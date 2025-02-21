NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

By David P Beiter

[CN Editor — I cannot vouch for the accuracy of *all* of the following. It may or may not be true, I just don't know.]

[The following is a transcript of a recorded phone message put out by a group in Chicago called "Citizens' Committee to Clean Up the Courts [CCCC]." (312) 731-1100 and (312) 731-1505.]

Hi! Sherman Skolnick, Citizens' Committee to Clean Up the Courts, 9800 South Oglesby.

He is believed to be the central figure in trying to keep the lid on the Clinton White House scandals and related dope- and gun-running [1]. Yet various committees of Congress are now afraid to call him as a witness. *Why*?

As an IRS official he was fingered as part of the massive corruption mentioned in a little-known report by a committee headed by congressman Doug Barnard, 1989. The IRS official was *not* *punished*, but promoted! He was the acting inspector general of the Treasury Department: that includes the IRS, BATF, U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Customs. As inspector general he covered up the billions of dollars of dope brought in, and around, the airport at Mena, Arkansas and elsewhere in the southern states.

(An IRS agent in Arkansas, William Duncan, was put in the doghouse for checking on Mena.)

The Democrats want Clinton to publicly accuse George Bush and Ollie North as the key figures in the dope smuggling into the southern states. Friends of Clinton want *him* to say the CIA told him, as governor, to look the other way and not interfere.

The inspector general and his mob played a role in cleaning out the office of White House deputy counsel Vincent W. Foster, Jr., after his strange death. Foster's office, and the office near his, reportedly held documents showing Foster's role in a super-secret bank spying project, tracking illicit funds worldwide and covering up for Bill and Hillary Clinton and their gang of bankers, such as Jackson Stephens. Also, the offices had nuclear missile tracking codes — the top secrets of the U.S. government! — which were sold to foreign countries.

Part of the corruption have been two major IRS offices, Chicago and Los Angeles: in federal court records in Chicago, case number 92 C 7048, is the undisputed confession of an IRS official, confessing that her IRS bosses steal multi-million dollar properties for their own personal use by corruptly plundering, bankruptcy, and other cases. The Treasury Department officials are criminally implicated in making illicit loot to disappear by turning it into pieces of cardboard called baseball cards! Or into millions of dollars of stolen food stamps, gold, and diamonds.

(By the way, federal judges in major cities are bribed with valuable baseball cards and other memorabilia.)

A Chicago-area member of the London gold pool plays a role in these crimes. He's also an FBI and CIA informant and suspected assassination arranger. A Chicago bankruptcy court official, Wallace Lieberman, set to testify before a Chicago federal grand jury, was murdered in December '91 a few blocks away from the home of the gold bug. (Also a few blocks away from the Mafia's First National Bank of Cicero, long-dominated by Bishop Paul Marcinkus, recent head of the gangster/CIA-linked Vatican Bank.)

The Treasury Department's inspector general is believed to be the highest Mafia representative in the United States.

Related crimes:

#1) The 50 million dollar illegal transfer of RTC funds from Chicago to cover up the embezzlement of an Arkansas S&L, implicating Bill and Hillary Clinton.

#2) A senior litigation attorney of the Small Business Administration, John E. Gierum of Park Ridge, a close crony of Hillary and her family, confessed to us the Clinton White House is trying to frame him for the transfer of funds.

So, will Congress call the former Treasury inspector general, huh?

{1} The former inspector general is believed to be Robert Cesca.

JEAN LEWIS DARES TO SPEAK

=========================

Senator Pryor (D-Arkansas), speaking on C-Span's Washington Journal on August 9, 1995, asks, in response to a caller inquiring about the late Vince Foster's stop-on-a-dime trips to Switzerland, that people not believe the "hate mongerers" out there. So, to ask questions, to have doubts about the official story on Foster's death, is perilously close to becoming "hate speech". And as anyone who has attended a major university lately knows, "hate speech" is *verboten*.

Senator Pryor says that Foster's clandestine and mysterious trips to Switzerland "didn't happen". In this, he is contradicted by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of the London Telegraph, James Norman, a senior editor at *Forbes* magazine, and others. So who are we to believe, a politician or some reporters? Tough call.

Senator Pryor asks that people not believe the "conspiracy theories" about the strange death of Foster. "Oh, please," he says, "For the sake of Foster's poor family, let the man rest in peace."

I have two problems with those noble defenders of the still bereaved Foster family who demand that anyone having questions should stop asking them. Number one, Vincent W. Foster, Jr. was a public figure. As such, he is not just the private property of the easily upset next-of-kin, but "belongs" to us all; we all have "standing" in the matter of his death and have a perfect right to keep asking questions — even tough questions. Number two, I find it suspicious that the Foster family does *not* want these persistent questions looked into. Questions surrounding Foster's death have not arisen in a vacuum nor are they without merit. So why wouldn't the Foster family want them answered?

Why wouldn't the Foster family want them answered? It might be, as Norman and others are claiming, that Vincent W. Foster, Jr. was a spy who sold out his country for a few million dollars. *That* would be a good explanation as to why the Foster family is "satisfied" with the official investigation and begs that we stop looking into the matter.

But some of us still dare to speak.

Jean Lewis has also dared to speak, although regarding different circumstances. Appearing before the House Banking Committee, Resolution Trust Corporation [RTC] investigator Lewis charged that government officials had thwarted her investigation into the failed Madison Guaranty Savings and Loan. "This committee should know that I believe there was a concerted effort to obstruct, hamper and manipulate the results of our investigation," she alleged. [1].

What is so daring about saying that? Lewis was close to the late Jon Parnell Walker, a Senior Investigation Specialist with RTC who had been trying to get the Madison case moved from Arkansas to Washington, DC. Soon thereafter, "Jon was looking over a possible new apartment in Lincoln Towers in Arlington, Virginia, when reportedly he suddenly decided to climb over the balcony railing and jump." [2]. So Lewis is daring in that, besides possibly harming her career, her testimony could lead her to "suicide".

Oh but hey, the "American people" are tired of hearing about Whitewater. No, what they are tired of is the stupid O.J. Simpson trial. The American people are intensely interested in Whitewater, or they would be if they were honestly told the whole convoluted story. Instead, they are given the impression, by the newsfakers, that Whitewater "is just a minor dispute over a 69 thousand dollar real estate development." [3]. *L'affaire Whitewater* is bigger than that. It is, according to *New York Post* reporter John Crudelle, a "massive financial scandal, the likes of which has never been seen before." {4}.

The American people are sick to death of the putrid O.J. Simpson trial. "They're also tired of the media not asking proper questions about the Clintons," adds Sherman H. Skolnick, the Chicago-based investigator. "The way I describe it is, those that believe in 'fairy tales' have a hard time, in the beginning, when they hear what people like me say. If they've been believing only in the mass media, then they grew up believing in 'fairy tales' and in myths. My job, if I'm able to do it at all, is to disabuse them of the 'fairy tales' they believe in.

"If I only read the [Chicago] *Tribune* and the [Chicago] *Sun-Times*, if I only listened to the local TV, what could I possibly know? Not very much."

Skolnick, a long-time prober into Whitewater and related matters, makes the following prediction: "I now believe that, by Labor Day, the whole thing will be really heated up."

"Today [August 8, 1995], until today [the investigation] was nothing. But starting, I think today, there's gonna be real noise."

{1} Associated Press, August 8, 1995.

{2} "Murder, Bank Fraud, Drugs, and Sex" by Nicholas A. Guarino.

{3} "Whitewater, the Federal Reserve, and the C.I.A." by Sherman H. Skolnick.

{4} John Crudelle, segmented into ABC's *Nightline* on August 8, 1995.

SAY IT AIN'T SO

===============

When I interviewed Sherman Skolnick on March 15, 1995 and he confirmed to me the following, I just sort of filed it away in the back of my mind for future reference:

SHERMAN SKOLNICK: But what was the story about: of the four largest news agencies in the world — O.K.? — all four had a record that was an open record with the Bank of England for 30 days only: the bribery list of BCCI. They had bribed various public officials in various countries, *including*... They had *bought* 25 percent of both Houses of Congress. They wanted congressmen to allow them to proliferate their bank in various branches throughout the United States. And they needed various committees of Congress to "O.K." them. O.K.? So what they did is, through a group of six LaSalle street brokers, they bought 28 U.S. Senators and 108 U.S. Congressmen.

*This* bribery list was in the hands of four news agencies; *one* had corroborated that the bribery list is correct. And when the editor of that news agency, with international scope, killed the story, a very brave reporter contacted me — like in the Spiro Agnew thing years ago — and says, "Hey, Skolnick. I heard you're a loudmouth there, and you don't mind going with the truth even if it bothers somebody."

And so they gave me the list, together with all the corroboration, and I substantiated it further, from my own sources, and I wrote a story about it.

And one of those that was involved is the wife of Senator Phil Gramm of Texas. His wife, at the time, was Wendy -- uh, she *is*, Wendy Gramm — was the head of the commodity futures trading corporation that was involved in these corrupt commodity deals where 25 percent of both Houses of Congress got hundreds of thousands of dollars by way of bribery! She went along with it. There were six commodity brokers on LaSalle street that were a part of it.

As I say, when Mr. Skolnick confirmed this to me on March 15th of this year, I just sort of put it in the back of my mind and forgot about it.

Then, on July 14, 1995, Mr. James Norman, a senior editor at *Forbes* magazine appeared on Tom Valentine's *Radio Free America* (5.065 MHz, 9 pm CST, Mon-Fri) and said the following:

JAMES NORMAN: This other matter is very troubling to me. It's another bombshell. Foster's was not the only Swiss bank of a high-level U.S. political figure that's been raided and deleted this way in the past year and a half. The Fifth Column has gone into and cleaned out probably a couple of hundred coded Swiss bank accounts belonging to high-level U.S. political figures — the biggest names going — in both parties. The take, we've been told — is over $2 billion, going on $3 billion.

I can't fully express how disturbing this information is to me. When Mr. Skolnick had first told me this, somehow it did not totally register. Having this charge confirmed by Mr. Norman hit me "right between the eyes". I felt as if, "What's the use of Conspiracy Nation, when these powerful figures are no longer 'owned' by the American people?" But I then saw that, no matter what, public opinion counts — even if the opinion polls, the mass media, and high-level officials are all "bought and paid for". If the people are still thinking for themselves then all the loudspeakers in the world can't drown them out.

The reference to "Say it ain't so," in the above title, relates to the Black Sox scandal of 1919, when baseball players on the Chicago Black Sox had been found to have accepted bribes in return for throwing some baseball games. The story is told that a young fan, upon hearing about this awful news, came up to one of the baseball players involved and asked, with tears in his eyes, "Say it ain't so." The man said nothing to the boy, but just turned away.

What are we hearing from Congress regarding these horrible charges? *The* *silence* *is* *deafening*. Congress people periodically get their hackles all raised, and get all puffed up about, any time that what they call "their honor" has been impugned. You can see them on C-Span, for example during the recent House Banking Committee hearings, getting all huffy about that "their honor" has been impugned.

So where are they now? "Their honor" has been impugned. So where are they? Why aren't they getting all puffed up about credible charges that they are traitors? *The* *silence* *is* *deafening*.

Now, recently, a Mr. Orlin Grabbe, formerly of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of a textbook entitled *International Financial Markets* as well as several learned papers, has again corroborated, in an ongoing essay ("Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying") that high-level government figures have indeed been taking bribes:

But life did not stay this simple. For example, the BCCI-Bush-Noriega-Mena connection to drug smuggling was matched by a similar Israeli connection to arms and drug dealing and money laundering. Anything went in the holy crusade to build the bomb and the associated missile delivery systems. Just as the pension funds controlled by Robert Maxwell were looted to pay for Mossad operations in Europe (Victor Ostrovsky, *The Other Side of Deception*, HarperCollins, 1994, p. 203), so were American S&Ls in effect looted (or burdened with debt) by the financial machinations of the "Committee of Thirty" to help generate the vast funds needed to maintain and expand Israel's defense industry. Some of these funds found their way into offshore accounts held by U.S. politicians and defense personnel as bribes, kickbacks, "campaign" contributions, and payment for stolen secrets.

Where the hell has this country gone? Dr. Helen Caldicott asked that in her talk (available from Pacifica archives) on "The New World Order":

But where the *hell* has this country gone? Of the people who were killed who were civilians in Iraq, 60 percent were children. With their legs blown off. And the men who flew the planes came back and said, "It was a wonderful mission!" And they didn't see the blood. And the whole country cheered and flew flags and tied yellow ribbons on everything they could find.

Where the hell has this country gone? We are worse than our parents; they would never have stood for this massive bribery of government officials. Sure, we used to knock them and their "keeping up with the Joneses", but we're worse. We were the 1960s idealists who looked down on our parents' materialism, but we're ten times worse than they ever were. Why is this story being ignored? What is the price of examining it? Will our corporate masters discipline us, give us reprimands, or even fire us from our jobs if we dare to demand that these charges *must* be answered? Oh and then how could we keep up on our payments and then the others, the "Joneses", would disassociate from us as not being quite "up to snuff" and then — major horror and terror — we would be ALONE.

What is the price of being open with this story? Will the smiling, unruffled corporate overseers quietly and sincerely and sympathetically sit us down and regret to tell us that we have been "downsized"? So is it best then to say nothing?

We are worse than our parents. We used to look down on them for their materialism, but we are ten times worse.

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXXV

by J. Orlin Grabbe

If we wanted to construct a chronology (or time-scale) of Vince Foster's movements the afternoon he died, there are four known events around which to fill in the time gaps.

#1: *The exit of Vince Foster's car from the White House parking lot*. Prior to Foster's exit, a Secret Service agent placed a concealed transponder on his car. This transponder was reportedly working when the car left the parking lot and jurisdictional responsibility passed from the Secret Service to the FBI.

But the FBI subsequently lost track of Foster's car. This is in itself hard to comprehend. Was the transponder deactivated in some unknown manner? Or was there FBI complicity in "loss" of the signal? When the car was later recovered, the transponder was missing.

Complicating the picture is the apparent destruction of evidence by someone in the White House. Firstly, the videotapes showing the attachment of the transponder (Secret Service dogs were used to sniff the car for bombs as a diversionary cover while this was done) are missing. The tapes could have been removed by anyone with access to the room where the videotapes are stored. Secondly, however, movement in and out of the storage room is itself videotaped. But the tape which recorded access to the storage room is *blank*.

#2: *The entry into Vince Foster's apartment at [address temporarily withheld] by Foster and a woman with brownish-blonde hair*. That this apartment is Foster's is confirmed both by the landlord and by banking records of Foster's rental payments. The front entrance to Foster's apartment was being videotaped as part of an on-going national security investigation into espionage by members of the White House. The woman in the tape has been identified as an Israeli agent.

#3: *The exit from Vince Foster's apartment by the woman with brownish-blonde hair, along with a three-man Mossad search team*. Entry into the apartment by the team is not recorded (suggesting a back entrance into the apartment), nor is Foster's subsequent exit. This suggests several possibilities.

Foster may have been killed in the apartment, and the body subsequently removed, or Foster may have left the apartment by the back exit and been killed elsewhere.

It is natural to speculate that the Mossad team killed Foster in the apartment. But it is not clear they did so. The individuals in the team have been identified, and their skills are believed to lie more in the rifling of apartments, rather than in assassination.

It is also natural to speculate that the woman entering the apartment with Foster was the woman whose hair samples were later found in Foster's shorts. However, this does not appear to be the case. The blondish hairs in Foster's shorts instead match those of a member of the White House press office who was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (and whose quality blowjobs were known to some members of the White House).

If we add to this evidence the conclusion of a New York forensic pathologist (who does work for the CIA) that Foster died at approximately the moment of ejaculation, it would thus appear there may be as many as three women who show up in the evidence pertaining to Foster's final day:

1) a woman working in the White House who engaged in oral sex with Foster, possibly earlier in the day;

2) an Israeli agent who was taped entering Foster's apartment with him;

3) a woman who was with Foster at the moment he died.

The "three" women become two if we assume that the Israeli agent who entered Foster's apartment with him was also present at the time of his death, implying she set him up for the kill. But if so, then who took the body to Ft. Marcy Park? The "three" women also become two if the White House staffer was with Foster when he died. (She is not currently a suspect in his death.)

#4: *The receipt of a 911 report of a body in Ft. Marcy Park by Dispatcher Marion White of the Fairfax County Public Safety Communications Center at 5:59.59 p.m.* It is probable that the people who dumped Foster's body at Ft. Marcy Park were also responsible for his death, and it is possible that they were somehow involved with the FBI's losing of Foster's movements despite the placement of a transponder on Foster's car. Nullifying the transponder signal might require special electronic skills, such as those possessed by the National Security Agency. Otherwise, complicity to "lose" the target by someone in the FBI is a possibility.

A thorough search of Ft. Marcy Park by an FBI team using x-ray scanners to detect lead either in tree branches or in the ground surface failed to turn up a bullet. The obvious explanation is that Foster's body was transported there from another location.

Why did Hillary Rodham Clinton call 202-628-7087 at 10:41 p.m., Little Rock Time, on July 20, 1993, the evening following Vince Foster's death? The number is a CIA number, one that by-passes control, and that is intended to be used only in an emergency. Who was Hillary talking to at CIA and why? Unlike Bill Clinton, who was recruited for the CIA by Cord Meyer while Bill was in London, Hillary was never a CIA employee. Why would she have the number in her possession, and — more importantly — who was she talking to?

Why has CIA director John Deutsch personally intervened to promote a cover-up of the circumstances of Vince Foster's murder? Did he make a Faustian pact with Bill Clinton to provide protection from investigatory bodies in return for a free hand in enhancing the value of his defense industry investments? What is the meaning of "national security" when the national security apparatus is directed by a White House that has engaged in nuclear espionage on behalf of a foreign power?

[to be continued]

> Also, if you wouldn't mind, could you please try to confirm that VWF traveled to Batman, Turkish Kurdistan, 1n 1988, as alleged by Evans-Pritchard? Plus, I'd really like to understand why VWF's WH Credit Union account was overdrawn for a month, before he died, and what the alleged $286,000 payment to his wife, four days before his death, was about. Come to think of it, copies of telephone logs from 7/18-7/20/93, particularly involving HRC, would ease my mind.

VWF's trip to Batman, Turkish Kurdistan, may relate to a refinery being operated there by Caribbean Continental, S.A. out of Zurich, apparently with some involvement from the C.I.A. CC's fortunes were greatly improved by the destruction of the Kuwait oil infrastructure by Saddam Hussein.

(From the Congressional Record)

VINCE FOSTER INVESTIGATION

(House of Representatives — November 20, 1995)

[Page: H13636]

The SPEAKER pro tempore. Under a previous order of the House, the gentleman from Indiana [Mr. Burton] is recognized for 5 minutes.

Mr. BURTON of Indiana. Mr. Speaker, over the past couple of years I and some of my colleagues and some staff people have been doing an investigation into the death of Vince Foster who was found at Fort Marcy Park a year ago July. It was in 1993, 2 years ago in July. And over the past couple of years we have researched, we have looked into the Fiske report.

We have gone out to Fort Marcy Park. We have talked to numerous people who were witnesses or not witnesses to his death but were at Fort Marcy Park and we found some startling things. One of things that has really bothered a number of us in the past couple of months is that we found out, when we looked at the report that was filed by the FBI, that there is some severe inconsistencies.

The man who found Vince Foster's body, who was called the confidential witness, was alleged to have said in the FBI report that when he found Vince Foster's body he looked directly into the face, specifically observing that the eyes of his body were partially open and slightly glazed and that traces of dry black blood were running from the side of the mouth and nose down the right side of his face.

When I talked to the confidential witness, he swore under oath before a court reporter that there was no blood on the side of the man's face. You might say that might be just a mistake. But the report went on, he further advised that there were traces of blood stains on the shirt to include the upper right shoulder area, along with traces of what he considered to be vomit or spilled wine, possibly purplish in color. He says there was no blood on his shirt, that there was no blood on the side of his face and no blood on his shirt, and he told the FBI that. Yet the FBI put in a report that there was blood on the side of his face and on his shirt.

Another part of the report says, he further maintained, this is the FBI saying this, he further maintained that he was fixated on the face of the body and did not pay specific attention to body extremities, including the hand. In this regard, he advised he could not remember the exact position of the thumb, stating that while he did not observe a gun, there could have been a gun in his hands.

When this was read to the confidential witness, he went into orbit. He said there is absolutely no question whatsoever that I say the hands clearly, the thumbs were out, the palms were up and there was no gun in the hands. He said, I was right there. I looked right down in his face, no further than 18 inches from the body. So the FBI, according to him, misstated that.

Now you would say if that was the only problem with the investigation by the FBI, that they may have just made some mistakes, even though there is some glaring ones here.

Then we ran into another witness who was out at the park that same day and an hour earlier. That fellow, when he was there, his name was Patrick Knowlton. He said that when he went into the park he saw a car, a brown car with Arkansas plates, and it was a Honda and that it was an older model.

Yet in the FBI report they say it is a light blue car with Virginia plates. He said, I never said that. I said it was a dark brown car with Arkansas plates and they put it down as a Virginia car with Virginia plates and it is light blue.

He also saw some suspicious people in another car who were doing some things there and they may have been involved in the Foster case. And he said, in the report according to the FBI, he could not further identify this particular individual nor his attire and stated that he would be unable to recognize him in the future. He said that is an absolute lie, because I told the FBI agent specifically I not only could identify him, I could draw a picture of the guy because I would never forget his face. Yet the FBI says he could not identify the gentleman.

Then we go back to the confidential witness. There is another part of the report that says, and the possibility does exist that there was a gun in or near his hands that he might have seen. The confidential witness said that is an absolute lie.

Now, another lady drove up near the park and her car broke down, and it was a Mercedes. When she went into the park to try to find help, she sighted two cars and in her report to the FBI she states the cars were of different color than what she said. She has been contacted.

The interesting thing about all of this is the two FBI agents that did the investigation, gentlemen named Larry Monroe and Bill Colombell. All three of these people say that the report that they gave to the Fiske Commission was wrong, that it was lies.

If one of them was a lie or a mistake, you could understand it or if two of them. But three, these people interviewed three people and there are glaring misrepresentations in these reports.

I have said to the chairman of the Committee on Government Reform and Oversight here in the House, the gentleman from Pennsylvania [Mr. Clinger], and to the gentleman from New Mexico [Mr. Schiff], who is also looking into this for the Speaker, that we ought to have those FBI agents come in and explain these inequities and inconsistencies, these inconsistencies in this report, because according to the witnesses who found the body, according to the witnesses who were there, according to the witnesses who saw the cars and the people involved, they say these are out and out lies in these reports.

If the FBI lied to Mr. Fiske or if they were asked to lie to Mr. Fiske, that is a breach of faith. It is something that has misled the American people as to whether or not this may have been a suicide someplace else or maybe even a murder. These things need to be brought to the attention of the American people.

We have, I believe, Mr. Starr, the special counsel or prosecutor, who has been looking into this. it has been brought to his attention. I hope he pursues this and finds out why these FBI agents did not write the report the way the people who found the body and the way the people who were at the park saw it. I think he should ask those FBI agents directly, why did you misrepresent these things in this report?

In addition to that, I believe it is incumbent upon the Congress of the United States and our committee to call these FBI agents in and go ask them directly face to face why these things are inaccurate.

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXXVI

by J. Orlin Grabbe

It is sometimes said that journalists are whores. Of course the statement is false: just as *some* whores write best-selling books, so are *some* journalists paid propagandists. Which brings to mind the relationship between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Mike Wallace with respect to the Vince Foster story.

As first reported in Part 17 of this series, four days before Vince Foster died, his sister-in-law Sheila Foster Anthony effected a $286,000 (and change) transfer from an account at Mellon Bank to Vince Foster's wife Lisa Foster. Sheila Anthony was at the time a top Justice Department official, an Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legislative Affairs, where her duties included liaison with Congress, clearance of bills before they were forwarded to the Office of Management and Budget, and help in selecting nominees for the positions of U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshall, and Federal Judge. What was not reported in Part 17 was the identity of the account holder from which the transfer was made (information I wasn't able to obtain). Well, here it is: *the funds came from an account controlled by the DNC*. (The evidence of the $286,000+ transfer was given to Kenneth Starr shortly after being reported in Part 17.) This transfer occurred the same day, July 16, 1993, that Sheila Anthony called a psychiatrist, who later told the FBI that Anthony said Vince Foster was working on "Top Secret" issues at the White House and "that his depression was directly related to highly sensitive and confidential matters".

Not coincidentally, Sheila Anthony's husband is Beryl Anthony — former congressman from Arkansas, former President of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a lawyer for Winston and Strawn, one whose recent clients have included the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, as well as Systematics, renamed Alltel Information Services (whose involvement in an NSA bank spying project was the starting point of this series).

Does the DNC maintain a slush fund account for political bribery? One suspects the answer is "Yes," but hesitates to draw this conclusion based solely on the $286,000+ transfer to Lisa Foster, before knowing what Lisa Foster did with the money.

The evidence with respect to Mike Wallace is less ambiguous. In a CBS 60-Minutes episode telecast on October 8, 1995, Mike Wallace claimed to lay to rest most of the doubting questions concerning Vince Foster's alleged "suicide". Much of the program was devoted to attacking Chris Ruddy, a reporter first for the New York Post, then for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, who specialized in pointing out the discrepancies in the official story that Vince Foster killed himself in Ft. Marcy Park on a slope near one of the civil war cannons. In claiming to clear up most of the questions, Wallace forgot to mention that Ft. Marcy Park was then closed while an FBI team (using X-ray scanners) looked for the bullet that allegedly killed Foster. Wallace interviewed James Hamilton, whom he called the "Foster family lawyer", forgetting to mention that James Hamilton was also the Clinton-Gore Transition Counsel for Nomination and Confirmation 1992-3, and a long-time Democratic political fixer. It has since become known that Hamilton was the author of a memo urging that the Whitewater Investigation be stonewalled: "If politically possible Janet Reno should stick to her guns in not appointing an independent counsel for Whitewater," Hamilton wrote President Clinton in a January 5, 1994, letter. Hamilton was recently appointed to the Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.

Now sources who over time have proven totally reliable have confirmed the following item that Mike Wallace also forgot to report: *Mike Wallace was paid $150,000 by the DNC to do the CBS 60-Minutes hatchet job on those questioning the official story of Foster's death*.

Hey, Mike. Now that we know what you are, would you accept $15 to do a complete retraction?

Have a nice New Year, Mike. That $150,000 should purchase a lot of champagne.

Try not to get a headache.

[to be continued]

Let's put Vince Foster to Rest — An interesting piece by NET's Paul Weyrich Late 1995

There is hardly a subject which evokes more emotion on the part of our viewers than the death of Vince Foster. Here we are more than two years after that tragic event and many of the issues surrounding his death have yet to be settled.

Many in our audience believe that Foster was murdered. Still others believe that Bill Clinton was somehow involved in the murder. I want to say at the outset that I have drawn no such conclusion. I don't know if Vince Foster killed himself or was killed by someone else. I don't know if he died at Ft. Marcy Park or died somewhere else. It is frankly irresponsible of anyone to draw absolute conclusions about what happened to Vince Foster.

With all the unanswered questions about his death, what I don't understand is the willingness on the part of the media and politicians in both parties to simply accept the original ruling that his death was a suicide. Why the rush to judgment on both sides? Some who hate Bill Clinton want to believe the worst about him and so they are prepared to believe that Foster was done in because he knew something Clinton didn't want disclosed and they will believe that no matter what an unbiased look at the case concludes. Others want to defend Bill Clinton to the point that they will dismiss whatever evidence may be presented that there are strange happenings connected with his demise. All I want is someone in authority to look at all the unanswered questions in the case with a view toward getting it settled.

Just last week, a group of forensic handwriting experts, including one of the world's leading experts at Oxford University, concluded that the suicide note which appeared in the Foster briefcase after witnesses had claimed that the briefcase had no such note when it was first viewed, was a forgery. This has enormous implications. If this is true, who forged the note? Why did they forge it? Why did the note appear a couple of days after the briefcase was originally examined and determined not to have such a note in it? Who put it there?

There are so many issues in this case which don't add up. Yet almost no one in either the journalistic or political community wants to pursue the matter. I frankly find that hard to understand. One Republican Congressman, when I pressed him on the subject, told me "Look. The implications of the whole Foster mess are too much for us to deal with. Our whole system of government could be effected if the outcome were as bad as some of you suggest it might be. It is better to just leave well enough alone."

A journalist I pressed on the subject told me "You don't understand. It is a no win proposition for us to investigate Foster. Our editors don't want it and the White House is playing hardball on this like nothing we've ever seen before."

You don't have to tell that to Richard Mellon Scaife. Scaife is the publisher of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review and one of the few media people in this country who has doggedly articles in national publications including the Wall Street Journal which have distorted Scaife and his charitable organizations beyond recognition. I have known the man for more than 20 years. Seldom have I seen such vicious reporting. Moreover, Christopher Ruddy, the reporter Scaife hired from the New York Post, who has kept on the Foster case and has done about the only real investigative work in this country on the subject, was ridiculed in perhaps the worst hatchet job ever in the history of the CBS program 60 minutes. The question is why? If Vince Foster really did commit suicide at Ft. Marcy Park and no one else at the White House or involved with the Clintons had anything to do with it, then why go after Scaife and Ruddy? After all, most people in the country have never heard of either one of these gentlemen.

In all famous cases, you always have some people who don't believe the official version of what happened. To this day there are people who insist that Bruno Hauptman was innocent of kidnapping the Lindburgh child. There are others who claim that the Rosenbergs were innocent of giving the Soviets our atomic secrets. So what? No one does hatchet jobs on these people. They are simply ignored.

Yet media friendly to the Clintons insist on making Dick Scaife and Christopher Ruddy an issue. I will tell you, as someone who was an investigative reporter myself, that is what convinces me that there is something wrong here. The fact that establishment media would find it necessary to distort both Sciafe and Ruddy to such an extent suggests that there is a fear somewhere they might be on to something and perhaps this treatment will cause them to back off. I can find no other rational explanation for what has happened.

There have been reports for months now that Special prosecutor Ken Starr has written off the Foster case because he feels that were he connected with it in whatever way, it would ruin his chances of eventually getting to the Supreme Court. I don't know if those reports are true or not. But Starr may not have an easy out in this regard. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has asked New Mexico Congressman Steve Schiff, a former prosecutor, to take a look at the case. Schiff reportedly has insisted that Starr look into and provide explanations for some of the unanswered questions.

Let's hope so. Frankly I have been uneasy for a long time about some in the media on the right in the talk show business claiming that they knew that Foster was murdered. I've told them that. By the same token, the indifference of journalists and Members of Congress has also troubled me as new unanswered questions have risen. I had hoped that the whole matter could be put to rest so we could get on with other important questions.

But now that I have examined the totally irresponsible treatment of Scaife and Ruddy, I am absolutely convinced that there is something here that is being covered up. In my personal experience, those who have something to hide always go after the people who are pursuing the truth. I've been there.

No matter how uncomfortable this is for Congress, and no matter what the implications for our system, the leadership has the responsibility to pursue this with all due vigor. Even if the association with the case will hurt Ken Starr, he also has such an obligation. As to the journalists, they ought to recognize the signs about what is being done to Ruddy. Surely there is one of them somewhere who will say "That could happen to me as well and I'm not going to let this happen to a colleague."

Not until now have I been totally convinced that there is a cover up going on here of extraordinary proportions. I simply refuse to believe, especially in view of the new evidence on the suicide note, that there isn't at least someone of courage left in this city who is in a position to do something about the Foster case. I pray to God we will hear from that person.

