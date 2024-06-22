When I came into this movement years ago, I came across a little known account named Pains Angels who made videos. These videos spoke to me about my own experience and touched me on a very personal level. For years, I was already a researcher or conspiracy theorist who knew that something was very wrong in the world today. But I didn't know what. I saw individual events and not the story as a whole.

Pains Angels background isn't much different than my own. I was a Democrat. I walked away from the party when President Obama started using the government to target journalists. I wasn't much different than the people who refused to listen back then or even today.

Pains Angels — The Faceless Patriot

There was something that I was told when I was quite young. I never understood it then. But when Obama went after those who were reporting the news and investigating truth, I witnessed with my own eyes what I failed to understand back then.

Countries with authoritarian regimes would lock up the poets, the song writers, and the storytellers at the first signs of unrest. People would start protesting their government and these were the first people rounded up and put in prison.

These are the people who help us see reality for what it is. They help inspire the human spirit to seek truth. They also give hope. The cold knot in the pit of my stomach at this realization wasn't imagined.

Then Trump came down that escalator. Posts started showing up online with a simple signature — Q.

I have, until a little over a year ago, always been on the fence about Q. Since then, I have come to conclusion that Q is, in fact, very real. That belief has only become more and more certain. But my belief and your belief in this anonymous poster doesn't really matter. My journey, you soon will realize, isn't what this is about. The research that came from the inspiration of these posts were very real. The truth that was being uncovered was undeniable and, try as the MSM might, irrefutable.

Pains Angels — Think For Yourself

However, there was one aspect of these posts which was often repeated but also very much overlooked.

WWG1WGA

For those that don't know, much like the shorthand slang that has taken over our daily texts and social media posts, those letters stand for a simple phrase. Many rally behind those letters, using them as a call to bring like-minded friends all with the same ideology and political viewpoint together. The simple phrase which has been used as a call to arms is "Where We Go One We Go All."

I have a slightly different perspective. It isn't a call to arms or even a phrase to unite us. It is a phrase that should remind us all of our fate should we fail. I am not simply talking about the fate of Trump supporters, Anons, or MAGA. It is the fate of mankind — humanity as a whole.

Our victory would be the victory of all mankind — regardless of political leanings and ideology. Those who I fight against share their fate with each and every one of us. We are tied in this together. Our failure is their shared loss. Our freedom is their shared gain. No matter how divided we are or how much we argue across the aisle, we are still in the same boat. If the boat sinks, there is no one else to save us. We are our own last hope.

As you engage, post, befriend, and fight each other, I would hope that we all remember this. The price of losing will be paid not by one group of a particular political, racial, religious, sex, nationality, or class — but by humanity as a whole. They always did want us divided. Why? Because divided we will fall.

With that being said, this isn't a message of despair but of one of hope... and also a reminder. Help those understand who might be where you once were. Don't let them drown for not knowing. Together we are powerful. Never forget that. They tried stopping us for a reason. They threw everything they had at us to do just that.

Finally, I am forever thankful to those like Pains Angels. His words back then helped me understand what is going on today. There have been so many voices just like his who have helped us all along our own collective journeys.

God bless and Godspeed Patriots.