Elizabeth The Punisher Dove’s Newsletter

Home
WORMSCAN
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Has anyone told you to listen to your local conspiracy theorist? I am that conspiracy theorist. I cover government corruption, murder, espionage, infiltration, political scandals, cults, global agendas, trafficking, dark plots, backroom deals, and so on. There are a lot of misconceptions regarding these subjects. So I try to weed through what I can absolutely prove versus the rumors and urban legends. Somewhere in there lies the truth.

I offer a wide variety of content you won’t see anywhere else. It is almost always new topics you probably have never heard of before and it includes original research. I am a world renowned researcher (my articles get translated and shared in multiple countries), writer, truth seeker/teller & freedom fighter and am wearing God's armor. I am listed as an investigative journalist with Pureblood Media. Non-GMO news for non-GMO humans.

Everything I publish is free. I share my research and links with every article. You can see exactly where I got my information from and the steps that led me to my conclusions.

Becoming a subscriber gives you notifications so you can stay up-to-date as I cover a wide range of topics and subjects.

Paid vs Unpaid

There is no difference in content between a paid subscription versus an unpaid one. I understand times are hard. However, if you want to show appreciation and support my efforts and you happen to have a couple extra bucks laying around, the paid subscription button is there as a way to do this.

Subscribe to Elizabeth The Punisher Dove’s Newsletter

Just your typical conspiracy theories - Government corruption, murder mysteries, espionage, infiltration, political scandals, cults, secret meetings and agendas, trafficking, dark plots, backroom deal. Somewhere in the conspiracy theory lies the truth.

People

Elizabeth The Punisher Dove

@madampunisher
I am here to tell the Truth.
© 2025 Elizabeth The Punisher Dove
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture