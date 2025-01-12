NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

If you missed previous parts to this part of the WORMSCAN series, you can find it here.

WORMSCAN: HAYES [PART 1]

Date: Fri Oct 25, 1996 12:09 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Angel of Death Arrested (fwd)

*caveat lector*. This means, "reader beware." In other words, it is up to the reader to form her/his own judgments as to the following.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 23:10:17 -0500 (EST)

From: KALLISTE@delphi.com

Subject: Angel of Death Arrested

Angel of Death Arrested

by J. Orlin Grabbe

The Justice Department doesn't like it when you mess with their stolen software, in particular the PROMIS system appropriated from Inslaw, Inc. Chuck Hayes should know. He is currently being held without bond in the London, Kentucky jail. All based on the tale of an unidentified, undercover FBI agent. FBI agents, of course, always tell the truth.

Hayes had his first run-in with the Justice Department in August 1990 when he purchased lot 097 of used computer equipment from the office of the U.S. attorney in Lexington, Kentucky. He discovered copies of the PROMIS software and all sorts of official records, such as the identity of people who had been placed in the federal witness protection program. When Hayes informed the Justice Department of their sloppy security, their reaction was to seize the equipment and to try to prosecute Hayes for receiving information he shouldn't have.

On October 29, 1991, District Court Judge Eugene R. Siler issued an injunction forbidding Hayes from ever "possessing, retrieving, copying, duplicating, disseminating, disposing, transferring, selling, discussing or publishing, orally or in any other manner, any information or data which was stored in any part of the computer equipment or related items" in lot 097. (The case is discussed somewhat in David Burnham's *Above the Law: Secret Deals, Political Fixes, and Other Misadventures of the U.S. Department of Justice*.)

But Hayes sued and got his equipment back from the government, along with an undisclosed settlement amount (rumored to be around $80,000). In addition to Judge Siler, part of the case between the Justice Department and Hayes was heard by Judge J. B. Johnson, who is now an Appellate Judge for the Sixth Circuit.

In August 1992 Hayes again testified to a Chicago grand jury with respect to the Inslaw case, but his Chicago testimony was redacted under the National Security Act.

Then in April 1996, Hayes provided Inslaw attorneys with an affidavit that detailed the government's use of the stolen PROMIS software. Hayes was afterward deposed by Beth Cook of the Justice Department, who made numerous attempts to entrap Hayes into either revealing his secret grand jury testimony from Chicago, or to admit to violations of Judge Siler's order.

Now Judge J. B. Johnson, curiously acting as a District Judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has signed a criminal complaint against "Chalmer C. Hayes, also known as Chuck Hayes, also known as Charles Hayes" (Case Number 96-6101M, October 22, 1996). An indictment was obtained by Joseph L. Famularo, U.S. Attorney in Lexington, Kentucky.

The timing of this complaint is curious, given that Charles Hayes' most recent activity has been to assist the Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr draft indictments against Hillary and Bill Clinton. Indictments for several people, including Hillary, were signed by grand juries in Arkansas and New York earlier this month.

According to the present criminal complaint, Hayes supposedly contracted with an undercover FBI agent to have Hayes' son killed for $5,000. (It is no secret that Hayes and his son, who has had drug addiction problems in the past, do not get along, and that there is some civil litigation pending between them over an inheritance issue.)

An affidavit of FBI agent David R. Keller reports on the activities of another, undisclosed "Undercover Agent (UCA) of the FBI". This agent supposedly offered to kill Hayes son, and Hayes discussed the matter with him over an open phone line. Then Hayes conveniently sent a package of documents to the agent, using his own return address. Then this agent showed up at the Beckett Motel in Nancy, Kentucky, where Hayes lives, while on his way to Louisville to scope out the dirty deed, and Hayes gave him $100 in expenses. Finally, Hayes promised this unidentified person $5,000 to be paid a week after the hit.

Now I'm a novice at these matters, and it sure sounds plausible to me that if I were going to have someone killed, I would discuss the matter over the telephone so it could be recorded, then send out incriminating documents using my own return address, and finally invite the person over to my house so all the neighbors can see the two of us spending time together.

But would Hayes be this naive? Well, I've talked to him on a daily basis for a year now, and all I can say is Hayes is extremely circumspect in any phone conversation.

It would seem the Department of Justice hopes to kill two birds with one stone: 1) to keep Charles Hayes locked up past the election; and 2) to shut him up with respect to the Inslaw Case and the stolen PROMIS software.

And, at least for the moment, they have succeeded.

October 24, 1996

Web Page: http://www.aci.net/kalliste/

------------------------------

Date: Sun Oct 27, 1996 8:54 am CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: The Metaphysics of Political Illusion (fwd)

*caveat lector*. This means, "reader beware." In other words, it is up to the reader to form her/his own judgments as to the following.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 17:14:53 -0500 (EST)

From: KALLISTE@delphi.com

Subject: The Metaphysics of Political Illusion

The Metaphysics of Political Illusion

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Micah Morrison says he's never been able to confirm Charles Hayes used to work for the CIA. That's okay. I've never been able to confirm Micah Morrison works for the *Wall Street Journal*. But he apparently gets paid for something.

And most Kentucky junk dealers get their testimony redacted under the National Security Act. Because the chemical composition of ferrous oxide is now a state secret.

There was a hearing today (Friday October 25) about whether bond should be set for Charles Hayes. The U.S. Attorney Joseph L. Famularo claimed Hayes was a menace to society on account of he had been writing articles under the pen name "J. Orlin Grabbe". They explained the great threat posed by "Hackers Vs. Politicians", and also discussed the literary works of Robert Louis Stevenson..

Well, that's all very interesting, because here I am — as Charles Hayes — posting to the Internet from my jail cell. But as J. Orlin Grabbe, let me say this to you, Mr. Famularo: You are not only a kook, but, moreover — you stupid little shit — Chuck Hayes did not write one word of "Hackers Versus Politicians." I resent you attributing to another person the fruits and toil of my own efforts. But then, you work for the Justice Department, don't you, Mr. Famularo? No wonder you lie — it's in your nature.

Readers may fax Mr. Joseph Famularo at 606-233-2666 to get his explanation why Charles Hayes and J. Orlin Grabbe are the same person. Be careful what you ask him, though. Mr. Famularo is somewhat schizophrenic, and may decide that either you or he is also Charles Hayes.

People are wondering what happened to the Starr indictments. Nothing. Indictments were signed earlier this month by grand juries both in New York and in Arkansas, including an indictment of Hillary Rodham Clinton. I do not know why they have not been announced, or why there has been no bail hearing for Hillary. To withhold this information from the voters is clearly playing politics. Starr shouldn't do that. You can fax Mr. Kenneth Starr at 202-514-8802 and ask him to explain what's going on.

October 25, 1996

Web Page: http://www.aci.net/kalliste/

------------------------------

Date: Sun Oct 27, 1996 1:50 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 55

The following is brought to you thanks, in part, to the kind assistance of CyberNews and the fine folks at Cornell University.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 55

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

FOCUS ON CHARLES HAYES

======================

The book from which the following is excerpted, The Octopus: Secret Government and the Death of Danny Casolaro, by Kenn Thomas and Jim Keith, will be available in late November from Feral House, POB 3466, Portland, OR 97208.

One person who might have had a view of how PROMIS works was Charles Hayes. Newspapers identified Hayes as a salvage dealer in Pulaski County, Kentucky, near the temporary home of Ari Ben-Menashe in Lexington, who purchased $45 worth of surplus computer equipment from the government in July 1990. The equipment included 13 terminals, nine printers, two cartridge module drives, 19 backup cartridges and two central memory units — equipment that had been used by the US Attorney's office since 1983 to maintain information via PROMIS on the witness protection program, informants, office employees, and outstanding grand jury cases. In August, when federal officials discovered that a weak magnetic screwdriver had failed to purge this information from the equipment adequately, two FBI agents dispatched to make inquiries of Hayes were kicked out.(1) Three days later, Hayes began to cooperate with the US Attorney's office, denied that he had possession of any information that might have been on the equipment, and invited an inspection. Inspectors discovered that the serial numbers of the two cartridge modules that Hayes claimed were the ones he bought did not match the numbers of the modules the Justice Department had sold.(2) Hayes then claimed he had sold the modules, but did not name the purchasers until after federal officials filed a lawsuit.(3) Justice Department attorneys later claimed that Hayes had indeed tried to sell the secret information to an undercover informant, but criminal charges were never filed.(4) The case led to a congressional investigation of computer security; the Justice Department now tosses rather than sells its extra data storage devices.

(1) Baker, David L., "Computer Records Accidentally Sold," Lexington Herald-Leader, September 1, 1990.

(2) Baker, David L., "Buyer Says Agents Didn't Find Computer With Secrets," Lexington Herald-Leader, September 5, 1990.

(3) "Buyer of US Computer Files To Be Disclosed," Lexington Herald-Leader, September 6, 1990.

(4) Baker, David L., "US Says Pulaski Man Tried To Sell Secrets," Lexington Herald-Leader, September 22, 1990.

...and

With the help of Wackenhut and the Cabazons, according to Ari Ben-Menashe, the US developed its own version of the back-door and the US and Israel began looking for a neutral company through which it could sell the program to foreign intelligence services. The company chosen for the task was Degem, a computer firm with offices in Israel, Guatemala and the South African Bantustan homeland. It had been taken over for the purpose by Robert Maxwell, the publishing mogul who drowned under mysterious circumstances in 1991. Through Maxwell's Degem, working in tandem with Brian's Hadron, the software found a home with the military regime in Guatemala, where it tracked leftist insurgents. "Even if they traveled under a false name, various characteristics, such as height, hair color, age, were fed into roadside terminals and PROMIS searched through its database looking for a common denominator. It would be able to tell an army commander that a certain dissident who was in the north three days before had caught a train, then a bus, stayed at a friend's house, and was now on the road under a different name. That's how frightening the system was." According to Ben-Menashe, PROMIS was used in South Africa to track and squelch the organizers of a strike among the black coal miners via their mandatory identity cards (5). Degem also sold PROMIS to the Soviet Union and the system was utilized by its GRU intelligence service at least until the coup against Mikhail Gorbachev. (6)

(5) Oddly, a member of a congressional delegation sent on a fact-finding tour to Johannesburg at the exact moment the world's second largest platinum mine fired 20,000 black workers to end a walk-out in January 1986, was Charles Hayes of Chicago. The mine was located in the homeland of Bophuthatswana, northwest of Johannesburg ("South African Platinum Mine Fires 20,000 Blacks Over Strike," Lexington Herald Leader, January 7, 1986.) In December of that year, the Charles Hayes, who would later buy the loaded Justice Department computers but identified then as an attorney, was involved with a gemstone smuggling operation in Brazil with links to Kentucky. He represented one of the Brazilian corporations indicted by the US over the smuggling. (White, Jim, Courier-Journal, September 6, 1990.) (6) Ben-Menashe, Profits of War, p. 141.

Kenn Thomas publishes Steamshovel Press, a journal that regularly examines conspiracy theories. Singles issues: $5.50 in USA; US$6.50 foreign. Subscriptions: $22.00 in USA; US$26 foreign. Send to Steamshovel Press, POB 23715, St. Louis, MO 63121. On the web, Steamshovel can be found at: http://www.umsl.edu/~skthoma

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------

Date: Tue Oct 29, 1996 1:04 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Jim Norman: On AOD Arrest (fwd)

*caveat lector*. This means, "reader beware." In other words, it is up to the reader to form her/his own judgments as to the following.

Jim Norman, author of the following, has worked as a professional journalist for years, his last stint being a senior editor for Forbes magazine.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 28 Oct 1996 18:49:48 -0500

From: Xxxxxxx Xxxxxxx

To: bigred@duracef.shout.net

Subject: Jim Norman: On AOD Arrest

> Hayes was picked up Tuesday afternoon about 5 p.m. by three FBI agents. They cuffed him. No "incident." The indictment purports to claim that an undercover agent taped conversations in which Hayes contracted the killing of his son, then paid $100 in expenses. Attached is my opinion of the whole thing, as spelled out in a memo to xxxxx xxxxxxxx yesterday.

> In addition to the points in my memo and Orlin's post, things that smell really fishy:

1.) The price is awfully cheap for a professional hit. And Hayes would not use an amateur.

2.) The payment was to be after the job was done. Unusual terms in most hits.

> My personal opinion is that the FBI fabricated the audio tapes based on months worth of tapping Hayes' phone. (I'm sure that from his conversations with me alone they could pull together what looks like an incriminating string of statements.) Eventually they would have collected enough phraseology to concoct any sort of lurid scenario. You could wonder why they would take such a crazy risk. But considering the stakes involved (massive drug and arms payolla that would be severely hurt if Hayes were allowed to continue) it was necessary.

> The good news is that Hayes has a pretty sharp criminal attorney working for him now who has a track record of beating the FBI (and even getting an agent fired for fabricating evidence). I'm confident he will ultimately prevail in court. But the media slanders and damage to Chuck's credibility may persist and cast a pall over Starr's pending indictments. Evil abounds.

> Regards, JN

> (xxxmemo attached)

> 24 October 1996

xxxxx xxxxxxxx

xxx xxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx

> xxxxx:

Here is a copy of the federal indictment on which Chuck Hayes has been arrested and held in jail without bond in the London (Ky) jail. I believe this is a bogus prosecution meant for intimidation purposes. Here is why:

> 1.) The timing. Hayes has been working closely with Ken Starr in drafting the indictments against Bill and Hillary Clinton. Hayes has indicated to a number of sources that those indictments will, in fact, come down BEFORE the election. Hayes himself would very well be a primary witness against the Clintons, in that his Fifth Column computer hacking team has generated much crucial banking documentation for Starr under a sanction from a high-level U.S. intelligence agency. It was such hacked bank records (introduced in after-hours testimony sealed under auspices of the National Security Act) which resulted in the conviction of Jim Guy Tucker.

> 2.) The circumstances described. The FBI would have the world believe that Hayes was stupid enough to talk on an open phone line (Hayes Always assumed it was tapped when talking to me on that line) about this stuff, to someone he didn't know, then mail them incriminating materials with his own return address on them, and then arrange a meeting at his own home and place of business. Hayes may be unorthodox, even a bit crazy by our standards. But he is NOT stupid about this stuff.

> 3.) Blatant errors in the information. One that leaps out is the claim in the affidavit that 606-636-6900 is the listed number for the Becket Motel. Wrong. The only listed number for the motel is 606-636-6411.

> 4.) Motive. It is no secret Hayes and his son (a druggie) don't get along. There is civil litigation pending between them over an inheritance issue. But Hayes is not THAT hard up for money (he's worth easily a couple of million dollars) and no matter how mad he might be at John, It is utterly implausible that he'd put out a contract to kill his own son now after all these years of animosity, when he is on the verge of winning the inheritance case.

> 5.) Capabilities. If Hayes wanted John dead, he would have gone up there and killed him himself or could have called on any of a dozen loyal supporters. Hayes is certainly capable of killing. He has in the past. But I absolutely believe this is a blatantly political prosecution by a corrupt Dept. of Justice desperately trying to protect a gigantic illegal money vortex of arms and drug money that has compromised the highest levels of our government.

> 6.) The DOJ wants revenge. Hayes has been kicking their ass for the past year or more, partly through the internet postings of J. Orlin Grabbe (http://www.aci.net/kalliste/) and through Media Bypass magazine. He also submitted to a DOJ deposition in the Inslaw case last April that proved a major embarrassment to the government. Not to mention the drubbing he gave DOJ in that 1990 computer salvage case (in which he bought used DOJ computers with pirated Inslaw software on them along with witness protection files).

> Hayes' attorney, I'm told, is one Warren Scovill, 606-878-6400. A detention hearing on DOJ's petition that he be held without bond is set for tomorrow at 10 a.m. in London, Ky.

> Cordially yours,

> Jim Norman xxx xxx-xxxx (phone and fax)

Noti, Oregon (25 miles up the coast range from Eugene)

------------------------------

End of BackToBasics Digest

******************************

------------------------------

Date: Thu Oct 31, 1996 3:43 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton (fwd)

*caveat lector*. This means, "reader beware." In other words, it is up to the reader to form her/his own judgments as to the following.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 30 Oct 1996 21:17:31 -0500 (EST)

From: KALLISTE@delphi.com

Subject: Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton

Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton

by J. Orlin Grabbe

I had been out of state and only checked my answering machine from time to time. When I got back to Reno, I hit the button. There was a message from Sherman Skolnick. Robert Strauss, a well-known Democrat and head of a large law firm, had called him three times. Strauss was threatening to have Sherman arrested the next day, Monday.

"Has Strauss called you?" Sherman wanted to know, when I returned the call. "No," I said. "He hasn't threatened you?" Sherman asked. "No, but if he did, I would tell him to go fuck himself," I replied.

Sherman had reported that Robert Strauss had lead a delegation to the White House asking Bill Clinton to resign. I had also reported the same meeting, albeit in deliberately abbreviated form. I rarely paid any attention to Skolnick, because most of his reporting was such a mixture of truth and error, it would take more effort to separate the two than to simply conduct one's own investigation of the facts. But his account of the Strauss meeting was quite accurate.

"Strauss was there, right?" Sherman seemed unsure of his sources. "Or maybe there by teleconference?"

"He was there, Sherman. He broke the ashtray just like you said," I replied. I didn't tell Sherman the rest of the exchange, the part he didn't know. Clinton had told Strauss he could call the guards and have Strauss thrown out of the White House. Strauss lost his temper: "You do, and I'll break your fucking neck before they get here," he told Clinton. Two other people at the meeting stood up: "And we'll help him," they said. (There were all sorts of false reports about the meeting. John Glenn was there, but only electronically. Ted Kennedy was not present.)

I told Sherman that Strauss was just blowing smoke, and even though Strauss was a hot-head, I doubted Strauss would do anything. Strauss had no legal basis for doing so: Sherman's report was accurate. And I had no reason to get involved: Strauss was doing the right thing with respect to Bill Clinton, even if he was angry Skolnick had reported the meeting. Strauss was not the villain in the story. Bill Clinton was.

On Monday, August 5, shortly after the Strauss visit, Chuck Hayes had a meeting with Bill Clinton. Clinton had requested the meeting to discuss the issues Strauss had raised. Clinton and Hayes had known each other for years: Chuck Hayes had been Bill Clinton's CIA controller, after Clinton was recruited into the CIA by Cord Meyer of the London CIA station. Hayes had supervised Clinton's forays into the Soviet Union, and it was Hayes who had gotten Clinton out of not-so-infrequent trouble while Clinton served the agency.

"Before I ever cross you, " Clinton once told Hayes after having had his ass redeemed, "I hope I will put a gun to my head and pull the trigger first."

I talked to Hayes about the Clinton meeting while Hayes was still at the White House. He had explained to Clinton some of the evidence that had been accumulated, reinforcing what Strauss had said, and detailing numerous other projected unpleasant consequences that would accompany any decision to not resign.

The timing of this meeting was early in the game, in what is now a full-scale war over Clinton's resignation. Jim Guy Tucker was singing, specifically about Mena, even while Tucker's lawyer was denying that Tucker was cooperating out of fear that Tucker would be an assassination target. Hayes, in a more practical mode, had assigned two bodyguards to watch over Tucker.

In escalating the pressure on Clinton to resign, it wasn't that Hayes disliked Bill Clinton as a person. It was just that Hayes loved his country more, and wasn't going to tolerate Clinton's participation in the transformation of the U.S. into a narco-republic. It was Hayes who first alerted me to Clinton's serious cocaine habit. In the mid-80s, in Hayes' assessment, sure, Clinton would use coke at parties, but it wasn't a daily problem. But now, Hayes said, the coke was in control. And what Hayes claimed to me about the seriousness of Clinton's cocaine habit, was confirmed both by a White House source and by personnel at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Clinton was doing "five plus" lines of coke a day. That simply meant that five lines was the *minimum* usage.

And it was Hayes and an associated group of computer hackers calling themselves the "Fifth Column" that was providing much of the financial and banking evidence that Kenneth Starr needed to nail Bill Clinton to the wall. This included downloading the entire White House "Big Brother" data base (WHODB), complete with its 2045 FBI files. (The Lippo computer was also connected to the Big Brother system. Does this imply the Lippo computer was also downloaded? I would advise Mr. James Riady to choose sides carefully.)

Then Dick Morris resigned and began cooperating with the Special Prosecutor. Clinton was panicked. Dick Morris knew more about Clinton's illegal financial affairs than anyone since Vince Foster (who had conveniently died). Clinton wanted to meet again with Hayes to discuss things. They agreed to a time and place. But then Clinton cancelled at the last minute, and sent a jet to pick up Hayes to take him to the new rendezvous location. Hayes refused to board the plane.

They finally met at an airstrip in Kentucky. Clinton had an entourage that included Leon Panetta and George Stephanopolous. Other witnesses to this meeting include the Air Force Major who tried to intercept Hayes as he approached the Presidential jet, and the member of the Kentucky State Police who acted as Hayes' bodyguard. Hayes and Clinton had a private conversation in a motel room near the airfield. Hayes began by presenting Clinton with a copy of one of my Internet posts and an article from Barron's ("Federal agency attacked as dispenser of corporate welfare," by Jim McTague, September 16, 1996). The latter article gave context to a lot of computer-generated information.

"Clinton's face turned whiter the more he read," according to Hayes. Their actual conversation is confidential. But one incident that happened afterwards is not.

A FEMA group showed up to talk to Hayes. Clinton recognized them. "Did you tell them you were going to be here?" Clinton asked.

"No," Hayes replied.

"Do you talk to them?"

"Daily."

"How serious are they?" Clinton wanted to know.

"Deadly."

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton had got it into her head that the Clinton's problems could be made to disappear. First of all, Dick Morris — like Vince Foster — knew too much. She had conversations with an obscure group at the National Security Agency known as I3. She discussed details of a plan to murder Dick Morris. They also planned, provided the Dick Morris hit was successful, the assassination of Chuck Hayes. But word got out about the I3 plans. The men were arrested and interrogated.

Hillary's next action (see "The Dickheads Are Getting Desperate") was to send sixteen FBI and Secret Service personnel down to Kentucky to make inquiries whether there was "some way to get to that son-of-a-bitch," meaning Chuck Hayes.

And, ultimately, they found the ammunition they needed:

1) A local U.S. attorney who was representing the Justice Department in its attempt to quash all evidence with respect to the theft of the PROMIS software;

2) Hayes' ex-wife and one of his sons, who were involved with Hayes in an inheritance dispute; and

3) A lying FBI, eager to deflect attention from Fifth Column evidence of FBI involvement in drug-dealing.

(To Be Continued)

October 30, 1996

Web Page: http://www.aci.net/kalliste/

5

------------------------------

Date: Fri Nov 01, 1996 9:12 am CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton II (fwd)

*caveat lector*. This means, "reader beware." In other words, it is up to the reader to form her/his own judgments as to the following.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 31 Oct 1996 22:12:54 -0500 (EST)

From: KALLISTE@delphi.com

Subject: Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton II

Chuck Hayes Versus Bill Clinton II

by J. Orlin Grabbe

"Being the FBI apparently means never having to say you are sorry."

— The Washington Times, October 30, 1996

"What do you say to a hero-turned-bombing-suspect you carelessly and recklessly linked to the Olympic bombing in Atlanta this summer — a man who has seen his reputation ruined from coast to coast and dawn to dusk in newspapers, magazines and on the airwaves, and for three months running has been, in effect, a prisoner in his own home?

"Oops? Sorry? It was a bureaucratic snafu?

"Not if you're the FBI. In that case you say, 'Unfortunately, criminal investigations often intrude upon the lives of private citizens like Mr. [Richard] Jewell and his mother' " ("The Richard Jewell treatment," The Washington Times, October 30, 1996).

It's not just that the FBI can't say they're sorry. They're in the business of creating suspects and victims, in adherence to a legal Say's Law: *The supply of law enforcement creates its own demand*. FBI agents "used a ploy to try to get Jewell to waive his constitutional right to have a lawyer present while he was being questioned. . . . The agents told Jewell that he was being questioned in a mock setting in connection with a FBI training film about how to interrogate a witness. In the course of the discussion, he was asked to pretend to give up his rights by signing a waiver form" ("FBI's Interview in Bombing Investigated by Justice Dept.," The New York Times, October 30, 1996).

This is the same FBI that killed Randy Weaver's family at Ruby Ridge. Afterward, a high-ranking official, E. Michael Kahoe, destroyed an internal critique of the FBI's performance in the episode.

This is the same FBI whose undercover agent made an illegal interstate phone call from Alabama to Chuck Hayes in Kentucky on September 10, 1996, to discuss the killing of John Anthony Hayes, according to the affidavit of another FBI agent (Affidavit of David R. Keller, October 22, 1996). Such a phone call is in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1958. But being the FBI means you are allowed to break the law. Subsequently, the Department of Justice charged Hayes with causing this unidentified, uncover FBI agent to use the telephone in interstate commerce in violation of Title 18, Section 1958.

Now if I pick up the telephone and call U.S. Attorney (and identity expert) Joseph Famularo, it is — of course — quite clear that Joseph Famularo made me do it. "Mr. Famularo, got anyone you would like me to kill for $100?" So there. Can we arrest Mr. Famularo on the spot? The thug (and identity expert) is clearly in violation of Title 18, Section 1958.

This is the same FBI that gassed and burned men, women, and children at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

Of course the FBI does face a certain problem in Kentucky. It is not well-liked. For example, the Washington, D.C. FBI office sent out two cars that were specially equipped to vector in on a ground-to-satellite signal said to be emanating from time to time from an unidentified roving truck. One of these cars was driving down the freeway and mysteriously caught fire. The driver of the other car went into a restaurant and returned to find a bobcat in his vehicle. The bobcat had ripped out the interior and electrical wiring, and shit on the remains. (Apparently even animals don't like the FBI in Kentucky.) While the agent peered at the bobcat through the car window, a lady from the local humane society showed up and threatened to have him arrested for having a wild animal in his car. (The bobcat, meanwhile, popped out the back windshield and ran away into the woods.) The car was towed away to a locked garage.

But the FBI would like to blame its problems on Chuck Hayes. It has been gunning for Hayes for a long time. It was Chuck Hayes who essentially ran Louis Freeh out of a high-level intelligence meeting convened to discuss the downing of TWA 800. The meeting was being conducted by an explosive expert and friend of Hayes. Freeh kept interrupting with unconstructive political statements — asserting authority before evidence. The altercation ended with Freeh being dragged out of the meeting.

No, Louis Freeh doesn't like Chuck Hayes. This is the same Louis Freeh whose FBI uploaded 2045 of its files into the White House "Big Brother" computer system, for political use by the White House. And it was Freeh's nemesis, Chuck Hayes, who testified about the 2045 files to a closed and secret committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, held without staff participation, but with an audience of eight U.S. senators.

This is the same FBI who aided their informant Emad Salem in constructing the bomb that blew up at the World Trade Center in New York City on February 26, 1993 (combined report by Paul DeRienzo, Frank Morales and Chris Flash, "Who Bombed the World Trade Center?" The Shadow, Oct. 1994).

This is the same FBI that is an unchartered organization — one never authorized by Congress. Thus FBI agents are simply Justice Department employees, illegally receiving benefits, illegally receiving pensions, and illegally carrying weapons. And it is not a crime to lie to the Department of Justice. If your client is in jail for lying to the FBI, I can put you in touch with the proper attorney who has a proven record in obtaining the release of such clients.

This is the same FBI whose head, Louis Freeh, was terminated by the agency's payroll computer in Oklahoma on the basis that the FBI was not a chartered organization. After all, we all know that FBI files are secure and sacred, so the computer could not lie, could it? But Louis Freeh seemed to hold Chuck Hayes responsible for the incident. How could this be so, when official court records have declared that Chuck Hayes is computer illiterate? No, Louis Freeh must be blaming Charles Hayes out of pure spite.

This is the same FBI that rushed to do the bidding of the White House in the Travelgate firings, doing criminal investigations of people who had just been unjustifiably terminated to make room for the friends of Bill and Hillary.

This is the same FBI whose agent David R. Keller writes as follows:

"I, David R. Keller, hereinafter referred to as Affiant, after having been duly sworn, states as follows:

"1. That I am a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), having been so employed since July 19, 1971. . . .

"2. On or about September 6, 1996, the Affiant learned from the FBI Office in Birmingham, Alabama, that Charles Hayes, who resides in Nancy, Kentucky, at the Beckett Motel, was wanting to hire a hit man to kill an individual named John Anthony Hayes who resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

"3. Affiant is aware that on September 10, 1996, an Undercover Agent (UCA) of the FBI, acting in an undercover capacity, made a recorded telephone call from the State of Alabama to Hayes, in Nancy, Kentucky, at telephone number [omitted].

"During this conversation, Hayes told the UCA that he (Hayes) had been expecting a call and that the UCA may be able to help him. Hayes stated that he need it done as soon as possible and agreed to send the UCA a photograph of the victim. Hayes furnished descriptive information and background of the victim.

"4. Affiant is aware that on October 4, 1996, a letter was received at the post office in Birmingham, Alabama, with a return address of P.O. Box 185, Nancy, Kentucky, and appeared to have been postmarked 9/11/96. The letter contained a photograph of the intended victim, John Anthony Hayes, and documents containing background information on Hayes including John Anthony Hayes' address and the vehicles owned by John Anthony Hayes." (Affidavit of David R. Keller, October 22, 1996).

I find this chain of supposed events remarkable. First of all, the FBI affirms its undercover agent violated U.S. law by making an interstate phone call volunteering to kill someone. Then this admittedly illegal phone call is "backed up" by incriminating evidence that arrives via the speedy U.S. Post Office only 23 days later — with Hayes' return address on it!

Well, that proves everything. If the letter had Chuck Hayes' return address on it, Chuck must have send the documents. And I'm sure looking forward to hearing those tape recordings containing the word "victim".

In the meantime, I hope no one sends out any incriminating documents with David R. Keller's return address on them. Or Joseph Famularo's.

(To Be Continued)

October 31, 1996

Web Page: http://www.aci.net/kalliste/

------------------------------

Date: Sun Nov 03, 1996 8:25 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@duracef.shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 58

The following is brought to you thanks, in part, to the kind assistance of CyberNews and the fine folks at Cornell University.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 58

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

CHALMER "CHUCK" HAYES: MYSTERY MAN

==================================

The House Select Committee's final report on its investigation of the assassination Dr. Martin Luther King describes FBI conduct toward the slain civil rights leader as "morally reprehensible, illegal, felonious, and unconstitutional." Subsequently the word was that a "new" FBI, no longer like its former self, had arrived and we could all relax. Yet the reports we've been hearing lately on this federal busybody force belie the claim of "modernity" — whatever that's supposed to mean.

Does "new" and "modern" equal "better" when it comes to the FBI? Not so. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's "new" face is no different than its "old" face — except that its agents are now wearing nylon windbreakers bearing brazen and unashamed "FBI" lettering on the back. It's still the same bunch that "investigated" the JFK assassination; they have not changed their ways. Waco, Ruby Ridge, Malcolm X's daughter, Richard Jewell: these federal boys and girls, like Bill Clinton, just "do as they please."

I know that Chalmer "Chuck" Hayes is an "ex"-CIA agent and many may figure, "Who cares what happens to CIA people?" But the point is that, like at Waco, all citizens, no matter how unsavory they might seem, are entitled to equal protection under the law. The American Civil Liberties Union understood this principle when, in the late 1970s, they defended the right of Nazi swine to march in Skokie, Illinois.

Chuck Hayes, says local Kentucky newspaper the "Commonwealth Journal," has been charged in a "murder for hire" scheme. This charge is based on the FBI's claim that one of their agents, working undercover, phoned Hayes and contracted to "scare, hurt," or murder Hayes's son in return for $100. Hayes, at last report, is being held without bond. His location is not known.

According to an anonymous fax I received today (November 3, 1996), the charge against Hayes is false and is a maneuver by the Clintons, Janet Reno, and FBI Director Louis Freeh against Hayes "in an attempt to silence him and stop his investigation for Ken Starr." What is more, adds the author of the anonymous fax, "the delay in making the existing indictments from being made public is only delaying the inevitable until after the election."

A preliminary check with one of my sources, an individual whom I have code-named "Mr. Mercedes," leads me to believe that the author of the anonymous fax is no lightweight in his access to inside information.

The anonymous fax goes on to warn: "Welcome to Watergate II, you sorry excuses for journalists. Sit back and watch the show unfold with FEMA declaring a national emergency and voiding the corrupt election of a criminal..." He adds that, "the Clintons know their co-presidency is soon to collapse and they, along with their cronies, are all heading to jail..."

(Personally I am thinking lately, "Hey, come to think of it, I'm poor. So why should I care if Clinton gets in and taxes a bunch of rich dudes?" Yet beyond economics it's a basic question of right and wrong: no good can come from having a crook as President, even if he is my crook.)

So not to get political (vote, or don't vote, for who you please), but Charles Hayes, no matter what his past associations, is a U.S. citizen with rights such as *habeas corpus*. No matter one's personal opinion of him, the principle comes first: FBI and the justice system has and does break the law it is supposedly meant to serve. What is happening to Chuck Hayes is an outrage, especially considering he is associated with an unpopular, fringe group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------