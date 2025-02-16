NOTES: I made a few corrections to spellings and grammar.

If you missed previous parts to this part of the WORMSCAN series, you can find it here.

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 1]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 2]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 3]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 4]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 5]

WORMSCAN: FOSTER0 [PART 6]

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXX

by J. Orlin Grabbe

What do the Mena, Arkansas, and Fire Lakes, Nevada, airfields have in common? The answer is they were both secure facilities run by the highly classified National Programs Office (NPO). Other facilities were located at Joplin, Missouri, and Iron Mountain, Texas.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Oliver North as the secret head of this secret organization, and sometime in 1983, the NPO, which is organizationally part of the National Security Agency (NSA), became the effective administrator of a covert plan called Operation Black Eagle.

Operation Black Eagle became a network of 5000 people who made possible the export of arms in the direction of Central America, and the import of drugs from the same direction. According to Navy Lt. Commander Alexander Martin (ret.), he, as an assistant to Major General Richard Secord, worked closely with Oliver North, Richard Secord, Felix Rodriquez, and Jeb Bush (son of Vice-President Bush) in the operation. Different aspects of Black Eagle were consolidated under the office of the Vice President.

Martin himself admits to setting up fraudulent paper "investment projects" through which the wealthy could donate money to the Contra cause. They would "invest" in projects that didn't exist, and write off the investment on a two-for-one basis.

But it is estimated that only 3 (three) percent of the money actually found its way into the hands of the Contras. The rest of the money was diverted to other purposes, and some of it still exists, stashed away in hidden bank accounts in the U.S. and around the world.

For the next several years the importation of drugs into the U.S. was largely a U.S. government monopoly, with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) acting as the government's enforcer to eliminate any private competition.

Not everyone who participated in the operation knew the full picture, nor did they approve of what was going on. I talked to two pilots who used to fly in and out of Mena airport, among other places.

Pilot A was appalled when he found out he was transporting cocaine. Among other things, this was totally contradictory to an apparent "war on drugs". Later on he grew more cynical, as he came to realize that the "war on drugs" was precisely what made the whole operation so profitable, as well as serving as a broad strategy for social control. Later on he was offered a job transporting cocaine by the producers themselves.

"It was good money. They would pay a $100,000 a flight. They would send out maybe eight planes at a time, and if only two of them got shot down, the operation would still be profitable. So there was some risk involved."

But he turned the job down. "You can't do business with those people," he said. "I was used to working in an environment where if you got into trouble, you kept your mouth shut. But in that environment if anyone got into trouble, they would inform on anyone and blab about anything they knew about. That was the risk I couldn't take."

Pilot B let everyone know in no uncertain terms that he wasn't transporting any drugs, anywhere, at any time. "They were quite upset with me for not going along." One day as he was about to fly out of Mena in the direction of Florida, he became suspicious of the "equipment" cargo he was transporting. He feared that not only was the cargo really cocaine, but also that he was being set up to be busted because of his unpopular view of things. He started prying into one of the wooden crates but was warned off by Uzi-carrying guards. So he took off, dumping the entire cargo (which *was* cocaine) all over the runway in the process, leaving a white cloud behind him. He headed East and didn't stop till he arrived at CIA headquarters to scream at Bill Casey.

"They still complain about the millions of dollars I cost them," he says, unrepentantly.

Operation Black Eagle was the basis for the diversion that became known as the "Iran-Contra" affair, a term invented by Attorney General Ed Meese, and obediently repeated *ad nauseam* by the news media. The exposure of the sale of TOW missiles to Iran, which no one really cared about, was intended to divert the attention of reporters toward the Middle East and away from the official government importation of drugs into secured NPO facilities.

In addition to facilities such as Mena and Fire Lakes which were guarded by the Wackenhut Corporation, the operation involved sophisticated electronics developed by NSA contractor E-Systems of Dallas, Texas, to create electronic "holes" which would allow planes to cross U.S. borders without tripping NORAD's Early Warning System. Or, if need be, to hide a flight path from U.S. spy satellites.

The monetary logistics of this operation were overseen in part by Vince Foster of the Rose Law Firm, using the financial software resources of Systematics, Jackson Stephen's Little Rock software company. Vince Foster's "NSA connection" involved an extensive knowledge of the NPO's management of the flow of men and materials, money and drugs.

Today no one wants Operation Black Eagle exposed or talked about. And that's one of the reasons investigations into the death of Vince Foster have been quashed on every side. You might call it a massive outbreak of National Insecurity.

[to be continued]

Date: Sun Oct 22, 1995 2:26 pm CST

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXXI

by J. Orlin Grabbe

There is something about the explosive smell of money in Little Rock's Ozark air that turns a young man's thoughts to suicide.

But one might have believed John Markle, a PhD economist and son of the actress Mercedes McCambridge, was sitting on top of the world in 1987. He had left Salomon Brothers eight years earlier to become the one-man futures trading operation for Stephens Inc. on East Capitol Street.

Markle had a lot of money to play with. He had no position limits, at least none that he knew about. "They're at least $800 million, because I once had that much at risk and nobody stopped me," he told *Forbes* on March 31, 1987.

He traded exclusively for the house account — essentially for the personal profit of the two brothers Wilton R. "Witt" and Jackson T. "Jack" Stephens, the only stockholders in Stephens Group, which controlled an empire that included the investment bank Stephens Inc., the multi-bank holding company Worthen Banking Corp., the Capital Hotel of Little Rock, the software firm Systematics, the nursing home operator Beverly Enterprises, the insurance holding company ICH Corp., and (the crown jewel) the natural gas company Stephens Production Co.

Witt Stephens, a former Bible salesman, had long controlled Arkansas politics through a simple mechanism: those local candidates he didn't support saw all their funding cut off. Naturally no local candidate could afford to be seen taking out-of-state money, assuming it was available.

But like many of the super-rich, the Stephens brothers were neither Republican nor Democrat. Jackson Stephens, who was a major fund-raiser for Jimmy Carter in 1976 and 1980, would also become one of George Bush's "Team 100" through $100,000 political donations in 1988 and 1992. The latter was the year that a Stephens-controlled bank would supply a $3.5 million line of credit to the campaign of Bill Clinton.

No, these boys weren't hard-core Democrats. It was Witt Stephens who started the rumor that Geraldine Ferraro was Benito Mussolini's grandniece, a stunt he found so entertaining that he repeated it four years later with a story that Michael Dukakis was Aristotle Onassis' nephew.

Such international wit was curious for a man who retired weekends to the family homestead in Prattsville, and boasted that he had left the state of Arkansas only once in fifteen years. Witt's brother Jack, on the other hand, could more likely be found on the 6,000-acre plantation that Jack owned in Chittlin Switch, Georgia, where he might be joined for a weekend of hunting by Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, Oklahoma Governor Henry Bellmon, or Joseph Williams, the chairman of Williams Cos., of pipeline and telecommunications fame.

Markle, perched in front of his data screens trading futures, probably didn't know about the monetary flows generated by Operation Black Eagle and siphoned through the Stephens' financial institutions. He just knew that the different parts of the Stephens empire — legally administered by the Rose Law Firm trio of Webster Hubbell, Vince Foster, and Hillary Rodham Clinton — generated a lot of cash. ("They have so much money it scares you," a Merrill Lynch vice president would tell *Time* magazine a few years later.)

First, there was Beverly Enterprises, the nation's largest nursing home operator. As explained by Stephens' executive Jon Jacoby, "In 1968 the Great Society started the nursing home business, and all you had to do was open the doors and they filled up." That same year Jack bought into a chain of nursing homes called Leisure Lodges, and took them over in 1975. Then, after helping Beverly Enterprises avoid a takeover they didn't want, he sold Leisure Lodges to Beverly in 1978.

The Stephens brothers then acquired control of Beverly and turned it into a cash cow. In 1980 the Stephens sold most of their Beverly stock at a handsome profit, but retained the real estate from Leisure Lodges, which was rented to Beverly, and also contracted to provide data processing services to Beverly through Jack's software firm Systematics. The Stephens also remained one of Beverly's primary bankers.

The Stephens brothers were thus nicely positioned to make out like a bandit if they could convince some politician to push through a system of National Health Care, which would provide a built-in government demand for both health and software services. The Stephens brothers had always favored the notion of private enterprise supplemented by government subsidies.

The Systematics contracts were overseen by Vince Foster and Hillary Rodham Clinton of the Rose Law Firm. Systematics provided data processing services and software to track the flows of money through banks, and the flows of people and money through the nursing home industry. Vince and Hillary represented Systematics in the Jackson Stephens-Bert Lance-BCCI attempted takeover of First American Bank in 1978. Hillary also became self-taught in intellectual property law, important for a software company. Stephens had even picked up some neat software from Earl "Cash" Brian who had once been influential at Beverly Enterprises at its Pasadena, California, headquarters.

Jack Stephens had purchased 49 percent of Systematics for $400,000 in 1968, and it had since become one of the largest suppliers of retail banking software. Banking customers could purchase Systematics software to do their back office data processing (i.e. to transfer money between accounts and between banks), or they could contract with Systematics to do all their data processing for them (this was called "outsourcing") — either on the premises, or at remote locations using telecommunication links.

The investment bank Stephens Inc. had, with White Weld (now part of Morgan Stanley) underwritten the initial public offering of Wal-Mart in 1970. Other public offerings included Tyson Foods (which made about one-half McDonald's Chicken McNuggets), Beverly Enterprises, and Systematics. Jack Stephens had joined the firm in 1946, and was now its Chairman, while his son Warren was President.

In 1983 the Stephens brothers had acquired controlling interest in Arkansas' largest bank holding company, Worthen Banking Corp. Another major shareholder in Worthen would be Mochtar Riady, an Indonesian banker closely connected to President Suharto. Jackson Stephens met Riady in 1976, when Riady wanted to buy into an American bank. Two years later Riady and Stephens Inc. set up a joint venture, Stephens Finance Ltd., in Hong Kong to write letters of credit. Later, in 1983, Stephens and Riady bought Seng Heng Bank in Macao, and in 1984 they bought the Hong Kong Chinese Bank. Riady also controlled the Bank of Trade in San Francisco.

Hong Kong was then the banking center for the heroin trade, just as Panama was the banking center for the cocaine trade.

Stephens Link, a customized computer network designed for commercial banks, was launched in 1986. It tied together bank branches to Stephens Inc. trading and clearing operations. There were computer terminals in eight states and Panama. The good citizens of Panama, the home of the Stephens' friends Gabriel Lewis and Manuel Noriega, could purchase a variety of Stephens financial services and products without ever having to leave home.

Finally, there was Stephens Production Co., based in Ft. Smith, which owned perhaps a trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Arkoma Basin. The property, purchased in 1953 for $5.4 million, was now worth at least a billion dollars. But the Stephens brothers valued the property at cost, which led to an understatement of their ranking among the world's wealthiest individuals.

And Markle, the futures trader, could put much of this wealth at risk, could bet it on the rolls of the market dice. Markle liked to think he could predict the future. He would quote from Michael Talbot's *Beyond the Quantum*: "The human biological organism possesses the ability to leap into the future, to actively tap into information about future events and process that information in the present."

Luckily, as is often the case, he was spared the vision of his own demise. He was fired on Friday the 13th (Nov. 1987). He had been asked, they said, about an unidentified, out-of-state brokerage account he controlled, and its relationship to a Stephens corporate account. Rumors would circulate saying maybe he was putting profitable trades in the secret account, and sticking Stephens with the unprofitable ones. But that's all they were, rumors. For Markle himself wasn't talking.

Three days after Markle was fired, there was a furious thunderstorm in Little Rock, during which, it is said, John Markle killed his wife, his two young daughters, and then himself. And to do the job, he used three different handguns. That's what they said.

Curious deaths, those. But this was Stephens country, and no one wanted to ask very many questions. They found it much safer to talk about the violent weather.

[to be continued]

Date: Wed Oct 25, 1995 9:13 pm CST

from Strategic Investments

For Immediate Release

October 25, 1995

EXPERTS SAY FOSTER "SUICIDE" NOTE IS A FORGERY

At a press conference this morning at Washington's Willard Hotel, James Dale Davidson announced the findings of an international panel of forensic experts (sic) who examined a copy of a note that was found in Foster's briefcase shortly after his death. The panel of three forensic handwriting experts have determined that the note is a forgery, and not written by the late Deputy White House Counsel. James Dale Davidson, Editor of Strategic Investment, a premier world financial newsletter, offered the following statement today:

Ladies and Gentlemen, Strategic Investment has asked a forensic panel of handwriting experts to examine the so-called "suicide" note, said to have been written by the late Vincent Foster. The panel's conclusions were collected over a three month period. Each panelist worked independently and came to their own conclusions without interference. They completed their study with far greater care, thoroughness, and apparent accuracy than the federal institutions that were intended to protect us. It is indeed ironic, that Vincent Foster, as the number two lawyer in the White House and one of the highest ranking law enforcement officials in this land — would have his own death covered up. The fabrication of a "suicide" note by high officials, is just one more indication that Vincent Foster did not commit suicide. With us today are our expert panel whose reports you have copies of, as well as the torn note, and a set of known documents written by Vincent Foster. Mr. Reginald E. Alton, from Oxford University, has flown in for this conference. He is a world-recognized expert on handwriting and manuscript authentication. For 30 years he has lectured at Oxford on handwriting, and has engaged in forensic document examination. Recently he ruled on the authenticity of C.S. Lewis's Diaries. He has been consulted by British police authorities and has testified in British courts on both criminal and civil matters involving questioned documents. He has determined the note to be a forgery.

Mr. Vincent Scalice, is formerly a homicide expert with the New York City Police Department. He is a certified Questioned Document Examiner with the American Board of Forensic Examiners. He has 22 years experience as a document examiner, and has worked for some of the country's largest institutions in this capacity, for example Citicorp and Chemical Bank. He has determined the note to be a forgery.

Mr. Ronald Rice has 18 years experience performing civil, criminal and forensic handwriting examination. He is a consultant to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. He has examined documents on a number of celebrated cases, and recently was asked by CNN to examine notes written by O.J. Simpson. He too has determined the note to be a forgery.

Three experts — 70 years of combined forensic examination experience — conclude forgery. Both the Park Police and later the FBI determined the note to have been written by Mr. Foster. But look more closely. The Capitol Police handwriting expert compared the so-called Foster note to only one document — which is not in keeping with a proper and complete examination. We learn today from Mr. Christopher Ruddy, the reporter from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Park Police used the services of [a] Sergeant from the Capitol Police who has never been certified as a document examiner. Later the FBI, and former Special Counsel Robert Fiske reports, found the note to have been written by Foster, again by comparing it to a single document and several checks written by Foster. Like so much of the duplicity in the Fiske report, we learn that the checks proved an inconclusive match to the note. The FBI violated standard forensic procedures to match the document. Former FBI Director William Sessions has charged that his firing the day before Foster's death led to a "compromised" investigation into the death. Political considerations have guided Foster's death investigation from the beginning. Allegedly, in America, no one is above the law. But the investigations, by the Park Police, Fiske, and the Beltway insider Kenneth Starr, show that the law applies differently to different people. We at Strategic Investment believe that the evidence in this case overwhelmingly points to murder. It is a threat to the credibility of America's justice system that possible obstruction of justice by the Park Police and the FBI is whitewashed.

Date: Wed Oct 25, 1995 7:34 pm CST

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXXII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

1. Why has George Stephanopoulos been privately circulating his resume? Is he getting the ax for playing Hillary against Bill, or is he, like Abner Mikva, just abandoning a sinking ship?

2. Why doesn't Stephanopoulos tell us what he knows about that meeting between Webster Hubbell and Vince Foster at Michael Cardozo's estate the weekend before Vince Foster died? You were there, weren't you George?

3. Why has Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr asked San Diego chief medical examiner Dr. Brian Blackbourne to join Dr. Henry Lee in examining the evidence regarding Foster's death? Didn't Mike Wallace say that CBS had already answered most of the questions? Mike, why haven't you sent your answers to Kenneth Starr? And while you are at it, why don't you explain to us who is making money off your own little "investigations"?

4. Why did Mike Wallace refer to James Hamilton as Lisa Foster's "family lawyer"? Why didn't he tell us that James Hamilton was a personal friend of Bill Clinton and the Clinton-Gore transition Counsel for Nomination and Confirmation 1992-3? Why didn't Mike Wallace simply spend fifteen minutes interviewing Mike McCurry of the White House Press Office, so that he could better demonstrate the award-winning quality of his journalism?

5. What happened to the $286,000 (and change) that Sheila F. Anthony had transferred to her sister-in-law Lisa Foster four days before Vince Foster died? How much of it ended up in the pockets of James Hamilton?

6. Why did *The New Yorker* run a decidedly non-literary, rambling interview with Lisa Foster? Why did Lisa Foster claim Vince didn't take one-day trips to Switzerland, when American Express records show he did? Why didn't Lisa Foster discuss that little $286,000 (and change) payment she received just prior to her husband's death? Was *The New Yorker* interview part of a cover-up campaign?

7. Why has Richard Mellon Scaife been talking to Don Tyson the past couple of weeks? Were they discussing Chicken McNuggets? Or do they have a common interest in covering up something? Was their conversation related to that $286,000 (and change) payment to Lisa Foster that was transferred out of Mellon Bank? Was it related to a common interest in money laundering? Was it related to a common interest in the sale of weapons technology?

8. Why has Wackenhut Corporation been guarding the bus station in Little Rock? If one of those buses has an accident, will it go BOOM? Wasn't Wackenhut guarding the facilities of Kennemetal when it was smuggling machine tools to Iraq? Wasn't Wackenhut guarding the facilities of Westinghouse when it was smuggling nose cones to Iraq? Isn't there missing plutonium at some of the nuclear facilities Wackenhut is allegedly guarding? Wasn't Wackenhut guarding the Mena airport when it was this nation's drug-smuggling center?

9. What was in those NSA notebooks that Vince Foster kept in Bernard Nussbaum's safe? *Newsweek* informs that it was "legal questions about national emergencies, such as the outbreak of war". Since when does the White House get its legal advice from the National Security Agency? Does *Newsweek* think all its readers are blithering idiots? Was not Vince Foster in fact the Rose Law Firm lawyer overseeing a Systematics project to spy on banking transactions, on behalf of the NSA? Was not one of the notebooks blue, thus color-coded to indicate nuclear matters?

10. What Systematics document did Webb Hubbell show Vince Foster the night before he died? Did it show evidence of money transfers? Was it a computer printout representing high crimes and misdemeanors?

11. Why has no one interviewed Robert Goetzman about his knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the death of Vince Foster? Why has no one asked him to explain the evidential discrepancies at Ft. Marcy Park?

12. Why did a New York forensic pathologist, recently shown ALL the evidence on Vince Foster's death, conclude that he died at approximately the moment of ejaculation? Was this because Vince Foster was set up to be killed by a woman with blonde/brownish hair? What can you say about a White House that doesn't even protect its own employees?

13. Why did three forensic handwriting experts conclude that the Vince Foster note was a forgery? Who in the White House wants us to think Foster's death was a suicide? Who in the White House has so much to hide they are willing to commit a criminal act of forgery of evidence and obstruction of justice?

[to be continued]

Date: Fri Oct 27, 1995 3:53 pm CST

From: cardin@slip.net (Richard Clark)

Newsgroups: alt.current-events.clinton.whitewater,alt.conspiracy

Subject: Crucial testimony suppressed by Fiske/Starr. Why?

When the police arrived at Ft. Marcy Park, shortly after 6 pm, there were two cars in the parking lot. One was Foster's; the other was occupied by a man and a woman, both professionally employed in Washington, who had been sitting there, talking, for the last half hour or more. ***These people told the FBI that they had seen two men tinkering with Foster's car.*** One of these men, the couple said, was in the car, behind the wheel! Yet, quite incredibly, the Fiske Report states that the couple did not "observe anything unusual." Nor has this couple been asked to testify before a grand jury.

Equally disturbing is the suppressed testimony of Patrick Knowlton, the second known witness to look into Foster's parked car. (The first was "CW," the guy who discovered Foster's body. More about him, later.) When Knowlton pulled into the parking lot at 4:30 pm, there were two cars already present: Foster's and that of an Hispanic male who got out of his car in response to Knowlton's arrival, a man with a menacing look, with a "well manicured appearance," who watched Knowlton very carefully as Knowlton exited his car and headed for the park. Knowlton says the man leaned over the roof of his car as he carefully observed Knowlton's movements. Knowlton told the FBI he was sure he would be able to identify the man. Why then does the FBI record state that Knowlton said he would not be able to do so? Knowlton also says the FBI tried to convince him that Foster's car was blue in color, not light brown, going over the point about 20 times. They also tried hard to get CW to say that he saw a trickle of blood down the side of Foster's face, even bringing him a report to sign which said something entirely different than what CW had just finished telling them? Sort of reminds you of when the FBI showed Lisa Foster a silver-colored gun, representing it as the weapon used, rather than showing her the actual dark-colored gun that pictures show in Foster's hand — a dark colored gun which no member of the Foster family has yet been shown! (And why not??!)

Can the Federal Bureau of Investigation any longer be trusted? (I think we all know the answer to this question.)

Now consider the testimony of CW, the confidential witness who discovered Foster's body. In his deposition to Congressmen Burton, Mica and Rohrabacher, CW stated very clearly that he stood directly over Foster's body and examined the body very carefully, looking directly into his half-open eyes from a distance of 3 feet, and looking directly at each hand, both of which, he said, were palm-up. Yet

Representative Clinger, after making his special investigation, reported that CW never got any closer to Foster's body than the top of the small hill, on the side of which Foster's body rested. Why would Representative Clinger so badly misrepresent what CW had so clearly described to Congressmen Burton, Mica and Rohrabacher? Could it be that Representative Clinger was intent upon maintaining the fiction that there was at that moment a gun in Foster's hand, which CW couldn't have seen?

And why do both the Fiske report and the equally whitewashed investigation of Kenneth Starr choose to completely ignore CW's testimony that there was a half-empty bottle of wine cooler just 3 feet from Foster's body? Why do they choose to ignore CW's testimony that there was a four-pack of the same wine cooler in the only other car in the parking lot, besides Foster's and CW's? And if CW is an imposter, why do the authorities not bother to dispute that CW was indeed identified by park personnel, Strough and Swann, as the man in the white van who reported to them that there was a dead body in the wooded area of the park, by the canon? And what could have possibly caused Strough and Swann to temporarily change their story and say (as the New York Times reported) that they had personally discovered Foster's body, after having gone into the park for some drinking while on the job? Who could have pressured them to say such a thing? And why is all this crucial information is being totally ignored by Kenneth Starr, Mike Wallace, and the mass media?

And what of the briefcase that was reported by Patrick Knowlton to have been in Foster's car at 4:30 pm? How does it happen that the briefcase was no longer in Foster's car when the police arrived shortly after 6 pm?

There are literally hundreds of glaring inconsistencies in the official version of events. There are hundreds of burning questions that are being covered up and smothered by the "independent investigator" Kenneth Starr (and those for whom he engages in this charade — some call it an "investigation").

It is our responsibility to make sure these bastards don't get away with this. We have the means to expose what is going on. Let's use these means to their full potential. Let's take back our government.

Anyone who wants to confirm any of the things reported here can use the Yahoo search engine and enter the key words "Vince Foster." Or go directly to http://www.cs.dartmouth.edu/~crow. Official transcripts are by this means available, to one and all. See for yourself. Also http://141.210.150.23 and ftp.netcom.com/pub/ri/rivero/ARCHIVE

Richard Clark

Date: Sat Oct 28, 1995 9:03 am CST

The Fortune Magazine web site has an article dated October 2, 1995 entitled "A Story You Won't Read In Forbes" by Linda Grant. Key quotes: "Norman...raised questions about the death of White House deputy counsel Vincent W. Foster and alleged a conspiracy involving espionage, foreign bank accounts, and CIA hackers..... And what about Cap's secret stash? Forbes spokesman Raymond F. Healey Jr. says that Weinberger has no comment."

Visit the Fortune web site to see the full article.

This could get interesting.

*************************************************

Clinton WAS at Mena!

Visit the Fortune web site to see the full article.

This could get interesting.

*************************************************

Clinton WAS at Mena!

-----------------------------

In the Sunday Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (10/29/95), Christopher Ruddy will report that a man who was in Ft Marcy Park the evening Vincent Foster died was served a subpoena to appear before Kenneth Starr's grand jury next week.

Ruddy's story goes on to say that this witness is being followed and intimidated by numerous strangers on the street. His doorbell has been rung and knocks made on his door by strangers who will not identify themselves.

This witness, Patrick Knowlton saw a strange and frightening man at Fort Marcy Park, on July 20, 1993. He had seen the briefcase in Foster's car and other items in Foster's car. Mr. Knowlton in a story in the London Telegraph last week said he was "stunned" when he was shown a report of his interview with FBI agents working with former Independent Counsel Robert Fiske. His statements had been falsified.

— Hughie2u & HSrpunt

P.S. Your scribes were summoned at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to perform counter-surveillance in and around Knowlton's home. :-)

Allegations Regarding Vince Foster, the NSA, and Banking Transactions Spying, Part XXXIII

by J. Orlin Grabbe

So you wanna launder money! Does the process appear mysterious? It's not. But the only way to understand money laundering is to think about it in operational terms. What exactly would you do to get the job done, if your mother told you had to do it?

Okay. Let's take a simple example. Suppose you had a fried chicken outlet (let's call it "Tyson's Tasty Tidbits") and you also dealt heroin on the side. In your chicken business, you fry up Tasty Tidbits, people come in and give you cash for the chicken, and with the cash you pay your wages and other expenses. What's left over is profit. In your accounting records you write up an income statement that says:

profit = sales - expenses.

So if you took in $1000 and paid out $800 as expenses, leaving $200 profit, you would record:

200 = 1000 - 800.

Now in your heroin business, you sit at the bar of the Capital Hotel during the evening, and your customers, posing as "friends", come up to chat with you for a moment. You slip them a packet of smack and they slip you money. (At 35 percent purity no one need bother with those nasty needles anymore, they can just snort heroin like coke.) It's a good evening, and you sell $800 worth, for which you paid the heroin wholesaler $600. You have $200 heroin profits.

Next, to conceal your heroin profits, to "launder" them, you walk back to your chicken outlet and put the $200 cash in the cash drawer. Remember that equation that said profit = sales - expenses? Now it reads like this:

400 = 1200 - 800.

Wow, the chicken business is good! Way over in New York, a company analyst working for Goldman Sachs looks at the figures and writes: "Due to the amazing increases in efficiency at Tyson's Tasty Tidbits, profits have doubled (from 200 to 400) while sales have only increased by 20 percent (from 1000 to 1200). Stock in Tyson's is a recommended buy."

No one is going to ask any questions where you got the money for that new car, because everyone knows you earned it fair and square in the chicken business. Your chicken is lip-smacking good! Your advertiser builds a huge sign depicting a beautiful girl, happily munching on a drumstick with the caption: "Tyson's Tasty Tidbits: Smack & Smile!"

Nor will any bank (the government's new spies) wonder where you got the cash, for yours is a cash-based business. The Banking Secrecy Act allows your bank to exempt you from filling out currency transaction reports (CTRs) if your deposits or withdrawals of currency fall into any of the following categories (see 31 C.F.R. 103.22(b)(2)(1992)):

1) They are made from an existing bank account, and you are an established U.S. depositor who operates a "retail type of business". This means that you sell consumer goods for which payments are substantially in the form of currency, just as long as you are not an automobile, aircraft, or boat dealer. (Wal-Mart, for example, can get a bank exemption.)

2) They are made from an existing bank account, and you are an established U.S. depositor who operates a sports arena, race track, amusement park, restaurant, hotel, check cashing service licensed by state or local governments, vending machine company, theater, regularly scheduled passenger carrier, or public utility. (The Oaklawn racetrack in Hot Springs, Arkansas, can get a bank exemption.)

3) You are a local, state or United States governmental agency or instrumentality. (Both the National Programs Office and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority can get bank exemptions.)

4) They are made from an existing bank account, and you are an established U.S. depositor who regularly withdraws more than $10,000 to pay your employees in currency. (The paymaster for the pilots at Mena airport can get an bank exemption.)

Also exempt from CTR reporting are currency transactions made with Federal Reserve Banks or Federal Home Loan Banks, transactions between domestic banks, or transactions between commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Pretty neat, huh? Now I hear you ask: But what can I do if I am just Joe Blow, and I don't have a bank or a chicken franchise or a sports arena? The answer: "Tough luck, Buster. The money-laundering regs were written for you."

Modern techniques of money laundering began back in the 1920s when Americans decided to rid their fair society of that evil drug Alcohol. Alcohol was destroying the social fabric of this nation! So we enacted a constitutional amendment and ushered in the Era of Prohibition. We had solved our problems in the lawyerly fashion of passing a law saying they weren't allowed to exist! So they all disappeared! Paradise was at hand!

Some people, however, saw it as a great opportunity to get rich. Al Capone, for example. And Joseph Kennedy. And the Bronfman family of Canada.

Exporting alcohol to the U.S. was not illegal in Canada; it was only illegal to import it from the U.S. side. Naturally those writing checks to pay for imported Canadian booze didn't like to be so obvious as to make them out to Bronfman. So the Bronfmans opened up an account at the Bank of Montreal under the fictitious name "J. Norton". Since no one knew anything at all about J. Norton, money could be wired to this account from the U.S. Or U.S. cash or checks could be used to purchase a bank draft made out to "J. Norton" at any branch of the Bank of Montreal. These drafts could then be deposited into the bank account of any Bronfman controlled company. The company treasurer would see the name "J. Norton" and credit the payments to the company's U.S. Booze account.

Modern laundries are complicated versions of simple structures like that established by the Bronfmans. The operational head of the laundry is frequently a lawyer, who deals with the contracts needed to put the structure into place. Donovan Blakeman, a Toronto lawyer who handled the finances for an international drug ring in the 1980s, called his structure "the Spaghetti Jungle". It involved eleven shell companies in the Channel Islands; fifteen other shell companies in the Cayman Islands, Switzerland, the Netherlands Antilles, Liberia, and the British Virgin Islands; fourteen secret bank accounts in the Channel Islands, Liberia, and other places; and real estate developments in West Palm Beach, Florida; Barrie, Ontario; and Kitchener, Ontario. Eventually the drug profits would be used to purchase real estate. The money for the purchases would come from "offshore investors" — one of the many "Spaghetti Jungle" shell companies ultimately owned by the same drug ring.

Blakeman himself would carry currency or monetary instruments to the offshore bank accounts. But, any way you look at it, carrying large amounts of currency is inefficient and a pain in the ass. "Wire transfers" are faster and cheaper. There is no longer any telegraph "wire" involved, of course, but rather computer telecommunication links through phone lines, fiber optic cables, and satellite relays. Most money is just data in a computer that looks like this:

BANK ACCOUNT AMOUNT

Underwater Mellon XYZ Corp. $1,000,000.

When XYZ Corp. "wires" $250,000 to Pearly Gates Corp. at Bank of America, the computer data now looks like this:

BANK ACCOUNT AMOUNT

Underwater Mellon XYZ Corp. $750,000

Bank of America Pearly Gates Corp. $250,000

Because money is computer data, getting the money offshore just means incurring a bigger phone bill. And you can get it offshore without hardly anyone knowing about it. One way is to "donate" money to charity, along with a side agreement you get half of it back in the form of an off-shore account. Let's say your name is Mike Bilk'em and you give $1 billion to the Israeli Children's Educational Fund. First the check gets deposited in Bank Hapoalim, Chicago:

BANK ACCOUNT AMOUNT

Bank Hapoalim, Chi Children's Fund $1 billion

Next one-half of the money is transferred to Bank Hapoalim, Tel Aviv.

BANK ACCOUNT AMOUNT

Bank Hapoalim, Chi Children's Fund $500 million

Bank Hapoalim, Tel Av Children's Fund $500 million

Then the $500,000 in Tel Aviv is transferred to a Bilk'em controlled account called Lakeside Resources at Credit Suisse in Geneva, Switzerland:

BANK ACCOUNT AMOUNT

Bank Hapoalim, Chi Children's Fund $500 million

Bank Hapoalim, Tel Av Children's Fund $ 0

Credit Suisse, Geneva Lakeside Resources $500 million

So, at this point, Bilk'em is not only a world-renowned philanthropist, he has also achieved political diversification of his assets. Naturally the Children's Fund person who authorized the transfer to Geneva is not going to talk, because that would cut off donations to the Children's Fund and she would also lose her well-paying, cushy job.

Now the problem with laundering money through banks is those snoopy bank regulators. Not that they actually mind someone laundering: after all, it gives them something to investigate, and they need something to do when they are not busily "solving" the latest banking crisis. But they can look at your records and muddy up the money cleansing process. In the U.S., for example, national banks are regulated by a hodge-podgely overlapping structure of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Snoop. Snoop. Snoop. And if you have publicly-traded stock, you also have SEC reporting requirements, and probably have to file financial statements audited by some major accounting firm like Arthur Anderson. All this increases your cost of doing business, especially if you have to pay off a lot of people to get the job done the way you want it done.

Consider poor Christopher Drogoul at Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) in Atlanta, Georgia. He found a money machine in making guaranteed loans to Iraq. One day Continental Grain came to him and said, How would you like to loan money to Iraq, so they can buy some of our grain? It turned out the U.S. was gung-ho in getting food and arms to the Iraqis, and the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) said, We'll guarantee the loans. If Iraq defaulted, the CCC would pay BNL 98 cents on the dollar (the 98 cents coming, naturally, from the American taxpayer). Hey, this was great! Drogoul had entered the world of international lending, and there was virtually no risk involved! He kept lending more and more until one day he gave the Iraqis a CCC-backed $556 million line of credit that the bank head office in Italy hadn't approved. They denied approval when asked.

Instead of reneging on the loan, Drogoul simply made it disappear. At the end of the month when he submitted his report to headquarters, he simply took the loan (and its funding source) off the books. The next day, the loan went back on the books. He called this "skipping". But the unapproved loans kept getting bigger, until Drogoul took them off the bank's books entirely, and put them in a separate set of "gray books" kept in a closet. The gray books were a sort of separate "bank within a bank". When auditors were scheduled to visit, the gray books were removed out of the building entirely. Eventually BNL, Atlanta, was able to amass $2.1 billion in "agricultural" loans to Iraq.

Calling them "agricultural" loans allowed for CCC guarantees, but in fact loan proceeds can be laundered just like money. The transshipment point for goods going to Baghdad was the port of Aqaba in Jordan. The port was controlled by the Jordanian commodity trader Wafai Dajani, and he would simply swap the grain for weapons, electronic goods, or whatever else Iraq was in the market for. (Other purchases would simply be mislabeled, such as the "300 tons of yarn" that Entrade shipped to the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission.)

Well, this all came crashing down on Drogoul's head because of his inability to continue to conceal information about his "bank within a bank" from bank regulators. What was needed was a better system. What was needed was a system for setting up a bank within a bank that even the bank's managers didn't know about. What was needed was a whole network of banks to launder money in such a way that the banks concerned wouldn't even know what was going on. If ignorant, they couldn't say the wrong thing to the regulators or the auditors. If ignorant, they couldn't say no to the laundry.

You would then be in the right position to provide laundering services to drug dealers, arms smugglers, and the covert agencies of the U.S. and foreign governments. The provision of services to covert agencies was a very important aspect of the process, because when you got into trouble you could quash the investigation with appeals to "national security".

What was needed was a laundry controlled by computer software. What was needed was Jackson Stephens' software firm Systematics to sell and install a network of interlocking banking software, and a Rose Law Firm management team to ultimately oversee the process — people like Vince Foster, Webster Hubbell, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The "back offices" of banks are the guts of the monetary system. It is here that the actual money "flows", as money is switched between accounts and between banks. Systematics supplied software to banks either for them to do the operation themselves, or for Systematics to do back office processing on their premises ("on-site outsourcing"), or for Systematics to process transactions from remote locations ("remote outsourcing").

Was Jackson Stephens really interested in money laundering? Well, first of all, he helped engineer the BCCI takeover of First American Bank, thereby giving it a foothold in the United States. Jackson Stephens' first foreign bank purchase (with Mochtar Riady) was Seng Heng Bank in Macao, the "Oriental Las Vegas", where gambling is the primary source of government revenue. Systematics also supplied software to the Banco Nacional Ultramarino, the cashier and treasury bank of the Macao government and the bank that issues the local currency. Macao is conveniently located less than 40 miles from Hong Kong, the center of the heroin trade. Add to this Stephens Panama connections, and his effective control of Arkansas' largest bank-holding company, Worthen Banking Corp., with its provable involvement in the money-laundering process, and draw your own conclusions.

Why would he think he could get away with it? Because he had covert agencies running interference. The National Security Agency is that Great Whore who recently tried to impose the "clipper chip" for encrypted communications as a way of ensuring it could access all private American conversations. Systematics operated its "bank within a bank" operations on behalf of the NSA. The NSA also runs the secure facilities of the National Programs Office where weapons flow out of the U.S. and drugs flow in (not only at Mena in the 1980s, but also at other locations in the 1990s).

Mena began as the brain-child of CIA's Bill Casey, operated by CIA pilots flying out of NSA-controlled facilities. But the process became an NSA institution, a vast money-making enterprise by the nation's largest, best-financed intelligence agency. And they've been making too much money to stop.

No, the Systematics project overseen by Vince Foster wasn't just a matter of NSA spying on U.S. domestic transactions (the data turned over to analysts at FinCEN). It was a vast project that also involved the oversight of money for covert operations, and the laundering of the proceeds of drugs and arms sales. When Vince Foster spooked, the NSA was one of several parties who had a good reason to want him dead.

Is that why when Vince Foster left the White House at approximately 1 p.m. on July 20, 1993, approximately two hours before his death, he met with a man whose Arkansas license plates were registered to a company that builds signals collection facilities for the National Security Agency?

Why did the Rose Law Firm begin shredding files upon hearing of the death of Vince Foster? What was Foster involved in that made it necessary to destroy the files? Why did two Rose Law Firm lawyers show up at Foster's house and remove approximately eight boxes of records? What happened to those records? Why did Foster keep them in his basement? What was in the envelope addressed "eyes only, not to be opened, William Kennedy" that Deborah Gorham testified Vince Foster kept in Bernard Nussbaum's safe?

Why have the U.S. Park Police been guarding the grave of Vince Foster in Hope, Arkansas? Have they done the job with the same bungled skill they demonstrated at Ft. Marcy Park? Or are they there simply to keep the Wackenhut Corporation from stealing the body?

Why has someone reportedly put out a murder contract on Lt. Com. Alexander Martin? Who would have an incentive to see him dead? Is NSA's National Programs Office involved? Is an ex-Vice-President of the United States involved? Does it have to do with a little company he has an interest in common with General Secord?

Why is the Mossad, like the White House, in panic mode over the reopening of the investigation into Foster's death? What is it they don't want the U.S. public to find out? Why did the operating code for a new computer developed by NSA-subcontractor E-Systems of Dallas, Texas, end up in the hands of the Israelis within one month? Did Vince Foster sell it to them? Why are two LAKAM representatives offering a fee of $75,000 plus 1 percent of the proceeds to recover money from Swiss Bank Corporation? Is it because Vince Foster is not around to release it for them? Or did the armed raid on Mossad headquarters by U.S. contract agents within the past year create so much confusion someone just forgot the authorization codes?

If Bill Clinton resigns, will the sealed indictment against Hillary Rodham Clinton for espionage become public information?

[to be continued]

Date: Sun Oct 29, 1995 6:34 pm CST