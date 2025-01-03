NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

Z-WAR

By David P Beiter

As reported below, over 1/2 of US prisoners are serving time for drug related crimes. This means that more than half of the duties of police in this nation is related to enforcing drug laws. The emphasis on law and order, the pro-cop stature of the politicians, the enactment of laws requiring mandatory sentencing, longer sentences, the construction of more prisons, the private security industry, the public police industry and the prison industry are all dependent on the ever fanning of the flames of the war on drugs. This article, which will be serialized over the next several days, demonstrates clearly that this war is a myth, a sham, a war that no one has any intention of winning, least of all the national, state and local governments of this nation. After all, if the war were won, what we do with all of those prisons, cops, police brutality laws, etc. ? Where would all that hard cash that provides a life line to US financial institutions come from? Where would EASTMAN-KODAK sell all those chemicals used in cocaine manufacturing? How would the international lending institutions fare if their client third world debtors did not have cash flow generated by the drug trade? What would become of capitalism?

THE WAR NO ONE WANTS TO WIN

by W. E. Gutman

A Connecticut-based journalist W E. Gutman is currently on assignment in Latin America. PART 1 OF 3

The United States boasts the world's largest and fastest growing prison population. Over 50 percent of the inmates — their ranks have doubled in the past 10 years — are serving time for drug related crimes, which account for better than one-third of all crimes committed in the U.S. Smuggled in hollowed concrete posts, frozen broccoli packs, sacks of coffee and crates brimming with exotic woods and aromatic spices, enough drugs reach the streets to keep every one of the estimated three million U.S. addicts bombed out of their heads for two months straight. If the new lords of terror and high finance — among them corporate leaders, high-ranking military officers and political bigwigs whose dominions stretch from the jungles of Colombia to Sicily and the U.S. — have their way, the richest and most drug-dependent society on earth may never awaken from its psychedelic stupor.

Juggling deals that exceed the combined assets of Boeing, Texaco, and Pepsi, funding political campaigns and controlling vast communications networks, the "narcocracy" has the Power to turn the mighty and the well-connected into obedient co-conspirators. The incorruptible, those few whose influence or silence cannot be bought at any price, are disposed of less kindly but with persuasive finality. Intimidation by death is the rhetoric of choice in the drug traffickers' lexicon.

In 1989, following the assassination of Colombia's leading presidential contender by the Medellin drug cartel, western nations, led by the U.S., declared all out "war" against drug traffickers and money launderers. Six years later, world drug production has doubled — with coca and marijuana cultivation in Colombia exploding from 32,000 acres to 150,000 acres. Colombian pretenders to their nation's high posts have since learned that brokering deals with thugs is not only profitable but salutary as well. Tapes of bugged conversations aired recently on U.S. television reveal that the Cali cartel influenced Colombia's elections by contributing to then-president-elect Ernesto Samper's campaign.

Colombian intelligence agents also recently uncovered a plot by imprisoned drug traffickers to eliminate "uncooperative" senior government officials, including high-ranking officials of the Justice Ministry, national police and prosecutor general's office. "We have evidence," said Deputy Prosecutor General Adolfo Salamanca in a radio interview, "that drug traffickers and paramilitary groups are conspiring to destabilize some of our institutions."

In a related operation, police in Cali confiscated documents and communications equipment used by alleged drug lords, and raided bunkers said to belong to ringleader Jose Santacruz Londono. Some of the documents include lists of politicians and military officers on the trafficker's payroll. The Colombian government has offered a reward of $1.25 million for the arrest of brothers Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, and $625,000 for second-echelon figures such as Santacruz. There have been no takers to date. Counter-bids are said to have been offered in high places to ensure the traffickers' freedom.

Highly contagious, this blend of greed and savvy has infected politicians, bankers, and the military from London's stately Whitehall and the rococo chambers of Paris's Elysee Palace to the banana republics where drug money-laundering machines are fully loaded and set on automatic cycle. This race for quick, ill-gotten profits is fast changing the world's political landscape and further eroding both the resolve and ability of nations to fight back.

Grown in the fertile Golden Crescent (Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan), opium, from which heroin is distilled, flooded world markets to the tune of 800 tons in 1989. Today, the well-tended poppy fields are yielding in excess of 3,000 tons. A DEA intelligence analysis made available by Time magazine reports that the amount of land devoted to opium poppy cultivation grew from about 2,400 hectares in 1991 to over 20,000 hectares in 1993. The DEA rates Colombia as the fourth largest opium producer in the world, after Burma, Laos, and Afghanistan. Raw opium production is expected to triple in the next two years, according to the DEA.

CONTINUED TOMORROW

THE WAR NO ONE WANTS TO WIN

by W. E. Gutman

A Connecticut-based journalist W E. Gutman is currently on assignment in Latin America. PART 2 OF 3

Cocaine production, a virtual monopoly of Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru in 1989, grew from 800 tons in 1989 to 2,000 tons in 1994. Today, all countries south of the Rio Grande are lusting after drug profits.

Nor are nations of the former Soviet Union immune. Having succumbed to political and economic gangrene, they too compete for their share of a thriving international market. The hottest new market for cocaine is Russia, a country where the white powder has become a nouveau riche status symbol. According to Joe Parker, a U.S. Customs agent assigned to Interpol headquarters in France, "much of the traffic is also going through Eastern Europe and traveling into the West by rail."

Despite the lofty rhetoric and a number of high profile operations which helped net several drug kingpins and large quantities of contraband, there appears to be no political will to bring the drug war to a victorious end. Powerful economic and Geo-strategic interests get in the way.

In Western Europe, for example, the principal purveyor of heroin (70 percent of the market) is Pakistan. When former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited France in 1992, then French President Francois Mitterrand clamored against Pakistan's human rights record; but he said nothing about the heroin flooding the streets of Paris. French drug enforcement agents have known all along that a number of Pakistani cabinet members moonlighted as narco-traffickers. Why then stand mute? Simple. Islamabad had ordered three French submarines — a contract worth $470 million. France is also selling Pakistan nuclear technology for "civilian use."

Burma, the nation that savagely quelled student protests in 1988, is the world's most powerful narco-dictatorship and a main supplier — via France — of opium and heroin destined for U.S. markets. Did France boycott Burma? No. Instead, a French public company named Total signed an oil contract with the Burmese. Morocco is France's main supplier of hashish (60 percent of the market). The French government has yet to issue a formal complaint, even though King Hassan admitted two years ago that cannabis fields in Morocco exceed 124,000 acres.

France is not alone. When it comes to fighting drugs with words, the U.S. is the undisputed champion of double talk. To help Nicaragua's Contras, the CIA and Col. Oliver North not only covered the tracks of their drug-running protégés, they also laid the drug pipeline from Colombia to the U.S. The Kerry Commission has since disclosed that Florida's Homestead Air Force Base had been used as a transit point in the shipment of large quantities of marijuana.

Last fall, Richard Horn, a DEA agent, filed suit against top former State Dept. and CIA officers based in Burma, contending that they acted to thwart his anti-drug mission in the Southeast Asian nation. Horn alleges that he was lied to, electronically surveilled, and finally kicked out of Burma — not by the Burmese traffickers he was trying to nab but by U.S. officials who thought his anti-drug campaign should be played down in favor of other diplomatic objectives, namely discrediting the brutal and repressive regime in Burma. It is not the first time the priorities of American agencies abroad have been at loggerheads.

Support for a ragtag group of Afghan freedom fighters also justified any means. After all, at the time the Soviet Union was still our arch enemy. So the CIA secretly funneled weapons to the Afghan rebels through the intermediary of Pakistan's military. on their return trips, supply trucks were brimming with opium which was promptly processed into heroin in 200 "flying kitchens" — clandestine labs hastily erected along the Pakistani-Afghan border. The CIA reportedly knew but looked the other way. Result? In 1979, just before the war, Afghanistan had produced 200 tons of opium. A year later, according to UN figures, production had exceeded 3,000 tons.

According to a confidential memo, the U.S Justice Dept. has been probing widespread drug trafficking among the now-deposed and "exiled" Haitian military. Prosecutors have evidence that top officers protected cocaine flights from Colombia and outgoing U.S. — bound freighter shipments. Obtained from the Associated Press, the memo also discloses serious concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies may have cooperated with Haitian smugglers, among them 14 high-ranking military officers, including the chief of police of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's superintendent of ports, and several agents of Haiti's National Intelligence Service — all said to be closely involved with Colombian traffickers. U.S. benevolence — not to say sycophancy — toward Haiti's drug-smeared (and blood-stained) former military elite casts doubt on the motives and the seriousness of last year's "invasion. "

Western nations also turn a blind eye to drug money laundering. No wonder: The harvest is bountiful. Ninety percent of the estimated $300 billion drug market is reinvested in industrialized nations; the remainder goes to drug-producing countries. Many large western banks have branches in these fiscal paradises, notoriously fed by narco-dollars. These Edens, many of them in the West Indies, owe their survival to their richer patrons. The Cayman Islands, the ideal repository of dirty money, is a British colony. If it really wanted to, the London government could easily put an end to this operation, not to mention other lucrative markets in the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Jersey Islands, and Gibraltar, which are also controlled by London. Narco-dollars are also routinely laundered in the quaint Dutch half of the tiny island of St. Martin and in Curacao — a fishnet's throw away from the Venezuela coast — while Amsterdam looks the other way.

Thanks for clarification (see below). What I should have said is that the fact that over 1/2 of the prisoners incarcerated in the US are there for drug related crimes indicates that a VERY SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF TIME is spent by police, and much of police staffing requirements, is on account of the so-called war on drugs. — Bob Witanek

Posted daviso@u.washington.edu Tue Jan 23 19:20:30 1996

From: Davis Oldham

Subject: Re: Z: War On Drugs — Nobody Wants to Win

Hey, Bob —

A minor point, but worth noting — just because 1/2 the prisoners are in prison on drug-related crimes doesn't mean those laws take 1/2 of cops' time to enforce. Drug laws might well take more than half the cops' resources — it all depends on how much work it takes to make a drug bust vs., say, a murder investigation or a corporate pollution bust (yeah, right!). There's no necessary connection between # of busts and time/energy/resources per bust. I mention this because this kind of logical fallacy makes us look bad when we're trying to convince people of our views.

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

more info: http://www.calyx.net/~refuse/mumia/index.html

http://www.xs4all.nl/~tank/spg-l/sigaction.htm

Davis Oldham (daviso@u.washington.edu)

On Mon, 22 Jan 1996, Bob Witanek wrote:

> Posted: Bob Witanek

>

> As reported below, over 1/2 of US prisoners are serving time for drug related crimes. This means that more than half of the duties of police in this nation is related to enforcing drug laws.

THE WAR NO ONE WANTS TO WIN

by W. E. Gutman

A Connecticut-based journalist W E. Gutman is currently on assignment in Latin America. PART 3 OF 3

Tax-free money, even $100 billion worth, can be a headache when it is generated by drug deals, bundled in small denominations, laced with microscopic traces of cocaine and stashed away in travel-worn suitcases. Every year, the world's top drug cartels generate that amount in $5, $10, and $20 transactions around the world. Most of these deals take place in the streets of America's major cities. U.S. law enforcement experts estimate the annual revenues from cocaine trafficking alone to exceed $35 billion. This money is the plasma of the cartels, necessary for the operation and growth of the vast black market. It subsidizes their vast armies and ensures the silence, if not active complicity, of the nations that shelter them. With illicit profits, politicians, judges, police, and journalists are regularly bought — or "neutralized" by hired assassins.

Nor are the major international financial institutions particularly vigilant about drug money laundering. Developing countries are ruinously in debt. Those that produce narcotics (or serve as willing conduits) use narcodollars to pay off creditors who don't care where the money comes from. Peru is a case in point. Every week, until recently, runners for Amazonian traffickers passed $8 million in cash through the Ocona Street black market emporia of Lima. This is where agents of the Peruvian Central Bank procure the hard currency they need to pay off their debts. Narcodollars are then deposited directly into banks. Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) places upon developing countries drastic politico-economic restrictions which not only encourage money laundering but also favor drug trafficking. In 1991, Peru's President Fujimori signed an accord with Washington: In exchange for $100 million, Peru pledged to put in place the IMF's "structural adjustment" clause, opening Peruvian markets to U.S. corn. The result of this blackjack therapy is that, after four years, cultivation of corn in Peru fell tenfold, whereas coca production grew by 50 percent. Why, then, with 70 percent of the cocaine consumed in the U.S. originating in Peru, did the Clinton ac ministration slash drug czar Lee Brown's budget, approved bloodletting cuts in the State Department's Bureau for International Narcotics, jettison large numbers of DEA personnel and reduce the Defense Department's drug budget? Why is the Administration phasing out a key drug interdiction program that has succeeded in preventing tons of cocaine from reaching America's streets?

Recycling drug money in privatized institutions of the former Soviet empire seems to cause no concern for the West. In Russia, the choices are simple: industrialized nations either control these often unprofitable businesses by investing in them, or they let a rich and mushrooming Russian underworld take over. The latter — letting Russian narcotraffickers and their Italian subcontractors launder the profits — suits the West just fine. It's easier and less risky.

Chemicals play a vital role in the manufacture of narcotics. Cocaine and heroin production, for example, requires "precursor" materials such as acetone, anhydrides, and hydrochloric acid. U.S., German, and French chemical companies, despite a convention which obliges them to select their clientele with utmost care, are happy to supply drug lords with tons of chemicals. Evidence suggests that the Germans have fewer scruples than the others. Raids on clandestine labs from Latin America to the lush fields of the Golden Triangle routinely uncover large caches of German-made chemicals. Drug enforcement agencies also agree that German authorities, buckling under pressure of the drug lobby, doggedly resist and evade scrutiny.

In response to urgent appeals by the Inter-American Port and Harbor Conference to intensify port security training among members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS) recently sponsored the first regional seminar on the control of drugs, chemicals, and hazardous materials. Held in Barbados and conducted by the DEA, the Port of Miami, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the U.S. Customs Service, the event brought together 45 port managers and security officials from both the private and public sectors in CARICOM member nations of the OAS and Suriname. Maritime security, port access and control, theft preventive measures, container inspection, and standard vessel boarding techniques were among the topics covered at the seminar. Participants also familiarized themselves with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code, and with the packaging, stowing, and segregation requirements for hazardous materials.

Meanwhile, drug use continues to grow, though somewhat less rapidly than drug production, a phenomenon which illustrates the cartels' resolve to submerge the world with drugs. In the West, consumption is rising at an annual rate of 10 percent. However, whereas "recreational" use of cannabis and cocaine appears to be declining among students and yuppies, addiction to heroin, particularly in the ghettos of America and Europe, is growing at an alarming rate. Unsold narcotics are auctioned off, first in the producer's backyard (drug use in Pakistan was insignificant in 1980; there are now over three million addicts), then in neighboring markets — India, Nepal, Thailand, and East Africa.

West Africa has not been spared. In the Ivory Coast, a gram of heroin costs less than $30 — better than half its street value in Europe and the U.S. Unthinkable a decade ago, large numbers of children in Togo are now addicted to crack cocaine.

Ronald Goldstock, director of the New York State Organized Crime Task Force, recently suggested that "law enforcement is spending too much money on [blocking] supply and not enough on [curbing] demand. People must be stopped from wanting drugs," he urged. A lofty, if somewhat Quixotic crusade in a world where greed, deception, the mathematics of death, and the politics of silence prevail. z

A Connecticut-based journalist W E. Gutman is currently on assignment in Latin America.

===================================

AMERICA'S BIGGEST WALL STREET MERGER: CRIME AND CAPITALISM

by C. Stone Brown, a Black history/political writer who lives in Philadelphia

PART 1 OF 2

Make the connection .... enjoy the surge corrections is facing an explosion.... why shouldn't your company profit from this incredible growth?

— 1994 promotional brochure, American Correctional Association

The United States of America has quietly become one of the world's leaders in the rate of incarcerating its citizens. Federal and state prisons have reached the dubious milestone of having a million or more inmates in prison. That number does not even count America's jail population, which according to the U.S Justice Department is a record 490,442, double the jail population a decade ago.

The custodians of America's penal systems have abandoned the idea of rehabilitating convicts. No doubt, the custodians are acting on orders from an impatient mainstream America, who regard criminals (with exception to white collar criminals) to be innately corrupt, natural born predators of society.

What is America's collective sociological need that drives its approach to dealing with crime? Statistically, violent crime disproportionately affects the underprivileged of our society. However, solutions are not often the ideas of the underprivileged, frequently they are paternally administered by the privileged class. If the solution to America's crime problem is left to the actions of the privileged class, we should expect the solution to augment their status, while further alienating the underprivileged. This explains the presence of America's growing "Prison Industry." According to The National Prison Project Journal, some of America's largest Wall Street brokerage firms, such as Goldman Sachs & Co, Prudential Insurance Co., Smith Barney Shearson Inc., and Merrill Lynch & Co., are underwriting prison construction with private tax-exempt bonds. Indeed, America has found its anecdote to crime, it is Wall Street's biggest merger to date — Crime & Capitalism.

Crime & Capitalism is a very suggestive expression, it immediately discloses an American trend — that crime does pay, and if justice does not prevail, profits surely will. The increasing number of private prison firms are the latest societal indicator that "street" crime is permissible, under the tacit prescription that it is contained, managed and operated like a business enterprise.

Private prison firms are very attractive to many states whose budgets have been depleted by mandatory sentencing guidelines and the latest "three strikes you're out" craze. These private firms offer their services on a per item charge to house the state's convicts. This relieves state governments of the burdensome cost of constructing new prisons, paying guard wages, insurance, pensions, and other associated maintenance security cost.

There are approximately 50,000 private prison beds in the United States; experts believe this number will rise considerably in the next decade. According to an article in the Toronto Star, the largest private prison company is (CCA) Corrections Corporation of America. CCA was founded in 1983 by Doctor Crants, a graduate of West Point and Harvard Business School. CCA is listed on the prestigious New York Stock Exchange, it answers to shareholders and has board meetings like all publicly traded companies. What does distinguish CCA from other listed companies is how crime affects stockholder profits. Indeed, the annual FBI and Justice Department national crime data, are excellent leading indicators of future dividends. For companies like CCA, the local Metro sections of American newspapers are no less important than the business section.

CCA has grown considerably since its debut in 1983. It is now a $100-million company with 21 prisons spread over America, Australia, and the United Kingdom. CCA has already come under scrutiny in two states. Tennessee's $60 million contract with CCA is currently under review by the state legislature, and at two of their private facilities in Texas, a 1990 report revealed that "inexperienced" prison employees had used excessive force on inmates. Additionally, inmates were not extended services which were required under the state contract to assist inmates return to society. Few would argue, it is in the interest of CCA profits, that prisoners return to their facility and not back into society.

Surprisingly, some of America's icon companies are diversifying their investments in private prison construction. For instance, American Express has invested millions in private prison construction in Oklahoma. And (GE) General Electric has invested in "life" sentences by financing private prison construction in Tennessee. As America's system of justice sanctions the profits and privatization of prisons, convicted criminals are no longer viewed as pariahs of society. Comparable to slaves during America's colonial period, convicts have become a very desirable commodity across the nation. Perhaps the convicts are not as seductive as the profits they yield to many communities. For example, the state of North Carolina sends its convicts to a private prison in Oklahoma, and recently the state of Virginia chartered 150 inmates to a county-owned, for profit detention center in east Texas. In 31 days, those 150 Virginia prisoners earned the Texas county more than $200,000. The owner of the east Texas detention center, Bobby Ross remarked: "It's kind of like a factory in a sense."

CONTINUED TOMORROW

==========================

AMERICA'S BIGGEST WALL STREET MERGER: CRIME AND CAPITALISM

by C. Stone Brown, a Black History/political writer residing in Philadelphia

PART 2 OF 2

For many involved in the industry of crime, it's no surprise that a county in Texas would be one of the first to recognize the profitable merging of Crime & Capitalism. It is projected that in just a few months, Texas will have the largest penal system in the country, larger than the even the federal government. At a projected figure of 155,000 inmates, Texas knows convicts like Idaho knows potatoes.

Although Texas may be the Lone Star State, they have plenty of company when it comes to taking advantage of America's swelling prison population. In California, crime is a synonym for job security — Just ask the state correctional officers whose average salary is $45,000 annually. It was a small investment for the prison guard union to contribute nearly a half million dollars ($425,000) to Gov. Pete Wilson's gubernatorial campaign. This was the largest single contribution ever reported by a candidate for governor. If the old adage "money talks," has any legitimacy, one can only deduce that Gov. Pete Wilson was being advised in unequivocal terms that "crime" is the commerce of California's future.

In the East, New York city crime is a "cash cow" for one particular Republican county in New York state. According to the state's corrections committee chair, in 1992, the 110th district received $124 million in salaries, local purchases of food and supplies, maintenance contracts and other operating expenses. Suburban counties similar to the 110th district in New York state have a financial interest in watching urban crime flourish across the nation. For instance, in New York state, 71 percent of prison inmates are from New York city. However, nearly 99 percent of those prisoners are transported up-state to New York's affluent white middle class suburbs, where urban crime is converted to good paying jobs.

In Pennsylvania, privatization of prisons is being challenged in court by Prison Employees Union. According to an August 22, 1995 Philadelphia Inquirer article: "Prison Union Sues Over Loss of Jobs," caught between a bitter law suit is the second largest private prison company, Wackenhut Corrections Corp. The lawsuit was filed by the Delaware County prison employees union, asserting the county's decision to privatize was illegal under the state constitution. With 250 union employees, the union has no assurances of being rehired by Wackenhut Corp. With only one labor union in its 23 U.S locations, Wackenhut Corp. isn't exactly a haven for union activity. In other areas of the state, draconian measures are being employed to help defray the cost of incarcerating inmates. For instance, counties such as Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Lehigh charge inmates for health care and in some instances rent, says Angus Love, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, a legal service agency. When inmates are unable to pay, collection agencies are hired to pursue payment. Critics see such measures as an unnecessary roadblock to financially handicap a convict's chance to integrate back into society.

Along with warehousing criminals, state penal systems have located another method of exploiting its prison population. State governments are instituting a slave-like work force within its prison walls. With cooperative agreements with small manufacturing companies, states are merging in creating a semi-factory prison work force. The prison work force is paid minimum wage, at least where labor unions have forced their hand. Inmates net approximately $1 an hour after deductions. Thirty states have legalized privately run operations. Here are just a few of the states, companies and products/services involved:

California: logos for Lexus automobile

Hawaii: packing Spaulding golf balls

Maryland: modular houses, processed hot dogs

New Mexico: hotel chain reservations

Oregon: designer blue jeans, called "prison blues"

South Carolina: electronic cables

Washington: Eddie Bauer garments

There is also a boom in companies vending their product or services to the "prison industry." How many industries can boast the rate of its target market (prison population) is growing 8.5 percent annually? The scope of vendors at the 1995 (ACA)American Correctional Association Convention, range from a "Dial soap" representative, to QueTel Corp, who impress prison wardens with technology to bar code inmates.

Should Americans be legitimately fearful that Wall Street has recognized that crime not only pays, but it pays billions? Ask Arthur McDonald, former owner of California's largest private prison firm, Eclectic Communications Inc. McDonald, now retired from the $10 million dollar sale of Eclectic, told the Los Angeles Times, "Crime pays. I hate saying that, but it really does." Since that sale in 1988, Eclectic has received contracts exceeding $50 million.

Have we reached that critical stage in America where the alienated and disenfranchised of our society are valued only for their eventual imprisonment? Although these are questions for all Americans to answer, how they are answered, will disproportionately affect the future of African Americans.

The American prison and jail population is over 1.5 million. While African Americans are 13 percent of the general population, they are nearly half of the 1.5 million incarcerated population. Experts believe that the prison population has swelled due to the so-called "War on Drugs." Drug related convictions are certainly one of the reasons African-Americans are disproportionately incarcerated, but one has to question why? According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 2.4 million (64.4 percent) of crack users are White, compared to I million Blacks (26.6 percent). Yet, in a 1992 study by the U.S Sentencing Commission, 91.3 percent of those sentenced for federal crack offenses were Black, while 3 percent were White. Such stark numbers reveal that African Americans are the flesh that maintains a profitable prison industry.

When the privileged of society take aim to profit from the misery of crime, they become accomplice to social disorder, complicit in creating a criminal class. Their quality of life becomes tied to a misery/revenue index where profits are merely a function of the misery of others. America's symbol of justice is unfolding before our eyes. It is no longer a blind-folded woman, it is now an accountant, not balancing the scales of justice, but debits and credits on a balance sheet.

