NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar. Please remember this document was kept as intact as possible. The advertisements are from 1996.

If you missed previous parts to this part of the WORMSCAN series, you can find it here.

WORMSCAN: FOSTER1 [PART 1]

Date: Wed Jan 31, 1996 9:12 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 7 Num. 10

The following is brought to you thanks, in part, to the kind assistance of CyberNews and the fine folks at Cornell University.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 7 Num. 10

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

FROM: DEBRA VON TRAPP

TO: KENNETH STARR, ESQ.

=======================

I received the following from Debra Von Trapp and I am passing it along. Note particularly that I do not necessarily agree nor disagree with either all or portions of the following. If you are mentioned and you are hopping mad, give me a call at (217) 356-4418 and I will endeavor to present your side of this.

— Brian Francis Redman

Editor-in-Chief

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +

January 31, 1996

Kenneth Starr, Esq.

Independent Counsel

By facsimile (202) 514-8802

RE: EOP/Obstruction of Justice

Dear Mr. Starr:

I am contacting your office in regard to work that I performed with certain federal intelligence employees, supervised by federal intelligence employee Robert Goetzman, beginning in 1991.

Robert Goetzman approached me in a private press function in Atlanta in May of 1991. He introduced himself by saying, "I'm Robert Goetzman. I'm from the Executive Office of the President. [EOP]"

I am one of the leading technical analysts and consultants in the computer industry. Prior to 1981, I was a judge's clerk for Orange County Superior Court.

Robert Goetzman has been identified to me, in writing, by the State Department, as an FBI employee. However, other federal contacts have identified him as holding DOJ clearances for both the CIA and FBI. During some of our activity, he carried business cards reading MCA/Universal (Japanese-owned MCA, Inc.) with his name on them, as an employee.

MCA, Inc. began calls and threats to me in July of 1994. It presently has one of its Directors in a rental house across the street from my home of eighteen years.

I specifically wish to inform you of our activity, on behalf of the Embassy of Japan in Washington D.C., which began at the Lincoln Memorial during the pre-Inaugural activities. We delivered $25,000.00 worth of large screen televisions to the site, at Goetzman's direction, from Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba. At that time Toshiba was prohibited by federal court order from trade with the U.S. Government.

I have been advised by other Washington sources that Robert Goetzman reported to Ollie North at the NSA during the Toshiba prosecution and is listed as FBI personnel in that prosecution.

The delivery was met by Robert Goetzman and his subordinate Peter Stanley. Goetzman placed transmitting surveillance devices behind screens of three of the sets and escorted them into the VIP tent for Mr. Clinton. The sets moved with Mr. Clinton to the Capitol Center and returned to the original site. At the conclusion of this activity, the sets were abandoned on the sidewalk of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Inaugural Committee then trucked the sets to the Washington Naval Shipyard, where they were placed under military guard until the Committee, at its own expense, trucked them on United Van Lines to California and delivered them to my house. I have the documents and phone records from these activities.

We then proceeded to fulfill all of the first Executive Office purchase orders through front companies operated by FBI and CIA personnel. Peter Stanley sold Hillary her first purchase order, a Macintosh computer. Robert Goetzman and I shopped, publicly in meetings with computer industry executives, with Hiroshi Suzuki from the Embassy of Japan, for twenty motherboards for the Executive Office computers. I fulfilled, along with Goetzman, the first software purchase order from the Executive Office. Robert Goetzman and another subordinate, Jim Cofield, represented that all of the equipment was delivered with surveillance capability. We purchased and caused to be installed WordPerfect 5.2 to ensure that all document files that were surveilled could be easily run through database analysis by the Embassy personnel. At one point the Embassy had problems in converting English to Japanese on its printer, prior to transmitting to Tokyo. At Goetzman's request, I arranged for Ambassador Kuriyama's driver to pick up a box with my name on it, which contained an unreleased Kanji version of Microsoft Windows. This program solved the printer problem.

Paul Steele, a federal employee who had been with us at the White House during the Bush Administration, became Director of Purchasing for the District of Columbia when Mr. Clinton took office. Robert Goetzman, Paul Steele, Jim Cofield, and I purchased, delivered, and placed surveillance equipment in DOC [District of Columbia(?)] offices, including the Municipal Police Department. I was paid, by arrangement through Paul Steele, for this activity by their appropriation of the Xerox Copier repair budget. The budget totaled $10,000.00, an amount that would have triggered further scrutiny. They therefore paid me a District of Columbia check for $9,975.00.

Robert Goetzman then removed 100 copies of WordPerfect 5.1 from the Executive Office Building and delivered them, along with a compromised master copy of WordPerfect 5.2., to the Democratic National Committee to complete the surveillance effort. I personally obtained and delivered, with Robert Goetzman and Jim Cofield, close to $500,000.00 worth of computer software to the Committee, in pricing arrangements that otherwise violated GSA rules for the vendors. In fact, the GSA stepped in to complain and then suddenly, inexplicably, backed off.

When I went public in March of 1994, George Stephanopoulos and the DNC counsel then proceeded to engage in a coverup. Janet Reno first opened an investigation in July of 1994, then her office informed me by telephone that Paul Coffey, Chief of the Organized Crime and Racketeering Section, had ordered some 62 pages of my documents to be sent to his office and destroyed. I then had two conversations with Paul Coffey. He advised me that he had destroyed the records, that they were not copied or forwarded from the Secretariat's office to the FBI, and that he had instructed his staff to hang up on me if I called. He told me that this information "would never see the light of day" and that I should go back to Robert Goetzman and try to get in his good graces.

The DNC then sent me two checks, in an apparent effort to silence me. In total, the DNC paid me over $50,000.00.

Without his knowledge, I recorded a telephone conversation with Jim Cofield, represented to me as being a DIA employee reporting to Goetzman, in which he stated that I would be killed if I talked about the Embassy of Japan.

When I advised both Cofield and Goetzman that I had audiotaped them, Mr. Panetta's office (and presumably Mr. and Mrs. Clinton, since I had been given a fax number into Mr. Clinton's office to communicate with him) arranged for the SBA [Small Business Administration(?)] to give me $151,000.00 after I had been turned down twice on my application for a $16,000.00 loan.

Then another Goetzman associate, John McCracken (a former Navy Seal), brought me in on his team to open another front company. He paid me close to $50,000.00 and demanded the audiotapes. I didn't deliver them in Las Vegas on November 11, 1995 and then left under his direct threat that they are going to kill both myself and my son.

I never knew the official description of this team. However, an article authored by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of the London Daily Telegraph and appearing Saturday, January 27, 1996 [CN — accompanying article by AEP is dated Jan. *29*, 1996], closely describes our team. A copy follows this letter.

It is my belief that a member of this team, or someone cooperating with them, would not only have had access, but motive, to remove and then replace documents on the third floor of the White House.

Robert Goetzman called me on the night Vince Foster was killed. He said: "We did him." "We did him somewhere else but we dumped him in a queer park to send a message to Clinton and his queer wife." "He (Foster) went entrepreneurial on us." "He was selling NSA codes to the Israelis."

I am specifically requesting that you review not only the names of the people that I worked with from the EOP, but others that they have had contact with at the White House since 1991, to determine whether or not their name appears on the admittance log to the third floor.

I am specifically requesting that you cause to be investigated the Clinton Administration cover-up of their knowledge of the surveillance and the theft and transfer of federal property (100 copies of WordPerfect 5.1) from the Executive Office building to K.C. Schoor-Hollings, MIS Director of the Democratic National Committee. Ms. Hollings left the DNC as soon as I went public.

I am specifically requesting federal government protection and that I not be subject to contact by any member of the FBI from California. Special Agent Janelle Salveson has directly threatened me, on behalf of Robert Goetzman, if I continue to talk.

I have interviewed on approximately 15 radio shows and two television broadcasts. I have distributed the audiotapes and copies of all of my documents publicly.

I have reported these facts not only to the Justice Department, but separately, both orally and in writing, to the Washington FBI office and the Secret Service. Remarkably, all of that activity has only resulted in further threats to my life and more payoffs.

Robert Goetzman has conducted a continued effort to frame me as an unstable person because I have discussed this activity. I invite you to review the videotape of Mr. Nixon's funeral. I was placed, by the U.S. Government (and presumably in a stable state of mind), *unsearched*, on the tarmac at the landing of Mr. Nixon's body and again, stationed at the front door of the Nixon Library, *with* *each* *of* *the* *Presidents*, *past* *and* *present*, *unsearched*, standing next to a Secret Service agent.

Mr. Starr, I am contacting you in the hope that one person (yourself) in the federal government is not personally compromised in his capacity and is unwilling to obstruct justice.

I was called by Victor Huston, FBI, of your office today. He seemed quite nonchalant about my accusations and evidence and especially distant after I implicated the FBI. He, in fact, only suggested that I "write" you by mail, then attempted to leave the conversation without giving me an address. When I told him that I had your fax number, he discouraged me from faxing you. He stated that he didn't want me "to tie up the fax machine."

Please put me, my documents and audiotapes in front of the Washington Grand Jury. I believe the activity of Mrs. Clinton, Vince Foster, the "Goetzman Team", the Secret Service, and the coverup of the discovered surveillance of the administration and the DNC has direct bearing on your investigation of the disappearance, reappearance, and non-delivery of subpoenaed documents.

Sincerely,

Debra Von Trapp

cc: A. Evans-Pritchard, AP, Washington Times, Washington Post, LA Times, NY Times, Michigan Militia, Montana Militia, Patriot Fax Network

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the new Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.europa.com/~johnlf/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------

Date: Thu, 29 Feb 1996 17:58:14 -0800

From: Wayne Mann

Subject: Letter to LA Times

To: libernet@dartmouth.edu

02/29/96

Letter to the Editors

LA Times

Sir:

I have been hearing a lot about how the public doesn't care anything about Whitewater and how the Senate committee should just forget it.

The problem is that the News Media has not done their job properly or this would not be the case. First the part of Whitewater that needs the most investigation is the one part that has gotten the least.

That is Vince Foster's death. The official position is that he committed suicide at Ft. Marcy Park. He MAY have committed suicide but I cannot believe he committed suicide AT Ft. Marcy Park. There are many reasons for this, but I challenge anyone who believes the official story to answer a few questions and discrepancies about his death that I believe you will agree has to be answered before excepting the official story.

I will give you a list of eight questions that the information all comes from the official; record as printed in The Senate Report in Volumes one and two. There are many more questions than these but this will give you a sampling that just as a starter will make anyone realize that he did not die as officially reported. And since these facts ALL come from the one source it is fairly easy if someone wants to verify any of them. Keep in mind that everything here are FACTS out of the official Senate report and are NOT opinions.

1. The FBI fingerprint expert that testified before the Senate Whitewater Committee said that he received 28 pieces of the "suicide note" and he returned 28 pieces. The White House and the media always claim that there are only 27 pieces, with one missing. Who is telling the truth? Not a single Senator followed up on this statement, and I am not aware of a single report in the media about it.

2. Dr. Beyer testified to the committee that HE did not take any X-rays, because his X-ray machine was broken, although he had written on the autopsy form that he had, and the two policemen who were in attendance at the autopsy said that he told them that he had. However, in Dr. Beyer's Deposition to the Committee, he stated that he sent the body out to another facility for the X-rays. He further said that the X-rays were not processed and back to him by the time he did the autopsy. And furthermore, the X-ray machine service company was never called, and never did any repairs on the new X-ray machine for many months before or after the date of the autopsy. Which testimony is the truth and which is a lie?

3. Deborah Gorham, Foster's secretary, testified that she placed two large manila envelopes in the safe — both addressed "For Eyes Only" — one to White House Associate Counsel William Kennedy, the other to Attorney General Janet Reno. She also testified that Nussbaum asked for the combination to this safe immediately after Foster's death. Deborah Gorham told investigators for Kenneth Starr that on the day before he died, Foster received a document related to Systematics. And this was a document that disappeared from his office after his death. What happened to the three envelopes? What was in them? Why did Foster leave them? Kennedy testified he did NOT receive his envelope and does NOT know what happened to it.

4. On pages 1782, 1783, and 1784 of the Senate report, there is a report of a father-son towing company towing a car to the FBI garage from Ft. Marcy Park the same evening that Foster died. It had the driver's side-window broken out and blood all over the dash. What is the bottom line on this? The FBI did NOT go talk to these people as was reported to the committee. An agent called the father on the phone, which was several months later, and he denied it. Why didn't the FBI at least go talk to both of these people in person, rather than just talking to the father on the phone?

5. On page 4022 and 4023 of Volume XIV, there is a report by a Secret Service agent to his boss about being questioned about Foster's death. His boss told him to call B.C. about it. He did call B.C. and was instructed to tell the FBI that he wouldn't talk to them unless they went through Public Affairs at FBI Headquarters. (Who is B.C. Dies it mean Bureau Chief?) This Secret Service Agent is in the Division that does the Locks, Alarms, and VIDEO at the White House. Does this have to do with the "missing tapes" of Foster leaving the White House and the Missing tape of the storage for the first tape? Does it have anything to do with Nussbaum gaining access to Foster's safe (the night he died) to retrieve the envelopes that were in there to be hand-delivered in case of his death?

6. How did he shoot himself, throw his glasses 19 feet through some heavy brush, and end up lying supine and perfectly straight, legs together, with arms straight down at his side, the gun still in his hand, and trickles of blood running from his mouth in several directions, including uphill? How did a particle of exploded gunpowder get on his glasses that did NOT come from the bullet that he supposedly killed himself with? That indicates that another bullet had been fired besides the one that supposedly killed him. But wait, he only fired one bullet! Where did the exploded gun powder from a second bullet come from then?

7. Marsha Scott met with her friend of 20 years, Foster, in an unusual one to two hour closed door meeting the day before he died. Yet she says that she cannot remember what they talked about. After Foster died, the only thing Ms. Scott could remember discussing from her long meeting was that Foster had a good weekend.

The rest of these questions have a few of the facts or sources from other sources than the Senate report but I believe them to all be reliable and I can supply sources on request.

8. Three of the top experts in "questionable" documents claim that the "suicide note" is a forgery. The credentials of these people make it hard to not believe them; therefore the "suicide note" is most likely a forgery. Who forged it? Who knew it was a forgery?

9. The photograph of Foster's hand was obtained by Reuters News Agency and broadcast by ABC Television shortly after Vincent Foster was found dead in Fort Marcy Park. This photograph purports to show the right hand of Vincent Foster holding the handgun with which he supposedly shot himself in the mouth. Aside from the obvious lack of blood in the scene, please note the color of the handgun, which is dark. This color matches the description of the gun as reported in the previous Senate Whitewater hearings. When interviewing Lisa Foster, the FBI showed her a silver-colored gun, which she said she recognized. The silver gun was NOT the gun found with Foster, which was a dark gun. The fact that the FBI showed the wrong colored gun to Lisa Foster, while telling her it was the gun found with Foster's body, is the strangest single piece of evidence of a cover-up. One doesn't need to cover-up a suicide. One covers-up a murder. Or one covers up a suicide that was committed in the wrong place at the wrong time, not giving, say, White House staff time to purge or conceal files.

10. I submitted a copy of the picture leaked to the press by the White House, that supposedly shows the gun in Vince Foster's hand, to an expert to have it computer enhanced, enlarged and/or turned into a composite 3-D picture. After studying the pictures very carefully, it is my opinion beyond a shadow of doubt that this picture is a FORGERY. The thumb going through the gun is too long and at a weird angle. We now have forged pictures and a forged "suicide note."

11. Foster made one day trips to Switzerland that his wife was never aware of. He had purchased another ticket to go to Switzerland and had canceled it, and had then bought another ticket to somewhere. Where was this ticket scheduled to take him and for what purpose? No one has reported an investigation into Vince Foster's 1988 trip to Bataan, Turkish Kurdistan, to which there are no scheduled airline flights.

Now after reading this I would find it impossible to imagine anyone still believing the official positions. I would be glad to supply much more proof and facts to anyone that wishes to receive it and has access to the Internet e-mail. Just e-mail me at wdmann@ix.netcom.com and tell me what kind and how much information you want. By that I mean I can give you a small amount and then as you need more I can supply that or I can give it to you all at once however you prefer. It would be in a ZIP file.

We must get this investigated, we cannot allow it to be forgotten. The problem is just so much information and no one seeming to care. Thank you.

\/ayne //\ann

"The President has kept all of the promises he intended to keep."

— George Stephanopolous on "Larry King Live"

— 2/16/96

------------------------------

From: snet@world.std.com

Reply-To: SNETNEWS@XBN.SHORE.NET

Subject: (fwd) Re: About Debra Von Trapp

Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 11:25:10 -0500

Organization: The World Public Access UNIX, Brookline, MA

Xref: world alt.conspiracy:177862 alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater:42405 alt.fan.rush-limbaugh:388069 alt.journalism:46890 alt.politics.corruption.mena:189 alt.politics.usa.republican:230271 alt.radio.talk:10622

Newsgroups: alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater, alt.conspiracy,alt.journalism,alt.radio.talk, alt.politics.corruption.mena,alt.politics.usa.republican, alt.fan.rush-limbaugh

Path: world!uunet!in2.uu.net!news-feed.iguide.com! imci2!news.internetMCI.com!newsfeed.internetmci.com! howland.reston.ans.net!ix.netcom.com!netcom.com!feustel

From: feustel@netcom.com (David Feustel

Subject: Re: About Debra Von Trapp

Message-ID:

Organization: DAFCO

X-Newsreader: TIN [version 1.2 PL1]

Date: Thu, 21 Mar 1996 13:38:32 GMT

Lines: 37

Sender: feustel@netcom18.netcom.com

Debra Von Trapp is the source of the allegation that Robert Goetzman has confessed to taking part in the murder of Vince Foster. I believe that Debra has Goetzman's confession on (multiple, secreted copies) tape. Goetzman's protestations to the contrary, Von Trapp has solid information tying Goetzman to the FBI, the CIA and NSA. Goetzman has been a very busy operative for a number of years. Now the consequences of some of the operations he has been involved with are coming back to haunt him Big Time. I personally would not be surprised if Goetzman winds up dead in Fort Marcy Park after writing a suicide note and tearing it into 27 pieces.

Sherman Skolnick and I believe that Debra Von Trapp's information is solid. I believe that information (including information supplied by Sherman Skolnick, Orlin Grabbe & Hugh Sprunt) to be more threatening to the Bush/Clinton Administrations than anything else ever to come down the pike.

A year ago last February Bill Leavel said on the Stan Major show that the details of the Foster Case, if exposed, would create the biggest crisis in confidence in the Federal Government since the Civil War. I believe Bill knew what he was talking about.

Just how threatening Debra Von Trapp's information is can be judged by the escalating attempts to discredit her by portraying her as a 'wacko' as opposed to attempting to disprove her allegations (can you say 'Ad Hominem attack?). I have seen so much of this lately that I now take such attacks to be a sure indicator of the poster's connection to the parties that killed (or arranged to have had killed) Vince Foster.

I guarantee you, the more accurate and truthful info about DVT made public, the more credible her allegations will become.

Watch for her book.

--

feustel@netcom.com

Dave Feustel N9MYI For PGP Public Key, finger feustel@netcom.com

Fort Wayne, IN Or else access http://www.mixi.net/~feustel/

219-483-1857

------------------------------

From: snet@world.std.com

Reply-To: SNETNEWS@XBN.SHORE.NET

Subject: (fwd) Re: "BLOOD SPORT"

Date: Fri, 22 Mar 1996 14:07:24 -0500

Organization: The World Public Access UNIX, Brookline, MA

Xref: world alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater:41807 alt.fan.rush-limbaugh:386877 alt.impeach.clinton:54709 alt.politics.usa.republican:228584 alt.rush-limbaugh:49872

Path: world!uunet!in2.uu.net!newsfeed.internetmci.com! newsxfer2.itd.umich.edu!news.itd.umich.edu! centipede.rs.itd.umich.edu!thartch

From: "Timothy E. Hartch"

Newsgroups: alt.rush-limbaugh, alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater, alt.fan.rush-limbaugh, alt.impeach.clinton, alt.politics.usa.republican

Subject: Re: "BLOOD SPORT"

Date: Mon, 18 Mar 1996 18:27:16 -0500

Organization: University of Michigan

Lines: 65

Message-ID:

References: <4ijsbs$k1h@cornerstone.intergate.net> NNTP-Posting-Host: centipede.rs.itd.umich.edu

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

NNTP-Posting-User: 29865

X-Sender: thartch@centipede.rs.itd.umich.edu

In-Reply-To: <4ijsbs$k1h@cornerstone.intergate.net>

I recently finished Blood Sport: The President and His Adversaries by James B. Stewart. The book is disappointing. Despite all the hype, Stewart fails to really look into the mysterious death of Vincent Foster. Stewart apparently relied largely on interviews with Susan Thomases (Hillary's NY lawyer friend), Bernie Nussbaum (former WH Counsel), Maggie Williams (HRC's Chief of Staff), and the discredited Fiske report. Stewart accepts the suicide in the park theory and tries to show that Foster was upset by the Travelgate affair, Whitewater, and his deteriorating marriage. It is amazing that Stewart chose not to address all the discrepancies in the official story that Hugh Sprunt pointed out in his CIR. The CIR remains by far the most definitive guide to the Foster death.

Despite its shortcomings, Bloodsport does contain a few interesting parts. The Prologue, for example, describes how Park Policeman John Rolla was called to Fort Marcy Park and was shown Foster's corpse. Stewart states the following: (1) it was Rolla's first time ever investigating a homicide, (2) Rolla saw a white/grey Honda Accord, a blue Mercedes, and a white Nissan in the parking lot as well as emergency medical technicians who were leaving when he arrived, (3) Rolla was guided to the body by officer Franz Ferstle, (4) Rolla lifted Foster's left hand and found it still warm, (5) Rolla rolled over Foster's body and saw blood dripping down Foster's back from a wound in the head and Rolla, using gloves, probed inside the wound. This is the first time I have heard anyone assert that they actually looked inside the wound.

The next interesting part is the description of Rolla going to Foster's house to tell the family. While en route, Rolla was called by WH operative William Kennedy who wanted to go look at the body. Rolla told him to go to Fairfax County Hospital morgue. This suggests that Kennedy would have had a chance to plant the keys on Foster's body. Unfortunately, Stewart does not even mention the keys controversy.

Right after getting the call from Kennedy, Rolla got a call from another WH insider, David Watkins, who wanted to accompany Rolla to the Fosters' house. Rolla picked up Watkins and then proceeded onto Fosters' house where he was met by Foster's sisters and Web Hubbell standing outside. Stewart does not explain how this trio managed to get their so fast. He does mention, however, that Hubbell was constantly talking on his cellular phone the entire time. It certainly would be interesting to get Hubbell's phone records from that night.

Once in Foster's house, Hubbell essentially prevented Rolla from asking anyone questions about the crime. Eventually after standing around and being ignored for an hour or two as Hubbell searched the house for papers and conferred with Bill Clinton (who arrived around 10:50), Rolla left having spoken to no one.

Stewart's description makes clear that the Foster investigation was compromised from the beginning. Not only was Rolla extremely inexperienced, but he was also prevented from investigating by the White House.

There's a lot more in Blood Sport that needs to be analyzed. For example, Stewart characterizes Nussbaum as being essentially uninformed about Arkansas matters (Foster, McClarty, Williams being the ones in the know). He also suggests that within the White House there were essentially three different ideas about how to respond to Whitewater/Foster issues: David Gergen urged the Clintons to tell everything truthfully; Nussbaum wanted the Clintons to say nothing and hide as much as possible; Hillary and the other Arkansas people wanted to lie. Since Gergen and Nussbaum are both out of the White House, Hillary appears to have won out.

I look forward to seeing comments by others regarding Blood Sport.

------------------------------

From: jinks@u.washington.edu

Reply-To: SNETNEWS@XBN.SHORE.NET

Subject: Conservative Consensus Reviews: The Murder of Vince Foster

Date: Wed, 27 Mar 1996 07:35:39 -0800 (PST)

Organization:

C O N S E R V A T I V E C O N S E N S U S (tm)

*****************************************************************

Events * Analysis * Forecasts * Commentary * Readers' Opinions

*****************************************************************

R E G U L A R C O L U M N S ::: World, National, Regional

Distribution: World

Editor's Desk

Copyright 1996 by Conservative Consensus, ISSN 1074-245X.

QUOTATION AND REDISTRIBUTION are permitted, for private, non-commercial use, provided nothing is changed and our headers and trailers remain intact. V2X18

BOOK & FILM REVIEW............

_______________________________________________________

The Murder of Vince Foster

by Michael Kellett

(C) 1995. CLS Publishers, 7188 Cradlerock Way, Suite 162, Columbia MD 21045. $12.95 Paperback, 259 pages.

_______________________________________________________

The mainline press have resisted any look beyond the official verdict of suicide in Mr. Foster's untimely death. Indeed, they have ridiculed both grand conspiracy theories and critical questions about the Fiske Report with equal vigor. It is too bad that this politically-correct mentality has infected the news business; ultimately reporters will pay a high price for their slavish devotion to official stories.

While ridiculed as conspiracy theories, probably in an attempt to discredit them, both this book and video are in fact critical looks at the evidence and conclusions of the Fiske Report, the official explanation of Mr. Foster's death.

The Murder of Vince Foster, by Michael Kellett, is somewhat more wide-ranging than the video that we also review in this issue. Mr. Kellett begins a bit stridently, but soon settles down to a factual discussion of the evidence and conclusions presented in the Fiske Report. Mr. Fiske's work does not fare well in the face of Mr. Kellett's discussion.

By the time Mr. Kellett presents his murder hypothesis, roughly a third of a way through the book, the reader is ready for it: the author has already destroyed the official suicide conclusions of the Fiske Report.

Mr. Kellett is unwavering in his suspicions of who ultimately ordered the murder of Mr. Foster — and why. While none of the information that Mr. Kellett presents in his book is completely new, some of it is startling. All but the dedicated Foster investigator will find many things here they did not know about Mr. Foster's death, the subsequent investigation, and the cover-up. Mr Kellett has ranged far and wide through the published accounts and ploughed through Congressional testimony for his information. Here is just one example — a Secret Service memo circulated on the night of the murder:

On 7/20/93, at 2130 hrs., Lt. Woltz, USSS/UD - WHB, contacted the ID/DD and advised that at 2030 Hrs., this date, he was contacted by Lt. Gavin, US Park Police, who provided the following information:

'On the evening of 7/20/93, unknown time, US Park Police discovered the body of Vincent Foster in his car. The car was parked in the Ft. Marcy area of VA near the GW Parkway. Mr. Foster apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A .38 cal. revolver was found in the car.

Mr. Kellett's efforts allow him to present to his readers many of the finer points — and relationships between people — that have escaped other writers. Mr. Kellett's commentary as he presents the information keeps the discussion interesting and always puts the facts in context. The Murder of Vince Foster is a useful and important book.

_______________________________________________________

The Death of Vince Foster: What Really Happened?

(C) 1995 Jeremiah Films, Inc. P.O. Box 1710, Hemet CA 92546.

$19.95 Videotape, 60 Minutes.

_______________________________________________________

If your taste runs more to videotapes, The Death of Vince Foster, a 60 minute video by Jeremiah Films, will give you a critical look at the Fiske Report and its suicide conclusion.

The video opens with a quick look at the events surrounding Mr. Foster's death and a thumbnail background sketch. The connection is made between Mr. Clinton and Mr. Foster in childhood. Mr. Foster's intelligence and achievements are highlighted.

From there the video is divided into two parts. The first explores the inconsistencies in the Fiske Report's suicide conclusion — beginning with the administration's insistence that the Park Police, not the FBI — as required by law — investigate Mr. Foster's death. The video features film clips from interviews with investigators, paramedics, and other participants. Each contradiction is addressed specifically, factually, and without sensationalism.

Part two addresses the cover-up in government and the media surrounding the facts about Mr. Foster's death. Journalist Christopher Ruddy, and Reed Irvine of Accuracy in Media, discuss hand-drawn paramedic maps of the crime, photos that were lost or faked, belated and futile metal detector searches for the bullet, and the famous suicide note.

Testimony reveals that the White House demanded possession of crime scene evidence — even if it meant breaking into investigator's desks to obtain it. The suicide note has since been pronounced a fake by three of the world's leading handwriting experts, bearing out the video's assertion. A number of film clips from Congressional testimony are used in this section. In addition to an extensive look at contradictory statements by witnesses, the video provides a good look at the participants.

This video is relentless. Fact after fact is piled carefully around the monument of official truth, until the structure completely obscures the official conclusions regarding Mr. Foster's death. If you are looking for an explanation of who did kill Mr. Foster, then you will be disappointed. Indeed, one of the video's strengths is that it avoids such speculation. On the other hand, if you're curious about why Mr. Foster's death is still an issue with so many Americans, this video can provide the answer in about one hour. ###

========================

GET THE FULL STORY: Over 100 news events that have been spiked, suppressed, or ignored by the government-sourced mainline media! Email info-consensus@connect2000.com with "GET CATALOG" as the first and only line of text in the message. Problems? Send email to cc@connect2000.com with "Send Catalog" as the Subject.

THE EDITORS are heard live nationally on the Eagle Radio Network. Satellite receivers can pick us up every Saturday 11-noon PST on G2 or G6, transponder 14, subaudio 1.57. Ask your local station's program manager to carry Conservative Consensus Live. Have your station contact the Eagle Radio Network at 802-485-4170.

Upcoming Topics: Jeremiah Films "The Death of Vincent Foster"

Call in with your questions for the producers

* ADVERTISING SUPPLEMENT * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

*

* THE FALL OF THE US DOLLAR:

* Get Out of the Way or Get Hurt.

*

* Prices continue to go up. It's sneaky, inflation is something

* we live with but don't pay a lot of attention to. Don't trust

* the Fed's promissory notes. Buy Gold, Silver and Platinum as

* a hedge.

*

* Precious metals have always played a crucial role in uncertain

* times, and should be part of your contingency plan.

*

* Call and ask for our special report: The Fall of the U.S.

* Dollar: Get Out of the Way or Get Hurt, free, by calling

* (800)426-7835.

*

* MS62 St. Gaudens... $610

* Krugerrands... $402

* American Eagles... $416

* 90% Silver Bags... $3970

* (Prices as of March 5, 1996)

*

* Rare coins and precious metals accumulation programs

* also available. Visit our WWW site at http://www.rhyne.com

* Rhyne Precious Metals & Fine Jewelry

* 425 Pike St. #403, Seattle WA 98101 (206)623-6900 (800)426-7835

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * END ADVERTISING SUPPLEMENT

_________________________________________________________________

* Conservative Consensus * cc@connect2000.com *

_________________________________________________________________

------------------------------

From: steve@linex2.linex.com

Reply-To: SNETNEWS@XBN.SHORE.NET

Subject: (Fwd) Spy Agency holds large file on Foster

Date: Tue, 21 May 1996 11:13:00 -0700

Organization:

------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Scott.Angell@worldnet.att.net

Date: Tue, 21 May 1996 16:50:40 GMT

To: cs@oak.oakland.edu

Subject: Spy Agency holds large file on Foster

Don't know if this was ever posted but here it is

Washington Times 5/15

By Bill Gertz

The National Security Agency has uncovered a large number of documents related to former Deputy White House Counsel Vincent W. Foster Jr. and is reviewing the material for possible release, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

"There are a large number of documents, but well less than 700," NSA spokeswoman Renee Frank said in commenting on a report in the April 24th edition of the financial newsletter Strategic Investment.

The newsletter said NSA has identified more than 700 documents related to Mr. Foster and had turned down a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to release the material for unspecified reasons.

The newsletter suggested the secret documents held by the electronic spying agency indicate Mr. Foster's death was a matter of "highly sensitive national security."

Miss Frank, however, said the request has not been rejected and the documents uncovered under a FOIA search are awaiting review for possible release.

Many of the documents, described as a "small stack" are news clippings gathered by the NSA on Mr. Foster and, while not intelligence documents, "technically are agency documents," and therefore must be reviewed, she said.

Some of the documents were created by other agencies, so referrals to those agencies are required before their release, Miss Frank said.

The FOIA request was made by the Washington Weekly, a newsletter published on the Internet.

Weekly Editor Marvin Lee said he filed the document request seven months ago based on testimony of a White House secretary who told investigators that Mr. Foster was working on two binders of NSA documents at the time of his death. "I'd like to know what they are holding," Mr. Lee said in an interview.

Mr. Lee said an NSA official told him several months ago the amount of material being reviewed was about 700 pages of documents.

Mark Fabiani, a White House spokesman on the Foster case, said Mr. Foster was not working on any NSA documents, "There were no National Security Agency documents that he was working on that were in his possession," he said.

But "there were two National Security Council folders" containing documents a White House counsel would be expected to be working on, Mr. Fabiani said. The National Security Council is a White House agency. An Administration source said the material concerned legal questions related to national emergencies ,such as the outbreak of war.

Mr. Foster was found shot dead on July 20,1993,at Fort Marcy Park along the George Washington Parkway. His death was ruled a suicide. A note found later in his briefcase indicated he was suffering from mental stress.

His death and subsequent investigations prompted numerous conspiracy theories, including claims that Mr. Foster was murdered.

The fact that NSA, the super secret electronic spying service has material on him likely will fuel further speculation about his demise.

A former US Intelligence officer speculated that NSA could have spied on foreign communications about Mr. Foster. Foreign spy agencies would likely collect data on the case since it might affect a sitting US president, said the former official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

NSA documents also might explain Mr. Foster's reported trips abroad. The London Daily Telegraph, citing travel records obtained by the newspaper, reported last year that Mr. Foster traveled to Geneva in November 1991 and December 1992, and had purchased an airline ticket for Geneva that was canceled on July 8, 1993 — 12 days before he was found dead in Ft. Marcy Park.

------------------------------