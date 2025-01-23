NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 10 Num. 29

USE AT OWN RISK!

================

I received the following, with title "Use At Own Risk," anonymously. I caution the reader that I have no idea how accurate or correct the information given is. NOTE THAT THIS IS THE *COMPLETE VERSION*, AND NOT THE *ALTERED* VERSION, WHICH WAS RECENTLY COUNTERFEITED AND FAXED NATIONWIDE.

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +

The following are primarily operatives of the ultra-right so-called "Christian" movement. They have been diligently tracked; in some cases for ten or more years. With hardly an exception, they are dedicated to various acts and doings to delay the downfall of Bill Clinton while they engage in attacks on Vice President Al Gore. They perceive him as a "socialist" or closet "communist" and believe in some of the assertions in Edward J. Epstein's recent book about the late Armand Hammer in respect to the Gore family. They believe that before Clinton is forced out, they have to destroy, by various means, Al Gore so that he could not, upon the downfall of Clinton, become the President. Whether they do or do not prefer Jay Rockefeller to replace Al Gore is an unanswered question.

Some of them over the years may have — for appearances — criticized one another but nevertheless, have acted as a team. They are most every one of them viciously anti-Israel for religious and other reasons, and generally oppose Jews, particularly in the financial markets.

RONALD F. MEEKER: For some years purportedly "worked" for Alexander Proudfoot, international business consultants, Chicago and elsewhere. Traveled worldwide. Overseas he interfaced with the American CIA. Domestically, he had working relationship with the FBI. His ex-wife (2nd wife), Rebecca Meeker, claims he wanted to move from Florida to Hong Kong area which she was not in favor of. She alleges he got burned out on dope. He, on the other hand, claims she has been "mule" — courier — for dope shipments through various Florida and other offices purportedly financial intermediaries, such as loan companies, S&Ls, and such.

> From all the details, they appear to have been espionage couple.

> From some time prior to 1995 to on or about November, 1996, he lived on sizeable farm with his parents, Covington, Indiana, across from Danville, Illinois. Now dresses like Nevada gangster to fit in with those he is part of in Cordova, Tennessee. Meeker helped install Lawrence W. Myers (also known as Myers W. Lawrence, and various other names) as chief investigative reporter at Media Bypass Magazine. The magazine got going just before or about the time of the Oklahoma City bombings. The publisher, Jim Thomas, claims he had at one time topmost security clearance and he says "worked on the atomic bomb." The magazine publishes numerous anti-Clinton pieces and is dedicated to controlling what the Christian ultra-right knows or thinks about Clinton. Meeker has been business consultant for Jeremiah Films, propaganda instrument for the Christian ultra-right. It purportedly is operated by Mr. Pat Matrisciana who earlier in his career was purportedly undercover operative for FBI to penetrate West Coast dissident movements. His consultant on day to day matters uses the fake name "John Bennett," has extremely good access to FBI records and Kenneth Starr's inner sanctum.

At one time, Jeremiah Films, with full-page rear cover ads for Media Bypass, was major source of funds per month for the magazine. Exposure of Myers as some type of government operative caused Jeremiah Films to withdraw their support.

Meeker co-ordinates the acts and doings of most of the rest of those herein mentioned in their activities in respect to Gore and Clinton, including "Bennett." Although not publicly identified with Kenneth Starr, Meeker is one of his principal non-lawyer operatives.

Good reason to believe Meeker is coordinating oriental scandals against Gore.

JOHN BROWN: With Karen Brown, purports to be manager of brokerage firm, "Vining - Sparks, Investment Brokers," Little Rock, Arkansas. John Brown once Arkansas state detective, claims he got in trouble working on the case, about 1988, where two young boys were found dead on railroad track: apparently they were murdered because they took too much interest in planes at night dropping satchels apparently of dope. Brown ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 1996 in county near Little Rock. Brown travels around the country spreading disinformation or premature information, to sabotage and delay downfall of Bill Clinton while Brown, Meeker, and others of their team crank up scandal against Gore. Brown apparently the source supplying data for exclusive story, 2/15/97, in Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, that Starr's office conducted "mock" trials, two in Little Rock, two in Washington, D.C., with Bill and Hillary Clinton as purported defendants or prospective defendants. Brown and his associates then apparently torpedoed the story, so that one of the officials of that newspaper had to say the "source" now says the story is not "correct" — the correspondent working on the exclusive story contends the story was and is correct, despite the backtracking of the "source," apparently John Brown.

The purpose was to give Starr, the team, and others, more time, delaying the downfall of Bill Clinton while they go about wrecking and scandalizing Gore who they perceive as a closet "communist," unfit to replace Clinton as President.

Efforts by this team to delay downfall of Clinton while they destroy Gore are aided by certain Detroit mobsters tied to John Brown, Ron Meeker, and others of the team. Namely, "Detroit" Copeland, sometimes called "Detroit" Kaplan, and "Horse Face Pete." Their actual names and addresses in Detroit so far difficult to uncover.

Through her brokerage connections and Detroit links, John Brown's wife, Karen, is actually in control of his efforts on the team as to Clinton and Gore. John Brown, together with Meeker, and others of their team, co-ordinate a group of ex-GIs who served in Viet Nam and are now "murder for hire" hit men, who pose an extreme danger to Gore and his circle. The "hit men" include and are supervised by Gary Collins who travels extensively in a camper with John Brown checking out details how to go about murdering witnesses so as to slow down the downfall of Clinton while they plot to destroy Gore. Collins, with an extreme pathological personality, is the type who could kill someone and then go and eat his lunch. He has recently moved to Jefferson City, Missouri.

To slow down the demise of Clinton, John Brown and Gary Collins apparently arranged the murder of John Tarullo, Berwyn, Illinois (a Chicago suburb near the Mafia enclave of Cicero). Tarullo, a retired member of the London Gold Pool, had inside knowledge of Vincent W. Foster, Jr's., money laundering efforts on behalf of Bill Clinton that could have put the President quickly in prison. Tarullo was murdered August 28, 1996, shortly after John Brown and Gary Collins drove back from Detroit to visit Tarullo on a pretext.

FRANCIS K. FONG: Defrocked professor originally with Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana. Believed to be chief of the Te Wu, the Red Chinese secret police, operating in the U.S. Retired intelligence sources have complained to CIA and others, to no avail, that the Te Wu was operating in the U.S. since the end of the Korean War, to punish the U.S. for taking action in North Korea that forced Red China to enter the war as U.S. troops approached the China boundary at the Yalu River. Not restrained by the CIA (because the CIA was too busy tracking Te Wu, and so didn't restrain them), the Red Chinese Secret Police have committed assassinations, bombings, and mayhem within the U.S., and have gone unpublicized and unpunished, according to retired intelligence operatives working in small teams to investigate Te Wu's U.S. activities.

Fong patented a form of heavy water process for creating energy. He comes from prominent ultra-rich family in Shanghai, linked to the Hong Kong & Shanghai Bank (Hong-Shang Bank), long tied to financing the dope trade going all the way back to the Opium Wars of the 19th Century.

Up to about 1989, Fong was in the energy-patent form of business and his business partners included Bishop Paul Marcinkus, head of the Vatican Bank, and Walter J. Cummings, Jr., Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, headquartered in Chicago. Cummings and his family have been, according to the financial disclosures required of members of the judiciary, major owners of the Continental Bank of Chicago, a major depository for the Vatican as well as the commodity exchanges and markets in Chicago. Fong has been in a position to have inside information as to the soybean deals, in the billions of dollars, used to disguise dope funds from Arkansas incriminating Bill and Hillary Clinton. Fong has had a close link with Stein, Roe & Farnham, at one time the brokerage for the Vatican.

Fong reportedly kept track of the top U.S. military official, from West Lafayette, Indiana, who headed up a coup attempt against Commander-in-Chief Clinton and who perished in a sabotaged plane crash, killing an entire group of coup-plotters, April 17, 1995, near Alexander City, Alabama (near a secret Delta Force base). Some contend snuffing out the coup had some link to the Oklahoma City bombings, two days later, April 19, 1995, and that weekend, April 22, 1995, Independent Counsel Kenneth W. Starr made apparently his first entrance into the Clinton White House to take the deposition of the President and the First Lady.

Although Fong is part of the team herein mentioned, with Meeker, John Brown, Gary Collins, and others, from time to time they appear or pretend to be on the outs with one another. For example, Fong claims Gary Collins called Fong on the phone and threatened to murder him; apparently some kind of shakedown by John Brown and Gary Collins. Fong, for some acquaintances, plays a purported audio tape recording that appears to be, in fact, the voice of Gary Collins.

Fong has a form of laboratory in his basement where he is an expert at creating fake documents.. He is in a position to create so-called "documents" for or against Bill Clinton or Al Gore, for use by the team members. As the apparent head, in the U.S., of Te Wu, Fong is in a position to get purported inside data to be used to supposedly incriminate Al Gore on alleged oriental-type scandals. And to combine that with fabricated documents to make it all appear to be a genuine scandal against Gore.

Fong's expertise in claiming to have "genuine" tapes, records, and documents, are set forth in an extremely lengthy decision by a federal district judge, published in a law court report, available in law libraries: Francis K. Fong vs. Purdue University, 692 Federal Supplement 930 (U.S. District Court, Northern District of Indiana, Hammond at Lafayette Division, Aug. 10, 1988). The printed decision goes on to page 968 in that volume.

Fong's wife works as a purported volunteer for a foundation reportedly linked to the American CIA, the Wildlife Foundation. Fong's brother heads up an Oriental Museum linked to Princeton University. Fong keeps track of the money laundering through a riverboat gambling casino in Joliet, Illinois (a south suburb of Chicago), of "China White," high-purity heroin from South West China, flooding into the United States through small airports surrounding Chicago, including the Joliet Municipal Airport; the Lansing, Illinois Airport (another suburb); and through Pal-Waukee Airport, near Prospect Heights, Illinois (a north suburb of Chicago).

Fong's business partner, Bishop Paul Marcinkus, while head of the Vatican Bank, also was the dominant force running First National Bank of Cicero (Cicero being a long-known Mafia enclave, adjacent to Chicago). The Cicero bank, together with Household International and Household Bank, were the ones that arranged the secret transfer of 50 million dollars of federal funds from Chicago to Little Rock, and thence to a known dope money laundry in the Caribbean and thence to Swiss accounts. All, for the purpose of attempting to cover up the 47 million dollars embezzled from Madison Guaranty Savings & Loan, for which Bill and Hillary are subject to federal criminal prosecution and prison.

JAMES R. VASSILOS: Divorced from his wife who is part of Algemene Bank Nederland (ABN) and AMRO Bank, 8th largest bank chain in Europe, now actively gobbling up banks in most major cities in the U.S. Vassilos is a money laundry expert through his ex-brother-in-law, Theo Bark, a director of ABN-AMRO. Vassilos was disbarred in Illinois in May, 1993, for, among other things, cheating his clients in personal injury cases. Despite that, Vassilos travels around the nation, purporting to be the *pro bono* (for free) attorney for CIA pilots who get in trouble, CIA covert operators who get in trouble, and such. He was the purported legal advisor for Charles Hayes, another member of the "destroy Gore" team. Hayes, from the small town of Nancy, Kentucky, was found guilty about February, 1997, of arranging a murder contract against his estranged son in a probate dispute. The key witness against Hayes was Lawrence W. Myers, an FBI undercover operative.

Vassilos is viciously "anti-Socialist," and "anti-Communist." He regularly travels the route around the nation to the other team members, staying at their residence: Francis K. Fong, Charles Hayes, John Brown, and others. With the help of Vassilos, the team hopes to slow down the downfall of Clinton, while they go about destroying the one they perceive as a closet "Communist," Al Gore, unfit in their view to become the President upon the wreckage of Clinton. Vassilos mouths off most every word "Jesus Christ." For the purpose of running an espionage front, for many years Vassilos, with the help of team member Michael Tario, ran the Chicagoland version of the "National Day of Prayer."

Vassilos' live-in girl friend is Shirley Sitrick, once married to a member of the Sitrick family. Her brother-in-law, Michael Sitrick, is into crisis management, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and apparently has a link to Fred Goldman, an advertising executive, father of Ron Goldman, slain along with Nicole Brown Simpson. In her divorce case, she contended another brother-in-law in the Sitrick family was a member of Israeli intelligence.

Vassilos apparently makes the financial arrangements to keep the "destroy Gore" team going. He reportedly has vast sums, skimmed off various scams by him and others, parked with small, downstate Indiana banks. Vassilos goes directly to the bank president's home of such banks and transacts right there. Primarily with banks that do not keep microfilm records of past transactions.

Vassilos is a close associate of Dan Walker, Sr., who was sent to jail in the downfall of a Savings & Loan, in Oakbrook, a Chicago suburb. The S&L was wrecked by bond schemes from Bill Clinton's dope crony, Dan Lasater. Hillary Clinton and Vince Foster, as lawyers, were brought in by the Resolution Trust Corp., the S&L bailout agency, to handle the affairs of this defunct S&L. According to published accounts, Hillary and Foster falsely settled the matter for a mere pittance, defrauding the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The major outside counsel for RTC has been Hopkins & Sutter, of which Tario's brother-in-law, Dan Hartnett, is a partner.

Vassilos is an expert on how to speed up or slow down the Clinton scandal, so as to give the team more time to set about to destroy Al Gore.

MICHAEL J. TARIO: He and his associates in the late 1970s were the brokers, fixers, and scam experts for the Pope's banker, Michele Sindona, a leading so-called "anti-communist." They transacted on the American Stock Exchange and elsewhere.

Background reading: "St. Peter's Banker: Michele Sindona" by Luigi DiFonzo (Franklin Watts, 1983, New York, London, Toronto, Sydney).

Together with Mark Sato (later detailed), they fingered several Jews who were big in supporting Israel: Michael Milken and Ivan Boesky. Tario and Sato, both part of the team mentioned, are viciously anti-Israel and oppose Gore who apparently favors Israel.

As an IBM systems analyst and engineer, Mark Sato set up the computer that took the Midwest Stock Exchange (now called the Chicago Stock Exchange) from paper records to computer record keeping, 1978. Built into the system was a way for certain exchange officials to skim off hundreds of millions of dollars by phantom records (from 1987 to date, the subject of a lawsuit in the Chancery Division, of Cook County Circuit Court, against the Midwest Stock Exchange).

Tario has inside connections to cabinet members in Tokyo and Rome. This enables Tario to be a highly "successful" currency and other instrument trader. From 1988 to 1992, Tario was the president of Lashco, Inc. and LCO Trading Company, trading on the major exchanges. The Chief Executive Officer of these firms, Lance W. Shields, locked Tario out of the company in 1992, contending Tario was skimming off funds through the computer; Tario, in turn, accused Shields of secretly setting up the computer for "front running" the firm's clients, apparently cheating the clients of vast sums of money.

MARK SATO: After fingering and setting up Michael Milken and Ivan Boesky, Sato apparently became an FBI informant and provocateur. He poses as a purported "illegal tax protester." He specializes in supposedly setting up Bahamian trusts for runaway money. Does the money somehow fall into the hands of the government?

As a computer analyst and engineer, Sato set up most of the computers for commodity brokers on LaSalle Street in Chicago. He apparently aided the Japanese in efforts by them to get an armlock on the Chicago markets in the early 1980s. A knowledgeable intelligence operative contended that Sato worked off and on for the Japanese secret police in the U.S. Since there are apparent efforts by the team to scandalize Al Gore on some "oriental" matter, Sato is the perfect one to assist Vassilos, Meeker, Fong, and others to slow down the Clinton scandal while they set about to wreck or try to wreck Al Gore.

Viciously anti-Israel and anti-Jew, Sato is a natural member of the "get Gore" team. Sato has a good handle on the soybean dealings used to disguise dope money. He once publicly ridiculed a commodity expert on the dope question, by way of Sato preserving his "cover."

Most of the foregoing team members are intermediaries, investigators, and compilers of data for the Independent Counsel Kenneth W. Starr. They spread disinformation to slow down the Clinton scandals while they set about to wreck Al Gore who they perceive as being unpatriotic and unfit to replace Clinton. In their work, the team members engage in extreme extortion, shake-downs, and blackmail. Tens of thousands of pages have been compiled on their dirty work which is allowed, permitted, and condoned by Starr and his cronies. This team is not the visible group of lawyers as assistant prosecutors written about in the press from time to time {1}. Charles Hayes, once of Nancy, Kentucky, apparently arranged or was about to arrange to fabricate records with the use of computers to try to frame Al Gore. Hayes relied heavily on team member Fong for document faking. Hayes, among the team members, refers to Fong as "the chink."

Putting the finger, publicly, on this team of blackmailers, extortionists, and gangster business arrangers, would tend to force Starr to proceed full speed ahead against Clinton and wreck the schemes of the "get Gore" team.

This report is backed up by a virtual warehouse of tapes, records, and reports which are here just summarized.

{1} Besides his team of lawyers, Starr's team (not to be confused with the alleged team mentioned above) reportedly includes 150 "surrogates."

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

Subject: Government Used False CIA Affidavits Against Charles Hayes

From: "J. Orlin Grabbe"

Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 21:07:50 -0800

Message-ID: <330FD0A6.2E9A@ACI.NET>

Organization: Altopia Corp. — Affordable Usenet Access — http://www.alt.net

Newsgroups: alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater

Government Used False CIA Affidavits Against Charles Hayes, Defense Says

by J. Orlin Grabbe

As I have previously reported, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Kentucky — which had charged Charles Hayes in a murder-for-hire scheme — displayed as its chief witness a convicted felon and former mental patient named Lawrence Myers (a.k.a. Meyers), who is also a one-time writer for Media Bypass magazine.

Myers — an author of books on bomb-making, and one of the few journalists the government allowed to interview accused Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh — tried to extort $5,000 from a former roommate who was homosexual, according to California police reports from 1985. These reports also say he called up police, admitted to the extortion, and said he would kill the person anyway, even if the individual paid the $5,000, because — Myers claimed to police — the man deserved to die. Myers told police he needed the money to finance his campaign against homosexuals and drug dealers in the area.

The U.S. Attorney's office also offered as witness against Hayes an FBI Agent named David Keller, who claimed that J. Orlin Grabbe and Charles Hayes were probably the same person. This false identification was used by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. B. Johnson Jr. as a basis for denying bail to Hayes. FBI Agent Keller is said by defense investigators to be a former member of a gang called "The Outlaws," among whom, gang members say, he used and sold heroin while informing on them for the FBI.

During the trial Hayes cited his CIA background and testified to his recent activities in conjunction with a group of computer hackers called the Fifth Column in probing government corruption, including corruption of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

But the Prosecution claimed Hayes was "living in a fantasy world" and had no credibility, by contrast to government witnesses Lawrence Myers and David Keller. To prove this, the Prosecution introduced two letters from the CIA which seemed to indicate Hayes had never worked for them.

Now the Hayes' defense charges these affidavits were false. Moreover, the defense charges, government witness Lawrence Myers had been previously rejected as an FBI informant, noting that "This rejection is significant, considering that the FBI regularly accepts drug dealers, con men and worse as informants."

The following report from the Associated Press is dated February 22, 1997.

Hayes seeks new murder-for-hire trial.

Says government used fake CIA affidavits.

LONDON, Ky. — A man convicted of trying to have his son killed says he should get a new trial because the government used fake CIA affidavits against him.

Chuck Hayes of Pulaski County filed his motion for a new trial yesterday in U.S. District Court. He also said he should get a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence that would have discredited Lawrence Myers, one of their key witnesses.

Hayes claims he is a former CIA operative who enjoyed playing mind games with the FBI. He tried to use that defense against a charge he hired a hit man to kill his son, with whom he was engaged in an inheritance battle.

But federal prosecutors introduced affidavits at trial in which the CIA denied any association with Hayes. The motion for a new trial said the affidavits were false, were never authenticated and should not have been admitted into evidence.

"On the second day of trial, one of the government's own witnesses talking about Mr. Hayes' connection with the CIA, a fact crucial to his defense," the motion said.

"The affidavits are wrong, and the defense was denied the opportunity to prove they were false and did not meet the authentication and hearsay admission requirements of the Federal Rules of Evidence." Hayes also claims the FBI didn't use his fingerprints or undercover name to find out if he really worked for the CIA.

As for Myers, a reporter for an alternative magazine, from Evansville, Ind., Hayes said the jury should have been allowed to hear about how Myers was discharged from the military for a mental condition and how the FBI refused to take him on as a paid informant.

"Whatever they had, they would not accept him and their decision that he was not reliable is additional exculpatory evidence not provided fully or in time for use in preparing the defense case for trial," the motion said. "This rejection is significant, considering that the FBI regularly accepts drug dealers, con men and worse as informants."

Hayes is being held without bond pending his sentencing on May 2.

February 22, 1997

Web Page: http://www.aci.net/kalliste/