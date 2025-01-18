NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar. I believe that Marianne Pfeizer is misspelled and should be Judge Mariana R. Pfaelzer instead. However, I kept the original spelling in this article.

If you missed previous parts to this part of the WORMSCAN series, you can find it here.

WORMSCAN: HAYES [PART 1]

WORMSCAN: HAYES [PART 2]

WORMSCAN: HAYES [PART 3]

Date: Sat Dec 07, 1996 6:28 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 79

The following is brought to you thanks, in part, to the kind assistance of CyberNews and the fine folks at Cornell University.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 79

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLES S. HAYES CONSTITUTIONAL NATIONAL SECURITY ALERT

=======================================================

In CN 9.59 was posted info from a source "known to me not to be a lightweight." The following communique comes from that same source. I don't know whether I'm free to reveal his name. I can give some insight on him by pointing to a video of a lecture given by retired NYPD vice squad detective James Rothstein: in that tape, Rothstein mentions that, on his way to Oklahoma City to privately investigate the Murrah Building bombings, he stopped in a certain city to pick up this person and bring him along.

Here is the latest info, received today, 12/7/96, from the unnamed source, henceforth (for future reference) given the code name "Mr. Boderby."

+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +

THREE OPTIONS WERE PRESENTED TO BOY BILL, in order to accomplish his departure, owing to Boy Bill [Clinton] using 5+ lines of coke per day.

These options, among others, were detailed to Boy Bill by Robert Strauss (in an ashtray smashing meeting with Boy Bill) and by Chuck Hayes in a more recent, more calm, meeting with Boy Bill at a small airport in Kentucky.

First Option

------------

1. Easiest and best for Boy Bill: let wife be scandalized (Whitewater indicted) as indirect, non-personal reason for stepping down.

Second Option

-------------

2. Direct personal emergency 25th Amendment bi-partisan and medical committee declaration of presidential unfitness owing to 5+ lines of personal cocaine use per day by Boy Bill.

Third Option

------------

3. Direct personal responsibility for *Mena*, Arkansas massive cocaine drug importation and nationwide distribution during governorship and continuing into presidency.

Detailed data of option 1 and general data concerning options 2 and 3 (thru the first week of 96 *December*) follow:

I.

--

Option 1 was chosen owing to a desire to not too obviously duplicate still-remembered USA history.

Sufficient world powers agreed to eliminate Kennedy, therefore he was assassinated; however it was too recently done to assassinate Nixon, therefore it was agreed for Nixon to be directly personally scandalized out of office (Watergate). Nixon was too recent to directly personally scandalize Boy Bill, therefore certain powers agreed to eliminate Boy Bill by indirect family (wife) scandalization. The scandal being in major part financial crimes (Whitewater).

The counter-strike, possibly death knell, to this Option 1 is the 96/Dec/3 decision to let convicted felon Charles Keating go scott free on all convictions for all financial crimes. The Keating federal and state financial crimes jury convictions were the model, plan, precedent for wife's [Hillary's] planned financial crimes indictment and intended jury conviction if necessary. However, the following White House counter-strike has intervened into planned Option 1:

1(a). 96/April, J. Reno Dept. of Injustice sudden decision to drop all lesser charges still pending as to Keating financial crimes.

1(b). 96/April, J. Reno Dept. of Injustice sudden urgent need for a marathon 7-hour (183 pages) deposition of Chuck Hayes on a case well over 10 years old (Inslaw). (There is a saying in the covert world: set the trap; then, *wait 6 months!*)

Note Dates:

-----------

(1) 96/Oct/3 (6 months later), Bond allowed for convicted felon Keating (on all state and federal convictions).

(2) 96/Oct/3, Bond allowed "*in* *advance*" of any decision.

(3) 96/Oct/9, Signed but not made public, grand jury indictments of wife [Hillary] suddenly called back for urgent re-wording and re-signing; the Fifth Column's only public figure, Chuck Hayes, involved in writing/re-writing wife indictments.

(4) Whether the re-writing and re-signing allegedly completed by 96/Oct/18 ever will be made public or will be forever suppressed owing to the amazing co-incidental timing of the incredibly corrupt Keating 96/Oct/3 bond and 96/Dec/3 decision made up from reasoning scraped off the floor of a horse barn remains to be seen.

(5) 96/Oct/22, Chuck Hayes swooped on, false arrested, by unchartered FBI SWAT team.

(6) 96/Oct/22, "No bond" written into false arrest warrant for an alleged "*attempt*" to do something that never happened — before any bond hearing. Remarkably, Keating with multiple felony jury convictions for crimes fully perpetrated in separate state and federal courts was given bond on 96/Oct/3 with no hearing decision.

(7) 96/Oct/25, Hayes kangaroo alleged hearing — "No bond" allowed.

(8) 96/Oct/28, Wildly inaccurate "Hayes" alleged court findings by J.B. Johnson magistrate judge issued, based on 96/Oct/25 kangaroo hearing — "No bond" is the order!!!

(9) 96/Nov/22, Magistrate Judge J.B. Johnson motion hearing — "No bond" repeated, but bond matter referred in open court in front of 50+ witnesses to federal Judge Barbara Coffman for full hearing. Ironically, this is the very day Bob Strauss sponsored and hosted leading Communist Russian General Aleksandr Lebed on Lebed's first trip to the USA.

(10) 96/Nov/26, Barbara Coffman orders corrections in 96/Oct/28 alleged findings owing to gross errors but "*without hearing*" on specific issue of bond. Barbara Coffman went out of her way to announce, apparently on orders from "above," that she is in lockstep — "No bond" — and further, "no bond" hearing would be allowed to commence despite 96 hours earlier J.B. Johnson had announced in front of 50 witnesses that a bond hearing would be commenced in front of Barbara Coffman upon motion of Chuck Hayes, which motion was filed on 96/Nov/22 for 96/Nov/26 hearing, but immediately denied out of hand without hearing by Barbara Coffman on 96/Nov/26.

(11a) 96/Dec/3, Keating set free; decision based on alleged "jury contamination." That is, that the Keating scandal was so well known and so well publicized that the jurors had heard of the matter in advance of the trial (hearing of the matter somehow equals "contaminated"), therefore, each and every conviction in separate state and federal courts was thereby overturned by one lower-level federal judge, Marianne Pfeizer, in one all-inclusive mysterious decision.

Most probably any and every juror could be claimed to be contaminated because it could be claimed that any person has heard of Keating and/or financial crimes such as Whitewater. Under this corrupt false decision, wife [Hillary] could never be tried by any USA juror because any and every adult in our USA could be claimed to have heard of wife and Whitewater.

(11b) 96/Dec/2 had been date preset at the time of false arrest to commence Chuck Hayes' jury trial on a false arrest in the last week of Oct. (with no discovery and the alleged criminal charge itself not provided to the false arrest victim for over five weeks after arrest.)

(12) Much of Chuck Hayes' efforts and the Fifth Column's perilous and life-threatening labors of many months have now been reduced to ashes by one more female federal black-robed Hillary covenant, Marianne Pfeizer, spell-casting onto the men of the Fifth Column: "Ashes, ashes, all fall down!!"

II.

---

With regard to Option 2, amazingly coincidental with the timing of the Option 1 defensive White House counter-strike corrupt Keating court decision is that the very same day (96/Dec/3), Fifth Column offensive Option 2 was put into play on nationwide radio, print, lengthy focused coverage by major TV, on Dr. O'Toole and the bi-partisan joint medical committee set up in the recent past to deal with a potential emergency 25th Amendment problem during the Nixon administration and how the same emergency mechanism is now in place during this Boy Bill current administration.

Unblessedly, a counter-measure to a 25th Amendment emergency bi-partisan joint medical committee is an even greater war power emergency such as a plague, natural disaster, military action inside or outside USA, triggering a martial law declaration.

III.

----

The counter-measure being put into play to the #3 "*Mena*" option is a re-hearing of the Noriega appeal and a re-trial, with the plan being that coverage of that situation focusing on the Bush/Ollie crack cocaine (San Jose Mercury) epidemic would dwarf any Mena exposure.

Another recent remarkable "*Mena*" co-incidence as to Noriega and Option 3, for over 200 years every foreign extradition type of case was held in D.C. federal circuit. The Noriega case was held in the Janet Reno origin and controlled Miami court, also the jurisdiction of Homestead Air Force base (Florida), where USA pentagramagon joint chief's boss, Communist General Shalikashvilli's underling Air Force generals (such as General Cherry, now in Kentucky) and Jeb Bush met the dope-laden USA Air Force planes coming in from Panama.

With the unconstitutional and improper Reno Dept. of Injustice-arranged Florida venue Noriega trial, one might expect an improper Florida appeal, or if any effort at a false appearance of proper procedure were made, one might expect a D.C. appeal.

Under our current Dept. of Injustice, however, the case was recently assigned to the fixed venue that corruptly covered up the $5 billion agricultural credits from George Bush to Clayton Yeuter (US Dept. of Ag.) to BNL (Banco Nacional de Lavoro, Italy) to Matrix Churchill (London) to weapons for Saddam Hussein used to kill Americans and Arabs in the Gulf War. The BNL case, that was only recently completed with records hidden, is known as the BNL/Atlanta case owing to the BNL/Atlanta branch being used in part to transfer $5 billion in Agricultural credits into arms for our USA pentagramagon imposter usurper generals, admirals, and other merchants of death.

It is to this same internationally corrupt fixed venue, Atlanta, that the Noriega re-hearing, without any constitutional reason in fact or law, has been recently mysteriously assigned.

A gory irony to all of these machinations is that the chief beneficiaries of an upcoming absent Boy Bill are the principalities and powers behind Shalikashvilli, Lebed, Armand Hammer and Sickle, Bob Strauss, and their chief anti-Christ Communist asset in place, Al Gore.

Our Father in Heaven, to whom we prayed this Thanksgiving in order to give thanks for our great nation, needs to hear our continuing prayers until our nation is safe from *enemies* both foreign and *DOMESTIC*.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------

Date: Sun Jan 05, 1997 7:19 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 94

Thanks to all paid subscribers, without whose support this effort would not be possible.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 94

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

LOOSE THREADS

=============

You may not understand all this. *I* certainly don't. If you are a newcomer to reading Conspiracy Nation (CN), you will probably be even more so in the dark. What follows are lines of inquiry, "loose threads," in a developing story. For further background, readers are referred to the CN archives at ftp.shout.net in sub-directory pub/users/bigred and to Professor J. Orlin Grabbe's archives. See especially the Grabbe material available at http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

More background to this story will be provided soon in CN.

Loose Thread #1

---------------

On November 11, 1996, The Washington Weekly (http://www.federal.com) published a story, based on a recently declassified National Security Agency (NSA) document, "Vince Foster Involved in NSA Computer Espionage Issues." It reports on a May 1993 meeting involving Bernard Nussbaum, Vincent Foster, Webster Hubbell, John Rogovin, and Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. The secret meeting was held at NSA headquarters. The presence of Foster at the meeting, in which cryptology and intelligence gathering were the topics, shows that Foster was on the inside of top secret NSA intelligence discussions. Yet, according to the article from the Washington Weekly, the White House has tried to conceal Foster's ties to NSA.

Then, by November 18, 1996, The Washington Weekly had obtained an additional 540 pages of documents from NSA in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The information showed that the U.S. Embassy in London had been highly interested in stories, regarding the by now deceased Vince Foster, being reported in British newspapers. The embassy was sending their then-secret reports to, among several U.S. agencies, the National Security Agency.

In "Plot to Spy on Banks Outlined in White House Email," Professor Grabbe includes a document declassified by the National Archives on August 22, 1994. In that document, a memo from David Wigg to Oliver North, North's connection to the tracking of "financial flows... through the 400 or so principal banks that make up the interbank market" is pointed to. In other words, a plan to spy on banks was in the works.

Oliver North as moneyman is also shown in an article by Gene Tatum, "A CIA Funding Operation." (See CN 9.93) In that report, Tatum claims that "North delivered $4 billion in U.S. currency to Iran. Iran gave North $8 billion in super bills in exchange for the $4 billion in good U.S. currency. North then delivered the $8 billion in super bills back to the Banco Nacional de Panama."

Loose Thread #2

---------------

In CN 9.90, I mentioned that I had been contacted by someone who urged a prompt meeting at the Indiana border. This person has been previously-mentioned in CN: "Mr. Boderby" (not his real name.) Working to facilitate the meeting was "Mr. Royce" (not his real name; see my interview of Joseph Andreuccetti, archived at the prairienet site, for mention of "Mr. Royce," who dined with myself, Sherman Skolnick, and Joseph Andreuccetti at a restaurant in Calumet City, Illinois, in April of 1995. The relevant material is accessed as follows: (a) telnet prairienet.org (b) logon as "visitor" (c) "go citcom" (d) look in the Whitewater sub-menu for "The Andreuccetti Affair.")

Loose Thread #3

---------------

This past week I received via U.S. mail a document, from "Mr. Boderby," purporting to be an article written by J. Orlin Grabbe, "The FBI Conspiracy Against Chuck Hayes." *If* Grabbe is the actual author, the former Wharton professor is saying that "The highest levels of the FBI are engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice by denying Charles S. Hayes the right to legal representation, by denying him the right to any discovery materials, and by denying him the opportunity to prepare a defense." Hayes is supposedly a deep-level former and/or current intelligence operative who has been acting as a renegade, working against government corruption and without the blessing of that same government. Regardless of unsavory connections, Hayes is entitled to the same due process protections as any other citizen. Or can the government now just deny due process to whomever it wishes, then ameliorate the outrage by merely leaking that, "It's O.K. This guy was with the CIA?"

In the document sent to me by "Boderby" and apparently written by Grabbe, we learn that as of November 22, 1996, Chuck Hayes has as his legal representative a man named Jim Vassilos. I can't give the specifics of the connection, but Vassilos *is* connected to "Mr. Boderby." Another loose thread is Vassilos's connection to ex-NYPD Vice Squad Detective James Rothstein. In a videotape of a lecture by Rothstein, he mentions that Vassilos accompanied him on a trip he made to Oklahoma City with purpose of privately investigating the April 19, 1995 bombings at the Murrah Building.

Loose Thread #4

---------------

In a conversation today (Jan. 5, 1997) with Sherman Skolnick, the Chicago investigator voiced suspicion of alternative journalists who suddenly "popped up from nowhere" around the time of the Oklahoma City bombings. This was in response to my own question as to Skolnick's assertion that the controversial Hayes/Norman/Grabbe "Angel of Death" story is just a melodramatic embellishment of Skolnick's previous material. Skolnick says he has no private vendetta against either Grabbe, Norman, or Hayes, but that their embellishment of his story is subtly misleading. Regarding Mr. Norman, Skolnick thinks that he was a "babe in the woods" in espionage matters when he was taken in by Hayes's manipulation. Regarding Grabbe, Skolnick puts him in the category of those who "popped up from nowhere" around the time of the OKC bombings. Did Grabbe suddenly appear on Internet right about that time? I don't recall.

Professor Grabbe will perhaps respond by hinting, as he has to me in the past, that Skolnick is somehow connected to the Mossad. Anticipating this reaction, I asked Mr. Skolnick how he would respond to that. Skolnick pointed out that, just because he is a traditional Jew, that doesn't necessarily mean he is involved with the Mossad. He further pointed out that, in the past, he has been a leading critic of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and that as far back as 1970 he had identified ADL as a spy operation with links to the FBI. For its part, according to Skolnick, ADL contends that the Chicago underground journalist is a renegade Jew out to damage Israel. ADL has even tried to block his popular cable television program, says Skolnick. My own thinking on this is that to label Mr. Skolnick as involved with the Mossad, based only on the fact that he is Jewish, is something unworthy of a keen intellect such as Grabbe's.

The "embellishment" of Skolnick's material is summarized by him as follows. James Norman had been calling Skolnick from time to time. Among Norman's questions were inquiries as to Skolnick's "BCCI bribe list" story. Norman reportedly asked Skolnick, in relation to his publication on Internet of the names of 22 U.S. Senators allegedly involved, "You've got a story on the BCCI bribe list with *22* names? Where are the other names?" Skolnick says he had published an incomplete list of names as a way to test Norman and others. Norman reportedly read some of the remaining names. Skolnick's complete list of names *had* been faxed to The Spotlight in 1991 but Spotlight did not publish the actual list of names, just the general story itself. It seems likely that part of the actual list found its way from there into Norman's hands.

How is the Norman/Grabbe/Hayes "embellishment" of Skolnick's story misleading? One thing said to be wrong is the assertion that Hayes and the "Fifth Column" did not keep the appropriated money for itself, but rather turned it over to a U.S. Treasury holding account. In an interview I had with retired detective Rothstein, he also expressed skepticism about that aspect of the story. Mr. Skolnick's sources contend that no such money was transferred to a Treasury holding account. But more fundamentally, the story is partly wrong in that it diverts attention from the Bank of England and from Cayman Islands financial nuclei and focuses on Swiss banks. The BCCI bribe list was reportedly accidentally made available to the public for 30 days (until the mistake of making the list public was rectified) at the Bank of England. *This*, says Skolnick, is the real story; that U.S. Congresspersons had been bought off by BCCI, with many trails of that corruption leading to *London*. It is widely known that BCCI *did* in fact spread its money around with said purpose. The widespread retirements by U.S. Senators and Representatives, with so many saying they have decided they want to "spend more time with their families," may have been due to pressure from news outlets knowledgeable about the said "BCCI bribe list." It appears *that* possibility of imminent exposure by news outlets, and not a masked "Lone Ranger" (Hayes) and his helper "Tonto" (Norman), is the real cause of the recent wave of retirements in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Skolnick says that persons wanting to subtly twist his stories to their own purposes is not new to him. When he had begun reporting his stories on Bill Clinton's trip to Moscow during his student days, Skolnick perceived pressure from Media Bypass Magazine to play up the angle of "Clinton is a communist." However Skolnick would not do so, since his view has been that Clinton's trip to Moscow was at the behest of the CIA.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------

Date: Mon Jan 06, 1997 9:32 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 95

Thanks to all paid subscribers, without whose support this effort would not be possible.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 95

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTES OF MEETINGS/CONVERSATIONS ON INSLAW & FOSTERGATE (10/21/95)

=================================================================

By "Mr. Mercedes" (Pseudonym)

-----------------------------

When James Norman wrote the Forbes 1/31/95 cover story, "Oil, Guns & Greed" where he had worked for five years and was a Senior Editor at a $100,000 year salary. The focus of this cover story was Carlos Cardoen, a Chilean arms merchant who sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cluster bombs and other weapons to Iraq, while using Chase Manhattan Bank to finance his operation through "set up" oil trades and with the full cooperation and knowledge of DCI [Director of Central Intelligence] [Dr. Robert] Bill Gates. He probably had no idea where it would lead and that 6 months later he would be abruptly fired on 8/16 and less than a week after I told him in person that he should expect to be fired quite soon because of what he had written outside of Forbes and because of what he was continuing to investigate.

The Cardoen story led Norman to Harry Wechsler, Pres. of Boston Systematics and, purportedly, a former CIA and/or Mossad agent who has also been selling Inslaw's bootlegged and bugged enhanced PROMIS software around the world. Wechsler was also a key person involved in pulling off the October Surprise for the Israelis, according to Lt. Commander Alexander Martin (Ret.), who was involved in many 1980s covert ops as an aide to General Richard Secord (Ret.), and is now assisting with the investigations of the House Whitewater Committee. Wechsler's daughter, Dana, has been a senior editor at Forbes for 6-7 years, a CIA contract employee, and both have been sources for James Norman. The big question is, did they feed Norman disinformation to direct him away from Wechsler's key role in the illegal sale of PROMIS from his subsidiary company, Israeli Systematics.

This article led Norman into [investigating] government software theft and espionage, covert activities of computerized money laundering and drugs and arms dealing, interweaving a cast of characters, government agencies and companies which include: Inslaw, the CIA, NSA, Mossad, Vince Foster, Webster Hubbell, Robert Maxwell, Arkansas billionaire Jackson Stephens, Systematics (Jackson Stephens-owned company and now merged into Alltel with Stephen's 8 percent interest), numerous secret Swiss bank accounts, which lead right up to and included Bill and Hillary Clinton, and former Presidents Reagan and Bush, all sown together with a thread called PROMIS (Prosecutor's Management Information Systems) software.

The intent of this report is to present evidence and leads, without preconceived notions or hidden agendas, which should be objectively investigated and reported by unbiased journalists in order to honestly verify or refute the information of James Norman and others. This document doesn't presume to be the final word, but it is an attempt to lay out possible evidence and people within the Clinton administration, Park Police, Department of Justice, [which] Kenneth Starr's investigations and the Senate and House Whitewater/Foster hearings should be investigating.

One of the most invisible and invincible central figures in this cast is Jackson Stephens. He has been a major contributor to Bush, loaned the Clinton Election Committee a critical $2 million from his family's Worthen Bank (Stephens recently had it purchased by the larger Boatsman Bank of St. Louis, thus ending a Federal Reserve investigation), and is now, of all things, the Finance Chairman for Bob Dole. Stephens is an investor in or owner of numerous companies such as Beverly Enterprises (a major national nursing home chain and one of Earl Brian's numerous companies; Earl Brian, another central figure, will be described later), and two Arkansas newspapers, the Northwest Arkansas Times and the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas. He was also the original front man for BCCI in the late 1970s when he tried to get them (M. Potts, N. Kochan & R. Whittington, "Dirty Money: The Inside Story of BCCI" and John Beaty "Outlaw Bank: BCCI") into the U.S. through the purchase of First American (Wall Street Journal article, 8/7/95, "Who is Dan Lasater," Wall Street Journal 2-page profile article, ?/?/93, and Monetary & Economic Review 6/92 article, "Clinton Selected to be Next President"), prior to Clark Clifford and Roger Altman getting involved through First American Bank.

Despite Mike Wallace's "60 Minutes" 10/18 shoddy and slanted hatch-job report on journalist Christopher Ruddy and Lisa Foster's New Yorker 9/11/95 "conspiracy rebuttal" article, a big mystery still remains as to whether or not all or some of these elements and inter-related people came together to cause the death of Vince Foster. As Chicago investigative reporter Sherman Skolnick states, Lisa Foster's "cover-up" story should be seriously questioned. In his 9/11/95 "The Money Trail" release, Skolnick reports that Lisa Foster received $285,000 just 4 days prior to Vince Foster's death from bank heir Richard Mellon Scaife, who passed it through Sheila Foster Anthony (Vince Foster's sister and former Congressman Beryl Anthony's wife). Furthermore, it just so happens that Sheila Foster Anthony is in a very important Department of Justice section which is involved in appointments of Federal Judges, U.S. Attorneys, and U.S. Marshalls. Also, Richard Mellon Scaife is facing possible prosecution on alleged federal banking regulations violations (Sarah McClendon's Washington Report, 9/5/95).

Additionally, when Lisa Foster was questioned by the FBI on 5/1/94, she raised doubts about Vince Foster's so-called "suicide note." She stated that Vince Foster had written it on or about 7/11/93 and they were his talking points for a scheduled meeting on 7/22/93 with the President and an upcoming Congressional hearing, neither of which Vince Foster kept since he was already conveniently dead on 7/20. Additionally that so-called last "relaxation weekend" at major Clinton and Democratic fundraiser Nathan Landau's shore estate with Webster Hubbell and others was a "damage control" session, bugged by the CIA, for the impending scandal described below in which Vince Foster was under investigation for espionage.

Besides all the forensic and crime scene discrepancies and the apparent "cover-up" by the White House personnel's inappropriate actions after Foster's death, there was a significant discrepancy with the gun Vince Foster supposedly shot himself with and the "silver colored gun" which Lisa Foster also told the FBI that Vince had brought with him from Arkansas. (Mike Blair's "Foster Gun, Note Questions" Spotlight 8/21/95). If Vince Foster was shot with the "silver colored gun" which was found in the park near his body, why did Lisa Foster find another gun in its place on the very night after his death? And finally, in addition to all the other mysterious evidence found on or around his body, why did ballistics and forensics experts find that Vince Foster was shot by a turn-of-the-century Colt .38 caliber Army revolver?

James Norman completed his Vince Foster story for Forbes in April of 1995 and it was ready for publication in the May issue, after being thoroughly checked and edited, but [it] was pulled after receiving an April 25 letter from the White House Press Secretary, Michael McCurry. Norman was then given permission to have his article published by another magazine (Media Bypass Magazine, 8/95, "Fostergate") if he withheld his Forbes affiliation. He has just come out with a followup article, "Fostergate II" in the 10/95 [Media Bypass] issue. Norman claims he was fired for continuing to investigate the Vince Foster story, which led back to Forbes' Chairman Emeritus and former Secretary of Defense, Caspar Weinberger. Forbes' media relations person, Ray Healy, claimed that "James Norman resigned and that he was a good journalist and they would miss him," but because of their editorial policy he would not comment on anything written outside of Forbes.

In the process of investigating the Vince Foster story, Norman came into contact with Charles "Chuck" Hayes, purportedly a former CIA agent with S1 clearance (highest level) with a code-name of "Running Fox." In my interview with him, he claims to have been involved in the CIA's Cuba covert ops to run weapons into Castro to overthrow Pres. Batista. Hayes stated that he knew George Bush as the CIA's paymaster as far back as 1958, all of which he [Bush] denies (see [J. Edgar] Hoover 1963 letter which refers to Bush of CIA). On one occasion, he [Hayes] claims to have put a gun into Bush's mouth in order to get him to pay up. [CN: Bush reportedly leaked in his pants at that point.] While serving in Vietnam in covert ops, Hayes disobeyed orders and flew his jet fighter into Hanoi and took out a SAM missile storage depot. On a Mena, Arkansas arms flight to the Contras, he discovered coke [cocaine] stored in the belly of his plane and dumped it on the awaiting covert team at the airport while avoiding being shot down by them.

[...to be continued...]

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------

Date: Tue Jan 07, 1997 7:53 pm CST

From: bigred

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: bigred@shout.net

TO: Conspiracy Nation

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: CN-L@cornell.edu

BCC: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 96

Thanks to all paid subscribers, without whose support this effort would not be possible.

Conspiracy Nation — Vol. 9 Num. 96

======================================

("Quid coniuratio est?")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTES OF MEETINGS/CONVERSATIONS ON INSLAW & FOSTERGATE (10/21/95)

=================================================================

By "Mr. Mercedes" (Pseudonym)

-----------------------------

[...continued...]

Recently, he [Chuck Hayes] settled a suit with the Government over buying used government computers with sensitive software (maybe even PROMIS), wherein they paid him around $200,000 just to keep him quiet. Supposedly, Chuck Hayes was one of the founders of the CIA's Division D which developed and used new spying techniques of electronic bugging for the last 15 years. He is also supposed to be part of this group of contractors for the CIA called the Fifth Column. Back in August '95, Hayes also assisted the Meadows family by investigating their claim against the Mellon bank and coming up with internal bank documents which were presented in a Pittsburgh court. Several Internet J. Orlin Grabbe reports over the last few months appear to have a lot of input from Chuck Hayes, especially Part 28 ["NSA, Banks and Foster," see http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html for details] on our missile defense network and the latest one from 10/15, Part 29, which describes much of the money laundering activities and covert ops of the 1980s. I'm sure the Intelligence Agencies, Pentagon, Congress and the Clinton Administration are eagerly awaiting — not! — the next amazing revelations in Part 30, 31, 32, etc., that is if Chuck Hayes isn't "taken out" first for just one too many revelations.

Other sources for James Norman's story and/or this report include: Jimmy Rothstein (the subject of former Daily News/Village Voice reporter Bill Sherman's book, "Times Square," recounting his years as a former NYPD Vice cop who was forced to retire because he got too close to the "big boys" and has assisted with the U.S. Customs' Inslaw investigation), Cheri Seymour (author and investigative journalist; Spotlight 4-part series 3/3/95), and Michael Riconosciuto (recruited into CIA after graduating from Stanford University at the age of 17 and involved in numerous CIA ops, including arms dealing operations with Iran and a meth amphetamine lab on the Cabazon Indian Reservation in Yuma, Arizona, and now serving 32 years in Fed. Prison on a "set up" drug bust.)

Many government officials and journalists have attempted and mostly succeeded in their campaign to wrongfully discredit Riconosciuto as they have done with so many other important witnesses, either for ulterior motives or because they never bothered to check him out personally and just relied on other people's rumors and written dis- or misinformation. Jimmy Rothstein and Cheri Seymour are the only people to personally investigate and confirm Riconosciuto's involvement in numerous CIA covert ops at Yuma Proving Grounds, in Lebanon and elsewhere around the world. Rothstein discovered that Riconosciuto and associates were arrested near Yuma by a highway patrolman for having a Stinger missile in their car for which then-Attorney General Edward Meese had to personally call to get them released and arrest record destroyed. (James Rothstein letter to Brooks Committee which never brought out this information in the Inslaw hearings.)

Additional sources also include: John Belton (Canadian businessman whose company he worked for was ripped off for $50 million by Earl Brian (author of 5-page report in Elliot Richardson's addendum rebuttal to Bua's report), Miguel Rodriguez (former Kenneth Starr investigator who resigned under protest and claimed there was a cover-up), Ari Ben-Menashe (Israeli involved in October Surprise), Richard Babayan (Iranian involved in October Surprise), Bob Bickel (undercover Customs investigator in the 1980s), Gene Wheaton (former investigator with Special Prosecutor Walsh on Iran-Contra, investigator for families on Gander plane crash), Juval Aviv (former Mossad agent, head of his own Private Investigating firm, Interfor, consultant on terrorism to "60 Minutes" and ABC News who has been hit with a U.S. government "harassment" criminal perjury action on his claim that rogue CIA agents caused the Pan Am Flight 103 crash), as well as a number of unnamed sources within the government, intelligence community, computer experts, and other investigative journalists, such as Sherman Skolnick (newsletters "Secret Report Links Foster to Pollard" and "The Money Trail"), Virginia McCullough (sued by Chief of Cabazon Indians for libel over her statements about CIA's covert ops on Reservation, but was paid off to "shut up"), and Danny Casolaro (died under mysterious circumstances while working on his book "The Octopus" about Inslaw and former Dept. of Justice Attorney Mike Abbel, but whose extensive notes speak to us from beyond the grave).

Purportedly, under this CIA/NSA group of "Division D," the government has been illegally mass producing software from various companies like Microsoft. The government antitrust suit against Microsoft is a pressure tactic against Microsoft in an attempt to counteract claims for non-payment on massive amounts of bugged and bootlegged software. When Martin Marrieta purchased GE Aerospace, the CIA operation was moved to another one of their facilities. It has been reported that $8 billion/year in pirated software is sold around the world out of a total $17 billion/year (New York Times 8/24/95, Financial Times of London 8/19/95, and the New York Post 8/22/95).

This computer operation is in addition to the CIA's purported ongoing and extensive operations of smuggling and selling drugs and arms, which help to fund other covert ops through these illegal activities. Some of these CIA ops include: Air America's Viet Nam smuggling (Jonathan Kwitney's "Crimes of Patriots" and Bo Gritz's "Nation Betrayed" video and book about Golden Triangle war lord Khun Sa and Richard Armitage), Columbian Cartel/Iran-Contras/Mena airport smuggling, and Lebanon's Baca Valley heroin smuggling, which may have been the real reason for the Pan Am 103 crash (Joel Bainerman's, "The Crimes of a President: Conspiracy and Cover-up in Bush and Reagan Administration," Lester Coleman's, "On the Trail of the Octopus," and BBC-aired documentary, "The Maltese Double Cross"), also Iraq (Alan Friedman's "Spider's Web"), Iran, Afghanistan, El Salvador and Nicaraguan, etc., secret arms sales ops are more dangerous, not to mention the enormous human suffering and deaths they have caused.

Keep in mind that there have been numerous movies ("Air America"), books (T. Ross and D. Wise's 1964 book, "The Invisible Government" and John Prados "Presidents Secret Wars: CIA and Pentagon Covert Ops") and articles (Wall Street Journal, Covert Action Quarterly, Penthouse, and Spotlight) by or about former CIA agents and military involved in these illegal Agency-approved operations. Some of these include the Nugan Hand Bank (Penny Lernoux's Penthouse article and book, "Blood Money,") Oliver North, former-Director of Central Intelligence Bill Casey, former CIA agent Ted Shackley ("Blonde Ghost" by David Korn), Gary Sick's "October Surprise," Bob Parry's "Trick or Treason," Ari Ben-Menashe's "Profits of War," Rodney Stich's "Defrauding America," and former Houston Post reporter Pete Brewton's "The Mafia, the CIA, and George Bush," Peter Dale Scott's "War Conspiracy" and "Cocaine Politics," Linda Hunt's "Secret Agenda," and former DEA agents Celerino Castillo's "Powder Burns" and Michael Levine's "The Big White Lie," CIA agent and arms dealer to Libya Edwin P. Wilson (Joseph C. Goulden's "The Death Merchant,") DEA informant and drug and arms smuggler Barry Seal (HBO movie, Roger Morris and Sally Denton 7/95 Penthouse "Crimes of Mena," Terry Reed's and John Cummings's "Compromised: Clinton, Bush and the CIA"), etc.

[...to be continued...]

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Conspiracy Nation, nor of its Editor in Chief.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

I encourage distribution of "Conspiracy Nation."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like "Conspiracy Nation" sent to your e-mail address, send a message in the form "subscribe cn-l My Name" to listproc@cornell.edu (Note: that is "CN-L" *not* "CN-1")

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on how to receive the improved Conspiracy Nation Newsletter, send an e-mail message to bigred@shout.net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Want to know more about Whitewater, Oklahoma City bombing, etc? (1) telnet prairienet.org (2) logon as "visitor" (3) go citcom

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: http://www.shout.net/~bigred/cn.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------

See also: ftp.shout.net pub/users/bigred

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Aperi os tuum muto, et causis omnium filiorum qui pertranseunt. Aperi os tuum, decerne quod justum est, et judica inopem et pauperem.

— Liber Proverbiorum XXXI: 8-9

------------------------------