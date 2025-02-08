NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

If you missed previous parts to this part of the WORMSCAN series, you can find it here.

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 1]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 2]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 3]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 4]

Date: Fri Sep 22, 1995 11:31 am CST

From: Randy Benes

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: DFFC45B@prodigy.com

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: (no subject)

(The official record contradicts Foster suicide conclusion, by Hugh Sprunt for *Strategic Investment* Sept. 20, 1995 pp. 6-10)

*Editor's Note: This publication has reported to you about many of the anomalies, inconsistencies, and defects of various official reports concluding that the late Deputy White House Counsel committed suicide. Yet, many in the news media and elsewhere have challenged the authenticity of the information we have shared with you. It is for this reason that we present the following article by Hugh Sprunt. Sprunt has carefully studied all 2,726 pages of testimony and documents collected in the official Foster investigation and released by the U.S. Senate in early 1995. His analysis, based entirely upon the official documentary record, compiled by the United States Senate, confirms that the verdict of suicide is remote from the facts.

Strategic Investment has invited Hugh Sprunt to prepare a longer report that includes his informed speculation about what may have happened at Ft. Marcy Park. This report is available through Strategic Investment...*

--------------------

I write about the death of Vince Foster from a unique perspective. When my elderly grandfather, terminal with cancer and in horrible pain, decided to take his own life some 25 years ago, I was "first-on-the-scene" and could do nothing to help him. He shot himself in the head using an Army Colt .38 Special Revolver with a four-inch barrel, the very same type of weapon that Mr. Foster allegedly used to kill himself in Fort Marcy Park on July 20, 1993.

Since I had direct personal experience both with suicide-by-gunshot and with the tremendous damage a high-velocity .38 round from this particular weapon does to the human head when fired point blank, I was intrigued by the relatively modest head would Mr. Foster was said to have suffered from the identical revolver and ammunition.

There are other personal associations that inspired my initial interest in his death. Vince Foster and my father graduated from the same college in North Carolina (Davidson). Mr. Foster's wife, Lisa, and my mother are alumnae of the same college in Virginia (Sweet Briar). Vince Foster was president of SAE fraternity at Davidson, as I was at MIT. We were both mid-year law school graduates who elected to skip graduation. (He from the University of Arkansas and I from Stanford Law School). I eventually learned that both of us even drove trashed-out Honda Accords.

There is one other link. Two acquaintances of mine ran the 1992 Clinton campaign in my part of the country, and I was sufficiently interested in the 1992 Clinton Campaign to have made suggestions to the Campaign through these two individuals. One of these individuals, whom I particularly respect, left her position as a Special Assistant to the President the month after Mr. Foster's death.

As I pursued the blatant anomaly concerning his head wound, I discovered many equally amazing facts within the official records of Mr. Foster's death. I obtained copies of the Fiske Report and the U.S. Park Police Case File on the death of Vince Foster. When the Senate released two Hearings Volumes and a Report Volume on the Foster death in 1995, I obtained these volumes (a total of 2,726 pages of documents, testimony, depositions, and FBI interview reports, including Fiske and U.S. Park Police Reports). I studied all the documents and reached two fundamental conclusions: 1) The raw evidence in the official record was amazing in light of the conclusions reached by the official reports and 2) With minor exceptions, no one in the media was at all familiar with the raw evidence compiled in the Senate documents.

As 1995 progressed and only a very few publications appeared to be covering the Foster case seriously, I decided to write my own report, based on the 2,726 pages of Senate documents. Although I had no intention of producing so lengthy a report, it grew to 165 single-spaced pages, tightly cross-referenced, with maps (including one traced from aerial imagery of Fort Marcy Park flown a few weeks before Foster's death) and tabular data in eight appendices.

Relatively few individuals will have the time or the inclination to study my 165-page "Citizen's Independent Report," written as it was for the primary use of the members and staff of the special Senate Whitewater Committee. Shortly thereafter, *Strategic Investment* approached me to prepare another report including personal commentary about what may have happened at Fort Marcy Park. Much of this analysis was intentionally omitted from my 165-page compilation.

This piece highlights what I consider some of the most damaging evidence that was ignored in the Fiske and the U.S. Park Police reports on Foster's death. I hope this article and my report increase significantly the number of people who are aware of the amazing *facts* buried in the 2,726 pages of official documents. I may be naive, but I believe a sufficiently widespread knowledge of these facts will compel officials to undertake the sort of investigation that should have begun the evening of July 20, 1993, when Mr. Foster's body was found in Fort Marc Park. First comes truth. Then comes justice. That's the American way.

The U.S. Park Police Report, The Fiske Report, and the 1994 Senate Report (the "Official Reports") selectively included data that supported the officially-sanctioned "suicide verdict" and ignored, gave little weight to, or contradicted the evidence that pointed to murder. Many of the most interesting details in the points summarized below have been omitted due to the consideration of space. Nonetheless, I believe that many readers will be surprised by even this brief summary. I emphasize that every detail you read below has been taken from official *public* documents. It is amazing that these facts have not been *publicized* by those charged with doing so in a free society.

Facts such as the ones below have caused people who are at least somewhat familiar with the raw data justifiably to question the processes that controlled the prior investigations of Mr. Foster's death. It is my hope that the information in this article and in my separate *Strategic Investment Report on the Death of Vince Foster* will permit everyone to understand why there is more to Mr. Foster's death than official Washington wishes you to believe.

Here are some of the items that challenge, and in my opinion overwhelm, the conclusions reached by the Official Reports:

# The first *official* to discover Vince Foster's body, a U.S. Park Police officer, was quite clear he *never saw the gun* that, according to the Official Reports was in Mr. Foster's right hand at the time he located the body. His deposition and FBI interview on this point are repetitive and quite clear. He was 4-5 feet from the body for several minutes, but never saw the gun. The confidential witness, CW, who discovered the body was emphatic in his FBI interviews and deposition that he, too, had not seen a gun.

# The first official to discover Mr. Foster's body called in his discovery on his radio 2 minutes 42 seconds after radioing his arrival in the Fort Marcy parking lot... The official location of the body placed it out of plain view on the back slope of a berm some 775 feet over-the-ground from the parking lot near the so-called second cannon. The searchers knew the body was near a cannon, but the only cannon in view was the so-called first cannon around which they initially searched. The cannons are some 200 feet apart and cannot be seen from each other. Assuming the officer left the parking lot *immediately* upon calling in his arrival, walked directly to the body (*no* searching) at three miles an hour, and called in his discovery *immediately* upon reaching the body (taking *no* time to check the body before radioing in), the time required to reach the body is 2 minutes 56 seconds.

# Two civilian witnesses described a vehicle in the Fort Marcy parking lot that could only have been Mr. Foster's Honda. *They saw two individuals around his car:* the hood was up, one individual was standing by the Honda, and the other was sitting in it some 30 minutes before Mr. Foster's body was first found by CW. Who were these people? No attempt was made to find out.

# One civilian witness in the park told the FBI that, for reasons unknown, *information which she provided to U.S. Park Police investigators had bee incorrectly recorded in her U.S. Park Police interview report.*

# Six of the seven U.S. Park Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) personnel who responded to the 911 calls told the FBI (with varying degrees of certainty and specificity) that *there was at least one "extra" civilian vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived at Fort Marcy, a vehicle that the Official Reports concluded was not present.* Whose car was this? None of the FCFRD personnel was interviewed by the Park Police and the FCFRD reports are not in the record even though a supervisor requested that night that detailed reports be written.

# The U.S. Park Police officer who found Foster's body described *the presence of "volunteers" who were in the park when the body was found.* He stated these volunteers were working on the park trails. *None of these "volunteers" was ever named, interviewed, or mentioned in the U.S. Park Police or Fiske Official Reports.* Who were they? FBI had been repeatedly informed by CW that the area below Foster's feet had clearly been recently disturbed (his statement was not considered by Official Reports). There is evidence in the record of unexplained and unidentified people and vehicles entering and leaving Fort Marcy. Some of these individuals were allowed official access to the park after the body was officially located by the U.S. Park Police Officer.

# The lead U.S. Park Police Investigator at Fort Marcy stated: "It seems to me that we [the U.S. Park Police Investigators] made that determination [that the death was a suicide] *prior to going up and looking at the body."*

# *The report of the only Medical Doctor to examine the body in place at Fort Marcy is, for reasons unknown, not a part of the Official Record available to the public.* This doctor told the FBI he arrived and departed Fort Marcy an hour before the U.S. Park Police or Fiske reports say he did. He also stated that the body was located some 450 feet from the parking lot although the official body site is over 750 feet from the parking lot.

# The doctor told the FBI he *"he believed the wound was consistent with a low-velocity weapon."* The revolver, especially with the high-velocity ammunition the Fiske Report said Mr. Foster used, is *not a "low velocity weapon."* How does the Fiske Report reconcile the doctor's statement to the FBI? The doctor's statement is not mentioned at all in the Official Report.

# The Fiske Report: "Those present observed a large pool [sic] of blood located on the ground where Foster's head had been." The Fiske Report: [the doctor who examined the body in place at Fort Marcy] "Observed a large exit wound in the back of the skull." However, the doctor told the FBI that the blood volume was "small" and what blood there was had "matted and clotted."

# The lead Investigator at the body site had this to say: "I still can't believe the [exit] hole — it's a small hole... I probed his head; there was no big hole there... I initially thought the bullet might still be in his head." *The Fiske Report statements are thus directly contradicted by the MD and the Investigator on the scene.*

# *The doctor who performed the autopsy stated that he took no X-rays.* The U.S. Park Police report, produced because it sent four observers the autopsy, stated *however, that the doctor conducting the autopsy told the U.S. Park Police Detective in attendance that "X-rays indicated that there was no evidence of bullet fragments in the head."* Although this contradiction *has* achieved a certain notoriety, none of the Official Reports reconcile it.

# Almost all sources within the record indicate that the autopsy was moved up from Thursday, July 22 to Wednesday morning, July 21. One consequence of the move was to make it infeasible for any official who had been present at Fort Marcy Park the night before to attend the autopsy. Thus no one who had 1st-hand knowledge was there to see what happened.

# *Mr. Foster's glasses were found 19 feet down-slope from his head.* The Fiske Report stated that they must have "bounced" there (through heavy vegetation due to the gunshot to the mouth — a conclusion which is contrary to physics. The only recognizable picture (a lab photo) of the glasses in the Senate documents shows one of the stems broken off from the frame. The Official Reports have no explanation for the breakage.

# The second U.S. Park Police officer at the scene took seven Polaroids of the body. *The Polaroids he took are not among the thirteen of the body site that are inventoried in the record.* The record contains no explanation why these photos vanished.

# The lead U.S. Park Police Investigator at the body site had this to say about some of the Polaroids *he* took: "I know I took Polaroids of that. I am not sure how many I took, but *I don't recall seeing those Polaroids again. I mean I had them at the office that night, I did reports...* I don't have those photos. I put them in a [U.S. Park Police case] jacket... and I don't know what happened." *The Polaroids he is speaking of are not inventoried in the record. The record contains no explanation why they vanished.

# The lead U.S. Park Police Investigator at the body site searched for a suicide note, identification documents, or other items in the victim's pockets. The investigator found no car keys on the body. No car keys were found in Mr. Foster's Honda either. *Why wasn't the death immediately treated as a homicide as soon as the investigators realized their suicide theory required the decedent to have driven himself to the park without using his car keys?*

# Some time after the investigators realized there were no car keys to be found, rather than search the Honda again or research the area where the body had been found (his glasses had, after all been found 19 feet from his head), *the investigators drove to the morgue and searched the body's pockets one more time.* There, the investigators stated they not only discovered that they had originally... missed Mr. Foster's personal key ring in the right front pants pocket (with his car keys), but also found his White House keys on a separate key ring that held a high-security type key.

# At least two White House staffers visited the body at the morgue the night of July 20th to "confirm" the deceased was Vince Foster although the U.S. Park Police had already matched the face to Vince Foster's White House ID and to his Arkansas driver's license. One of the individuals to visit the body at the morgue was the White House Security Coordinator, even though he had previously confirmed the victim's identity to his boss, an Associate White House Counsel who also visited the body in the morgue that evening. *Why was this trip necessary?*

# *The only paper in Mr. Foster's wallet at Fort Marcy that the lead investigator at the body site considered "unusual" was never explained in the Official Reports.* It contains groups of initials that correspond to those of the President, the First Lady, and to their daughter. It lists a variety of dates and numerical amounts along with several Arkansas city names. Mr. Foster was known to be involved with the formation of blind trusts for all the Clinton family. The private attorney involved talked with him the day before Mr. Foster died and tried to reach him the next day a few minutes after Mr. Foster left the White House for the last time.

# Five civilian and government witnesses at Fort Marcy stated (with varying degrees of certainty and specificity) that *there was a briefcase in Mr. Foster's Honda.* This briefcase is not mentioned in the Reports (other than to indicate Mr. Foster had no briefcase with him when he left the White House).

# Several Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel state that Mr. Foster's Honda was *locked* when they examined its exterior (and viewed the interior through the windows) sometime before 6:35 p.m. The Official Reports indicate that the Honda was *not locked* well over an hour later when it was "officially" searched for the first time. *Officially no one on the investigation knew where the Honda keys were during this interval, so these keys could not have been used to unlock the car during this period of time.*

# *A Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department worker observed the U.S. Park Police "gaining access" to Mr. Foster's Honda (his White House ID was on the front seat) before 6:37 p.m. The White House position is that it was not informed of Mr. Foster's death until 8:30 p.m.* Another Fairfax County emergency worker said it was known within his group (that left the park at 6:37 p.m.) that Mr. Foster was employed at the White House.

# *The lead U.S. Park Police Investigator at the body site somehow knew to write the name of a U.S. Secret Service uniformed officer and his White House Phone number (in Room 058 in the White House basement) in his investigator's notebook,* apparently around 6:40 p.m. The official position (in a Secret Service memo) is that the White House did not learn about Mr. Foster's death until 8:30 p.m.

# The U.S. Park Police Lieutenant who officially notified the White House of Vince Foster's death had his call returned in 5-10 minutes by an Assistant White House Chief of Staff. The *first* question to the Lieutenant (in the words of his FBI interview) was "whether the U.S. Park Police had checked the registration on the gun and knew whose gun it was." The Lieutenant received another call at almost the same time from the White House Director of Personnel. He also asked about the weapon and was told... the U.S. Park Police did not have that information *Why were the first two White House callers interested in the weapon above all else?*

# The Fiske Report refers to the lack of damage done to Mr. Foster's teeth and the soft tissues of his mouth by the barrel of the gun in support of the official suicide theory (Mr. Foster presumably must have put the gun into his mouth voluntarily since there were no signs of a struggle). *However, the Fiske Report does not mention the damage that should have been done to the soft tissues and teeth from the powerful recoil of the Army Special Colt .38 Revolver and its unusually high front sight.

# The Fiske Report states that the body was bagged back by the second cannon at Fort Marcy Park at about 8:45 p.m. before being transported the 750 feet to the parking lot and then taken on a 15-minute trip to the Fairfax County Hospital. The ambulance log indicates the body arrived at the hospital 15 minutes before the Fiske Report says the body was put in a body bag up by the second cannon at Fort Marcy. *Times given by the doctor who pronounced Mr. Foster dead at the hospital corroborate the ambulance log, not the Fiske Report.* The Medical Examiner told the FBI he arrived at Fort Marcy at about 6:45 p.m., an hour before the Fiske Report says he did.

# To support its conclusion that Vince Foster was under great stress, The Fiske Report states that "*It was obvious to many that he had lost weight"* in the months before his death. *Medical reports in the record show that he actually gained weight in the six months prior to his death.*

# Despite the official conclusion that financial concerns had no role in Mr. Foster's death, the *family checking account had been overdrawn for some one or two weeks prior to his death.* The credit union had shifted from "working with" the Fosters on a "bi-weekly" to a "weekly" basis the week before he died. Mr. Foster visited the credit union the day before he died.

# On July 21, President Clinton spoke to White House staffers who knew Vince Foster well. Were his words a warning not to discuss Foster's death outside of the White House "family?" This is what the president said: "In the first place, no one can ever know why this happened. Even if you had a whole set of objective reasons, that wouldn't be why it happened, because you could get a different, bigger, more burdensome set of objective reasons that are on someone else in this room.... I hope when we remember him and this we'll be a little less anxious to talk outside our family."

# There are unusual memory lapses on the part of various White House officials when it comes to the subject of their last conversations with Mr. Foster. For example, a Deputy Assistant to the President who had known Mr. Foster since 1967 had what Chief Counsel Bernard Nussbaum's Executive Assistant described as a "highly unusual" 1-2 hour closed door meeting with Vince Foster on July 19. In the words of this individual's FBI interview, "She does not remember what topics they talked about." *Bear in mind that this was her last conversation (1 to 2 hours long) with a friend she had known for over 25 years who officially committed suicide the next day. She couldn't remember the topics they discussed?*

# An excellent memory was, however, demonstrated by a female witness in her late teens who voluntarily came forward and was interviewed by the FBI on May 17, 1994, about events she had witnessed at Fort Marcy Park nearly a year earlier on July 19, 1993, the day before Vince Foster died. She told the FBI she remembered seeing at a distance of 10-15 feet a lone white male in his early 40s who,... despite the intense heat, was wearing a dark suit and red necktie. This individual was walking in Fort Marcy Park from the George Washington Parkway entrance toward the northern side of the park. When he noticed her looking at him, he immediately turned away. It was clear from her description that the individual in question could not have been Vince Foster. Who was he? No attempt was ever made to find out, even though he was viewing the park at 3 p.m. the day before Mr. Foster's death and at the approximate mid-point of the hours Mr. Foster went missing the next day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

------------------------------

Date: Sun Sep 24, 1995 11:18 pm CST

From: snet l

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: snet-l@world.std.com

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: WORLD NEWS (fwd)

Pardon the ugly formatting

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 24 Sep 95 20:59:06 PDT

Subject: WORLD NEWS

Forwarded message

> Fight over phone log rings alarm bells for Clinton

> By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in Washington

> THE White House has refused point blank to provide Congress with sensitive telephone logs related to the death of Vincent Foster, it emerged last week. So far, the White House has got away with defiance.

> But these "Foster Logs" could soon take on the significance of the Nixon Tapes if Republican Senator Alfonse D'Amato decides to draw his saber for a real fight.

> The logs could shed light on allegations of a mystery telephone call by a junior White House aide, Helen Dickey, indicating she knew about the death of Foster, the deputy White House counsel, at least an hour and a half before the official notification.

> The logs have been requested by the Senate Banking Committee as part of its inquiry into Foster's death. The White House says there are no logs. But this is regarded as preposterous. The White House Communications Agency, which is run by the Defense Department, keeps precise records of all calls in and out of the building.

> Foster was found dead at Fort Marcy Park, Virginia, on July 20, 1993. His death was treated as suicide from the first. "It seems to me that we made that determination prior to going up and looking at the body," said the senior detective at the crime scene.

> If the allegations about the call are true, it means that the White House was tipped off early, suggesting a cover-up that may have involved Hillary Clinton. Dickey, an Arkansas loyalist, was once a nanny to Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea, and worked until recently in the White House as a social secretary in the Office of the First Lady.

> The biggest political scandal of modern American history

> It was The Telegraph that first broke the story of Dickey's call. The New York Post followed up with a major piece in August. Since then the Senate Banking Committee has started to take an interest. Senator D'Amato, the chairman, has said that he intends to subpoena Dickey and others to get to the bottom of the matter. Some Republicans doubt D'Amato's staying power, however, complaining that he is all bark and no bite.

> The Dickey call has all the intrigue of a political novel. An Arkansas state trooper, Roger Perry, says that he was on duty at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock when Dickey called to convey the bad news. "She was kind of hysterical, crying, real upset," he said.

> "She told me that Vince got off work, went out to his car, and shot himself in the head."

> He has signed an affidavit swearing that he got the call before 7pm local time (8pm Washington time) — half an hour before the US Park Police first notified the White House. After receiving the call Perry telephoned others in Little Rock including Trooper Larry Patterson and Lynn Davis, former commander of the Arkansas State Police. Both have sworn affidavits saying that they learned about Foster's death before 6pm local time, a full hour and a half before the official notification.

> In an interview last year, Trooper Perry said that he thought the call came in at 4.38pm local time but was not certain. The Telegraph has since been informed by a well-placed source inside the White House that the call was in fact made at 5:48 Washington time (or 4:48 Arkansas time) and lasted seven minutes. This would be 15 minutes before the US Park Police discovered the body at 6:03 PM. The Telegraph does not have documentary proof for this. It may turn out to be mistaken information. But if true, we are dealing with the biggest political scandal of modern American history.

> There are other indications that the White House was tipped off early.

> Dickey has left the White House and is lying low in Arkansas. Last week she issued an affidavit saying that she did not learn about Foster's death until about 10 PM when she was watching TV at the White House.

> But the affidavit is strangely constructed. The signature of Little Rock notary Barry Boshears is on a detached page and has no date, casting doubt on the validity of the document. Contacted by telephone, Boshears refused to confirm that he had issued the affidavit.

> There are other indications that the White House was tipped off early. Dr Donald Haut, the first doctor on the scene, says that by the time he reached the park everybody knew that Foster was a White House official. He told the FBI that he arrived at 6:45 PM.

> A Fairfax County rescue worker who left at 6:37 told The Telegraph: "We all knew that it was a White House official when we left." Rescue worker James Iacone also knew that Foster was a White House official when he returned to his station at around 6:45 PM, according to an FBI report.

> The US Park Police claim that they did not find Foster's White House ID in the front seat of his Honda Accord until much later. The shift commander, Lt Pat Gavin, claims that he notified the Secret Service as soon as he found out, shortly before 8:30 PM. But a Park Police investigator, John Rolla, jotted the telephone number of a White House Secret Service officer in his notebook around 6:35 PM. Why? The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review has reported that police officers from an elite federal unit showed up at the park at around 7 PM. None of the official reports on Foster's death make any mention of this unidentified SWAT team.

> Do the Republicans in Congress have the stomach to do anything about it?

> It is now clear that the report of the independent counsel Robert Fiske was deeply flawed. It suppressed the crucial crime scene testimony, claiming that a couple having a picnic at Fort Marcy Park when the police arrived had not "observed anything unusual". In fact, they told the FBI that they saw a bare-chested man in the driver's seat of Foster's Honda, and another man — "a white male in his mid to late 40s, approximately six feet in height, medium build, long blonde hair and beard, appeared unclean and unkempt" — standing by the car with the bonnet up.

> The Fiske Report said that Dr Haut "observed a large pool of blood" and a "large exit wound in the back of the skull". In fact, he told the FBI that "no blood was recalled on the vegetation around the body" and that the wound seemed remarkably small.

> The report also made no mention of the FBI statements of four rescue workers who did not see an exit wound and were struck by the lack of blood.

> It is hard for Americans to believe that their government is so far gone that it would try to orchestrate a cover-up on this scale. But the evidence is mounting. The question now is: do the Republicans in Congress have the stomach to do anything about it?

------------------------------

Date: Thu Sep 28, 1995 5:08 pm CST

From: snet l

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: snet-l@world.std.com

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: part 27: allegations re vince foster, the nsa, and bank spying

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXVII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

Ross Perot made many of his millions by selling computer services to the government. In 1969 his company EDS contracted with the California State Physicians Service, the state Medicaid processing agent, to take over some of their computer processing responsibilities.

The contract needed the approval of Earl Brian, a combat physician who served in a unit providing air support for Operation Phoenix and who then became health and welfare secretary in the cabinet of California Governor Ronald Reagan, in which capacity Brian later authored a couple of papers (*Position paper on Department of Health reorganization and related health boards and commissions*, Sacramento, 1973; *California's Med-Cal co-payment experiment*, with Stephen F. Gibbons, Lippincott, Philadelphia, 1974).

After leaving this post to run for the Senate against Alan Cranston, and losing, Brian became President of a high-tech company called Xonics, which was accused by the SEC of fraud and manipulating the price of its stock. Brian left Xonics in October 1977 without being charged with any wrongdoing, or — unlike four other Xonics officers — being required to sign an SEC consent decree. A number of former Xonics officers went on to form a company called Hadron.

In 1980 Brian formed a company called Biotech Capital Corp (renamed Infotechnology in 1987), one of whose investors was Ed Meese's wife Ursula, who got a loan to buy Biotech stock from Meese advisor Edwin Thomas. Brian also acquired control of a Canadian company called Clinical Sciences.

Brian at some point worked on projects with Michael Riconosciuto and Robert Booth Nichols at the Cabazon Indian Reservation, projects administered "jointly" by the Wackenhut Corporation. On September 10, 1981, for example, Brian was seen by the Riverside Sheriff's Department at a weapons demonstration at Lake Cauchilla gun range at Indio, CA.

After the Reagan administration took office, Brian was given a White House post related to health-care issues under Ed Meese. Brian is alleged to have said to Meese, "I'm going to be the Ross Perot of the Reagan administration, and you can be the Earl Brian." If this conversation actually took place, it apparently meant that Brian intended to make money by selling software to the U.S. government — purchases which Ed Meese would be in a position to approve.

One of the ways Brian apparently fulfilled this dream was by marketing the PROMIS software, created and modified by contract between the U.S. Department of Justice and Inslaw, Inc. — a Washington, D.C. based software firm. At the time, Brian's company Biotech Capital Corp (later renamed Infotechnology) controlled Hadron, which attempted a buyout of Inslaw. When Brian was not able to obtain property rights to the software this way, Inslaw was driven into bankruptcy and the software stolen by "trickery, deceit, and fraud", according to federal bankruptcy Judge George Bason.

Brian had perhaps seen the potential for intelligence agency use of this type of software from his days in Vietnam in connection with Operation Phoenix. Operation Phoenix (run by the CIA's William Colby) used computers to track political enemies, many of which were targeted for assassination.

At first Brian marketed the PROMIS software to intelligence organizations, including Israel and Iraq (the latter deal facilitated by arms dealer Carlos Cardoen). In February 1983 Brian sent Rafi Eitan over to the Inslaw offices for a demonstration of the PROMIS software. Rafi Eitan was to later head up LAKAM, Israel's scientific and technological espionage agency which oversaw the Jonathan Pollard spying operation.

Later, in Brazil, Brian acquired the nickname "Cash", allegedly based on a perception of his mercenary approach to life. In offering to sell the software to the Brazilian government, Brian wasn't entirely freelancing. During an official meeting Brian placed a phone call to the U.S. to obtain the approval of Ed Meese. More information on the Brazilian sale may be found in a redacted part of the *Bua report*. An affidavit on the matter was even signed by Figueiredo, the Brazilian president.

Judge Bua in his report ignored Justice Department complicity in the theft of the PROMIS software and accepted Brian's testimony at face value, saying he found him a trustworthy fellow. Brian is now under indictment in California, while the allegedly corrupt Judge Bua is plea bargaining with prosecutors.

The California indictment of Earl W. Brian was announced in September 1995. The indictment concerns tens of millions of dollars of fraudulent lease transactions, while Earl Brian was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of three separate companies: Infotechology, Financial News Network (FNN), and United Press International (UPI).

The indictment claims that Brian and his co-conspirators engaged in some trick financing (worthy of Billy Sol Estes). In 1988 FNN (now CNBC) was losing money, so to hide that fact from its lending banks and from the investing public, Brian generated some extra "income" through false charges.

First FNN charged UPI $29 million to use a technology called the "vertical blanking interval". Next FNN charged another Infotechnology-related company called Institutional Research Network (IRN) millions of dollars (above actual costs) for a new product called FNN:PRO. Payments for these charges topped up FNN's income nicely.

But since neither UPI nor IRN had money to pay for these charges, the money had to come from somewhere else. The money came from leasing and finance companies, who bought broadcast and communications equipment from two affiliates of FNN, Telecommunications Industries and Micro Research Industries. (The equipment either did not exist or was sold to more than one leasing company at the same time, or was previously sold to customers of the FNN subsidiary Data Broadcasting Company.) The purchase price of the non-existent equipment was paid to FNN, who then made lease payments to the leasing and finance companies.

The indictment says that Brian also siphoned off $300,000 of the lease money to himself, by submitting a "bill" to FNN from another company he controlled, called Alton, Inc.

If you steal from a thief, can he holler 'Cop!'? The indictment says one of the co-conspirators, a fellow named Bolen, caused a fraudulent $1 million to be paid to the offshore bank account of a company called Centerpoint, Inc., as a payment to himself.

One of the more interesting aspects of the Earl Brian indictment is the date: June 1994. The indictment was sat on for more than a year, while an incredibly corrupt Justice Department prepared its own rebuttal to Inslaw's Rebuttal to the Bua Report.

The Justice Department is never in any rush when it's preoccupied with covering up its own crimes.

[to be continued]

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: 2.6.2

iQCVAwUBMGtN6mX1Kn9BepeVAQG77QQAlZUv/T0yJHmLcuppHS40cGT0PQSnqtdWG85reZPLdBR2P3DLWOweG23LGUzXz7zcZxCnKocQnvZDtqQGm3QeDFKEh0LCcka/BwoaMWmkq38nfhACB4CTkXWAdw0Apz9Cv6PbpITFAKrOm4ytpoP9g5+2uGl7z/qNqEu3DAOXPsM==LI7i

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

------------------------------

Date: Fri Sep 29, 1995 6:56 pm CST

From: snet l

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: snet-l@world.std.com

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: Media & Whitewater (fwd)

---------- Forwarded message ----------

The Whitewater Story? What Whitewater Story?

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 1995

By L. Brent Bozell III

One has to wonder why the national news media — particularly the television networks — that so relished investigating and reporting any and all allegations against the Reagan administration, no matter how unfounded, have so pathetically rolled over with this Democratic administration.

I refer, of course, to the alphabet soup of political scandals surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton, the mere mention of which will cause liberals reading this piece to roll their eyes in disbelief: There go the conservatives again with their wild conspiracy theories. Anyone demanding media coverage is excoriated for having a political "agenda" by a press corps that has no stomach for the story. It is not only that the media refuse to investigate the past (everything before Mr. Clinton's election is somehow deemed irrelevant) — they are refusing to cover what is unfolding before their very eyes.

Last week Abner Mikva, President Clinton's third White House counsel in three years, abruptly resigned after less than a year on the job. A former member of Congress and former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, Mr. Mikva had told the Washington Times earlier that he would remain at least through the end of the president's first term. Eleven months later he announces, "I'm running out of gas," and is gone.

The national news media accepted that explanation without reservation. Brief stories announcing Mr. Mikva's resignation appeared in all the major dailies (The Wall Street Journal ran a 163-word report) as well as on CNN and in U.S. News & World Report. ABC, CBS, NBC, Time and Newsweek didn't bother reporting anything at all. But something is wrong with taking that explanation at face value. One week before Mr. Mikva's predecessor, Bernard Nussbaum, had taken the key documents pertaining to the Travelgate scandal out of Vince Foster's briefcase after his death and that the White House had hidden them from investigators for two years, something that Mr. Mikva would want no part in.

Is this a reach? Are they two completely different stories connected only in the twisted minds of conspiracy buffs? Perhaps, and if that's true it would be correct for the news media to deal with them separately. But a search of the records shows that none of the networks devoted a single story on their evening newscasts to the new Travelgate bombshell; nor did most major newspapers, the Journal included, cover it as a news story.

What explains this silence? Let's dig deeper into the excuse file. How about: This is a very serious accusation and the media would be irresponsible to run allegations without a formal accusation, no matter how tangible the evidence may appear. Well, that's certainly a convenient post-Reagan rewrite of the journalistic rules of engagement, but for argument's sake let's legitimize that rationale.

Remember Jean Lewis? She was the lead Resolution Trust Corp. investigator whose riveting testimony this summer before the congressional committee investigating Whitewater included a formal charge that the administration was obstructing justice. Mr. Clinton's Democratic allies tried to question her credentials, but they were impeccable; they tried to impugn her motives but found them unimpeachable. And this wasn't close testimony. It was covered live by C-SPAN and PBS. What did our hallowed news media think about that? The networks did one story each, none of them leading the newscasts; and no network chose to explore this charge with an investigation of its own. Among the news magazines, there was nothing in U.S. News, a paragraph in Time and 500 words in Newsweek under the headline "An End In Sight (Maybe)." Contrast this with the feverish 13-year investigation of the "October Surprise" nonevent by many of these same organizations.

Let's try another line of defense, the one we hear constantly from Clinton apologists like Eleanor Clift: The public just doesn't care about this Whitewater stuff. That may be true, but then again, the surveys show the public had the same indifference to the Iran-Contra affair before the infamous hearings. While we're at it, Richard Nixon was re-elected in the largest electoral landslide in history in the midst of the Watergate investigation. Does it follow, then, that these liberal pundits would maintain these stories should not have been investigated for lack of public interest?

Or maybe it's because this Whitewater business just isn't "newsworthy" — during the hearings this past summer there were more important news items that simply bumped the scandal off the news media's radar screen. What earth-shattering events bumped Whitewater while the hearings were in progress? On Aug. 2, CNN World News reported nothing on Whitewater but did deem it important to cover a story on the benefits of soy-based tofu food products; on Aug. 10, the same network opted not to cover the hearings in favor of stories like Joe Namath's donation of pantyhose to a Planet Hollywood restaurant. The Network morning news shows were even worse. These programs regularly declined to report on the hearings in favor of more important items like rollerblading technique in New York City; the art of catching butterflies; women who smoke cigars; and an Elvis convention in Mississippi.

No, the principal reason the news media have spiked the Clinton scandals is their utter disdain for the emerging conservative press, those Rep. Henry Hyde (R., Ill.) once labeled as "the great unwashed" in the eyes of the liberal elite in Washington. If Rush Limbaugh & Co. think it's important, they won't touch it.

But this story just won't go away and is getting out in spite of the network news blackout. It is being covered meticulously by the Washington Times, The American Spectator and on the Journal's editorial page. A couple of other newspapers deserve an honorable mention for occasional stories: the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times.

The most prominent venue for coverage of the continuing Clinton scandals is, of course, talk radio. Talk show hosts nationwide refuse to buckle under the intimidation from the liberal national news media, and continue to report the story the networks do not want the public to hear. This helps explain why the talk format is now the most popular conservatives — at a time when the mainstream media (print and network news) are losing audiences. It also explains why they, along with the aforementioned print outlets, are Public Enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the ever-more-embattled Clinton administration.

---

Mr. Bozell is chairman of the Media Research Center.

* * * END OF DOCUMENT * * *

------------------------------

Date: Sat Sep 30, 1995 11:49 pm CST

From: snet l

EMS: INTERNET / MCI ID: 376-5414

MBX: snet-l@world.std.com

TO: * David Beiter / MCI ID: 635-1762

Subject: (fwd) Vince Foster's personal Amex charges (fwd)

Since this was not PGP-signed, it could be a clever forgery — but I expect it is not.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 1 Oct 1995 01:21:29 -0400

From: Brad Dolan

To: bdolan@use.usit.net

Newgroups: alt.conspiracy

Subject: (fwd) Vince Foster's personal Amex charges

Path: usit.net!news.sprintlink.net!in1.uu.net!news.delphi.com!usenet

From: Orlin Grabbe

Newsgroups: alt.conspiracy

Subject: Vince Foster's personal Amex charges

Date: Fri, 29 Sep 95 15:11:52 -0500

Organization: Delphi (info@delphi.com email, 800-695-4005 voice)

Lines: 50

Message-ID:

NNTP-Posting-Host: bos1d.delphi.com

National Research Service, Inc.

P.O.Box 1564

Glenwood, Arkansas 71943

(801) 356-4655

May 8, 1995

MEMORANDUM FOR AMBROSE EVANS-PRITCHARD

SUBJECT: American Express Charges — Vincent Foster

The following charges were made to the *personal* American Express Account of Vincent Foster. This does not represent a full accounting of all charges made to this account, but rather the most significant charges, in my view, that were made from approximately July 1991 through July 1995.

$1,490 11/18/92 12/07/92AA/SWISSAIR/LIT/CDG/GVA

12/09/92SWISSAIR/AA/GVA/CDG/LIT

$1,260 10/16/91 11/01/91AA/SWISSAIR/LIT/CDG/GVA

11/03/91SWISSAIR/AA/GVA/CDG/LIT

$720 07/01/93 AA/LIT/DCA/DCA/LIT x 2

$470 07/08/93 AA/LIT/DCA x 1

$360 06/12/93 AA/LIT/DCA x 1

$12 06/16/93 BOB OWENS, INC, MANASSAS, VA

$15 06/17/93 BOB OWENS, INC, MANASSAS, VA

$570 06/15/93 AA/DCA/LIT/LIT/DCA

$1,138 07/01/93 WHT HSE TVL OFC, WASH, DC

$809 07/07/93 CREDIT/07/06/93/TWA/IAD/CDG/CDG/IAD

$329 07/08/93 CREDIT/07/06/93/SWISSAIR/CDG/GVA/CDG

$2,378 07/07/93 WHT HSE TVL OFC, WASH, DC

$27.73 05/08/95 FLOWERS,ETC. HOPE,AR

Records maintained by American Express that predate 1991 are stored on microfiche in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sincerely,

Tom

------------------------------