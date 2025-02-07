NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Did you ever think of having your own country? Consider the advantages. No export controls. You could manufacture your own armaments. Do biological warfare research. Even build casinos. Hey, do whatever you wanted!

You could also avoid those pesky ITAR restrictions. Cryptology software is classified as a munitions by the U.S. State Department. This designation is found in the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. So software products that use cryptography can't be exported without State Department permission. (The State Department, however, turns all such decisions over to the National Security Agency [NSA].)

For convenience, locate your country in the middle of California. And run an interstate freeway right through it! Say Interstate 10, which goes from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

A dream? No, consider it done. It's called the Cabazon Indian nation, located near Indio, California. This little nation of two dozen individuals is very entrepreneurial. They've set up the Cabazon Arms Corporation, the Cabazon Security Corporation, the Cabazon Trading Company, the Cabazon Gas & Oil Corporation — lots of interesting companies come and go in this nation.

Maybe you could make a deal with them, and set up your own ventures! But you'll find someone got there ahead of you. Namely, a private security firm called Wackenhut. Wackenhut is a funny outfit. Among other things, it provides security to nuclear installations and to U.S. military bases, jobs previously held by the U.S. Marine Corps.. And its officers have included an amazing number of ex-CIA or NSA people. Bill Casey was an outside counsel to Cabazon. Admiral Stansfield Turner, whose Saturday Night massacre in 1977 provided Wackenhut with a number of ex-CIA employees, has served on the Board of Directors, as has ex-Defense Secretary Frank Carlucci. One Vice President of Wackenhut, Robert Chasen, had been CIA head of station and Vice President of ITT during the time of Allende.

Have these people, too, considered the advantages of having their own country? Yes, it seems they have. They seem to have taken over the Cabazon Indian nation. And they don't want any competition from you, thank you.

But the corporate rulers are very good to this little tribe. They've put everyone in a medical and drug treatment program! And they are very strict about seeing that each person shows up regularly to take their medicine!

It was at the Cabazon Indian nation that modifications were first made to the PROMIS software for installation of a surreptitious surveillance mechanism. (Another modification would take place in Little Rock, Arkansas, to tailor the PROMIS software for use by banks.)

The modifications were made by a guy called Michael Riconosciuto. Riconosciuto was a bright guy who, at age 16, showed up at Stanford's Cooper Vapor Laser Laboratory, having built his own argon laser. His family were friends of Richard Nixon. Riconosciuto became an expert on explosives and software. In an affidavit he states:

"1. During the early 1980's, I served as the Director of Research for a joint venture between the Wackenhut Corporation of Coral Gables, Florida, and the Cabazon Band of Indians in Indio, California. The joint venture was located on the Cabazon reservation. . . .

"3. The Cabazon Band of Indians are a sovereign nation. The sovereign immunity that is accorded the Cabazons as a consequence of this fact made it feasible to pursue on the reservation the development and/or manufacture of materials whose development or manufacture would be subject to stringent controls off the reservation. As a minority group, the Cabazon Indians also provided the Wackenhut Corporation with an enhanced ability to obtain federal contracts through the 8A Set Aside Program, and in connection with Government-owned contractor-operated (GOCO) facilities. . . .

"6. Among the frequent visitors to the Wackenhut-Cabazon joint venture were Peter Videnieks of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and a close associate of Videnieks by the name of Earl W. Brian. Brian is a private businessman who lives in Maryland and who has maintained close business ties with the U.S. intelligence community for many years. . . .

"7. In connection with my work for Wackenhut, I engaged in some software development and modification work in 1983 and 1984 on the proprietary PROMIS computer software product. The copy of PROMIS on which I worked came from the Department of Justice. Earl W. Brian made it available to me through Wackenhut after acquiring it from Peter Videnieks, who was then a Department of Justice contracting official with responsibility for the PROMIS software. I performed the modifications to PROMIS in Indio, California; Silver Spring, Maryland; and Miami, Florida. . . .

"8. The purpose of the PROMIS software modifications that I made in 1983 and 1984 was to support a plan for the implementation of PROMIS in law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide. Earl W. Brian was spearheading the plan for this worldwide use of the PROMIS computer software. . . .

"11. In February 1991, I had a telephone conversation with Peter Videnieks, then still employed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Videnieks attempted during this telephone conversation to persuade me not to cooperate with an independent investigation of the government's piracy of INSLAW's proprietary PROMIS software being conducted by the Committee on the Judiciary of the U.S. House of Representatives. . . .

"13. Videnieks also outlined specific punishments that I could expect to receive from the U.S. Department of Justice if I cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee's investigation." (Affidavit of Michael J. Riconosciuto, March 21, 1991.)

Michael Riconosciuto's ties to the National Security Agency are illustrated in the testimony of Robert Nichols:

"Robert Nichols told . . . about an incident in the early 1980's when a colonel from the NSA Headquarters at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, allegedly flew out to the Cabazon Reservation for the day for the single purpose of assuring that FBI agents, investigating a triple homicide of the Vice Chairman of the Cabazon Tribe and two associates, did not attempt to probe the classified U.S. government work being performed under the auspices of the Wackenhut-Cabazon Joint Venture.

"Robert Nichols also told . . . about having accompanied Michael Riconosciuto on a visit to a classified NSA contractor facility in the Silicon Valley and to have observed Riconosciuto's apparently unrestricted and unescorted access to both the contractor's employees and to offices within the contractor facility that were prominently marked as off-limits to any unescorted visitors.

"Robert Nichols also told . . . about frequent alleged telephone conversations at the Wackenhut-Cabazon Joint Venture between Michael Riconosciuto and Bobby Inman. Bobby Inman served in the early 1980's consecutively as Director of the National Security Agency and Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency" ("Inslaw's Analysis and Rebuttal of the Bua Report, Memorandum in Response to the March 1993 Report of Special Counsel Nicholas J. Bua to the Attorney General of the United States Responding to the Allegations of INSLAW, Inc." — hereafter *Bua Rebuttal*).

The modified software was marketed around the world by Earl Brian, one-time owner of Financial News Network (sold to NBC), UPI, and the Hadron Corporation. Brian was a friend of Ronald Reagan's Attorney General Ed Meese:

According to Ari Ben-Menasche, Brian marketed the PROMIS software to Israel in conjunction with Robert McFarlane, Reagan's National Security Advisor:

"3. In 1982, the Israeli Prime Minister's Anti-Terrorism Advisor was Mr. Rafael Eitan.

"4. In a meeting that took place in December 1982 in Mr. Eitan's office in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, Mr. Eitan told me that he had received earlier that year in the United States, from Mr. Earl W. Brian and Mr. Robert McFarlane, PROMIS computer software for the limited use of the IDF's Signals Intelligence Unit for intelligence purposes only. Mr. Eitan stated on this occasion, and on earlier occasions as well, that he had special relationships with both Mr. Brian and Mr. McFarlane." (Affidavit of Ari Ben-Menashe, March 21, 1991).

According to Richard Babayan, Brian also made a sales presentation (and later sale) to Iraq, in conjunction with Richard Secord:

"2. . . . I attended a meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, in October or November, 1987, with Mr. Abu Mohammed of Entezamat, an intelligence and security organ of the Government of Iraq. Mr. Abu Mohammed is a senior ranking official of Entezamat and a person with whom I had had extensive dealings over the previous three years

"3. During the aforementioned meeting with Mr. Abu Mohammed, I was informed that Dr. Earl W. Brian of the United States had recently completed a sales presentation to the Government of Iraq regarding the PROMIS computer software. Furthermore, it is my understanding that others present at Dr. Brian's PROMIS sales presentation were General Richard Secord, of the United States, and Mr. Abu Mohammed.

"4. In early to mid-1988, in the course of subsequent visits to Baghdad, Iraq, I was informed that Dr. Earl W. Brian had, in fact, provided the PROMIS computer software to the Government of Iraq through a transaction that took place under the umbrella of Mr. Sarkis Saghanalian, an individual who has had extensive business dealings with the Government of Iraq since the late 1970's in the fields of military hardware and software.” (Affidavit of Richard H. Babayan, March 22, 1991.)

The sale of the PROMIS software was the one of the principal topics that Danny Casolaro was investigating at the time of his death either late Friday, August 9, or early Saturday, August 10, 1991. On Saturday around noon he was found dead in his room, Room 517, at the Sheraton Martinsburg Inn in Virginia.

According to an affidavit signed by a friend of Casalaro on March 15, 1994 (hereafter *F Affidavit*), Casolaro had documents received from an NSA employee named Alan Standorf that were classified "top secret" and "SCI".

SCI, or Sensitive Compartmented Information, is a more restrictive classification than Top Secret. "Sensitive Compartmented Information is data about sophisticated technical systems for collecting intelligence and information collected by those systems" (NFIB Security Committee, "Sensitive Compartmented Information: Characteristics and Security Requirements," June 1984).

"The systems that generate SCI are imaging and signals intelligence satellites; aircraft such as the U-2 and RC-135; submarines involved in Special Navy reconnaissance missions; and ground stations involved in the interception of foreign signals. Information about imaging and signals intelligence satellites also falls into the SCI category" (Jeffrey T. Richelson, *The U.S. Intelligence Community*, Westview Press, 1995).

By its nature SCI-type information could reveal the characteristics of the systems that collect the information, which makes such these systems vulnerable to countermeasures. Countermeasures could destroy the ability to collect this type of information in the first place. Or the mechanism, once known to the other side, could be used by the other side to feed disinformation into the collected data.

One variety of SCI information is produced by the Defense Mapping Agency:

". . . 80 percent of DMA's [the Defense Mapping Agency's] 9,500 employees hold Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) clearances. SCI data is employed in producing the data that allow the targeting of cruise missiles by Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM). Such data are also required for precise specification of target location in the Single Integrated Operational Plan (SIOP) and for accurate targeting of U.S. warheads" (Richelson).

Another variety may be found at the NSA:

"The NSA's COMSEC responsibilities also include ensuring communications security for strategic weapons systems such as the Minuteman missile so as to prevent unauthorized intrusion, interference, or jamming. In addition, the NSA is responsible for developing the codes by which the President must identify himself in order to authorize a nuclear strike" (Richelson).

Casolaro had other documents related to BCCI and the sale of PROMIS, according to the *F Affidavit*:

— Casolaro had documents proving that the PROMIS software was modified by Michael Riconosciuto.

— Casolaro had copies of wire transfers of money from accounts held at the World Bank and BCCI and paid to Earl Brian at shell companies in the Cayman Islands and Switzerland.

— Casolaro had copies of checks drawn on BCCI accounts and paid to shell accounts held by Richard Secord and Earl Brian.

— Casolaro had copies of documents of arms, gold, and software shipments cleared for export by Peter Videnieks at U.S. Customs.

— Casolaro had a document that Casolaro alleged showed the involvement of Bobby Inman and Robert McFarlane in the sale of PROMIS to Israel.

— Casolaro had meetings in Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania with a number of individuals of Arabic origin, including Iman Mashhad.

— Casolaro had documents showing shipments to and from Pakistan by air that were approved by William Casey, and related documents with notes from Peter Videnieks.

— Casolaro had documents related to "First American Bankshares" [Financial General Bankshares = First American ?] showing monies paid to officials in Justice and Treasury.

On August 9, the last day of his life, Danny Casolaro said he had arranged a meeting with Peter Videnieks and Robert Altman to trade them documents for further documents regarding the sale of the modified PROMIS software. (Robert Altman — see Part X in this series — has served as an attorney to Bert Lance, and as the president of BCCI-controlled First American.)

Casolaro picked up two packages of documents he had given to a friend for safe-keeping. The exchange was to take place at a meeting said to have been arranged by a covert intelligence operative of the U.S. Army Special Forces named Joseph Cuellar.

"Danny had told me that meeting had been arranged by Joseph Cuellar. That he was to meet with someone from Sen. Byrds office and from the I.R.S., plus Peter Videnieks and Robert Altman. He was to exchange some documents that was to their interest in order to get more info on Promis. He had told me that Altman only agreed after he was told papers would be sent to Robert Morgenthau" (*F Affidavit*)

Some background on Casolaro's relationship with Joseph Cuellar is detailed in the *Bua Rebuttal*:

"Casolaro also told the Hamiltons [Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hamilton of INSLAW] about a series of meetings he had had during the final months of his life with a covert intelligence operative of the U.S. Army Special Forces whose name is Joseph Cuellar. According to Casolaro, Cuellar, during a purportedly chance encounter at Casolaro's neighborhood pub in mid-July 1991, asked Casolaro what line of work he was in and, upon hearing Casolaro describe his journalistic investigation of the INSLAW case, asserted that he knew all about INSLAW because Peter Videnieks was one of his closest friends. According to Casolaro, Cuellar also stated that his ex-wife worked for Ms. Barbara Videnieks in Senator Byrd's office. Casolaro told the Hamiltons that Cuellar had later persuaded Peter Videnieks to meet Casolaro and discuss the INSLAW case with him." (*Bua Rebuttal*)

The next day after picking up two packages of documents for the meeting with Videniecks and Altman, Danny Casolaro was found dead in his hotel room at the Sheraton. Several days later a friend of Casolaro's who had attended two meetings between Casolaro and Cuellar received a phone call from Cuellar:

"Lynn Knowles, a friend of Casolaro's, attended at least two of the meetings between Casolaro and Cuellar . . . [Lynn Knowles said] that she and Cuellar had spoken by telephone several days after Casolaro's death and that Cuellar said the following to Knowles, in words or substance:

'What Danny Casolaro was investigating is a business. If you don't want to end up like Danny or like the journalist [Anson Ng] who died a horrific death in Guatemala, you'll stay out of this. Anyone who asks too many questions will end up dead.'" (*Bua Rebuttal*)

Well, I don't want to ask too many questions myself, Mr. Cuellar, so I'll ask just this one: Did you, in conspiracy with Peter Videnieks and Robert Altman, murder Danny Casolaro?

[To be continued]

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995

CONSPIRACY AT THE WASHINGTON POST

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has been accused of 'conspiracy theorism' over the death of the White House aide, Vincent Foster. Keeping silent, he says, is even worse.

==========================================================================

FROM: The Electronic Telegraph (TM) Mon. 10 July 1995

==========================================================================

MY STRAITJACKET is buckled tight. The foam is wiped off my mouth. A bottle of sedatives sits at hand. I am cool, calm and ready to answer on behalf of all "conspiracy theorists". And I say to the powers of the Washington Post: "J'accuse."

Last week the Washington Post attacked the Sunday Telegraph in a front-page article on the "Foster conspiracy theorists". It was an unflattering piece on the tiny band of critics who have raised questions about what is increasingly looking like the cover-up of the 1993 death of Vincent Foster.

In normal circumstances it would be inappropriate to dispute this, but weighty matters are in the balance here and the Washington Post has quasi-monopoly power — a duopoly, perhaps, shared with the New York Times — in setting the political agenda for the entire American media. Foster, the deputy White House counsel, was the highest-ranking official to die in violent circumstances since President Kennedy. He was also the intimate friend of both Bill and Hillary Clinton and looked after their personal finances at the White House. The decision by the Washington Post to run such a piece at this late stage — in the face of overwhelming suspicions of foul play — comes perilously close to complicity in a cover-up.

The argument has nothing to do with ideology. The Washington Post ceased to be a newspaper of liberal activism a long time ago, if it ever really was. "Its anti-establishment image is one of the most absurd myths in journalism today," said Jeff Cohen, from Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting in New York, a liberal group that monitors the Post closely and accuses it of an incestuous relationship with the governing elite. "It has been an instrument of state power for many years."

The question is whether the Washington Post is sitting on the stories that really matter.

The team that led the fight against the Nixon Administration and turned the Post into the most fashionable newspaper in the world is mostly gone. Kay Graham, the Queen Bee, retired in 1991 after 28 years in charge of the family heirloom. Ben Bradlee, immortalized in All The President's Men as the swashbuckling and incorruptible captain of Watergate, is now a semi-detached editor at large. Both, incidentally, have regrets about their role in the great regicide. Neither want to see the same thing happen again in their lifetime. There is talent, still. The coverage of the US occupation of Haiti, by Douglas Farah, has been outstanding. The editorial pages have the finest mix in the business. The Style section is beautifully written. But the question is whether the Washington Post is sitting on the stories that really matter, just as the Mexican daily, El Excelsior, a vibrant and authentic newspaper to the untutored eye, serves — wittingly or unwittingly — as a mouthpiece and a subtle tool of disinformation for the ruling regime.

Allegations of drug use, sexual shenanigans and misuse of state resources were there for the plucking during Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992. Yet the Post's inquiries only skimmed the surface of the charges. Admittedly, it is hard to get people to talk about these things in Arkansas. But not that hard. The Post has subsequently refused to make amends. Instead, it has insisted on ever-higher standards of "proof" or, alternatively, down-played the importance of the accusations.

Take the case of Paula Jones, who accused Clinton of sexual harassment when he was Governor of Arkansas. In early 1994 the Washington Post was given exclusive access to Jones and to other witnesses who could corroborate parts of her story. The newspaper went through her background with a tooth-comb. Weeks went by. The lead reporter, Mike Isikoff, found her claims to be credible and wanted to run the story. The editors refused. In the end there was a shouting match in the newsroom between Isikoff and the national editor, Fred Barbash. Isikoff was suspended for two weeks and later left the newspaper. The Post never ran the original story. I emphasize this point because the paper is now trying to claim that it was just waiting for the appropriate moment. The Post was overtaken by events. Paula and Steve Jones were so disgusted by the failure of the paper to publish that they decided to file a sexual harassment suit against the President, forcing the issue into the news pages.

Failure to report the news is one thing. Active disinformation is another.

It is worth noting too that the Washington Post ignored the series of well-researched pieces by the American Spectator alleging that Bill Clinton used Arkansas state troopers to solicit women on a routine basis, and then played rough to silence leaks. One might choose to treat that as unimportant. A private matter. Beneath the Post. But what about the story of gun-running and drug-smuggling through the Mena airport in Arkansas in the 1980s? As reported by The Sunday Telegraph in January, the managing editor, Robert Kaiser, intervened at the last moment to spike a story by Sally Denton and Roger Morris that was backed by an archive of 2,000 documents. The story had been cleared by the lawyers. It was typeset and ready to go to the printers. Since then there have been fresh developments in this story. Sworn testimony taken from a court case in Arkansas has linked Bill Clinton directly to this cloak-and-dagger operation, which has possible ties to US intelligence. Not a word about these depositions has been written in the Washington Post.

But failure to report the news is one thing. Active disinformation is another. Last week's article in the Post insinuated that The Telegraph had fabricated a story about clandestine trips to Switzerland by Vince Foster. The author, Susan Schmidt, who is the Post's full-time reporter on Whitewater, said that sources "with access to Foster's American Express receipts say they show no purchase of airline tickets to Switzerland". But when confronted, she admitted that her sources did not in fact have access to information — that The Telegraph did have — about the two flights Foster made to Geneva in 1991 and 1992. Furthermore, she had no credit card numbers and she did not know which of Foster's American Express cards may have been involved. Nor did she have any records from the airlines. "These records are closely guarded," she said, by way of explanation. You bet they are, and Ms Schmidt failed to get them. The only information she had, it turns out, referred to a single purchase in July 1993 conducted through the White House travel office. We would surmise that her "sources" (plural) are in the Clinton White House. We rest our case.

Is the newspaper that broke Watergate now, intentionally or not, aiding and abetting a cover-up a generation later?

Ms Schmidt called me before she wrote her piece and asked what I thought about some of the wild allegations being made that Vince Foster had ties to Israeli intelligence and was under investigation by the CIA for espionage.

I told her that it sounded pretty far-fetched and was not consistent with what I knew about Foster. She ignored this. In her article she implied that The Telegraph was advancing such claims. But this, broadly, is the method that has been deployed by the Washington Post to muddy the waters and discredit anybody who has been asking legitimate questions about the death of Foster. Is the newspaper that broke Watergate now, intentionally or not, aiding and abetting a cover-up a generation later? As for key developments in the Foster case over the past few months, the Post has been silent. It failed to report that Miquel Rodriguez, the lead prosecutor looking into the death, had resigned in March because the highly politicized investigation was being obstructed. It does not seem to be aware of enhanced photographs showing that the gun found in Foster's hand was moved around after his death, and that Foster had a wound on his neck that the authorities had tried to cover up. Ms Schmidt, however, says that the Post is doing a terrific job. "The Washington Post has broken every story about Whitewater," she said. "At least every story that's been true."

Electronic Telegraph is a Registered Service Mark of The Telegraph plc

Date: Tue Aug 08, 1995

Oh, Alright:

Here it comes. Enjoy.

> One of these decades perhaps someone will offer full Internet connections for those of us who refuse to live in a yahoo feedlot. Meanwhile, ....

> And no, I don't use PGP. That's the 2 key system that relies on the NSS* not having a big enuff computer to factor some huge number, right? And, incidentally, that the program isn't boobytrapped.

Do you have reason to think it is?

> Anyway, I've never before had any reason to need PGP. I wrote my own encryption program (Doktor Krypton), which I KNOW has not been compromised.

May I see it, and are you familiar with the Cypherpunks, and are *they* familiar with your work?

> In any event, I can't think of any reason why I would not want to send my postal address in cleartext. This information is available from hundreds of public sources. You can even get the ICBM coordinates of my house. Clue me as to why I should hide this.

Oh alright. I'm just a paranoid son-of-a-gun at wee hours of the morn. Here it is.

Jim Ray, Apt. A-101

1150 Madruga Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33146

> Now sending a letter from someone who is being "mail cover"ed is another story.

HEY! How do we know we aren't both getting this kind of "attention"?

> David P Beiter byter@mcimail.com

> Geochemist

> CAVE, Inc

> Monticello, KY 42633-8809 USA {NSS}

> [ BCI ]

> 606/376-3137 NSS#9523

> Consulting Alethiologists & Venture Eschatologists

KEWL! I like caves. Do you have ideas on how we can attract bats to bat-houses?

> Then they came for the Branch Davidians, but I was quiet because I was not a Branch Davidian.

Wanna see what Gerry Spence wrote on Randy Weaver case?

JMR

Date: Wed, 09 Aug 1995

OK, I couldn't resist anymore after yesterday's barrage. [HEY! At least it's in English, and I sent it only once!] South Floridians interested in cryptography and PGP issues are going to have a face to face meeting this Saturday at:

The Riverwalk Brewery

111 SW 2nd Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

(305) 764-8448

This meeting is primarily about codemaking, and only indirectly concerns the LP, but interested folks should e-mail me.

JMR

Forwarded From: KALLISTE@delphi.com by liberty@gate.net

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XV

by J. Orlin Grabbe

The world of money laundering is a difficult one. What are you going to do when your wire transfers to the Caribbean and other offshore centers won't go through? What are you going to do when one-third (as of August 8, 1995) of certain government computers are down with a virus? Or is it a worm? Or an octopus?

Did the NSA, in its zeal to modify the PROMIS software to spy on banking and other transactions, create a massive security hole in computer systems sending wire transfers?

Well, I do hear it is a nice time to go vacationing in the islands, even for day trips! Perhaps FinCEN could relocate to Havana?

[Note to Julie Franklin: Over here in Reno, we're always last to get the news. Well, I'm a taxpayer. *Please* put me on your list. In the future please fax all computer disconnect info to 702-829-0852. Thanks.]

Which brings us to the subject of Ed Meese. At the end of Reagan's second term as governor of California, Meese needed a new job. He worked at Rohr Industries for a while. But it didn't suit him, so *Richard Mellon Scaife* set up the San Diego Center for Criminal Justice on condition that Ed Meese be its Director, a post Meese held 1977-1980.

Later, after Ed Meese became Attorney General of the U.S. and the the people-tracking PROMIS software was stolen by the U.S. Justice Department using (according to a federal bankruptcy judge) "trickery, deceit, and fraud", Ed Meese's friend Earl Brian — then owner of Financial News Network, UPI, and Hadron corporation — proceeded to market the software all over the world, as well as to U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

One agency that acquired the software was FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which proceeded to create a data base of political dissidents to be rounded up in event of a national emergency. (Like any information, once collected it found multiple uses.) This data base was called MAINCORE, and the FEMA MAINCORE system was operated out of the basement of a building in Culpeper, VA.

Journalist Danny Casolaro, with the help of Alan Standorf, was able to get printouts of this totalitarian application of the PROMIS software just prior to his demise. (When a member of congress attempted to question Oliver North about the FEMA MAINCORE data base, he was rudely shouted down by the chairman of the investigative committee.)

Another agency that put the software to use was the Wackenhut Corporation. It used the enhanced PROMIS to keep track of critics of the nuclear industry, an area in which *Richard Mellon Scaife* has a vested financial interest.

Now Mellon bank in Pittsburgh finds itself embroiled in very serious money laundering charges.

Do these facts explain why the Little-Rock connection to the theft and modification of the PROMIS software for the purpose of spying on banking transactions is a subject carefully avoided in Scaife-sponsored political advertisements?

Is this why the Mena-drug-smuggling, Little-Rock-money-laundering operation allegedly stops with Bill Clinton?

Is this why the connection of Vince Foster both to bank spying and nuclear espionage has been carefully downplayed?

Do Scaife's investments in the "terrorism industry" have anything to do with recent media hyping of the imminent threat to the U.S. of "international" terrorism?

Scaife's exposing of the sins of the Democrats has certainly served a useful purpose. But don't think the story stops with Bill Clinton.

Perhaps the reason that Mr. Kenneth Starr's independent investigation into the Whitewater affair has gone so slowly is that Mr. Starr, in order to nail Bill Clinton, has to also nail a number of high-ranking Republicans?

Well, Mr. Starr, let the facts fall where they may. I have confidence in you. You do want to be Attorney General someday, don't you? If you can find your way to do the right thing, you'll certainly deserve the position.

Otherwise the wily hackers of the world may have to do your job for you.

Date: Sun Sep 10, 1995

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXIII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

1. Did George Bush, while President, set up a Plumbers Unit that reported directly to him?

2. Was this unit assigned to spy on the Ross Perot campaign?

3. Did one member of this unit, a former DIA banking software expert named Jim Cofield, spread some sexual information concerning Perot's daughter for political purposes?

4. Did Jim Cofield get his banking software experience through Earl "Cash" Brian — the Meese crony who marketed the stolen PROMIS software all over the world; who was recently seen in Switzerland; and who was indicted on Tuesday, September 5, in California, and charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, securities fraud, and making false statements to the SEC while an officer of Financial News Network (FNN) and United Press International (UPI) ?

5. Did another member of the Bush Plumber's Unit named Robert Goetzman (a purveyor of bugged computer hardware) claim the day of Foster's death that "we killed Foster. We did him somewhere else, but we dumped him in a queer park to send Clinton and his queer wife a message"?

6. Did Dee Dee Myers give Vince Foster a blowjob the afternoon he died?

[to be continued]

Date: Sun Sep 10, 1995

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXIV

by J. Orlin Grabbe

The question of who killed Vince Foster is less problematical than the question of who *approved* the hit. A good bit of evidence says it wasn't Bill Clinton who gave the order.

A good bit of evidence says the hit took place under emergency conditions — a spontaneous, last-minute solution when Vince Foster failed to react in expected fashion to a $286,000 attempted bribe.

A good bit of evidence says the hit was not an authorized, legally-approved government action — one that would protect the assassins under an umbrella of national security.

A good bit of evidence says the hit was done in an unprofessional fashion by people who talked too much and drank too much.

The Bush Plumbers Unit that was assigned to spy on the Perot campaign continued in existence after the election of William Jefferson Clinton to the Presidency. The Unit at various times included Robert Goetzman (FBI), Jim Cofield (DIA), "Gary" Tomlinson (CIA), Peter Stanley (FBI), Wes Thomas (CIA), Dale Helm (CIA), and Debra von Trapp (Trapp Technologies).

According to Debra von Trapp, Bob Goetzman appeared drunk on both alcohol and adrenaline when he called her in California from Washington DC., around 11 p.m. EST on the evening of July 20, 1993.

"We did him! We did him!"

"Did who?"

"Vince Foster."

"What do you mean?"

"We did him!"

"Well, where did you do him?"

"Well, we did him somewhere else, but we dumped him in a queer park to send Clinton and his queer wife a message!"

The confusion and lack of preparation on the part of the White House seems evident. Two days later, on Thursday afternoon, July 22, at a press conference, Dee Dee Myers — who was in a good position to know that Foster had *not* committed suicide — said Park Police had been there that morning looking for a suicide note. Apparently no one had thought to prepare one in advance of the hit.

Sarah McClendon has reported that Vince Foster was scheduled to meet with Bill Clinton on Wednesday, July 21. But the President's schedule is made by others, and apparently Vince Foster was lead to believe such a meeting was planned, but Bill Clinton was not aware of it. Apparently Foster was being suckered by other members of the White House.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, July 20, Foster was set up for the kill via a sexual liaison with a "blonde" whose hairs were found on Foster's clothing after his demise.

Goetzman explained to Von Trapp that Foster had "gotten entrepreneurial" in selling NSA codes to the Israelis. The use of the word "entrepreneurial" implies selling information on an *unapproved* basis. Goetzman himself, meanwhile, was selling information to the Japanese, apparently on an approved basis.

Who authorized Goetzman to make the hit? Was George Bush involved? Was Hillary Clinton involved? Were both involved? Such a coalition is not unthinkable.

It is certainly not any more improbable than the list of dinner guests at Al Gore's during the 1995 Labor Day weekend: Bill Bradley (uncertain political affiliation), Harry Reid (D-NV), Pat Schroeder (D-CO), Newt Gingrich (R-GA), and Janet Reno (Attorney General).

What do you suppose the topic of conversation was?

[to be continued]

Date: Thu Sep 21, 1995

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXVI

by J. Orlin Grabbe

1. Part One of this series reported that a copy of Jim Norman's letter to the White House — a prelude to his *Fostergate* article — was leaked by White House counsel to Mark H. Tuohey IV, head of the Washington office of the Starr investigation into events related to Whitewater, prior to the time that White House Press Secretary Michael McCurry responded to the letter.

The individual responsible for the leak was Abner Mikva.

2. "[W]as the letter leaked to Mark Tuohey by the White House because Tuohey is the White House point man for spin control with respect to any evidence 'uncovered' by the [Whitewater] investigation?" Part One asked.

Since then Mark Tuohey has resigned to join a law firm representing the Rose law firm, whose chief litigators once included Vince Foster, Hillary Clinton, and Webster Hubbell. According to the *Washington Post*, Tuohey was leaving to join the law firm of Vinson & Elkins. Kenneth Starr's ethics officer, Sam Dash, ruled there was *no conflict of interest*. Thus one can assume, then, that Tuohey was representing the Rose law firm all along.

3. Now White House counsel Abner Mikva is also said to be resigning. According to an AP report, Mikva said: "I'm running out of gas. I feel good, but this is a grueling job."

Mikva's departure (he will be with us until Halloween) has the appearance of a rat abandoning a sinking ship.

4. Mikva will be replaced by Jack Quinn, currently chief of staff for Vice-President Al Gore. Part 24 reported on Al Gore's curious dinner party over Labor Day weekend. Sometime after the dinner party there was a confrontation between Clinton and Gore, in which Gore apparently laid down some conditions for his again serving as Clinton's running mate. According to one source, the argument was over Clinton's knowledge of drug running at Mena. According to another source, the argument concerned the continuing influence of Bush appointees in the Clinton administration.

Both sources agreed the discussion was *intense*.

5. "Bill Clinton had to know what was happening at Mena," I said to one source. "He had his own intelligence service, the State Police. Nothing could happen he wouldn't know about."

"Some of the troopers who were supposed to be reporting to Bill were really reporting to Hillary," the source retorted. "They had a big fight about it."

I suppose it's *possible*. Which may help explain why in some ways the White House later appeared to operate in the disjointed fashion of right-brain, left-brain with a severed *corpus callosum*.

6. As the cover-up of the circumstances of Vince Foster's demise unravels, the enthusiasm of many of the original sharks has waned. The Mellon-inspired media wanted to get Clinton, while ensuring the story didn't bleed back to the nuclear network based in Pittsburgh, and the associated story of the arming of Iraq.

Perhaps they are also worried about the missing quantities of plutonium from facilities allegedly guarded by the Wackenhut Corporation?

7. Whitewater investigators, including perhaps the Starr investigation at first, also appeared determined to see that the financial shenanigans of Whitewater didn't reveal any financial information related to the Mena arms-for-drugs deal.

This will turn out to be increasingly difficult since a common money-laundering operation ties all these together.

Meanwhile, no one has explained what Hillary Clinton was doing on the board of directors of a cement company.

7. According to William O. Douglas, a person is defined by the checks he writes. Foster's handling the financial affairs of important individuals perhaps burdened him with the knowledge of too many felonies. Some of these may have related to payments out of Bahrain.

Clinton-backer Jackson Stephens reportedly capitalized on the $100,000 donation he made to the 1988 campaign of George Bush, as well as his friendship with George Bush, Jr., to get BCCI funding of a Harken Energy offshore project in Bahrain. (See *Common Cause Magazine*, April-June, 1992.)

Was Hillary Clinton later a recipient of funds from this project?

8. If Hillary Clinton goes back into private law practice, will she again represent Systematics (Alltel Information Services), the Little Rock software firm?

According to *The American Lawyer*, July 1992: "[Hillary] Clinton also was attracted to intellectual property litigation. 'We did not have any intellectual property expertise when she joined us,' says [Vince] Foster, who adds that Clinton got involved in this area through her work for the firm client, Systematics Inc., a company based in Little Rock that provided computer systems for financial institutions. 'She became sort of self-taught in all of this,' explains Foster. 'And you don't find a lot of intellectual property subspecialists in Arkansas. Quite frankly, the rest of us here thought of it as a foreign language.'"

9. A rumor says the White House is considering releasing the story that Foster killed himself in a private "safe house" set up so White House staffers could "let their hair down". Foster's body was then removed to Ft. Marcy Park to spare the feelings of his family, but the President wasn't aware of any of this.

This story would perhaps help explain the discrepancies at Ft. Marcy Park, as well as the blonde or brownish hairs, the carpet fibers, and the semen stains on Foster's clothes. I have not been able to confirm that the White House is actually considering releasing this story, but at any rate it won't wash (or even dry clean). At best it redefines *coitus interruptus*.

10. Any way you slice it, some people are in trouble. Isn't knowledge of an alleged felony on the part of a law enforcement official or body, which knowledge is not investigated, a felony in itself?

Consider the House Banking Committee. Assistant Staff Director Gregory Wierzynski is, like Steve Forbes (who killed Jim Norman's story on Fostergate — in apparent training to make firm, Presidential decisions), a former head of Radio Free Europe. He is also the chief investigator for Jim Leach's probe into money laundering — a probe that apparently has only one purpose: Get Bill Clinton and cover up the involvement of everyone else. But the facts don't stop with Bill Clinton.

Wierzynski has been presented with knowledge of money laundering felonies by Mellon Bank. What are he, and Jim Leach, going to do about it?

11. Personally I don't approve of the money-laundering legislation which represents an invasion of personal privacy. But the reason for the increasing stringent legislation (money laundering was made illegal in the U.S. in 1986, and the definition of "laundering" was been expanded every two years since, in 1988, 1990, 1992, and 1994) is the people who promote it and enforce it don't expect to abide by it. This includes the U.S. Treasury (FinCEN) and the Federal Reserve. A cynic might conclude the legislation is just a way of eliminating the competition.

12. The same goes for the War on (Some) Drugs, which drove up the price of illegal drugs, drove up the profit margins available to those who deal in prohibited drugs, and created a criminal subclass who profit from the prohibition. Billions of dollar in cocaine and heroin profits has created widespread political corruption. The architects of this legislation have been left with plenty of cash to diversify into other things — such as the construction of prison facilities to hold a legion of minor drug offenders, like marijuana smokers.

Perhaps if the movers and shakers in this story — which include the chief money launderers and the chief drug dealers — are treated to a long sojourn in the crowbar motel, it will help focus their attention on the insanities of the system they have helped create.

[to be continued]

