient spying implies access at all times.

The evidence indicates that at some point NSA made the logical decision that continual access meant the NSA had to become a major provider of banking software.

James R. Norman, Senior Editor at *Forbes* — in an article entitled "Fostergate," an article scheduled to appear in the May issue of *Forbes*, but killed at the last minute by Steve Forbes, apparently through the persuasive urging of Casper Weinberger, the former Defense Secretary who is Publisher Emeritus at *Forbes* — makes specific allegations about several companies which may have become part of such an NSA operation, and about the role of Vincent Foster:

Forbes' sources say that since at least the late 1970s, Foster had been a silent, behind-the-scenes overseer on behalf of the NSA for a small Little Rock, Ark., bank data processing company. Its name was Systematics Inc., launched in 1967 [ 1968? ] and funded and controlled for most of its life by Arkansas billionaire Jackson Stephens, a 1946 Naval Academy graduate. Foster was one of Stephens' trusted deal-makers at the Rose Law Firm, where he was partner with Hillary Rodham Clinton, Webster Hubbell and William Kennedy (whose father was a Systematics director). Hubbell also played an overseer role at Systematics for the NSA for some years according to intelligence sources.

Systematics has had close ties to the NSA and CIA ever since its founding, sources say, as a money-shuffler for covert operations. It is no secret that there were billions of dollars moving around in 'black' accounts — from buying and selling arms to the Contras, Iran, Iraq, Angola and other countries to paying CIA operatives and laundering money from clandestine CIA drug dealing. Having taken over the complete computer rooms in scores of small U.S. banks as an 'outsource' supplier of data processing, Systematics was in a unique position to manage that covert money flow. Sources say the money was moved at the end of every day disguised as a routine bank-to-bank balancing transaction.... ....

Systematics' money-laundering role for the intelligence community might help explain why Jackson Stephens tried to take over Washington-based Financial General Bankshares in 1978 on behalf of Arab backers of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International. BCCI's links to global corruption and intelligence operations has been well documented, though many mysteries remain.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Stephens insisted on having then-tiny Systematics brought in to take over all the bank's data processing. Representing Systematics in that 1978 SEC case: Hillary Rodham Clinton and Webster Hubbell. Stephens was blocked in that takeover. But FGB, later renamed First American, ultimately fell under the domination of BCCI through Robert Altman and former Defense Sec. Clark Clifford. According to a technician who worked at First American in Atlanta, Systematics became a key computer contractor there anyway.

In the 1980s Systematics' business boomed. When it first sold stock to the public in 1983, revenues were $64 million. That had risen to $230 million by the time Stephens arranged Systematics' sale to Alltel Corp., a telephone holding company which then moved its headquarters to Little Rock. Last year Systematics sales hit $861 million — a third of Alltel's total. Stephens now owns more than 8% of Alltel and wields significant influence over the company. ....

Another curious company is Arkansas Systems, founded in 1974 by Systematics employee and former U.S. Army 'analyst' John Chamberlain. Located just down the road from Systematics, Arkansas Systems specializes in computer systems for foreign wire transfer centers and central banks. Among its clients, Russia and China, according to Arkansas Systems president James K. Hendren, a physicist formerly involved with the Safeguard anti-missile system. Arkansas Systems was one of the first companies to receive funding from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, an agency created by then Gov. Bill Clinton that is now coming under congressional scrutiny.

What does Alltel have to say about all this? 'I've never heard anything so asinine in all my life,' steams Joe T. Ford, Alltel's chairman and the father of Jack Stephens' chief administrative aide.

Charles O. Morgan, on the other hand, claims omniscience with respect to what did *not* happen with respect to Systematics.

[to be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBL/eZYmX1Kn9BepeVAQHiTgP/WiDyJnMtplKeo8gFLEaSUE4IrLISFchZi0oy5Lrl10ty0Xj5QIJBx+zUw/aKOOakMkKYcO02UNPubANtg2NY7NLRcVj5C6z6WHatFUYtLLtOIM1Z9GG6fIGeq0c2I6sr3RBgd+HonSrAfjOACy4BnFLOA4mMQxPYoK6XgsqNSx0==fSpC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Regards, Jim Ray

"The people will again respect the law when the law again respects the will of the people." Jim Ray, Campaign '92

------------------------------------------------------------------------

PGP key Fingerprint 51 5D A2 C3 92 2C 56 BE 53 2D 9C A1 B3 50 C9 C8 Key id. # E9BD6D35

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support the Phil Zimmermann (Author of PGP) Legal Defense Fund!

email: zldf@clark.net or visit http://www.netresponse.com/zldf

------------------------------

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995 9:55 am CST

From: by way of liberty@gate.net

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: liberty@gate.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part IV

by J. Orlin Grabbe

In an April 5, 1995, letter to Michael Geltner (10 E Street, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20003) — an attorney for Agora, Inc. — Charles O. Morgan asserts:

6. Webster Hubbell never served as an attorney or in any other capacity for ALLTEL Corporation, or for any of its operations or subsidiaries, other than a single instance in 1983, when Systematics, Inc., engaged Mr. Hubbell to pursue a competitor that was using Systematics, Inc.'s propriety software without authorization; ...

In his admirable zeal to defend his client Systematics, Mr. Charles O. Morgan apparently forgot to do any research regarding the allegations he was denying. For his denial is mistaken. Web Hubbell (along with Hillary Rodham Clinton) represented Systematics in a 1978 lawsuit.

In 1978 Jackson Stephens tried to take over Financial General Bankshares (FGB) in Washington, D.C. (FGB was later acquired by BCCI, renamed First American, and run by Robert Altman and Clark Clifford. Robert Altman was later acquitted of misleading regulators, and the case against Clifford was dropped due to his age and infirmity.) In the Stephens' takeover attempt, FGB sued — among others — Systematics. Briefs for Systematics were submitted by C.J. Giroir, Web Hubbell, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The essential details may be found in the article "Who is Jack Ryan?" (*Wall Street Journal*, Monday, August 1, 1994):

Attorneys for Mr. Clifford and Mr. Altman included independent counsel Robert Fiske and Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick, as well as Robert Bennett, president Clinton's attorney in the Paula Corbin Jones case. And, of course, Arkansas investment banking giant Stephens Inc., which says all connections with the BCCI front men ended in 1978, does acknowledge it handled their initial brokerage for the purchase.

Indeed, in the early takeover maneuvers Financial General Bankshares, First American's predecessor company, brought a 1978 lawsuit naming 'Bert Lance, Bank of Credit & Commerce International, Agha Hasan Abedhi, Eugene J. Metzger, Jackson Stephens, Stephens Inc., Systematics Inc. and John Does numbers 1 through 25.' The suit was ultimately settled, but intriguingly, briefs for Systematics, a Stephens property, were submitted by a trio of lawyers including C.J. Giroir and Webster L. Hubbell and signed by Hillary Rodham.

First American was subsequently used by the CIA to manage and launder money for covert operations. As noted in a U.S. Senate report:

After the CIA knew that BCCI was as an institution a fundamentally corrupt criminal enterprise, it continued to use both BCCI and First American, BCCI's secretly held U.S. subsidiary, for CIA operations. ...

Kamal Adham, who was the CIA's principal liaison for the entire Middle East from the mid-1960s through 1979, was the lead front-man for BCCI in its takeover of First American, was an important nominee shareholder for BCCI, and remains one of the key players in the entire BCCI affair. (Senator John Kerry and Senator Hank Brown, *The BCCI Affair: a Report to the Committee on Foreign Relations, United States Senate*, GPO, December 1992.)

The Arkansas connection to CIA covert operations and First American may help explain why "independent" counsel Robert Fiske failed to find much evidence of wrong-doing in his investigation into Whitewater.

And perhaps it also helps explain why Charles O. Morgan does such sloppy research, for as we have seen, Web Hubbell represented his client Systematics Inc. five years prior to the "single instance in 1983" that Charles O. Morgan claims. Does Charles O. Morgan have a blind spot where intelligence activities are concerned?

Surely he has thought about the issue, for in his April 5, 1995, letter to Michael Geltner, Morgan sweepingly asserts:

4. None of ALLTEL's operations or subsidiaries has ever had any connection in any capacity with the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, or any other similar agency in the United States Government; ...

How can Charles O. Morgan possibly know this about his client, given that he *doesn't even know about that Systematics Inc. was a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Financial General Bankshares, or that Systematics was involved in a takeover attempt of FGB/First American even prior to BCCI's?* The BCCI affair was hardly a minor political story.

So what does Charles O. Morgan deny about Vincent Foster?

James R. Norman, Senior Editor at *Forbes*, writes:

Vince Foster a spy? Actually, it is much worse than that, if the CIA's suspicions are confirmed by the ongoing foreign counterintelligence probe. He would have been an invaluable double agent with potential access to not only high level political information, but also to sensitive code, encryption and data transmission secrets — the stuff by which modern war is won or lost. That is because for many years, according to nine separate current and former U.S. law enforcement or intelligence officials, Foster had been a behind-the-scenes manager of a key support company in one of the biggest, most secretive spy efforts on record: the silent surveillance of banking transactions both here and abroad. (James R. Norman, *Fostergate*.)

[to be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBL/t2CGX1Kn9BepeVAQEvaAP/Q3E3bPyPImYriWaXI2NxI7qvseuRA8xhRLB/BVI3jALVcMqtzBbP5lXfccIYdfxIW9ZJdkVRpor2lx2lMprzK/INd+3O53Oz/1/0cJ6P+BxZ9kN0OboFnTn9Cd0WjEL8Dmjp19AJN0SL+7O+ME30HaSpf6oQgi12i+MusMzh8iQ==8IOq

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Regards, Jim Ray

"The people will again respect the law when the law again respects the will of the people." Jim Ray, Campaign '92

------------------------------------------------------------------------

PGP key Fingerprint 51 5D A2 C3 92 2C 56 BE 53 2D 9C A1 B3 50 C9 C8 Key id. # E9BD6D35

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support the Phil Zimmermann (Author of PGP) Legal Defense Fund!

email: zldf@clark.net or visit http://www.netresponse.com/zldf

------------------------------

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995 9:56 am CST

From: by way of liberty@gate.net

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: liberty@gate.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part V

by J. Orlin Grabbe

But before we continue with the litany of Charles O. Morgan's denials, it is time for intermission, for soda and popcorn, for stretching cramped legs. The following screen fodder is a meditation, an illumination, and none of it is factual.

*********************************************

BEGIN INTERMISSION

This is *not* a story about who actually pulled the trigger on Vince Foster. For in any case, Vince Foster is dead.

This is *not* a story about any specific company, such as the allegations against Systematics, for if no such company existed, then the NSA would create one. Or several.

It is *not* a story about money-laundering in Mena, Arkansas, because money-laundering doesn't alarm me. Anyone who has read my essay "The End of Ordinary Money" (currently in two parts) knows that I think the money-laundering laws are an odious intrusion into financial privacy, and should be abolished.

It is *not* a story about Charles O. Morgan. But the accuracy of Morgan's assertions is relevant to understanding what has happened and is happening. Even though Morgan is a fine lawyer and a man of impeccable character, his research mistakes could lead some to erroneously conclude that he is a fool or a paid liar.

This is *not* a story about any particular foreign power: whether Russia, China, France, Germany, Israel, or the United Kingdom. But any country that has shit on the carpet deserves to have its nose rubbed in the evidence. There are no privileged foreign powers.

This is *not* an attack on the NSA monitoring of foreign missile and nuclear programs. The acquisition of information for self-protection is a fundamental human right, and those who don't exercise this right often end up dead. But I just want to know what the fuck NSA's doing in my checking account.

This is *not* a story about Cap Weinberger, BUT HOW AND WHY DID HE GET JIM NORMAN'S STORY KILLED?

This *is* a story about the uses of propaganda, whereby appeals to "terrorism," "money-laundering," "child pornography," and other handy bugaboos are cited by the Overlords of the Surveillance State as an excuse to send jack-booted thugs to "protect us," to monitor our every action to make sure we toe the current political line, and to create vast financial data bases to ensure we get taxed to pay for all of the above.

This *is* a story about hypocrisy, whereby the friends of Bill Clinton and George Bush may launder millions of dollars at will, but the hoi polloi are prosecuted for "structuring" two $7500 cash payments.

It *is* a story about a corrupt and evil judiciary system that has filled 60 percent of prison space with minor drug offenders, with a resultant overcrowding causing early release of murders, rapists, and other violent criminals in order to make more room for marijuana smokers.

It *is* a story about a "war on drugs" conducted to increase monopoly profit margins, to provide a cash flow for widespread political payoffs, and to provide continuing employment for psychotic law enforcement officials.

This *is* a story about a political equation which says

"investigative body" = cover-up commission

whereby one conducts a thorough investigation into the evidence or witnesses that have been left laying around, so that the evidence can be burned, and the witnesses silenced or killed.

This *is* a story about the media participation in this process, whereby promoted stories are referred to as "well-researched and well documented" while suppressed stories are labelled "conspiracy theories." In a recent extreme case, a major news organization elicited witnesses and video-taped them for "an expose on Mena," then later killed the story. Meanwhile, copies of the video tapes were turned over to goons who subsequently killed some of the same witnesses.

This *is* a horror story that made me toss and turn at night, until I recalled the words of my friend Jack Wheeler, who told me: "We created a doctrine to do in the Soviet empire. And it worked. It's now time to do in the Washington empire." And reflecting on these words, I fell peacefully asleep. And I had a dream.

END INTERMISSION

*********************************************

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBL/476WX1Kn9BepeVAQGfgQQAos5evvLG2H1hHAqsRU2AERBnAeDWu6JuNtmVjTophKmaoln87EpnSUn+aMzQRFpTF1LQe4/PJCf1FIKv5/XLagyyW7Ew32abPudz1WCA82+jqdcgfeOde+dOeLHE5bLVQxpyj0D0X6Tq7invxik7TzaFztgp3fP4Jv4jR9rsLhY==cVmT

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Regards, Jim Ray

"The people will again respect the law when the law again respects the will of the people." Jim Ray, Campaign '92

------------------------------------------------------------------------

PGP key Fingerprint 51 5D A2 C3 92 2C 56 BE 53 2D 9C A1 B3 50 C9 C8 Key id. # E9BD6D35

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support the Phil Zimmermann (Author of PGP) Legal Defense Fund!

email: zldf@clark.net or visit http://www.netresponse.com/zldf

------------------------------