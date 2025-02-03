NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part VI

by J. Orlin Grabbe

In February 1995, having heard some of the malicious rumors regarding Systematics (ALLTEL Information Services), I posted on the Internet a bibliography of news articles regarding Systematics, so that researchers could see for themselves that Systematics was just another hard-working software company that provided banking software.

In that post I mentioned some of the rumors and stated:

Of course these allegations are FALSE. However, for those who may [be] interested in doing their own private research on SYSTEMATICS, and verifying for themselves the utter FALSEHOOD of these malicious lies, I have compiled a brief bibliography on the company.

But now the heavy-handed tactics of ALLTEL Information Services (formerly Systematics) have made me reconsider. Could it be that at least some of the rumors are true?

Why did ALLTEL Information Services, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, hire a lawyer way over in San Francisco to threaten journalists who chose to investigate these rumors? Charles O. Morgan claims that "Banking and financial institutions are clients of ALLTEL. The irresponsible and false statements . . . have and will cause my client substantial damage."

Well, I assert that I know much more about the banking environment than does Charles O. Morgan. And I assert that what Charles O. Morgan claims is nonsense.

The banking environment is a communication-based environment, where rumors about companies spread quickly and die quickly. Banking people are up to their necks in rumors. Given the environment, they have to take rumors with a grain of salt until they have hopped on the phone and spoken with six colleagues who can help them evaluate the purported facts.

ALLTEL Information Services has nothing to fear from a bunch of pissant rumors that are false. But if ALLTEL Information Services has nothing to fear, then WHY HAVE THEY REPORTEDLY HIRED A NEW YORK-BASED PRIVATE INVESTIGATIVE FIRM CALLED *PROUST AND KILLMAN* TO MONITOR THEIR CRITICS?

If ALLTEL Information Services were to choose to engage in cheap thuggery, then SUCH ACTIONS MIGHT CALL FORTH AN ARCHIVE OF DOCUMENTS THAT COULD BURY ALLTELL INFORMATION SERVICES IN DEEP SHIT WELL INTO THE 21ST CENTURY.

Of course, such an archive probably doesn't exist. But ALLTEL Information Services can't be too sure of this.

As for myself, I personally could care less what it is that ALLTEL Information Services didn't do. I just want them to stop not doing it.

The Systematics bibliography is repeated below. But so that researchers don't waste their time, I want to relay some helpful information provided by John Steuri. John Steuri is CEO of ALLTEL Information Services (formerly Systematics), and — unlike Charles O. Morgan way over in San Francisco — is right there in Little Rock, where he can keep an eye on what's going on. In his memo to Jim Norman, dated March 16, 1995, titled "Systematics", Mr. Steuri makes the following statements:

1. Hillary Clinton was never on ALLTEL's or Systematics Boards of Directors.

2. Beryl Anthony was never on ALLTEL's or Systematics' Boards of Directors. Further, if Mr. Anthony was somehow related by marriage or otherwise to Mr. Vincent Foster, I was not aware of it. As I told you, I never met Mr. Foster. I was introduced to Mr. Anthony once on a trip to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal bank regulatory agencies.

3. Until your inquiry and meeting with Joe Ford and me on March 1, 1995, we had never heard of Boston Systematics and/or Systematics Ltd. and Systematics Technology in Israel. We found them in public Dun and Bradstreet databases after you contacted us. We don't know who they are or what they do or who they may associate with, and we don't know their principals who are listed in D&B or others whose names you've provided me. Simply put, we have no present or past relationship with or any knowledge of these organizations.

4. We have no present or prior relationship whatsoever with any company called E-Systems.

5. We do not do any 'private bank-to-bank transfers' of funds or operate or provide any software for wire transfers. Our clients do transfer normal debit/credit transactions via the Fed ACH system or via the other networks like SWIFT, etc., which I listed some of in my fax to you of March 8, 1995.

6. If Webster Hubbell has called Systematics at least 'twice' since being in Washington to obtain 'data on foreign companies', I am unaware of any such inquiries, and I have not learned of anyone here who is aware of or took any such calls.

7. If Vincent Foster had 'several Systematics documents in his files', we are totally unaware of any such documents. Very likely, if they in fact exist, they may somehow be related to one of the more than fifty (50) other companies who use the name 'Systematics' who have absolutely no relationship whatsoever to our Company. I provided you with a list of these companies we found in public databases since you contacted us on March 1, 1995.

8. I don't know anything about companies named Atlantic Research or Mitek?(sp). We know of Computer Sciences as we have on occasion competed with them for bank out-sourcing projects.

9. If Systematics is or was in line for any big (or small) healthcare contracts with the U.S. government as part of healthcare reform, we are totally unaware of it. We were never asked to participate in or provide input to any of the Clinton Administration's healthcare task forces, study groups, hearings, etc. Your comments and questions on that front come as a total surprise to us.

10. We do not request or use the U.S. government or any officials of same to solicit or assist us in obtaining favorable consideration of any domestic or foreign contracts for our banking software (or bank processing services in the U.S.). If we are required by law to obtain approvals or export licenses to do business in certain countries, we will, of course, seek to obtain same from the appropriate federal agency.

11. There is absolutely no correlation or connection whatsoever between any domestic or foreign business or contracts we've signed and the election of the current Administration in Washington or any prior Administrations.

Thanks, Mr. Steuri, for the helpful information.

I am a little confused about point #3, however. Is this the same Boston Systematics which Jim Norman, Senior Editor at Forbes, alleges is "headed by former CIA officer Harry C. Wechsler, which controls two Israeli companies that also use the name Systematics" and from which "Inslaw claims it got two inquiries in 1987 from Wechsler's Israeli company seeking marketing data on PROMIS"?

Is this the same Harry Wechsler, whose daughter is also a Senior Editor at Forbes?

Well, this is all too confusing for me. I think I'll take a break. I think I'll take my Mellon Bank credit card and treat myself to a nice dinner.

[to be continued]

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part VII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

It has come time to talk of Vince Foster and virtual realities.

1. One type of virtual reality immersion takes place every evening with respect to network news. One sits in a familiar chair, and watches familiar faces on familiar channels telling soothing or alarming things about other parts of the world — other realities — of which the viewer has no experience, all of it demonstrated by reality-simulating sound bites and video clips.

The virtual reality construction is good if the story sounds plausible. That is, after all, the job of a TV reporter: to tell a plausible story and to entertain our eyes by looking good while telling it.

The pulp magazine reporter, on the other hand, must tell a plausible story and keep it lurid enough to grab our imagination. Take the allegedly important question of "child porn on the Internet," recently paraded forth by *Time* magazine. To the computer-impaired, pedophilia might serve as a plausible explanation why anyone would sit for hours in front of a computer screen. Never mind that the neighborhood Internet-user says differently: you can't take the word of a pedophile can you?

The Internet-user, on the other hand, may believe that rock videos are a more reliable guide to reality than *Time* magazine. And even if he were actually interested in porn, he might find life easier by going to the local video store where a single video tape could store as much graphical information as could be stored on 2000 digital compact disks.

2. Another type of virtual reality is found in the banking world. Money is data stored in a computer. This money is "transferred" place to place by changing the ownership labels associated with the data. Once the computer receives the proper transfer authorization codes, the money can be "launched" from one bank to another, from one account to another. All that is necessary is that one properly emulate the reality that is important to the bank computer.

If you include all the right digital indicators that make it plausible to the computer that you are the authorized transfer person for, say, the account owned by C. Jefferson, the computer will believe you. It won't care about non-virtual reality — what C. Jefferson looks like, or what her tastes in clothes are — nor will the computer have metaphysical doubts to cause it to hesitate in its actions before sending the money on its way.

"You" are nothing more than a preselected set of codes.

In the version of Jim Norman's article *Fostergate* published in *Media Bypass* (August 1995), it is stated:

For months, a small cadre of CIA computer hackers known as the Fifth Column, armed with a Cray supercomputer, had been monitoring Foster's Swiss account. . . . Foster was just one of the first of scores of high level U.S. political figures to thus have their secret Swiss accounts looted of illicit funds . . . . Over the past two years . . . more than $2 billion has been swept out of offshore bank accounts belonging to figures connected to the U.S. government with nary a peep from the victims or their banks.

Where did the money in the accounts come from? Jim Norman doesn't say. I assert that some of this loot is defense and arms dealing payola; some of it is drug dealing profits or payola; and some of it is payola from the floating fortune left by a forgotten oil man — whose money moves from bank to bank in a merry-go-round to keep its location hidden from the potential heirs.

And some of the loot was paid in an attempt to allow one nation to become a VIRTUAL NUCLEAR POWER.

3. Missile launches take place in a virtual reality. Given the proper launch code, the missile will attempt to go to its programmed destination without further theological debate.

A country possessing the launch codes and also targeting information for *another* country's nuclear missiles could become a virtual nuclear power. (The targeting information would be as important as the launch codes. For before you launched a missile, you would first want to know where it is going. After all, it could be aimed at you.) Getting your nuclear arms this ways would have obvious economic advantages: someone else would foot the military bill.

Jim Norman states in *Fostergate*:

According to a heavily-redacted New Mexico FBI counterintelligence report, Maxwell was apparently allowed to sell two copies of PROMIS back to the U.S. weapons labs at Sandia and Los Alamos, for what Inslaw claims was a hugely inflated price of $87 million. That would have allowed Pollard, if he was using the rigged program, to obtain U.S. missile targeting data long before Israel had its own satellite capability, thus making it a real nuclear threat to the Soviet Union.

Well, yes, it could make Israel a real threat to the Soviet Union. But not from Israel's own puny missile program. Rather, Israel could be a threat to the Soviet Union because it would be able to launch our (U.S.) missiles at the Soviet Union.

Being a virtual nuclear power would mean not having to say you are sorry. If a U.S. missile were launched at Russia, the defense system of Russia would, in its virtual view of the world, see the missile as coming from the U.S. It would launch a retaliatory strike against the U.S., because in its reality only the U.S. could be responsible. It wouldn't be programmed to recognize "Missile from U.S. not U.S.-intended action."

Being a virtual nuclear power means you could *blackmail people in both directions*: you could blackmail the targeted city or area. More importantly, you could blackmail the U.S. If the U.S. doesn't go along with your demands, why, you could involve it in a nuclear war in which you would be a spectator, not a participant. The U.S. would know it has more to lose than you do, so it would give in to your demands.

Vince Foster's NSA connections wouldn't give him access to such launch codes and targeting data. Not even with the help of Jonathan Pollard. It would take the cooperation of a small circle of friends — friends with Defense and Intelligence connections. People with access. People with authority.

Would any of the U.S.'s own Defense Department or Intelligence personnel in the 1980s or the 1990s, people other than Jonathan Pollard, have been involved in such a transfer of information to a foreign power — whether to Israel or to anyone else?

Surely not anyone connected to the account numbers KPFBMMBODB or KPFBMMBODE held at the Union Bank of Switzerland? Please, say it ain't so.

For if they were, the U.S. may now be facing its greatest National Security threat since the Cuban Missile Crisis. And that's why everyone has an interest in covering up the various threads connected to the death of Vince Foster. Some are scurrying around, hoping no one will realize how bad things are before the mess can be cleaned up. Others are scurrying around, just covering their asses. It's showdown time, with no space for killing all the remaining witnesses or burying all the remaining evidence. It's showdown time, and the money people thought they had for ammo is missing from their Swiss accounts.

The levels of disinformation have already been prepared. The first level says Vince Foster was just a political flack who committed suicide. The next one says, yeah, he was into some nasty stuff like money laundering, but had no intelligence connections. The next one beyond that allows him to work for the NSA, but not for long or in a very important position. The next one allows Foster to sell some nuclear secrets to Israel, but that was just to accelerate their own nuclear program, as a bulwark against the Soviet Union. And anyway, Foster acted alone. And so on, spin control all the way. Foster, being dead, will have nothing to say about his many potential roles.

But underneath all this the Powers That Be have begun to comprehend that some of their own have threatened their very survival. And the Powers That Be are going to clean house with a vengeance.

[To be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part VIII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Did our former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, like Vince Foster, have a Swiss Bank account? Does he still? Is his name on account number KPFBMMBODE at the Union Bank of Switzerland? Was that why Caspar Weinberger, Publisher Emeritus at *Forbes*, became so gung-ho to get Jim Norman's article *Fostergate* killed?

What is the relationship between Caspar Weinberger and Vince Foster?

What does Ron Perelman, an equity owner of *Forbes* and Revlon, have to say about all this? (Is there lipstick all over the Pentagon?)

Don't get me wrong. I think the Swiss banking system is the finest in the world, and we should ALL have Swiss banking accounts. We should ALL have the right to hide our assets from prying eyes. Just as long, of course, as those assets were fairly earned — and they don't represent payola from public defense projects. Or proceeds from the sale of *bona fide* national security secrets. Or payola to keep the knowledge of such sales secret.

Were Caspar Weinberger's Swiss assets simply savings from his paycheck and profits from his investments?

Are U.S. nuclear secrets for open sale on the world market from one of our alleged "allies"?

Bobby Ray Inman graduated from the Naval War College in 1972, became Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence of the Pacific Fleet in 1973, Director of Naval Intelligence in 1974, Vice Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1976, Director of the National Security Agency in 1977, and Deputy Director of Central Intelligence under Ronald Reagan in 1981. He left that post in March 1982. In December 1993 he was nominated by Bill Clinton to be Secretary of Defense. ("Bibliography of Bobby Ray Inman," Office of the Press Secretary, The White House, December 16, 1993.)

"After Admiral Inman's announcement that he would not serve as Clinton's Defense Secretary, the Hebrew press devoted a fair amount of space to the implications of that affair for Israel. . . . Most important among these writings were the articles by Amir Oren (*Davar*, January 28) and Yoav Karni, published the same day in the newly founded weekly *Shishi*. . . . Oren's article in particular stressed the incompatibility between Inman's past policy recommendations and Israeli political aims, especially in regard to nuclear developments. Both authors, who usually are mildly critical of Israel's policies but never of its nuclear build-up, were emphatic in their hostility toward Inman. Furthermore, Oren discussed in depth Pollard and Israeli espionage in the U.S. as having something to do with Israeli objections to Inman as a person and to his policy recommendations." (Israel Shahak, "Involvement of the pro-Israel lobby in the Inman affair," Report No. 133, February 11, 1994.)

Shahak goes on to note that: "When Yoel Markus (*Haartez*, December 31, 1993) spoke of the recent 'courtship' of Israel by various states, he concluded that 'this courtship has nothing to do with the peace process . . . When the U.S. is being ruled by an administration as favorably disposed to Israel as the present one, conviction spreads in every state that the only way to America's purse leads via Israel.' "

A chief objection to Inman was he might implement U.S. inspections of the Israeli nuclear production process at Dimona:

Oren mentions a number of reasons why Israel loathed and feared Inman. But as the main of those reasons Oren projects the Israeli expectation that, if appointed the U.S. Defense Secretary, Inman would be able to put into effect independent American inspections of Israeli nuclear armaments and their production process in Dimona. It needs to be recalled that by virtue of a secret agreement with the U.S. reached during the first year of John F. Kennedy's term of office as president, the U.S. to this day receives only such information about Israeli nuclear power as Israel is pleased to convey. After the Bay of Pigs fiasco Kennedy needed the support of the 'Jewish lobby'. In order to get it, he okayed this curious agreement. (Israel Shahak)

Shahak cites evidence that much of Israel nuclear capability had been acquired through espionage directed against the U.S. (The following reference to "Critical Mass" is to a book called *Critical Mass* by William E. Burrows and Robert Windrem.)

"*Yediot Ahronot*'s correspondents Tzadok Yehezkeli and Danny Sadeh (January 30), write in their review of the book "Critical Mass" . . . that 'Israel solicits money from wealthy Jews from all over the world for financing its nuclear weaponry programs. This fundraising drive is directed by a committee comprised of 30 Jewish millionaires'. . . . .

"[Tzadok Yehezkeli and Danny Sadeh] write that 'Israel is ever ready to launch its nuclear missiles on some 60 to 80 targets. Those targets include the sites in the Gulf, the capitals of all Arab states, some nuclear bases on the territory of the former USSR and some sites in Pakistan'. (I am convinced this is accurate.) It means that Israel must very much want to obtain the U.S. satellite information about the entire targeted area, a not so negligible part of the earth's surface. The existence of a so formidable nuclear power in Israel's hands cannot be convincingly attributed to its own Research and Development efforts nor even to its role as a tool of American policies. On the contrary, a nuclear power of that magnitude must be presumed to run counter to U.S. imperial interests. The only plausible explanation is that Israel has acquired its nuclear power with at least some help of its 'Jewish friends' in the U.S. Yehezkeli's and Sadeh's information about 'the nuclear bases on the territory of the former USSR' fits well with what Geoffrey Aronson, relying on State Department sources, reveals about the Pollard affair ("The Christian Science Monitor", January 27). He writes that according to 'unanimous response' from these sources, what Pollard has been always said to have betrayed, were 'this country's most important secrets', namely the 'information relating to U.S. targeting of Soviet nuclear and military installations and the capabilities and defenses of these sites'. This seems to accord with Israel's global aspirations based on its nuclear power. Aronson also quotes his sources to the effect that much of intelligence passed on by Pollard 'was unusable to the Israelis except as bargaining chips and leverage against the United States and other countries' interests'. In view of this fact Aronson conjectures that Pollard's intelligence was used by Israel for deals with Moscow consisting of 'trading nuclear secrets for Soviet Jews'." (Israel Shahak)

Shahak goes on to quote Oren with respect to Jonathan Pollard: ". . . 'a Navy Intelligence employee, Jonathan Pollard, was caught red-handed while passing on to Israel precisely this kind of information which Inman had decided to withhold from Israel. . . . And interpreted likewise as coincidental were the links connecting Rafi Eitan, then the chief of the 'Office for Scientific Contacts' (LEKEM), who employed Pollard, with the [Israeli] Defense minister, Ariel Sharon, who had appointed Eitan and who rushed to Washington in order to complain against Inman and his orders.'.... Eitan ran Pollard with the explicit approval of four Defense ministers and Prime Ministers, concretely Arens, Rabin, Shamir and Peres.'"

Rafi Eitan's reward for the Pollard affair? "After helping sell Iraqi oil all over the world, he now oversees the Israeli trade with Cuba" (Shahak).

Let me ask again: Are U.S. nuclear secrets for open sale on the world market from one of our alleged "allies"?

Are U.S. nuclear secrets for open sale by the Defense Department personnel who allegedly guard them?

Why did Mike McCurry, Press Secretary on the White House, spent time trying to convince Sarah McClendon, veteran White House journalist, that Jim Norman is a fruitcake?

If Jim Norman is a liar or a fruit cake, why did an editor at *Insight* magazine receive a visit from the Pentagon? Why was Jim Norman's in-progress interview with Jack Christie on the USA Radio Network today (July 23, 1995) interrupted for reasons of "national security"? If lying is a national security problem, what is Bill Clinton doing in the White House?

Why is it that the sale of *bona fide* national security secrets is tolerated, even rewarded with lucrative payments to Swiss accounts, while journalistic reports about THE LOOTING AND SALE OF U.S. NUCLEAR SECRETS are quashed as "national security"? Is the Pentagon run by lunatics and thieves?

"We have put our faith in the bomb, and it is the bomb which will answer our prayers." — Henry Miller, *The Time of the Assassins*

[To be continued]

